Deals
TVs
KRCG Jefferson City, Mo.
PRICE: $38 million
BUYER: Pilot Group LP (Paul M. McNicol, senior vice president)
SELLER: Mel Wheeler Inc. (Leonard Wheeler, president/COO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 13, 316 kW, ant. 1011 ft.
AFFILIATION: CBS
Combos
KOYE(FM) Frankston, KOOI(FM) Jacksonville, KFRO(AM) and KYKX(FM) Longview and KKUS(FM) Tyler (Tyler-Longview), Texas
PRICE: $26 million
BUYER: Access.1 Communications, (Chesley Maddox-Dorsey, president/director); owns 14 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Waller Broadcasting Inc. (Dudley Waller, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: KOYE(FM): 96.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; KOOI(FM): 106.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1480 ft.; KFRO(AM): 1370 kHz, 1 kW; KYKX(FM): 105.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1155 ft.; KKUS(FM): 104.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.
FORMAT: KOYE(FM): Mexican; KOOI(FM): AC; KFRO(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KYKX(FM): Country; KKUS(FM): Country
BROKER: Doug Ferber of Star Media Group Inc.
WLCS(FM) North Muskegon, WUBR(AM) and WEFG(FM) Whitehall, WSHN(FM) Holton (Muskegon), NEW (FM)(CP) Newaygo, Mich.
PRICE: $3.8 million
BUYER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO); owns 217 other stations, including WSHN(FM) Muskegon
SELLERs: WLCS(FM), WUBR(AM) and WEFG(FM): Unity Broadcasting Inc. (Donald Noordyk, president); WSHN(FM): Noordyk Broadcasting (Don Noordyk, president); NEW (FM)(CP): Donald James Noordyk
FACILITIES: WLCS(FM): 98.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 456 ft.; WUBR(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; WEFG(FM): 97.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 427 ft.; WSHN(FM): 100.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 472 ft.; NEW(FM)(CP): 92.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 543 ft.
FORMAT: WLCS(FM): Oldies; WUBR(AM): Adult Standard; WEFG(FM): Country; WSHN(FM): Top 40; NEW(FM)(CP): CP–NOA
WICE(FM) Clarksville, WSHV(AM) and WKSK(FM) South Hill, Va.
PRICE: $2.5 million
BUYER: Lakes Media LLC (Thomas C. Birch, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Joyner Radio Inc. (A. Thomas Joyner, president/treasurer)
FACILITIES: WICE(FM): 98.3 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 390 ft.; WSHV(AM): 1370 kHz, 4 kW; WKSK(FM): 101.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 315 ft.
FORMAT: WICE(FM): Oldies; WSHV(AM): Gospel/Rhythm & Blues; WKSK(FM): Country
BROKER: Dick Kozacko of Kozacko Media Services
FMs
KKHR(FM) Abilene, Texas
PRICE: $684,000
BUYER: Canfin Enterprises Inc. (Parker S. Cannan); owns no other stations
SELLER: Powell Meredith Communications (Amy Meredith, president)
FACILITIES: 106.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 184 ft.
FORMAT: Tejano
AMs
WTOX(AM) Glen Allen, WLEE(AM), WREJ(AM) and WVNZ(AM) Richmond, Va.
PRICE: $3.8 million
BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 12 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: 4M Communications Inc. (Michael Mazursky, executive vice president)
FACILITIES: WTOX(AM): 1480 kHz, 6 kW day/2 kW night; WLEE(AM): 990 kHz, 1 kW day/13 W night; WREJ(AM): 1540 kHz, 10 kW; WVNZ(AM): 1320 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: WTOX(AM): Talk; WLEE(AM): Adult Standard; WREJ(AM): Urban/Inspirational; WVNZ(AM): Spanish AC
WLRM(AM) Millington (Memphis), Tenn.
PRICE: $400,000
BUYER: CPT&T Radio Station (Eric M. Westenbarger, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: World Overcomers Outreach Ministries Church Inc. (Alton R. Williams, president)
FACILITIES: 1380 kHz, 3 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Religion
WNOO(AM) Chattanooga, Tenn.
PRICE: $265,886
BUYER: East TN Radio Group III LP (Paul G. Fink, limited partner); owns no other stations
SELLER: Pye Broadcasting Inc. (Lionel F. Pye Jr., president)
FACILITIES: 1260 kHz, 5 kW day/25 W night
FORMAT: Gospel/Rhythm and Blues
WBIL(AM) Tuskegee, Ala.
PRICE: $210,000
BUYER: Hand H Communications LLC (Fred R. Hughey); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: Willis Broadcasting Corp. (Levi E. Willis, president)
FACILITIES: 580 kHz, 500 W day/139 W night
FORMAT: Gospel
BROKER: Richard Hayes of Richard Hayes and Associates
WHAP(AM) Hopewell (Richmond), Va.
PRICE: $200,000
BUYER: MainQuad Communications Inc. (Daniel Berman, owner/president); owns three other stations: WARV(FM), WBBT(FM) and WCUL(FM) Richmond
SELLER: 4M Communications Inc. (Michael Mazursky, executive vice president)
FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Adult Standard
Information Provided by: BIA Financial Networks’ Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.