Deals
TVs
WGEN(TV) and W39AC Key West, W38AA, W63AL and W65AP Marathon, W54BB, WDLP(CA) and WGEN(LP) Miami and W64AN Rock Harbor, Fla.
PRICE: $36 million
BUYER: Cumbia Entertainment LLC (Alejandro Santo Domingo, president)
SELLER: WDLP Broadcasting Co. LLC (William C. De La Pena, manager)
FACILITIES: WGEN(TV): Ch. 8, 2.65 kW, ant. 179 ft.; W39AC: Ch. 39, 0.40 kW; W38AA: Ch. 38, 1.4 kW; W63AL: Ch. 63, 0.26 kW; W65AP: Ch. 21, 150 kW; W54BB: Ch. 49, 75 kW; WDLP(CA): Ch. 21, 126.5 kW, ant. –7 ft.; WGEN(LP): Ch. 55, 46.2 kW, ant. 551 ft.; W64AN: Ch. 64, 25 kW
AFFILIATION: WGEN(TV): INS; W39AC: INS; W38AA: INS; W63AL: INS; W65AP: W&P; W54BB: INS; WDLP(CA): INS; WGEN(LP): INS; W64AN: INS
COMMENT: Deal includes equivalent to a 25% equity interest in Cumbia Entertainment LLC, parent of Mapale LLC, the proposed licensee of the facilities being sold.
KDTP(TV) Phoenix
PRICE: Swap
BUYER: NBC/GE (Jay Ireland, president, TV stations)
SELLER: Daystar Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 39, 1,070 kW, ant. 1,611 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
COMMENT: NBC/GE’s NBC Tele­mundo License Co. is acquiring KDTP(TV) Phoenix from Daystar TV Network’s Community Television Educators in exchange for KPHZ(TV) Holbrook, Ariz., and KDRX(CA) and KPHZ(LP) Phoenix and $49 million.
KPHZ(TV) Holbrook, Ariz., KDRX(CA) and KPHZ(LP) Phoenix
PRICE: Swap
BUYER: Daystar Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)
SELLER: NBC/GE (Jay Ireland, president, TV stations)
FACILITIES: KPHZ(TV): Ch. 11, 1.6 kW, ant. 177 ft.; KDRX(CA): Ch. 48, 52.6 kW, ant. 1,596 ft.; KPHZ(LP): Ch. 58, 23.6 kW
AFFILIATION: KPHZ(TV): Tel.; KDRX(CA): Tel.; KPHZ(LP): Ind.
COMMENT: See item above.
KTFV(CA) McAllen, Texas
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Mako Communications LLC (Michael Mintz, president)
SELLER: Entravision Holdings LLC (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 35, 14 kW, ant. 323 ft.
AFFILIATION: TLF
KUNS(LP) Boise, K28II, K52IT, K54JF and K69IS Idaho Falls, KUNP(LP) Pocatello, W64FX Twin Falls, Idaho; KPOU(TV) La Grande, KPOU(LP) Portland, Ore.;
PRICE: $20.3 million
BUYER: Fisher Communications Inc. (Colleen B. Brown, president/CEO)
SELLER: Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Greg W. Fess, executive VP)
FACILITIES: KUNS(LP): Ch. 35, 150 kW; K28II: Ch. 28, 31 kW, ant. 694 ft.; K52IT: Ch. 52, 25 kW, ant. 11 ft.; K54JF: Ch. 54, 41 kW; K69IS: Ch. 69, 5 kW, ant. -22 ft.; KUNP(LP): Ch. 24, 10.2 kW, ant. 926 ft.; W64FX: Ch. 64, 14.56 kW, ant. 219 ft.; KPOU(TV): Ch. 16, 60.3 kW, ant. 2,536 ft.; KPOU(LP): Ch. 47, 83 kW
AFFILIATION: KUNP(LP): UPN; KPOU(TV): Uni.; KPOU(LP): NBC
BROKER: Arkansas Media LLC
Combos
WGGO(AM) and WQRT(FM) Salamanca (Olean), New York
PRICE: $1.25 million
BUYER: Pembrook Pines Inc. (Robert J. Pfuntner, president/director); owns 10 other stations, including WOEN(AM), WMXO(FM) and WZKZ(FM) Olean
SELLER: Michael Washington
FACILITIES: 1590 kHz, 5 kW; 98.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 443 ft.
FORMAT: WGGO(AM): Adult Standard; WQRT(FM): Classic Rock
KRKK(AM), KQSW(FM) and KSIT(FM) Rock Springs, Wyo.
PRICE: $800,000
BUYER: Communications Corp. of the Americas (John Shassetz, co-owner); owns no other stations
SELLER: Communications Corp. of the Americas (Bill Luzmoor, president)
FACILITIES: KRKK(AM): 1360 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KQSW(FM): 96.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,621 ft.; KSIT(FM): 99.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,619 ft.
FORMAT: KRKK(AM): Oldies; KQSW(FM): Country; KSIT(FM): Rock
COMMENT: Shassetz is selling his 50% interest in Communications Corp. of the Americas to Luzmoor, who becomes 100% owner of the company.
