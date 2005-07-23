Trending

Deals

By

TVs


WDLP(TV) Key West and WSBS(CA)
Miami
PRICE: $37.25 million
BUYER: Spanish Broadcasting System
(Raul Alarcon Jr., president/CEO)
SELLER: WDLP Broadcasting Co. LLC
(William C. De La Pena, manager)
FACILITIES: WDLP(TV): Ch. 22, 11.2
kW, ant. 203 ft.; WSBS(CA): Ch. 50, 126.9 kW
AFFILIATION: WDLP(TV): INS; WSBS(CA):
Ind.
KACB(TV) New Iberia, La.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Azar Family Holdings LLC (Paul
J. Azar Jr., managing member)
SELLER: Iberia Communications LLC
(Paul J. Azar, managing member)
FACILITIES: Ch. 50, 5,000 kW, ant.
994 ft.
COMMENT: Intra-family transaction to
form Azar Family Holdings LLC
KZDF(LP) San Diego
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: McGraw-Hill Broadcasting (Ed
Quinn, president)
SELLER: Laurie Mintz (Laurie Mintz,
member)
FACILITIES: Ch. 41, 15 kW
AFFILIATION: Azteca America
W40BX Meridian, Miss.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Peter Rogers (Peter Rogers,
owner)
SELLER: Vernon G. Snyder (Vernon G.
Snyder III, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 40, 0.70 kW, ant. 615
ft.

Combos


WKNB(FM) Clarendon, WNAE(AM) and WRRN(FM)
Warren, Pa.
PRICE: $1.25 million
BUYER: Iorio Broadcasting Inc. (Frank
Iorio, president); owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Kinzua Broadcasting Co.
(LeRoy Schneck, president)
FACILITIES: WKNB(FM): 104.3 MHz, 5
kW, ant. 371 ft.; WNAE(AM): 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/94 W night; WRRN(FM): 92.3 MHz,
50 kW, ant. 410 ft.
FORMAT: WKNB(FM): Country; WNAE(AM):
AC; WRRN(FM): Oldies
BROKER: Dick Kozacko of Kozacko Media
Services

FMs


KBAY(FM) Gilroy and KEZR(FM) San Jose,
Calif.
PRICE: $80 million
BUYER: NextMedia Group (Skip Weller,
president); owns 57 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Infinity Broadcasting (Joel
Hollander, president/COO)
FACILITIES: KBAY(FM): 94.5 MHz, 30
kW, ant. 587 ft.; KEZT(FM): 106.5 MHz, 42 kW, ant. 538 ft.
FORMAT: KBAY(FM): AC; KEZR(FM):
AC
WNYQ(FM) Malta (Albany-Schenectady-Troy),
N.Y.
PRICE: $5.25 million
BUYER: Pamal Broadcasting Ltd (James
Morrell, chairman/CEO); owns 20 other stations, including WROW(AM), WAJZ(FM),
WFLY(FM), WKLI(FM) and WYJB(FM) Albany-Schenectady-Troy
SELLER: Vox Media Corp. (Bruce G.
Danziger, president)
FACILITIES: 105.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 367
ft.
FORMAT: AC
COMMENT: Pamal Broadcasting's 6
Johnson Road Licenses Inc. is exercising its option to buy WNYQ(FM).
KQTA(FM) Homedale (Boise), Idaho
PRICE: $2.25 million
BUYER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC
(Amador S. Bustos, owner/president); owns 24 other stations, including KDBI(FM)
Boise
SELLER: R&S Media (Leopoldo
Ramos, owner)
FACILITIES: 106.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant.
1,028 ft.
FORMAT: AC
BROKER: Media Services Group
KMJY(FM) Newport, Wash.
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: ProActive Communications Inc.
(Gerald D Clifton, CEO); owns no other stations
SELLER: Radio Station KMJY (Warner
Tillman, managing member)
FACILITIES: 104.5 MHz, 87 kW, ant.
1,047 ft.
FORMAT: '70s Hits
BROKER: MCH Enterprises Inc.

AMs


KFNX(AM) Cave Creek (Phoenix),
Ariz.
PRICE: $4.88 million
BUYER: Premier Radio Stations LLC
(Lyle P. Campbell, manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: North American Broadcasting
Co. Inc. (Francis Battaglia, president)
FACILITIES: 1100 kHz, 50 kW day/1 kW
night
FORMAT: News/Talk
COMMENT: Price is equal to aggregate
funds necessary to pay valid creditor and administrative claims in bankruptcy
case, no more than $4,875,000.
KDOX(AM) Henderson (Las Vegas),
Nev.
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: Summit Media (Scott Gentry,
president); owns one other station, including KBHQ(FM) Las Vegas
SELLER: S&R Broadcasting Inc.
(Paul Ruttan, president)
FACILITIES: 1280 kHz, 5 kW day/28 W
night
FORMAT: Spanish/Mexican
COMMENT: Summit is acquiring all the
shares of S&R stock.
WNTS(AM) Beech Grove (Indianapolis),
Ind.
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC
(Peter Davidson, president); owns 29 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: S&M Broadcasting Co. Inc.
(Jack N. Marsella, president)
FACILITIES: 1590 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W
night
FORMAT: Religion/Gospel
BROKER: John Pierce & Co. LLC

INFORMATION PROVIDED BY: BIA Financial
Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va.,
www.bia.com