TVs



WQCW(TV) Portsmouth, Ohio; WOCW(LP) Charleston and WVCW(LP) Huntington, W.Va.

PRICE: $5.25 million

BUYER: Lockwood Broadcasting (James Lockwood Jr., CEO)

SELLER: Commonwealth Broadcasting (Charles Harker, president)

FACILITIES: WQCW(TV): Ch. 30, 2040 kW, ant. 1,175 ft.; WOCW(LP): Ch. 21, 25 kW; WVCW(LP): Ch. 45, 20.8 kW

AFFILIATION: WQCW(TV):CW; WOCW(LP): CW; WVCW(LP): CW

COMMENT: Price will rise to $5.85 million if buyer delivers a construction permit and approvals to relocate the station’s DTV transmitter to a new site specified by buyer; the addition is payable within 15 days of delivery of the final permit.

KTBV(LP) Bakersfield, Calif.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Randall Weiss

SELLER: M C Allen Productions Inc. (Mark Allen, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 2, 0.07 kW

K34HQ Sherman, Texas

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Una Vez Mas (Randy Nonberg, COO)

SELLER: Tiger Eye Broadcasting Corp. (John Kyle II, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 34, 10 kW

K40JA San Angelo, Texas

PRICE: $125,000

BUYER: Una Vez Mas (Randy Nonberg, COO)

SELLER: Telecom Wireless LLC (Erick Mathe, managing member)

FACILITIES: Ch. 40, 10 kW

K52HZ Manhattan, Kan.

PRICE: $6,000

BUYER: Shahram Hashemizadeh

SELLER: Vernon G. Snyder III

FACILITIES: Ch. 52, 0.005 kW

AFFILIATION: Dark

W02CN BECKLEY, W.VA.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Family Television Inc. (Tom Syner, president)

SELLER: H. Leon Drye Jr.

FACILITIES: Ch. 2, 0.25 kW, ant. 252 ft.

K14BF WENATCHEE, WASH.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Jumpoff Ridge LLC (John Wallace)

SELLER: Wescoast Broadcasting Co. (James Wallace Jr., president/GM)

FACILITIES: Ch. 14, 0.784 kW, ant. 1,197 ft.

Combos



KSBL(FM) Carpinteria, KSPE(FM) Ellwood; KBKO(AM), KIST(AM), KTMS(AM), KIST(FM) and KTYD(FM) Santa Barbara, Calif.

PRICE: $17.3 million

BUYER: Point Broadcasting Co. (John Hearne, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio)

FACILITIES: KSBL(FM): 101.7 MHz, 320 W, ant. 1,394 ft.; KSPE(FM): 94.5 MHz, 880 W, ant. 2,950 ft.; KBKO(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; KIST(AM): 1340 kHz, 650 W; KTMS(AM): 990 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night; KIST(FM): 107.7 MHz, 930 W, ant. 1,627 ft.; KTYD(FM): 99.9 MHz, 34 kW, ant. 1,280 ft.

FORMAT: KSBL(FM): AC; KSPE(FM): Mexican; KBKO(AM): Mexican; KIST(AM): Sports/Talk; KTMS(AM): News/Talk; KIST(FM): Alternative; KTYD(FM): AOR

KMNA(FM) Mabton (Yakima), KZXR(AM) and KLES(FM) Prosser (Yakima), Wash.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Churchill Communications LLC (Suzanne Arlie, member); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Luna Communications (Abel De Luna, COO, radio group)

FACILITIES: KMNA(FM): 98.7 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 874 ft.; KZXR(AM): 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/66 W night; KLES(FM): 101.7 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 869 ft.

FORMAT: KMNA(FM): Mexican; KZXR(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KLES(FM): Spanish AC

COMMENT: Buyer will immediately operate the stations via LMA.

WKLP(AM) and WQZK(FM) Keyser, W.Va.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER:West Virginia Radio Corp. (Dale Miller, president); owns 14 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Raese Family (John Raese, owner)

FACILITIES: WKLP(AM): 1390 kHz, 1 kW day/74 W night; WQZK(FM): 94.1 MHz, 21 kW, ant. 768 ft.

FORMAT: WKLP(AM): Nostalgia; WQZK(FM): Adult Rock/Classic Rock

COMMENT: John A. Raese and David A. Raese—each a 50% stockholder in Starcast Systems Inc., licensee of WKLP(AM) and WQZK(FM)—are assigning their stock to West Virginia Radio Corp., an entity controlled by both of them.

FMs



WSHY(FM) Columbia City and WBTU(FM) Kendallville (Ft. Wayne), Ind.

PRICE: $3.8 million

BUYER: Russell Oasis; owns two other stations, including WJFX(FM) Ft. Wayne

SELLER: Artistic Media Partners Inc. (Arthur Angotti, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WSHY(FM): 106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 340 ft.; WBTU(FM): 93.3 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 384 ft.

FORMAT: WSHY(FM): ’70s Oldies; WBTU(FM): Country

BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner and Co.

WWTB(FM) Swansboro (Wilmington), N.C.

PRICE: $900,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 181 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Sea-Comm Inc. (Eric Jorgensen, president)

FACILITIES: 104.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 407 ft.

FORMAT: News/Talk/Information

BROKER: Media Services Group

WKNQ(FM) Dyersburg, Tenn.

PRICE: $825,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 179 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Mid-South Public Communications Foundation (Michael LaBonia, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 90.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 561 ft.

