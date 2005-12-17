TVs



WBMM (TV) Tuskegee, Ala.

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: Sagamore Hill Broadcasting (Louis Wall, president/CEO)

SELLER: Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Greg W. Fess, executive VP)

FACILITIES: Ch. 22, 2,820 kW, ant. 1,119 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

KVPX(LP) Las Vegas

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Mako Communications LLC (Michael Mintz, president)

SELLER: LocalOne TV LP (James L. Anderson, president/general partner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 28, 54 kW, ant. 1,183 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

K35FH Flagstaff, Ariz.

PRICE: $60,000

BUYER: Jerry Marth

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network Inc. (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 35, 1.3 kW

AFFILIATION: TBN

BROKER: The LPTVStore.com LLC

K02PW Clovis, N.M.

PRICE: $35,000

BUYER: Faith Christian Church Inc. (Virginia McCreery, secretary)

SELLER: Bryan A. King (Bryan A. King, sole owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 2, 3 kW

BROKER: MyMediaBroker.com

K48IQ Billings, Mont.

PRICE: $10,000

BUYER: Western Family Tele­vision (Roger Lonnquist, chairman)

SELLER: Laurie Mintz (Laurie Mintz, member)

FACILITIES: Ch. 48, 7.08 kW, ant. -177 ft.



Combos



KCTX(AM) and KCTX(FM) Childress, Texas

PRICE: $232,000 plus land in Turkey, Texas

BUYER: James G. Boles; owns no other stations

SELLER: Kenneth Paul Harris Sr.

FACILITIES: KCTX(AM): 1510 kHz, 250 W; KCTX(FM): 96.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 476 ft.

FORMAT: KCTX(AM): Oldies; KCTX(FM): Country

WWYY(FM) Belvidere (Allentown-Bethlehem), N.J.; WTKZ(AM) Allentown, WEEX(AM) and WODE(FM) Easton (Allentown- Bethlehem), WPLY(AM) Mount Pocono, WVPO(AM) and WSBG(FM) Stroudsburg (Wilkes-Barre–Scranton), Pa.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Access.1 Communications (Chesley Maddox- Dorsey, president/director); owns 20 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Nassau Broadcasting Partners LP (Louis Mercatanti Jr., president/chairman)

FACILITIES: WWYY(FM): 107.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 719 ft.; WTKZ(AM): 1320 kHz, 750 W day/195 W night; WEEX(AM): 1230 kHz, 840 W day/1 kW night; WODE(FM): 99.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 449 ft.; WPLY(AM): 960 kHz, 1 kW day/24 W night; WVPO(AM): 840 kHz, 250 W; WSBG(FM): 93.5 MHz, 550 W, ant. 764 ft.

FORMAT: WWYY(FM): AC; WTKZ(AM): Sports; WEEX(AM): Sports; WODE(FM): Classic Hits; WPLY(AM): Oldies; WVPO(AM): Oldies; WSBG(FM): Modern Rock

BROKER: Glenn Serafin of Serafin Brothers Inc.



FMs



KKCS(FM) Colorado Springs, Colo.

PRICE: $18.5 million

BUYER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC (Amador S. Bustos, owner/president); owns 27 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Superior Broadcasting (Chris Devine, partner)

FACILITIES: 101.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Mexican

BROKER: Thomas Gammon of Americom and Chuck Lontine of Marconi Media Ventures

WHTS(FM) Rock Island (Quad Cities), Ill.

PRICE: $3.5 million

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 158 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Mercury Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Van H Archer III, president)

FACILITIES: 98.9 MHz, 39 kW, ant. 899 ft.

FORMAT: CHR

WXQW(FM) Meridianville and WWXQ(FM) Trinity (Huntsville), Ala.

PRICE: $3.3 million

BUYER: Cumulus Media Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); owns no other stations

SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio)

FACILITIES: WXQW(FM): 94.1 MHz, 410 W, ant. 1,155 ft.; WWXQ(FM): 92.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 423 ft.

FORMAT: WXQW(FM): Adult Hits; WWXQ(FM): Adult Hits

WKQV(FM)(CP) Richwood, Va.

PRICE: $482,500

BUYER: Summit Media Broadcasting (Al Sergi, managing member); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Radioactive LLC (Benjamin L. Homel, president/member)

FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 825 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA



AMs



KVSN(AM) Tumwater (Seattle-Tacoma), Wash.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: KUOW/Puget Sound Public Radio (Wayne Roth, general manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Evergreen Broadcasting Inc. (Lawrence Adams, president/GM)

FACILITIES: 1340 kHz; 1 kW

FORMAT: Christian

BROKER: Public Radio Capital

WGTX(AM) De Funiak Springs, Fla.

PRICE: $325,000

BUYER: The Sportzmax Inc. (Stephen C. Riggs III, president/director); owns no other stations

SELLER: New Mind Broadcasting LLC (John H. Beebe, manager)

FACILITIES: 1280 kHz, 9 kW day/46 W night

WAMM(AM) Woodstock (Winchester), Va.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Jason M. Rodriguez; owns no other stations

SELLER: Hometown Broadcasting LLC (Margaret S. Boston, managing member)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day/250 W night

FORMAT: Big Band/Nostalgia



INFORMATION PROVIDED BY: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com