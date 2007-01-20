Deals
WQCW(TV) Portsmouth, Ohio; WOCW(LP) Charleston and WVCW(LP) Huntington, W.Va.
PRICE: $5.25 million
BUYER: Lockwood Broadcasting (James Lockwood Jr., CEO)
SELLER: Commonwealth Broadcasting (Charles Harker, president)
FACILITIES: WQCW(TV): Ch. 30, 2040 kW, ant. 1,175 ft.; WOCW(LP): Ch. 21, 25 kW; WVCW(LP): Ch. 45, 20.8 kW
AFFILIATION: WQCW(TV):CW; WOCW(LP): CW; WVCW(LP): CW
COMMENT: Price will rise to $5.85 million if buyer delivers a construction permit and approvals to relocate the station’s DTV transmitter to a new site specified by buyer; the addition is payable within 15 days of delivery of the final permit.
KTBV(LP) Bakersfield, Calif.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Randall Weiss
SELLER: M C Allen Productions Inc. (Mark Allen, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 2, 0.07 kW
K34HQ Sherman, Texas
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Una Vez Mas (Randy Nonberg, COO)
SELLER: Tiger Eye Broadcasting Corp. (John Kyle II, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 34, 10 kW
K40JA San Angelo, Texas
PRICE: $125,000
BUYER: Una Vez Mas (Randy Nonberg, COO)
SELLER: Telecom Wireless LLC (Erick Mathe, managing member)
FACILITIES: Ch. 40, 10 kW
K52HZ Manhattan, Kan.
PRICE: $6,000
BUYER: Shahram Hashemizadeh
SELLER: Vernon G. Snyder III
FACILITIES: Ch. 52, 0.005 kW
AFFILIATION: Dark
W02CN BECKLEY, W.VA.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Family Television Inc. (Tom Syner, president)
SELLER: H. Leon Drye Jr.
FACILITIES: Ch. 2, 0.25 kW, ant. 252 ft.
K14BF WENATCHEE, WASH.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Jumpoff Ridge LLC (John Wallace)
SELLER: Wescoast Broadcasting Co. (James Wallace Jr., president/GM)
FACILITIES: Ch. 14, 0.784 kW, ant. 1,197 ft.
Combos
KSBL(FM) Carpinteria, KSPE(FM) Ellwood; KBKO(AM), KIST(AM), KTMS(AM), KIST(FM) and KTYD(FM) Santa Barbara, Calif.
PRICE: $17.3 million
BUYER: Point Broadcasting Co. (John Hearne, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio)
FACILITIES: KSBL(FM): 101.7 MHz, 320 W, ant. 1,394 ft.; KSPE(FM): 94.5 MHz, 880 W, ant. 2,950 ft.; KBKO(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; KIST(AM): 1340 kHz, 650 W; KTMS(AM): 990 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night; KIST(FM): 107.7 MHz, 930 W, ant. 1,627 ft.; KTYD(FM): 99.9 MHz, 34 kW, ant. 1,280 ft.
FORMAT: KSBL(FM): AC; KSPE(FM): Mexican; KBKO(AM): Mexican; KIST(AM): Sports/Talk; KTMS(AM): News/Talk; KIST(FM): Alternative; KTYD(FM): AOR
KMNA(FM) Mabton (Yakima), KZXR(AM) and KLES(FM) Prosser (Yakima), Wash.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Churchill Communications LLC (Suzanne Arlie, member); owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Luna Communications (Abel De Luna, COO, radio group)
FACILITIES: KMNA(FM): 98.7 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 874 ft.; KZXR(AM): 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/66 W night; KLES(FM): 101.7 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 869 ft.
FORMAT: KMNA(FM): Mexican; KZXR(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KLES(FM): Spanish AC
COMMENT: Buyer will immediately operate the stations via LMA.
WKLP(AM) and WQZK(FM) Keyser, W.Va.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER:West Virginia Radio Corp. (Dale Miller, president); owns 14 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Raese Family (John Raese, owner)
FACILITIES: WKLP(AM): 1390 kHz, 1 kW day/74 W night; WQZK(FM): 94.1 MHz, 21 kW, ant. 768 ft.
FORMAT: WKLP(AM): Nostalgia; WQZK(FM): Adult Rock/Classic Rock
COMMENT: John A. Raese and David A. Raese—each a 50% stockholder in Starcast Systems Inc., licensee of WKLP(AM) and WQZK(FM)—are assigning their stock to West Virginia Radio Corp., an entity controlled by both of them.
FMs
WSHY(FM) Columbia City and WBTU(FM) Kendallville (Ft. Wayne), Ind.
PRICE: $3.8 million
BUYER: Russell Oasis; owns two other stations, including WJFX(FM) Ft. Wayne
SELLER: Artistic Media Partners Inc. (Arthur Angotti, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: WSHY(FM): 106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 340 ft.; WBTU(FM): 93.3 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 384 ft.
FORMAT: WSHY(FM): ’70s Oldies; WBTU(FM): Country
BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner and Co.
WWTB(FM) Swansboro (Wilmington), N.C.
PRICE: $900,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 181 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Sea-Comm Inc. (Eric Jorgensen, president)
FACILITIES: 104.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 407 ft.
FORMAT: News/Talk/Information
BROKER: Media Services Group
WKNQ(FM) Dyersburg, Tenn.
PRICE: $825,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 179 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Mid-South Public Communications Foundation (Michael LaBonia, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 90.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 561 ft.
FORMAT: News/Talk/Information
BROKER: Patrick Communications
KEND(FM) Roswell, N.M.
