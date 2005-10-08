Deals
TVs
KHON(TV) Honolulu, KSNT (TV) Topeka and KSNW(TV)Wichita, Kan; KOIN (TV) Portland, Ore.
PRICE: $259 million
BUYER:: SJL Broadcast Management Corp (Dave McCurdy, VP/CFO/treasurer)
SELLER: Emmis Communications (Jeff Smulyan, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: KHON(TV): Ch. 2, 50 kW, ant. 59 ft.; KSNT (TV): Ch. 27, 1,100 kW, ant. 1,050 ft.; KSNW (TV): Ch. 3, 100 kW, ant. 996 ft.; Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,749 ft.
KOCV(TV), Odessa, Texas
PRICE: $1
BUYER: Permian Basin Public Telecommunications, Inc. (John James, board president)
SELLER: Ector County Independent School District (Wendell Solis, superintendent)
FACILITIES: Ch. 36, 513 kW, ant. 289 ft.
AFFILIATION: PBS
K21CC Lewiston, Idaho
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Belo Corp. (Jack Sander, president, media operations)
SELLER: Orchards Community TV Association Inc. (H.V. Yochum, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 21, 0.18 kW
AFFILIATION: CBS
K45IV Redding, Calif.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Marcia Puri (Marcia Puri, owner)
SELLER: Puri Family LP (Harish Puri, partner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 45, 23 kW
FMs
KWDO(FM) Waldo, Ark.
PRICE: $430,000
BUYER: Noalmark Broadcasting Corp. (William C. Nolan Jr., president); owns 16 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Flinn Broadcasting Corp. (George S. Flinn Jr., president/treasurer)
FACILITIES: 99.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: Gray Media
KQMO(FM) Shell Knob, Mo.
PRICE: $417,500
BUYER: Falcon Broadcasting Inc. (Dewayne Gandy, president); owns one other station
SELLER: Galen Gilbert, et al (Galen Gilbert, president)
FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 558 ft.
FORMAT: Mexican
WBBV(FM) Vicksburg, Miss.
PRICE: $400,000
BUYER: Holladay Broadcasting (Bob Holladay, president); owns 11 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: New South Communications Inc. (Frank Holladay, president)
FACILITIES: 101.3 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 394 ft.
FORMAT: Country
COMMENT: Holladay Broadcasting is purchasing all of the stock of Bishop Broadcasting Inc. (currently 100% owned by New South Radio), licensee of WBBV(FM)
KSSW(FM) Nashville, Tenn.
PRICE: $400,000
BUYER: Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, president/director); owns 18 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Don Campbell
FACILITIES: 96.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: AC
BROKER: MBT Enterprises Inc.
COMMENT: Buyer will furnish documentation of charitable contribution to its non-profit ministries in an amount equal to the appraised value of the station less total cash purchase price. Charitable contribution is valued at approx. $227,000.
KOTE(FM) Eureka, KAN.
PRICE: $125,000
BUYER: Niemeyer Communications LLC (David Niemeyer, director); owns no other stations
SELLER: Newwood Productions LP (Kris Brown, general partner)
FACILITIES: 93.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 322 ft.
FORMAT: Country
AMs
KDJW(AM) Amarillo, Texas
PRICE: $320,000
BUYER: Catholic Radio of the Texas High Plains (Dale Artho, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Avondale Operating (Ronald Slover, president)
FACILITIES: 1360 kHz, 5 kW day/137 W night
FORMAT: Country
KWAS(AM) Joplin, Mo.
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: Zimmer Radio Group (James L. Zimmer, owner); owns 15 other stations, including KIXQ(FM), KJMK(FM), KSYN(FM) and KXDG(FM) Joplin
SELLER: New Life Evangelistic Center Inc. (Larry Rice, president)
FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Christian
COMMENT: Space in station’s studio building will be leased to seller at no charge for up to 12 months from closing date; buyer will provide engineering consulting services to facilitate relocation of seller’s studio for KKLL(AM) Webb City, Mo.
WSOS(AM) St. Augustine Beach (Jacksonville), Fla.
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: Norsan Consulting and Management Inc. (Norberto Sanchez, president); owns six additional radio stations, including WEWC(AM), WNNR(AM) and WVOJ(AM) Jacksonville
SELLER: 3 Point Media LLC (Bruce Buzil, manager)
FACILITIES: 1170 kHz, 710 W
FORMAT: Hot AC
BROKER: Stan Raymond of Stan Raymond and Associates Inc.
Information Provided by: BIA Financial Networks’ Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
