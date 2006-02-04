Deals
TVs
KDEN(TV) Longmont, Colo.
PRICE: $42 million
BUYER: NBC/GE (Jay Ireland, president, TV stations)
SELLER: Longmont Channel 25 Inc. (David Drucker, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 25, 2,200 kW, ant. 1,624 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
KUTG(LP) St. George, Utah
PRICE: $4,240
BUYER: Lamar Veasey
SELLER: Brady Broadcasting (William G. Brady, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 58, 4.25 kW
COMMENT: Purchase price covers the license only.
W69EI Key West, Fla.
PRICE: $5,000
BUYER: The LPTV Store LLC (Burt Sherwood, member)
SELLER: Howard Mintz (Lawrence Howard Mintz, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 69, 15.63 kW
W69AD Bennington, Vt.
PRICE: $10
BUYER: Commercial Broadcasting Corp. (Randolph Weigner, president)
SELLER: Mt. Mansfield Television Inc. (Peter Martin, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 69, 0.097 kW
AFFILIATION: CBS
K23DS and K32DS Evanston, Wyo.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Central Wyoming College (Joanne McFarlen, president/CEO)
SELLER: Wyoming Communications Corp. (Paul Barnard, president)
FACILITIES: K23DS: Ch. 23, 2.15 kW; K32DS: Ch. 32, 2.15 kW
AFFILIATION: K23DS: NBC; K32DS: NBC
Combos
WKLZ(AM), WKZO(AM), WQSN(AM) and WQLR(FM) Kalamazoo, Mich.
PRICE: $13.25 million
BUYER: Midwest Communications Inc. (Duey E. Wright, president); owns 39 other stations, including WNWN(AM)/(FM) and WFAT(FM) Kalamazoo
SELLER: Fairfield Broadcasting Co. (Stephen C. Trivers, president)
FACILITIES: WKLZ(AM): 1470 kHz, 800 W day/1 kW night; WKZO(AM): 590 kHz, 5 kW; WQSN(AM): 1660 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night; WQLR(FM): 106.5 MHz, 33 kW, ant. 600 ft.
FORMAT: WKLZ(AM): Talk; WKZO(AM): News/Talk; WQSN(AM): Sports; WQLR(FM): AC
BROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications
COMMENT: Buyer will withhold $200,000 to pay indemnity obligations of the sellers. WKLZ(AM) is an expanded- band station whose license is expected to be surrendered for cancellation to the FCC on or before 2/20/06.
WFRL(AM) and WFPS(FM) Freeport, Ill.
PRICE: $1.48 million
BUYER: Thompson and Spielman (Scott Thompson, general partner); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Maverick Media LLC (Gary Rozynek, president/COO)
FACILITIES: WFRL(AM): 1570 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night; WFPS(FM): 92.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 423 ft.
FORMAT: WFRL(AM): Adult Standard; WFPS(FM): Country
COMMENT: Thompson and Spielman began programming the stations Feb. 1.
WROY(AM) and WRUL(FM) Carmi, Ill.
PRICE: $1.1 million
BUYER: Withers Broadcasting Co. (W. Russell Withers Jr., president); owns 23 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Carmi Broadcasting Co. (John Strader, general manager)
FACILITIES: WROY(AM): 1460 kHz, 1 kW day/85 W night; WRUL(FM): 97.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 489 ft.
FORMAT: WROY(AM): Oldies; WRUL(FM): Country
BROKER: Ed Walters & Associates
KVIS(AM) and KGLC(FM) Miami, Okla.
PRICE: $800,000
BUYER: Northeast Oklahoma Broadcast Network Inc. (Larry J. Hestand, president/director); owns no other stations
SELLER: Eagle Broadcasting Inc. (Gordon K. Chirillo, president)
FACILITIES: KVIS(AM): 910 kHz, 1 kW; KGLC(FM): 100.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 266 ft.
FORMAT: KVIS(AM): Gospel; KGLC(FM): Christian Contemporary
FMs
WKVB(FM) Port Matilda (State College) and WLKJ(FM) Portage (Johnstown), Pa.
PRICE: $2.3 million
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 162 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: 2510 Licenses LLC (Nicholas Galli, managing member)
FACILITIES: WKVB(FM): 107.9 MHz, 450 W, ant. 1,175 ft.; WLKJ(FM): 105.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 322 ft.
FORMAT: WKVB(FM): Christian; WLKJ(FM): Classic Hits
AMs
KFCD(AM) Farmersville and KHSE(AM)(CP) Wylie (Dallas-Ft. Worth), Texas
PRICE: $9 million
BUYER: D.B. Zwirn and Co. LP (Daniel B. Zwirn, managing partner); owns no other stations
SELLER: DFW Radio License LLC (David A. Schum, manager)
FACILITIES: KFCD(AM): 990 kHz, 7 kW day/920 W night; KHSE(AM): 700 kHz, 2 kW day/920 W night
FORMAT: KFCD(AM): Talk/Sports; KHSE(AM): CP–NOA
BROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications
COMMENT: Bankruptcy court- ordered sale. Buyer will program KFCD under an LMA within five business days of the date the order becomes final. Construction of KHSE will be managed by Larry Patrick.
KEOR(AM) Atoka, Okla.; KCLE(AM) Cleburne (Dallas-Ft. Worth), KJSA(AM) Mineral Wells and KREL(AM) Quanah, Texas
PRICE: $1.2 million
BUYER: M&M Broadcasters Ltd (Gary L. Moss, president); owns two other stations, including KHFX(AM) Dallas-Ft. Worth
SELLER: First Broadcasting Investment Partners LLC (Gary M. Lawrence, president/vice chairman)
FACILITIES: KEOR(AM): 1110 kHz, 5 kW; KCLE(AM): 1140 kHz, 850 W day/710 W night; KJSA(AM): 1120 kHz, 250 W; KREL(AM): 1150 kHz, 500 W
FORMAT: KEOR(AM): Gospel; KCLE(AM): Country; KJSA(AM): Nostalgia; KREL(AM): Country
BROKER: MyMediaBroker.com
INFORMATION PROVIDED BY: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro., Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
