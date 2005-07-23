TVs



WDLP(TV) Key West and WSBS(CA)

Miami

PRICE: $37.25 million

BUYER: Spanish Broadcasting System

(Raul Alarcon Jr., president/CEO)

SELLER: WDLP Broadcasting Co. LLC

(William C. De La Pena, manager)

FACILITIES: WDLP(TV): Ch. 22, 11.2

kW, ant. 203 ft.; WSBS(CA): Ch. 50, 126.9 kW

AFFILIATION: WDLP(TV): INS; WSBS(CA):

Ind.

KACB(TV) New Iberia, La.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Azar Family Holdings LLC (Paul

J. Azar Jr., managing member)

SELLER: Iberia Communications LLC

(Paul J. Azar, managing member)

FACILITIES: Ch. 50, 5,000 kW, ant.

994 ft.

COMMENT: Intra-family transaction to

form Azar Family Holdings LLC

KZDF(LP) San Diego

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: McGraw-Hill Broadcasting (Ed

Quinn, president)

SELLER: Laurie Mintz (Laurie Mintz,

member)

FACILITIES: Ch. 41, 15 kW

AFFILIATION: Azteca America

W40BX Meridian, Miss.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Peter Rogers (Peter Rogers,

owner)

SELLER: Vernon G. Snyder (Vernon G.

Snyder III, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 40, 0.70 kW, ant. 615

ft.



Combos



WKNB(FM) Clarendon, WNAE(AM) and WRRN(FM)

Warren, Pa.

PRICE: $1.25 million

BUYER: Iorio Broadcasting Inc. (Frank

Iorio, president); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Kinzua Broadcasting Co.

(LeRoy Schneck, president)

FACILITIES: WKNB(FM): 104.3 MHz, 5

kW, ant. 371 ft.; WNAE(AM): 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/94 W night; WRRN(FM): 92.3 MHz,

50 kW, ant. 410 ft.

FORMAT: WKNB(FM): Country; WNAE(AM):

AC; WRRN(FM): Oldies

BROKER: Dick Kozacko of Kozacko Media

Services



FMs



KBAY(FM) Gilroy and KEZR(FM) San Jose,

Calif.

PRICE: $80 million

BUYER: NextMedia Group (Skip Weller,

president); owns 57 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Infinity Broadcasting (Joel

Hollander, president/COO)

FACILITIES: KBAY(FM): 94.5 MHz, 30

kW, ant. 587 ft.; KEZT(FM): 106.5 MHz, 42 kW, ant. 538 ft.

FORMAT: KBAY(FM): AC; KEZR(FM):

AC

WNYQ(FM) Malta (Albany-Schenectady-Troy),

N.Y.

PRICE: $5.25 million

BUYER: Pamal Broadcasting Ltd (James

Morrell, chairman/CEO); owns 20 other stations, including WROW(AM), WAJZ(FM),

WFLY(FM), WKLI(FM) and WYJB(FM) Albany-Schenectady-Troy

SELLER: Vox Media Corp. (Bruce G.

Danziger, president)

FACILITIES: 105.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 367

ft.

FORMAT: AC

COMMENT: Pamal Broadcasting's 6

Johnson Road Licenses Inc. is exercising its option to buy WNYQ(FM).

KQTA(FM) Homedale (Boise), Idaho

PRICE: $2.25 million

BUYER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC

(Amador S. Bustos, owner/president); owns 24 other stations, including KDBI(FM)

Boise

SELLER: R&S Media (Leopoldo

Ramos, owner)

FACILITIES: 106.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant.

1,028 ft.

FORMAT: AC

BROKER: Media Services Group

KMJY(FM) Newport, Wash.

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: ProActive Communications Inc.

(Gerald D Clifton, CEO); owns no other stations

SELLER: Radio Station KMJY (Warner

Tillman, managing member)

FACILITIES: 104.5 MHz, 87 kW, ant.

1,047 ft.

FORMAT: '70s Hits

BROKER: MCH Enterprises Inc.



AMs



KFNX(AM) Cave Creek (Phoenix),

Ariz.

PRICE: $4.88 million

BUYER: Premier Radio Stations LLC

(Lyle P. Campbell, manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: North American Broadcasting

Co. Inc. (Francis Battaglia, president)

FACILITIES: 1100 kHz, 50 kW day/1 kW

night

FORMAT: News/Talk

COMMENT: Price is equal to aggregate

funds necessary to pay valid creditor and administrative claims in bankruptcy

case, no more than $4,875,000.

KDOX(AM) Henderson (Las Vegas),

Nev.

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: Summit Media (Scott Gentry,

president); owns one other station, including KBHQ(FM) Las Vegas

SELLER: S&R Broadcasting Inc.

(Paul Ruttan, president)

FACILITIES: 1280 kHz, 5 kW day/28 W

night

FORMAT: Spanish/Mexican

COMMENT: Summit is acquiring all the

shares of S&R stock.

WNTS(AM) Beech Grove (Indianapolis),

Ind.

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC

(Peter Davidson, president); owns 29 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: S&M Broadcasting Co. Inc.

(Jack N. Marsella, president)

FACILITIES: 1590 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W

night

FORMAT: Religion/Gospel

BROKER: John Pierce & Co. LLC



INFORMATION PROVIDED BY: BIA Financial

Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va.,

www.bia.com