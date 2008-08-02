TV

WTVJ (TV)/Miami and W58BU/Hallandale, Fla.

PRICE: $205 million

BUYER: Washington Post Co. (Alan Frank, president/CEO, broadcasting)

SELLER: NBC/GE (John Wallace, president/TV stations)

FACILITIES: WTVJ (TV): Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,801 ft; W58BU: Ch. 58, 90.8 kW

AFFILIATION: WTVJ (TV): NBC; W58BU: NBC

W32DI/Mayo, Fla.

PRICE: $4,000

BUYER: Robert William Carr

SELLER: CP Media LLC (John Parente, CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 32, 150 kW, ant. 318 ft.

K34II/Butte, Mont.

PRICE: $3,260

BUYER: Randall and Adrienne Weiss

SELLER: Sean Mintz

FACILITIES: Ch. 34, 7.28 kW, ant. 40 ft.

COMMENT: $1,260 deposit.



RADIO



NEW-FM(CP)/Chino Valley (Flagstaff-Prescott), Ariz.

PRICE: $3 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Seeger, Guest & Fort (Edward Seeger, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Grenax Broadcasting LLC (Greg Dinetz, president)

FACILITIES: 92.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 571 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $150K escrow deposit.

KATW-FM/Lewiston, Idaho; KCLK-AM/Asotin, KCLK-FM & KVAB-FM/Clarkston, Wash.

PRICE: $3 million

TERMS: Cash plus stock

BUYER: Bolland Enterprises LLC (Mark Bolland, manager/member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Pacific Empire Radio Corp. (Mark Bolland, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KATW-FM: 101.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 846 ft.; KCLK-AM: 1430 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KCLK-FM: 94.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,234 ft.; KVAB-FM: 102.9 MHz, 440 W, ant. 1,171 ft.

FORMAT: KATW-FM: Hot AC; KCLK-AM: Sports; KCLK-FM: Classic Rock; KVAB-FM: Classic Rock

COMMENT: Bolland shall deliver to Seller all of its shares of the capital stock of Seller and Pacific Empire Holdings Corp., and assignment of Bolland's interest in Radio Leasing II LLC.

WBUD-AM/Trenton, N.J.

PRICE: $2.3 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Domestic Church Media Foundation (James Manfredonia, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Millennium Radio Group (Jim Donahoe, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1260 kHz, 5 kW day/3 kW night

FORMAT: Sports

WLMS-FM/Lecanto, Fla.

PRICE: $2 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Central Florida Educational Foundation (Jim Hoge, president); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: St. Petersburg Diocese (John Morris, general manager)

FACILITIES: 88.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 239 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemp.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $150K escrow deposit.

KCLE-AM/Cleburne (Dallas-Fort Worth), Texas

PRICE: $1.4 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: SIGA Broadcasting Corp. (Gabriel Arango, president); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: M&M Broadcasters Ltd. (Gary Moss, president)

FACILITIES: 1140 kHz, 5 kW day/710 W night

FORMAT: Gospel

COMMENT: $200K good-faith deposit, plus $10K credit for studio equipment adjustment, plus $1.19 million cash at closing.

WZNA-AM/Moca, Puerto Rico

PRICE: $1.2 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Aureo Matos Barreto; owns one other station, WPLI-FM/Puerto Rico

SELLER: Olga J. Rosario Irizarry

FACILITIES: 1040 kHz, 9 kW day/245 W night

FORMAT: Spanish/Christian

WRJM-FM/Geneva (Dothan), Ala.

PRICE: $1.1 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Gulf South Communications (Clay Holladay, president); owns three other stations, including WDBT-FM, WDJR-FM & WESP-FM/Dothan

SELLER: William Carn

FACILITIES: 93.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 853 ft.

FORMAT: News/Talk

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $55K escrow deposit.

WRXW-FM/Pearl (Jackson), Miss.

PRICE: $700,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Inner City Broadcasting Corp. (Pierre Sutton, CEO); owns 16 other stations, including WOAD-AM, WJNT-AM & FM, WJMI-FM & WKXI-FM/Jackson

SELLER: Backyard Broadcasting (Barry Drake, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 93.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Rock

BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $100K escrow deposit.



