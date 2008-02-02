TV



WTVE (TV)/Reading, Pa.

PRICE: $13.5 million

BUYER: WRNN-TV (Richard French III, general manager)

SELLER: Reading Broadcasting (George Miller, Ch. 11 trustee)

FACILITIES: Ch. 51, 4,950 kW, ant. 843 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

BROKER: SSG Capital Advisors and David Abraham & Co. LLC

COMMENT: $200K deposit plus $500K escrow deposit; balance payable in cash at closing.

K53EG/Sioux Falls, S.D.

PRICE: $200,000

BUYER: Daystar Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)

SELLER: Siouxland Christian Broadcasting (Roy McGreevy, general manager)

FACILITIES: Ch. 53, 8.58 kW, ant. 342 ft.

AFFILIATION: CNI

COMMENT: $10K escrow deposit plus $190K cash at closing. The buyer will immediately provide programming to the station via an LMA.

KQSX-LP (Calif.-Ore.)

PRICE: $6,000

BUYER: Weiss, Randall & Adrienne (Randall Weiss, owner)

SELLER: M.C. Allen Productions (Mark Allen, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 42, 0.85 kW

COMMENT: $4,000 good-faith deposit plus $2,000 at closing.

K50JF/Astoria, Ore.

PRICE: $5,000

BUYER: Better Life Television (Robert Heisler, president)

SELLER: National Minority TV (Jane Duff, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 50, 20 kW

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing.



RADIO



WFZH-FM/Mukwonago (Milwaukee-Racine), Wis.

PRICE: $8.05 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president); owns 205 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Salem Communications (Edward Atsinger III, CEO)

FACILITIES: 105.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 633 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemp.

COMMENT: $400K escrow deposit; balance payable in cash at closing.

WRRD-AM/Jackson (Milwaukee-Racine), Wis.

PRICE: $3.8 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Good Karma Broadcasting LLC (Craig Karmazin, president); owns 10 other stations, including WAUK-AM/Milwaukee-Racine

SELLER: Salem Communications (Edward Atsinger, III, CEO)

FACILITIES: 540 kHz, 400 W day/500 W night

FORMAT: Education/Talk

COMMENT: $190K escrow deposit; balance payable in cash at closing. The buyer LMA'd the station from Jan. 9.

WMEX-FM/Farmington (Portsmouth-Dover-Rochester), N.H.

PRICE: $1 million

TERMS: Asset sale, cash and note

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president); owns 205 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Jackson Radio Group (Dennis Jackson, owner)

FACILITIES: 106.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 486 ft.

FORMAT: Adult Hits

BROKER: Star Media Group

COMMENT: $300K cash at closing, including $50K escrow deposit, plus $700K promissory note.

WQLA-FM/La Follette, Tenn.

PRICE: $850,000

TERMS: Stock sale, cash and note

BUYER: Momentum Broadcasting LLC (Norman Alpert, president/treasurer); owns no other stations

SELLER: Cherokee Communications (Cliff Jennings, owner)

FACILITIES: 104.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 499 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Bryan McFarland of Henson Media

COMMENT: Momentum Broadcasting is buying the stock of LaFollette Broadcasters, licensee of WQLA-FM/La Follette, Tenn., from Cherokee Communications/Cliff Jennings for $850K. $500K cash at closing, including $42,500 escrow deposit, plus $350K promissory note.

WFEB-AM/Sylacauga, Ala.

PRICE: $184,310

TERMS: Satisfaction of judgment

BUYER: Powers Broadcasting Co. LLC (W.O. Powers, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Alabama Broadcasting Co. (John Bodiford, receiver)

FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: News/Talk/Sports

COMMENT: Buyer agrees to purchase the assets of the seller and the station, valued at $184,310, from the receiver in exchange for the satisfaction of the judgment indebtedness entered in favor of the buyer.

WSBB-AM/New Smyrna Beach (Daytona Beach), Fla.

PRICE: $125,000

TERMS: Asset sale, cash and note

BUYER: Diegel Communications (Clement Diegel, sole member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Gore-Overgaard Broadcasting (Harold Gore, CEO/treasurer)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: Oldies

COMMENT: $6,250 down payment plus $18,750 cash at closing, plus $100K payable over 60 months at 8% interest per annum ($2,027.64 monthly payments).