FMs
KQQT(FM) Gonzales and KQJZ(FM) Hutto (Austin), Texas
PRICE: $6 million
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 158 other stations, including KITG(FM) Gonzales, Texas, and KLOW(FM) Austin
SELLER: Central Texas Radio Inc. (Andrew T. McGregor, president/director)
FACILITIES: KQQT(FM): 106.3 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 423 ft.; KQJZ(FM): 92.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 449 ft.
FORMAT: KQQT(FM): Smooth Jazz; KQJZ(FM): Smooth Jazz
BROKER: Tim Disa
WBMI(FM) West Branch, Mich.
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: Kevin and Alana Beamish (Kevin Beamish, owner); own no other stations
SELLER: Peggy R. Warner
FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
WWJS(FM) Watertown, N.Y.
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 149 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Liberty Communications Family Broadcasting Network (Sam Caswell, chief operator)
FACILITIES: 90.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 499 ft.
FORMAT: Religious Music
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC
WWKO(FM) Belleview (Gainesville-Ocala), Fla.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Bible Broadcasting Network (Lowell Davey, president); owns 27 other stations, including WYFB(FM) Gainesville-Ocala
SELLER: Walker Info and Ed Institute Inc. (Scott Walker, VP)
FACILITIES: 91.3 MHz, 900 W, ant. 318 ft.
FORMAT: Gospel
WVSG(FM) Coeburn, Va.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Letcher County Broadcasting Inc. (Ernestine Kincer, president/treasurer); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Earl Barnette
FACILITIES: 99.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,168 ft.
FORMAT: Gospel
KDEP(FM) Garibaldi, Ore.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Tom Hodgins; owns five other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Royal Communications Co. (Christopher Gilbreth, partner)
FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 320 W, ant. 1,181 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
WBVQ(FM) Barrackville (Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont), W.Va.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Descendants Trust (Lauren Kelley, trustee); owns one other station, WKKW(FM) Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont
SELLER: Cat Radio Inc. (David A. Raese, owner)
FACILITIES: 93.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 495 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
COMMENT: Transfer to a trust. To comply with FCC ownership rules, the new owner of Cat Radio Inc. will immediately divest its interest in WBVQ(FM) to Descendants Trust.
AMs
WSMN(AM) Nashua (Boston), N.H.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Absolute Broadcasting LLC (Thomas F. Monahan, manager); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: WSMN Broadcasting LLC (Roland Lesieur, managing member)
FACILITIES: 1590 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Sports
BROKER: Harold Bausemer of The Sales Group of Boston
WQXA(AM) York, Pa.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Wilkins Communications Network Inc. (Robert Wilkins, president); owns 10 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: 1250 kHz, 1 kW day/33 W night
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.
WBCV(AM) Bristol (Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol), Tenn.
PRICE: $245,000
BUYER: Sunshine Broadcasters Inc. (Rick Mitchell, principal officer); owns no other stations
SELLER: Sunshine Broadcasters Inc. (Jennings Dotson, president)
FACILITIES: 1550 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Religion
COMMENT: Jennings Dotson (49% interest), Christopher Dotson (15.5%), Newl Dotson (15.5%), Gene Baird (15%) and Austin Cook (5%) are selling their interests in Sunshine Broadcasters Inc. to Rick Mitchell, Jonas Mitchell, Robert Bennett and Lisa Bennett, who will each hold a 25% stake.
WUCO(AM) Marysville (Columbus), Ohio
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: St. Gabriel Radio Inc. (Chris Gabrelcik, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Frontier Broadcasting LLC (Bart E. Johnson, managing member)
FACILITIES: 1270 kHz, 500 W
FORMAT: Country
WHGG(AM) Kingsport, Tenn., and WABN(AM) Abingdon, Va.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Information Communications Corp. (Kenneth Hill, president/general manager); owns one other station, WPWT(AM) Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.
SELLER: Appalachian Educational Communication Corp. (Kenneth C. Hill, president/general manager)
FACILITIES: WHGG(AM): 1090 kHz, 10 kW; WABN(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: WHGG(AM): Christian Contemporary; WABN(AM): Oldies
COMMENT: ICC will have the right to rent studio and transmitter/antenna space for WHGG and WABN from AECC at, respectively, $500 and $1,500 per month. AECC is 49% owner and Kenneth Hill 51% owner of ICC.
KUDO(AM) Anchorage, Alaska
PRICE: $244,000
BUYER: IBEW Local 1547 Investments LLC (Gary Brooks, manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: Chinook Concert Broadcasters (Rick Goodfellow, president)
FACILITIES: 1080 kHz, 10 kW
FORMAT: Business News/Talk
WBLT(AM) Bedford (Roanoke-Lynchburg), Va.
PRICE: $240,000
BUYER: Gary E. Burns; owns no other stations
SELLER: WBLT Inc. (Keith Campbell, president)
FACILITIES: 1350 kHz, 5 kW day/47 W night
FORMAT: Adult Standard
INFORMATION PROVIDED BY: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
