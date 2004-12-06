TVs



KRCG Jefferson City, Mo.

PRICE: $38 million

BUYER: Pilot Group LP (Paul M. McNicol, senior vice president)

SELLER: Mel Wheeler Inc. (Leonard Wheeler, president/COO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 13, 316 kW, ant. 1011 ft.

AFFILIATION: CBS



Combos



KOYE(FM) Frankston, KOOI(FM) Jacksonville, KFRO(AM) and KYKX(FM) Longview and KKUS(FM) Tyler (Tyler-Longview), Texas

PRICE: $26 million

BUYER: Access.1 Communications, (Chesley Maddox-Dorsey, president/director); owns 14 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Waller Broadcasting Inc. (Dudley Waller, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KOYE(FM): 96.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; KOOI(FM): 106.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1480 ft.; KFRO(AM): 1370 kHz, 1 kW; KYKX(FM): 105.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1155 ft.; KKUS(FM): 104.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: KOYE(FM): Mexican; KOOI(FM): AC; KFRO(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KYKX(FM): Country; KKUS(FM): Country

BROKER: Doug Ferber of Star Media Group Inc.

WLCS(FM) North Muskegon, WUBR(AM) and WEFG(FM) Whitehall, WSHN(FM) Holton (Muskegon), NEW (FM)(CP) Newaygo, Mich.

PRICE: $3.8 million

BUYER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO); owns 217 other stations, including WSHN(FM) Muskegon

SELLERs: WLCS(FM), WUBR(AM) and WEFG(FM): Unity Broadcasting Inc. (Donald Noordyk, president); WSHN(FM): Noordyk Broadcasting (Don Noordyk, president); NEW (FM)(CP): Donald James Noordyk

FACILITIES: WLCS(FM): 98.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 456 ft.; WUBR(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; WEFG(FM): 97.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 427 ft.; WSHN(FM): 100.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 472 ft.; NEW(FM)(CP): 92.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 543 ft.

FORMAT: WLCS(FM): Oldies; WUBR(AM): Adult Standard; WEFG(FM): Country; WSHN(FM): Top 40; NEW(FM)(CP): CP–NOA

WICE(FM) Clarksville, WSHV(AM) and WKSK(FM) South Hill, Va.

PRICE: $2.5 million

BUYER: Lakes Media LLC (Thomas C. Birch, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Joyner Radio Inc. (A. Thomas Joyner, president/treasurer)

FACILITIES: WICE(FM): 98.3 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 390 ft.; WSHV(AM): 1370 kHz, 4 kW; WKSK(FM): 101.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 315 ft.

FORMAT: WICE(FM): Oldies; WSHV(AM): Gospel/Rhythm & Blues; WKSK(FM): Country

BROKER: Dick Kozacko of Kozacko Media Services



FMs



KKHR(FM) Abilene, Texas

PRICE: $684,000

BUYER: Canfin Enterprises Inc. (Parker S. Cannan); owns no other stations

SELLER: Powell Meredith Communications (Amy Meredith, president)

FACILITIES: 106.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 184 ft.

FORMAT: Tejano



AMs



WTOX(AM) Glen Allen, WLEE(AM), WREJ(AM) and WVNZ(AM) Richmond, Va.

PRICE: $3.8 million

BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 12 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: 4M Communications Inc. (Michael Mazursky, executive vice president)

FACILITIES: WTOX(AM): 1480 kHz, 6 kW day/2 kW night; WLEE(AM): 990 kHz, 1 kW day/13 W night; WREJ(AM): 1540 kHz, 10 kW; WVNZ(AM): 1320 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: WTOX(AM): Talk; WLEE(AM): Adult Standard; WREJ(AM): Urban/Inspirational; WVNZ(AM): Spanish AC

WLRM(AM) Millington (Memphis), Tenn.

PRICE: $400,000

BUYER: CPT&T Radio Station (Eric M. Westenbarger, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: World Overcomers Outreach Ministries Church Inc. (Alton R. Williams, president)

FACILITIES: 1380 kHz, 3 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Religion

WNOO(AM) Chattanooga, Tenn.

PRICE: $265,886

BUYER: East TN Radio Group III LP (Paul G. Fink, limited partner); owns no other stations

SELLER: Pye Broadcasting Inc. (Lionel F. Pye Jr., president)

FACILITIES: 1260 kHz, 5 kW day/25 W night

FORMAT: Gospel/Rhythm and Blues

WBIL(AM) Tuskegee, Ala.

PRICE: $210,000

BUYER: Hand H Communications LLC (Fred R. Hughey); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Willis Broadcasting Corp. (Levi E. Willis, president)

FACILITIES: 580 kHz, 500 W day/139 W night

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: Richard Hayes of Richard Hayes and Associates

WHAP(AM) Hopewell (Richmond), Va.

PRICE: $200,000

BUYER: MainQuad Communications Inc. (Daniel Berman, owner/president); owns three other stations: WARV(FM), WBBT(FM) and WCUL(FM) Richmond

SELLER: 4M Communications Inc. (Michael Mazursky, executive vice president)

FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Adult Standard



Information Provided by: BIA Financial Networks’ Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com