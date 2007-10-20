Deals
TV
K58DL/YAKIMA, WASH.
W41CF/ALTOONA, PA.
PRICE: $50,000
BUYER : Pathway Community Radio. Inc. (Sinan Mimaroglu, president)
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting (Paul Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 41, 5.9 kW
AFFILIATION: TBN
COMMENT: $5K deposit plus $45K cash at closing.
WGOX-LP/PANAMA CITY, FLA.
PRICE: $30,000
BUYER: Harvest Ministries Intl. (William Franklin, president)
SELLER: Global Outreach Ministry Network, Inc. (Michael Lee, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 41, 0.6 kW
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $5K down payment plus $5K before closing.
KDNH-LP/HOQUIAM, WASH.
PRICE: $25,000
BUYER: Polich, Duane & Elaine (Duane Polich, partner)
SELLER: Daystar TV Network (Marcus Lamb, pres./CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 47, 20 kW
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $1,250 deposit.
RADIO
WNER-AM, WTNY-AM, WCIZ-FM & WFRY-FM/WATERTOWN, N.Y.
PRICE: $6.25 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Stephens Family Ltd.Partnership (Michael Stephens, president); owns 16 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Regent Communications, Inc. (William Stakelin, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: WNER-AM: 1410 kHz, 4 kW day/58 W night; WTNY-AM: 790 kHz, 1 kW day/night; WCIZ-FM: 93.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WFRY-FM: 97.5 MHz, 97 kW, ant. 476 ft.
FORMAT: WNER-AM: Sports; WTNY-AM: News/Talk; WCIZ-FM: Classic Hits; WFRY-FM: Country
BROKER: John Pierce & Co. LLC, and Richard A. Foreman Associates, Inc.
WNCQ-FM & WRCD-FM/CANTON; WMSA-AM/MASSENA; WYSX-FM/MORRISTOWN; WVLF-FM/NORWOOD; WPAC-FM/OGDENSBURG, N.Y.
PRICE: $5.25 million
TERMS: Asset sale
BUYER: Stephens Family Ltd. Partnership (Michael Stephens, president); owns 16 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Martz Communications Group LLC (Tim Martz, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: WNCQ-FM: 102.9 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 375 ft.; WRCD-FM: 101.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 453 ft.; WMSA-AM: 1340 kHz, 910 W day/night; WYSX-FM: 96.7 MHz, 17 kW, ant. 354 ft.; WVLF-FM: 96.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WPAC-FM: 98.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 92 ft.
FORMAT: WNCQ-FM: Country; WRCD-FM: Classic Hits; WMSA-AM: Oldies/FuSvc; WYSX-FM: CHR; WVLF-FM: AC; WPAC-FM: Oldies
BROKER: John Pierce & Co. LLC and Richard A. Foreman Associates, Inc.
WRNI-AM/PROVIDENCE (PROVIDENCE-WARWICK-PAWTUCKET), R.I.
PRICE: $2 million
TERMS: Asset sale; cash and note
BUYER: Rhode Island Public Radio (Eugene Mihaly, pres.)
SELLER: Boston University (Paul La Camera, general manager)
FACILITIES: 1290 kHz, 10 kW day/night
FORMAT: NPR/News/Inf
COMMENT: Sold for $2 million, plus, in the event buyer sells the station and the station's North Providence, R.I., transmitter site for more than $2.7 million (threshold), one-half of the excess over the threshold. $500K cash plus $1.5 million promissory note.
KFJZ-AM/FORT WORTH (DALLAS-FORT WORTH), TEXAS
PRICE: $1.8 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: SIGA Broadcasting Corp. (Gabriel Arango, president); owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Garden City Broadcasting (Joe Vasquez, g.m.)
FACILITIES: 870 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Tejano
COMMENT: $100K escrow plus $1.7 million cash at closing.
KNOE-FM/MONROE, LA.
PRICE: $900,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Radio Monroe LLC (Clay Holladay, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Noe Corp. LLC (George Noe, president)
FACILITIES 101.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,516 ft.
FORMAT: Adult CHR
BROKER: RBC Daniels LP
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $45K deposit.
KSJM-FM/WINFIELD (WICHITA), KAN.
PRICE: $600,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Mid America Ag Network, Inc. (Larry Steckline, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Carter Broadcast Group (Michael Carter, CEO)
FACILITIES: 107.9 MHz, 53 kW, ant. 853 ft.
FORMAT: Urban Contemporary
BROKER: Chapin Enterprises
COMMENT: $20K escrow deposit plus $580K cash at closing.
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com703-818-2425
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.