TVs



KHON(TV) Honolulu, KSNT (TV) Topeka and KSNW(TV)Wichita, Kan; KOIN (TV) Portland, Ore.

PRICE: $259 million

BUYER:: SJL Broadcast Management Corp (Dave McCurdy, VP/CFO/treasurer)

SELLER: Emmis Communications (Jeff Smulyan, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KHON(TV): Ch. 2, 50 kW, ant. 59 ft.; KSNT (TV): Ch. 27, 1,100 kW, ant. 1,050 ft.; KSNW (TV): Ch. 3, 100 kW, ant. 996 ft.; Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,749 ft.

KOCV(TV), Odessa, Texas

PRICE: $1

BUYER: Permian Basin Public Telecommunications, Inc. (John James, board president)

SELLER: Ector County Independent School District (Wendell Solis, superintendent)

FACILITIES: Ch. 36, 513 kW, ant. 289 ft.

AFFILIATION: PBS

K21CC Lewiston, Idaho

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Belo Corp. (Jack Sander, president, media operations)

SELLER: Orchards Community TV Association Inc. (H.V. Yochum, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 21, 0.18 kW

AFFILIATION: CBS

K45IV Redding, Calif.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Marcia Puri (Marcia Puri, owner)

SELLER: Puri Family LP (Harish Puri, partner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 45, 23 kW



FMs



KWDO(FM) Waldo, Ark.

PRICE: $430,000

BUYER: Noalmark Broadcasting Corp. (William C. Nolan Jr., president); owns 16 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Flinn Broadcasting Corp. (George S. Flinn Jr., president/treasurer)

FACILITIES: 99.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Gray Media

KQMO(FM) Shell Knob, Mo.

PRICE: $417,500

BUYER: Falcon Broadcasting Inc. (Dewayne Gandy, president); owns one other station

SELLER: Galen Gilbert, et al (Galen Gilbert, president)

FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 558 ft.

FORMAT: Mexican

WBBV(FM) Vicksburg, Miss.

PRICE: $400,000

BUYER: Holladay Broadcasting (Bob Holladay, president); owns 11 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: New South Communications Inc. (Frank Holladay, president)

FACILITIES: 101.3 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 394 ft.

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: Holladay Broadcasting is purchasing all of the stock of Bishop Broadcasting Inc. (currently 100% owned by New South Radio), licensee of WBBV(FM)

KSSW(FM) Nashville, Tenn.

PRICE: $400,000

BUYER: Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, president/director); owns 18 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Don Campbell

FACILITIES: 96.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: AC

BROKER: MBT Enterprises Inc.

COMMENT: Buyer will furnish documentation of charitable contribution to its non-profit ministries in an amount equal to the appraised value of the station less total cash purchase price. Charitable contribution is valued at approx. $227,000.

KOTE(FM) Eureka, KAN.

PRICE: $125,000

BUYER: Niemeyer Communications LLC (David Niemeyer, director); owns no other stations

SELLER: Newwood Productions LP (Kris Brown, general partner)

FACILITIES: 93.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 322 ft.

FORMAT: Country



AMs



KDJW(AM) Amarillo, Texas

PRICE: $320,000

BUYER: Catholic Radio of the Texas High Plains (Dale Artho, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Avondale Operating (Ronald Slover, president)

FACILITIES: 1360 kHz, 5 kW day/137 W night

FORMAT: Country

KWAS(AM) Joplin, Mo.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Zimmer Radio Group (James L. Zimmer, owner); owns 15 other stations, including KIXQ(FM), KJMK(FM), KSYN(FM) and KXDG(FM) Joplin

SELLER: New Life Evangelistic Center Inc. (Larry Rice, president)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Christian

COMMENT: Space in station’s studio building will be leased to seller at no charge for up to 12 months from closing date; buyer will provide engineering consulting services to facilitate relocation of seller’s studio for KKLL(AM) Webb City, Mo.

WSOS(AM) St. Augustine Beach (Jacksonville), Fla.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Norsan Consulting and Management Inc. (Norberto Sanchez, president); owns six additional radio stations, including WEWC(AM), WNNR(AM) and WVOJ(AM) Jacksonville

SELLER: 3 Point Media LLC (Bruce Buzil, manager)

FACILITIES: 1170 kHz, 710 W

FORMAT: Hot AC

BROKER: Stan Raymond of Stan Raymond and Associates Inc.



Information Provided by: BIA Financial Networks’ Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com