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: Pecos Valley Broadcasting (Sam Beard, president/treasurer); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Burkbery Communications Group Inc. (Opal Wright, personal representative, estate of Roxy Burkfield)
FACILITIES: 106.5 MHz, 52 kW, ant. 135 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
KCAJ(FM) ROSEAU, MINN.
PRICE: $380,000
BUYER: North Country Media Inc. (Joseph Bain, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Jax Broadcasting Inc. (Jack Swanson, president)
FACILITIES: 102.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 285 ft.
FORMAT: Variety
BROKER: Summer Foust of Patrick Communications
NEW (FM)(CP) MIDLAND, MD.
PRICE: $375,000
BUYER: West Virginia Radio Corp. (Dale Miller, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Radioactive LLC (Benjamin Homel, president/member)
FACILITIES: 99.5 MHz, 920 W, ant. 833 ft.
FORMAT: CP—NOA
WYAC(FM) CHRISTIANSTED, V.I.
PRICE: $375,000
BUYER: Rain Broadcasting Inc. (Roger Morgan, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Philip E. and Ellen N. Kuhlman
FACILITIES: 93.5 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 807 ft.
FORMAT: Spanish/Soft AC
KPNY(FM) ALLIANCE, NEB.
PRICE: $360,000
BUYER: Mission Nebraska Inc. (Stanley Parker, co-director); owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Halstead Communications (Laura Norman, president)
FACILITIES: 102.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 522 ft.
FORMAT: CHR
BROKER: American Media Services LLC
WVDA(FM) VALDOSTA, GA.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 179 other stations, including WVRI(FM) Valdosta
SELLER: AGT Communications Inc. (James Andrew Howard, president)
FACILITIES: 88.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 279 ft.
FORMAT: Gospel
KYFA(FM)(CP) MANHATTAN, KAN.
PRICE: $325,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 160 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Bible Broadcasting Network (Lowell Davey, president)
FACILITIES: 88.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 116 ft.
FORMAT: CP–NOA
KKHI(FM)(CP) ROCK RIVER, WYO.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Greeley Broadcasting Corp. (Ricardo Salazar, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Kona Coast Radio (Victor Michael Jr., president)
FACILITIES: 95.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 134 ft.
FORMAT: CP–NOA
BROKER: Chuck Lontine of Marconi Media Ventures
AMs
WVTJ(AM) Pensacola, Fla.
PRICE: $545,000
BUYER: Wilkins Communications Network Inc. (Robert Wilkins, president); owns 13 other stations, including WNVY(AM) Pensacola
SELLER: Satellite Radio Network (Michael Glinter, president)
FACILITIES: 610 kHz, 500 W day/142 W night
FORMAT: Gospel/Talk
WLIL(AM) Lenoir City (Knoxville), Tenn.
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: Fowlers Holdings LLP (Donald Fowler, general partner); owns no other stations
SELLER: BP Broadcasters LLC (Zollie Cantrell, managing member)
FACILITIES: 730 kHz, 1 kW day/214 W night
FORMAT: Country
COMMENT: Buyer gets right of first refusal to purchase WKZX(FM) if and when BP Broadcasters decides to sell. If the FCC has not approved transfer of WLIL within 120 days, Fowlers Holdings will operate the station under an LMA until closing.
KLDY(AM) Lacey (Seattle-Tacoma), Wash.
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: Seattle Streaming Radio LLC (David Drucker, manager/member); owns three other stations, including KBRO(AM) and KNTB(AM) Seattle-Tacoma
SELLER: Estate of Larry D. “Skip” Marrow (Norma Jean Hissong, personal rep)
FACILITIES: 1280 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night
FORMAT: Classical
BROKER: Jerry Dennon
WQSE(AM) White Bluff (Nashville), Tenn.
PRICE: $240,000
BUYER: Grace Broadcasting Services Inc. (Charles Ennis, president/director); owns seven other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Canaan Communications (Duane Jeffrey, president)
FACILITIES: 1030 kHz, 1 kW day/250 W night
FORMAT: Southern Gospel
WRFS(AM) ALEXANDER CITY, ALA.
PRICE: $230,000
BUYER: Racquel Humphrey; owns no other stations
SELLER: Joy Christian Communications Inc. (Ed Smith, president)
FACILITIES: 1050 kHz, 1 kW day/48 W night
FORMAT: Southern Gospel
WCLA(AM) CLAXTON, GA.
PRICE: $230,000
BUYER: W. Danny Swain; owns no other stations
SELLER: Progressive United Communications (Frank Cummings, board chairman)
FACILITIES: 1470 kHz, 1 kW day/260 W night
FORMAT: Oldies
WGZS(AM) DOTHAN, ALA.
PRICE: $225,000
BUYER: Jalo Broadcasting Corp. (Jack Gale, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Victory Broadcasting Co. LLC (John Abbott, president)
FACILITIES: 700 kHz, 2 kW
FORMAT: Oldies
BROKER: Roger Rafson of CMS Station Brokerage
WHLY(AM) SOUTH BEND, IND.
PRICE: $225,000
BUYER: St. Thomas More Foundation Inc. (Robert Kloska, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Times Communications Inc. (William Dobslaw, president)
FACILITIES: 1580 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night
FORMAT: Oldies
WJCI(AM) RANTOUL (CHAMPAIGN), ILL.
PRICE: $215,000
BUYER: Ruben’s Productions Inc. (Ruben Acevedo, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Hooterville Broadcasting Inc. (Blanche Voss, president)
FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 500 W day/65 W night
FORMAT: Sports
BROKER: Scott Krusinski
KLVT(AM) LEVELLAND, TEXAS
PRICE: $200,000
BUYER: Profit Programming of Northern Texas LLC (Monte Spearman, managing member); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Paul Beane
FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Gospel
