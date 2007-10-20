TV



K58DL/YAKIMA, WASH.

W41CF/ALTOONA, PA.

PRICE: $50,000

BUYER : Pathway Community Radio. Inc. (Sinan Mimaroglu, president)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting (Paul Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 41, 5.9 kW

AFFILIATION: TBN

COMMENT: $5K deposit plus $45K cash at closing.

WGOX-LP/PANAMA CITY, FLA.

PRICE: $30,000

BUYER: Harvest Ministries Intl. (William Franklin, president)

SELLER: Global Outreach Ministry Network, Inc. (Michael Lee, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 41, 0.6 kW

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $5K down payment plus $5K before closing.

KDNH-LP/HOQUIAM, WASH.

PRICE: $25,000

BUYER: Polich, Duane & Elaine (Duane Polich, partner)

SELLER: Daystar TV Network (Marcus Lamb, pres./CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 47, 20 kW

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $1,250 deposit.

RADIO



WNER-AM, WTNY-AM, WCIZ-FM & WFRY-FM/WATERTOWN, N.Y.

PRICE: $6.25 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Stephens Family Ltd.Partnership (Michael Stephens, president); owns 16 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Regent Communications, Inc. (William Stakelin, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WNER-AM: 1410 kHz, 4 kW day/58 W night; WTNY-AM: 790 kHz, 1 kW day/night; WCIZ-FM: 93.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WFRY-FM: 97.5 MHz, 97 kW, ant. 476 ft.

FORMAT: WNER-AM: Sports; WTNY-AM: News/Talk; WCIZ-FM: Classic Hits; WFRY-FM: Country

BROKER: John Pierce & Co. LLC, and Richard A. Foreman Associates, Inc.

WNCQ-FM & WRCD-FM/CANTON; WMSA-AM/MASSENA; WYSX-FM/MORRISTOWN; WVLF-FM/NORWOOD; WPAC-FM/OGDENSBURG, N.Y.

PRICE: $5.25 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Stephens Family Ltd. Partnership (Michael Stephens, president); owns 16 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Martz Communications Group LLC (Tim Martz, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WNCQ-FM: 102.9 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 375 ft.; WRCD-FM: 101.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 453 ft.; WMSA-AM: 1340 kHz, 910 W day/night; WYSX-FM: 96.7 MHz, 17 kW, ant. 354 ft.; WVLF-FM: 96.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WPAC-FM: 98.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 92 ft.

FORMAT: WNCQ-FM: Country; WRCD-FM: Classic Hits; WMSA-AM: Oldies/FuSvc; WYSX-FM: CHR; WVLF-FM: AC; WPAC-FM: Oldies

BROKER: John Pierce & Co. LLC and Richard A. Foreman Associates, Inc.

WRNI-AM/PROVIDENCE (PROVIDENCE-WARWICK-PAWTUCKET), R.I.

PRICE: $2 million

TERMS: Asset sale; cash and note

BUYER: Rhode Island Public Radio (Eugene Mihaly, pres.)

SELLER: Boston University (Paul La Camera, general manager)

FACILITIES: 1290 kHz, 10 kW day/night

FORMAT: NPR/News/Inf

COMMENT: Sold for $2 million, plus, in the event buyer sells the station and the station's North Providence, R.I., transmitter site for more than $2.7 million (threshold), one-half of the excess over the threshold. $500K cash plus $1.5 million promissory note.

KFJZ-AM/FORT WORTH (DALLAS-FORT WORTH), TEXAS

PRICE: $1.8 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: SIGA Broadcasting Corp. (Gabriel Arango, president); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Garden City Broadcasting (Joe Vasquez, g.m.)

FACILITIES: 870 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Tejano

COMMENT: $100K escrow plus $1.7 million cash at closing.

KNOE-FM/MONROE, LA.

PRICE: $900,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Radio Monroe LLC (Clay Holladay, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Noe Corp. LLC (George Noe, president)

FACILITIES 101.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,516 ft.

FORMAT: Adult CHR

BROKER: RBC Daniels LP

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $45K deposit.

KSJM-FM/WINFIELD (WICHITA), KAN.

PRICE: $600,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Mid America Ag Network, Inc. (Larry Steckline, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Carter Broadcast Group (Michael Carter, CEO)

FACILITIES: 107.9 MHz, 53 kW, ant. 853 ft.

FORMAT: Urban Contemporary

BROKER: Chapin Enterprises

COMMENT: $20K escrow deposit plus $580K cash at closing.

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com703-818-2425