FORMAT: News/Talk/Information

BROKER: Patrick Communications

KEND(FM) Roswell, N.M.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Pecos Valley Broadcasting (Sam Beard, president/treasurer); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Burkbery Communications Group Inc. (Opal Wright, personal representative, estate of Roxy Burkfield)

FACILITIES: 106.5 MHz, 52 kW, ant. 135 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC

KCAJ(FM) ROSEAU, MINN.

PRICE: $380,000

BUYER: North Country Media Inc. (Joseph Bain, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Jax Broadcasting Inc. (Jack Swanson, president)

FACILITIES: 102.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 285 ft.

FORMAT: Variety

BROKER: Summer Foust of Patrick Communications

NEW (FM)(CP) MIDLAND, MD.

PRICE: $375,000

BUYER: West Virginia Radio Corp. (Dale Miller, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Radioactive LLC (Benjamin Homel, president/member)

FACILITIES: 99.5 MHz, 920 W, ant. 833 ft.

FORMAT: CP—NOA

WYAC(FM) CHRISTIANSTED, V.I.

PRICE: $375,000

BUYER: Rain Broadcasting Inc. (Roger Morgan, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Philip E. and Ellen N. Kuhlman

FACILITIES: 93.5 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 807 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Soft AC

KPNY(FM) ALLIANCE, NEB.

PRICE: $360,000

BUYER: Mission Nebraska Inc. (Stanley Parker, co-director); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Halstead Communications (Laura Norman, president)

FACILITIES: 102.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 522 ft.

FORMAT: CHR

BROKER: American Media Services LLC

WVDA(FM) VALDOSTA, GA.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 179 other stations, including WVRI(FM) Valdosta

SELLER: AGT Communications Inc. (James Andrew Howard, president)

FACILITIES: 88.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 279 ft.

FORMAT: Gospel

KYFA(FM)(CP) MANHATTAN, KAN.

PRICE: $325,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 160 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Bible Broadcasting Network (Lowell Davey, president)

FACILITIES: 88.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 116 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

KKHI(FM)(CP) ROCK RIVER, WYO.

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Greeley Broadcasting Corp. (Ricardo Salazar, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Kona Coast Radio (Victor Michael Jr., president)

FACILITIES: 95.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 134 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

BROKER: Chuck Lontine of Marconi Media Ventures

AMs



WVTJ(AM) Pensacola, Fla.

PRICE: $545,000

BUYER: Wilkins Communications Network Inc. (Robert Wilkins, president); owns 13 other stations, including WNVY(AM) Pensacola

SELLER: Satellite Radio Network (Michael Glinter, president)

FACILITIES: 610 kHz, 500 W day/142 W night

FORMAT: Gospel/Talk

WLIL(AM) Lenoir City (Knoxville), Tenn.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Fowlers Holdings LLP (Donald Fowler, general partner); owns no other stations

SELLER: BP Broadcasters LLC (Zollie Cantrell, managing member)

FACILITIES: 730 kHz, 1 kW day/214 W night

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: Buyer gets right of first refusal to purchase WKZX(FM) if and when BP Broadcasters decides to sell. If the FCC has not approved transfer of WLIL within 120 days, Fowlers Holdings will operate the station under an LMA until closing.

KLDY(AM) Lacey (Seattle-Tacoma), Wash.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Seattle Streaming Radio LLC (David Drucker, manager/member); owns three other stations, including KBRO(AM) and KNTB(AM) Seattle-Tacoma

SELLER: Estate of Larry D. “Skip” Marrow (Norma Jean Hissong, personal rep)

FACILITIES: 1280 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: Classical

BROKER: Jerry Dennon

WQSE(AM) White Bluff (Nashville), Tenn.

PRICE: $240,000

BUYER: Grace Broadcasting Services Inc. (Charles Ennis, president/director); owns seven other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Canaan Communications (Duane Jeffrey, president)

FACILITIES: 1030 kHz, 1 kW day/250 W night

FORMAT: Southern Gospel

WRFS(AM) ALEXANDER CITY, ALA.

PRICE: $230,000

BUYER: Racquel Humphrey; owns no other stations

SELLER: Joy Christian Communications Inc. (Ed Smith, president)

FACILITIES: 1050 kHz, 1 kW day/48 W night

FORMAT: Southern Gospel

WCLA(AM) CLAXTON, GA.

PRICE: $230,000

BUYER: W. Danny Swain; owns no other stations

SELLER: Progressive United Communications (Frank Cummings, board chairman)

FACILITIES: 1470 kHz, 1 kW day/260 W night

FORMAT: Oldies

WGZS(AM) DOTHAN, ALA.

PRICE: $225,000

BUYER: Jalo Broadcasting Corp. (Jack Gale, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Victory Broadcasting Co. LLC (John Abbott, president)

FACILITIES: 700 kHz, 2 kW

FORMAT: Oldies

BROKER: Roger Rafson of CMS Station Brokerage

WHLY(AM) SOUTH BEND, IND.

PRICE: $225,000

BUYER: St. Thomas More Foundation Inc. (Robert Kloska, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Times Communications Inc. (William Dobslaw, president)

FACILITIES: 1580 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: Oldies

WJCI(AM) RANTOUL (CHAMPAIGN), ILL.

PRICE: $215,000

BUYER: Ruben’s Productions Inc. (Ruben Acevedo, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Hooterville Broadcasting Inc. (Blanche Voss, president)

FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 500 W day/65 W night

FORMAT: Sports

BROKER: Scott Krusinski

KLVT(AM) LEVELLAND, TEXAS

PRICE: $200,000

BUYER: Profit Programming of Northern Texas LLC (Monte Spearman, managing member); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Paul Beane

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Gospel

Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks’ Media Access Pro

Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425