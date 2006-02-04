TVs



KDEN(TV) Longmont, Colo.

PRICE: $42 million

BUYER: NBC/GE (Jay Ireland, president, TV stations)

SELLER: Longmont Channel 25 Inc. (David Drucker, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 25, 2,200 kW, ant. 1,624 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

KUTG(LP) St. George, Utah

PRICE: $4,240

BUYER: Lamar Veasey

SELLER: Brady Broadcasting (William G. Brady, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 58, 4.25 kW

COMMENT: Purchase price covers the license only.

W69EI Key West, Fla.

PRICE: $5,000

BUYER: The LPTV Store LLC (Burt Sherwood, member)

SELLER: Howard Mintz (Lawrence Howard Mintz, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 69, 15.63 kW

W69AD Bennington, Vt.

PRICE: $10

BUYER: Commercial Broadcasting Corp. (Randolph Weigner, president)

SELLER: Mt. Mansfield Television Inc. (Peter Martin, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 69, 0.097 kW

AFFILIATION: CBS

K23DS and K32DS Evanston, Wyo.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Central Wyoming College (Joanne McFarlen, president/CEO)

SELLER: Wyoming Communications Corp. (Paul Barnard, president)

FACILITIES: K23DS: Ch. 23, 2.15 kW; K32DS: Ch. 32, 2.15 kW

AFFILIATION: K23DS: NBC; K32DS: NBC



Combos



WKLZ(AM), WKZO(AM), WQSN(AM) and WQLR(FM) Kalamazoo, Mich.

PRICE: $13.25 million

BUYER: Midwest Communications Inc. (Duey E. Wright, president); owns 39 other stations, including WNWN(AM)/(FM) and WFAT(FM) Kalamazoo

SELLER: Fairfield Broadcasting Co. (Stephen C. Trivers, president)

FACILITIES: WKLZ(AM): 1470 kHz, 800 W day/1 kW night; WKZO(AM): 590 kHz, 5 kW; WQSN(AM): 1660 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night; WQLR(FM): 106.5 MHz, 33 kW, ant. 600 ft.

FORMAT: WKLZ(AM): Talk; WKZO(AM): News/Talk; WQSN(AM): Sports; WQLR(FM): AC

BROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications

COMMENT: Buyer will withhold $200,000 to pay indemnity obligations of the sellers. WKLZ(AM) is an expanded- band station whose license is expected to be surrendered for cancellation to the FCC on or before 2/20/06.

WFRL(AM) and WFPS(FM) Freeport, Ill.

PRICE: $1.48 million

BUYER: Thompson and Spielman (Scott Thompson, general partner); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Maverick Media LLC (Gary Rozynek, president/COO)

FACILITIES: WFRL(AM): 1570 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night; WFPS(FM): 92.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 423 ft.

FORMAT: WFRL(AM): Adult Standard; WFPS(FM): Country

COMMENT: Thompson and Spielman began programming the stations Feb. 1.

WROY(AM) and WRUL(FM) Carmi, Ill.

PRICE: $1.1 million

BUYER: Withers Broadcasting Co. (W. Russell Withers Jr., president); owns 23 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Carmi Broadcasting Co. (John Strader, general manager)

FACILITIES: WROY(AM): 1460 kHz, 1 kW day/85 W night; WRUL(FM): 97.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 489 ft.

FORMAT: WROY(AM): Oldies; WRUL(FM): Country

BROKER: Ed Walters & Associates

KVIS(AM) and KGLC(FM) Miami, Okla.

PRICE: $800,000

BUYER: Northeast Oklahoma Broadcast Network Inc. (Larry J. Hestand, president/director); owns no other stations

SELLER: Eagle Broadcasting Inc. (Gordon K. Chirillo, president)

FACILITIES: KVIS(AM): 910 kHz, 1 kW; KGLC(FM): 100.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 266 ft.

FORMAT: KVIS(AM): Gospel; KGLC(FM): Christian Contemporary



FMs



WKVB(FM) Port Matilda (State College) and WLKJ(FM) Portage (Johnstown), Pa.

PRICE: $2.3 million

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 162 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: 2510 Licenses LLC (Nicholas Galli, managing member)

FACILITIES: WKVB(FM): 107.9 MHz, 450 W, ant. 1,175 ft.; WLKJ(FM): 105.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 322 ft.

FORMAT: WKVB(FM): Christian; WLKJ(FM): Classic Hits



AMs



KFCD(AM) Farmersville and KHSE(AM)(CP) Wylie (Dallas-Ft. Worth), Texas

PRICE: $9 million

BUYER: D.B. Zwirn and Co. LP (Daniel B. Zwirn, managing partner); owns no other stations

SELLER: DFW Radio License LLC (David A. Schum, manager)

FACILITIES: KFCD(AM): 990 kHz, 7 kW day/920 W night; KHSE(AM): 700 kHz, 2 kW day/920 W night

FORMAT: KFCD(AM): Talk/Sports; KHSE(AM): CP–NOA

BROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications

COMMENT: Bankruptcy court- ordered sale. Buyer will program KFCD under an LMA within five business days of the date the order becomes final. Construction of KHSE will be managed by Larry Patrick.

KEOR(AM) Atoka, Okla.; KCLE(AM) Cleburne (Dallas-Ft. Worth), KJSA(AM) Mineral Wells and KREL(AM) Quanah, Texas

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: M&M Broadcasters Ltd (Gary L. Moss, president); owns two other stations, including KHFX(AM) Dallas-Ft. Worth

SELLER: First Broadcasting Investment Partners LLC (Gary M. Lawrence, president/vice chairman)

FACILITIES: KEOR(AM): 1110 kHz, 5 kW; KCLE(AM): 1140 kHz, 850 W day/710 W night; KJSA(AM): 1120 kHz, 250 W; KREL(AM): 1150 kHz, 500 W

FORMAT: KEOR(AM): Gospel; KCLE(AM): Country; KJSA(AM): Nostalgia; KREL(AM): Country

BROKER: MyMediaBroker.com



INFORMATION PROVIDED BY: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro., Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com