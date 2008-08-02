Deals
TV
WTVJ (TV)/Miami and W58BU/Hallandale, Fla.
PRICE: $205 million
BUYER: Washington Post Co. (Alan Frank, president/CEO, broadcasting)
SELLER: NBC/GE (John Wallace, president/TV stations)
FACILITIES: WTVJ (TV): Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,801 ft; W58BU: Ch. 58, 90.8 kW
AFFILIATION: WTVJ (TV): NBC; W58BU: NBC
W32DI/Mayo, Fla.
PRICE: $4,000
BUYER: Robert William Carr
SELLER: CP Media LLC (John Parente, CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 32, 150 kW, ant. 318 ft.
K34II/Butte, Mont.
PRICE: $3,260
BUYER: Randall and Adrienne Weiss
SELLER: Sean Mintz
FACILITIES: Ch. 34, 7.28 kW, ant. 40 ft.
COMMENT: $1,260 deposit.
RADIO
NEW-FM(CP)/Chino Valley (Flagstaff-Prescott), Ariz.
PRICE: $3 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Seeger, Guest & Fort (Edward Seeger, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Grenax Broadcasting LLC (Greg Dinetz, president)
FACILITIES: 92.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 571 ft.
FORMAT: CP-NOA
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $150K escrow deposit.
KATW-FM/Lewiston, Idaho; KCLK-AM/Asotin, KCLK-FM & KVAB-FM/Clarkston, Wash.
PRICE: $3 million
TERMS: Cash plus stock
BUYER: Bolland Enterprises LLC (Mark Bolland, manager/member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Pacific Empire Radio Corp. (Mark Bolland, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: KATW-FM: 101.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 846 ft.; KCLK-AM: 1430 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KCLK-FM: 94.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,234 ft.; KVAB-FM: 102.9 MHz, 440 W, ant. 1,171 ft.
FORMAT: KATW-FM: Hot AC; KCLK-AM: Sports; KCLK-FM: Classic Rock; KVAB-FM: Classic Rock
COMMENT: Bolland shall deliver to Seller all of its shares of the capital stock of Seller and Pacific Empire Holdings Corp., and assignment of Bolland's interest in Radio Leasing II LLC.
WBUD-AM/Trenton, N.J.
PRICE: $2.3 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Domestic Church Media Foundation (James Manfredonia, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Millennium Radio Group (Jim Donahoe, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 1260 kHz, 5 kW day/3 kW night
FORMAT: Sports
WLMS-FM/Lecanto, Fla.
PRICE: $2 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Central Florida Educational Foundation (Jim Hoge, president); owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: St. Petersburg Diocese (John Morris, general manager)
FACILITIES: 88.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 239 ft.
FORMAT: Christian Contemp.
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $150K escrow deposit.
KCLE-AM/Cleburne (Dallas-Fort Worth), Texas
PRICE: $1.4 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: SIGA Broadcasting Corp. (Gabriel Arango, president); owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: M&M Broadcasters Ltd. (Gary Moss, president)
FACILITIES: 1140 kHz, 5 kW day/710 W night
FORMAT: Gospel
COMMENT: $200K good-faith deposit, plus $10K credit for studio equipment adjustment, plus $1.19 million cash at closing.
WZNA-AM/Moca, Puerto Rico
PRICE: $1.2 million
TERMS: Asset sale
BUYER: Aureo Matos Barreto; owns one other station, WPLI-FM/Puerto Rico
SELLER: Olga J. Rosario Irizarry
FACILITIES: 1040 kHz, 9 kW day/245 W night
FORMAT: Spanish/Christian
WRJM-FM/Geneva (Dothan), Ala.
PRICE: $1.1 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Gulf South Communications (Clay Holladay, president); owns three other stations, including WDBT-FM, WDJR-FM & WESP-FM/Dothan
SELLER: William Carn
FACILITIES: 93.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 853 ft.
FORMAT: News/Talk
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $55K escrow deposit.
WRXW-FM/Pearl (Jackson), Miss.
PRICE: $700,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Inner City Broadcasting Corp. (Pierre Sutton, CEO); owns 16 other stations, including WOAD-AM, WJNT-AM & FM, WJMI-FM & WKXI-FM/Jackson
SELLER: Backyard Broadcasting (Barry Drake, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 93.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Rock
BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $100K escrow deposit.
Information provided by:
BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
703-818-2425
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.