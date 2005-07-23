Deals
TVs
WDLP(TV) Key West and WSBS(CA)
Miami
PRICE: $37.25 million
BUYER: Spanish Broadcasting System
(Raul Alarcon Jr., president/CEO)
SELLER: WDLP Broadcasting Co. LLC
(William C. De La Pena, manager)
FACILITIES: WDLP(TV): Ch. 22, 11.2
kW, ant. 203 ft.; WSBS(CA): Ch. 50, 126.9 kW
AFFILIATION: WDLP(TV): INS; WSBS(CA):
Ind.
KACB(TV) New Iberia, La.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Azar Family Holdings LLC (Paul
J. Azar Jr., managing member)
SELLER: Iberia Communications LLC
(Paul J. Azar, managing member)
FACILITIES: Ch. 50, 5,000 kW, ant.
994 ft.
COMMENT: Intra-family transaction to
form Azar Family Holdings LLC
KZDF(LP) San Diego
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: McGraw-Hill Broadcasting (Ed
Quinn, president)
SELLER: Laurie Mintz (Laurie Mintz,
member)
FACILITIES: Ch. 41, 15 kW
AFFILIATION: Azteca America
W40BX Meridian, Miss.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Peter Rogers (Peter Rogers,
owner)
SELLER: Vernon G. Snyder (Vernon G.
Snyder III, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 40, 0.70 kW, ant. 615
ft.
Combos
WKNB(FM) Clarendon, WNAE(AM) and WRRN(FM)
Warren, Pa.
PRICE: $1.25 million
BUYER: Iorio Broadcasting Inc. (Frank
Iorio, president); owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Kinzua Broadcasting Co.
(LeRoy Schneck, president)
FACILITIES: WKNB(FM): 104.3 MHz, 5
kW, ant. 371 ft.; WNAE(AM): 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/94 W night; WRRN(FM): 92.3 MHz,
50 kW, ant. 410 ft.
FORMAT: WKNB(FM): Country; WNAE(AM):
AC; WRRN(FM): Oldies
BROKER: Dick Kozacko of Kozacko Media
Services
FMs
KBAY(FM) Gilroy and KEZR(FM) San Jose,
Calif.
PRICE: $80 million
BUYER: NextMedia Group (Skip Weller,
president); owns 57 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Infinity Broadcasting (Joel
Hollander, president/COO)
FACILITIES: KBAY(FM): 94.5 MHz, 30
kW, ant. 587 ft.; KEZT(FM): 106.5 MHz, 42 kW, ant. 538 ft.
FORMAT: KBAY(FM): AC; KEZR(FM):
AC
WNYQ(FM) Malta (Albany-Schenectady-Troy),
N.Y.
PRICE: $5.25 million
BUYER: Pamal Broadcasting Ltd (James
Morrell, chairman/CEO); owns 20 other stations, including WROW(AM), WAJZ(FM),
WFLY(FM), WKLI(FM) and WYJB(FM) Albany-Schenectady-Troy
SELLER: Vox Media Corp. (Bruce G.
Danziger, president)
FACILITIES: 105.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 367
ft.
FORMAT: AC
COMMENT: Pamal Broadcasting's 6
Johnson Road Licenses Inc. is exercising its option to buy WNYQ(FM).
KQTA(FM) Homedale (Boise), Idaho
PRICE: $2.25 million
BUYER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC
(Amador S. Bustos, owner/president); owns 24 other stations, including KDBI(FM)
Boise
SELLER: R&S Media (Leopoldo
Ramos, owner)
FACILITIES: 106.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant.
1,028 ft.
FORMAT: AC
BROKER: Media Services Group
KMJY(FM) Newport, Wash.
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: ProActive Communications Inc.
(Gerald D Clifton, CEO); owns no other stations
SELLER: Radio Station KMJY (Warner
Tillman, managing member)
FACILITIES: 104.5 MHz, 87 kW, ant.
1,047 ft.
FORMAT: '70s Hits
BROKER: MCH Enterprises Inc.
AMs
KFNX(AM) Cave Creek (Phoenix),
Ariz.
PRICE: $4.88 million
BUYER: Premier Radio Stations LLC
(Lyle P. Campbell, manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: North American Broadcasting
Co. Inc. (Francis Battaglia, president)
FACILITIES: 1100 kHz, 50 kW day/1 kW
night
FORMAT: News/Talk
COMMENT: Price is equal to aggregate
funds necessary to pay valid creditor and administrative claims in bankruptcy
case, no more than $4,875,000.
KDOX(AM) Henderson (Las Vegas),
Nev.
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: Summit Media (Scott Gentry,
president); owns one other station, including KBHQ(FM) Las Vegas
SELLER: S&R Broadcasting Inc.
(Paul Ruttan, president)
FACILITIES: 1280 kHz, 5 kW day/28 W
night
FORMAT: Spanish/Mexican
COMMENT: Summit is acquiring all the
shares of S&R stock.
WNTS(AM) Beech Grove (Indianapolis),
Ind.
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC
(Peter Davidson, president); owns 29 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: S&M Broadcasting Co. Inc.
(Jack N. Marsella, president)
FACILITIES: 1590 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W
night
FORMAT: Religion/Gospel
BROKER: John Pierce & Co. LLC
INFORMATION PROVIDED BY: BIA Financial
Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va.,
www.bia.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.