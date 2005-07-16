TVs



WUPL Slidell, La.

PRICE: $14.5 million

BUYER: Belo Corp. (Jack Sander, president, media operations)

SELLER: CBS/Viacom (Fred Reynolds, president, TV division)

FACILITIES: Ch. 54, 4,370 kW, ant. 699 ft.

AFFILIATION: UPN

KEAP(LP) Eagle Pass, KJST(LP) McAllen, K06MY Rio Grande City and KNHB(LP) Uvalde, Texas

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: CTV Broadcasting LLC (John A. Orfanos, president)

SELLER: Faith Pleases God Church Corp. (Clark Ortiz, VP)

FACILITIES: KEAP(LP): Ch. 3, 0.034 kW; KJST(LP): Ch. 28, 0.125 kW, ant. 264 ft.; K06MY: Ch. 6, 0.04 kW; KNHB(LP): Ch. 7, 0.108 kW

AFFILIATION: KEAP(LP): HTV; KJST(LP): HTV; KNHB(LP): HTV



Combos



WBVQ(FM) Barrackville (Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont) and WBUC(AM) and WBRB(FM) Buckhannon (Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont), W.Va.

PRICE: $4.27 million

BUYER: Cat Radio Inc. (David A. Raese, owner); owns no other stations

SELLER: Cat Radio Inc. (Richard H. McGraw, president)

FACILITIES: WBVQ(FM): 93.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 495 ft.; WBUC(AM): 1460 kHz, 5 kW day/25 W night; WBRB(FM): 101.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: WBVQ(FM): Hot AC; WBUC(AM): Classic Hits; WBRB(FM): Country

COMMENT: Richard and Karen McGraw are selling all the stock in Cat Radio Inc. to John and David Raese. To comply with FCC ownership rules, the Raeses will immediately divest WBVQ(FM) to Descendants Trust.

KSNO(FM) Snowmass Village, KBCR(AM) and KBCR(FM) Steamboat Springs, Colo.

PRICE: $2.4 million

BUYER: Radio America Ltd. (William D. Merriam, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Cool Radio LLC (Thomas P. Dobrez, member)

FACILITIES: KSNO(FM): 103.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 325 ft.; KBCR(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; KBCR(FM): 96.9 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 666 ft.

FORMAT: KSNO(FM): AAA; KBCR(AM): Oldies/Sports; KBCR(FM): Country

BROKER: Clifton Gardiner & Co.

WYCK(AM) Plains, WICK(AM) and WWDL(FM) Scranton (Wilkes-Barre–Scranton), Pa.

PRICE: $1.93 million

BUYER: Bold Gold Media Group Inc. (Vince Benedetto, president/secretary/treasurer); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Douglas Lane

FACILITIES: WYCK(AM): 1340 kHz, 810 W; WICK(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW; WWDL(FM): 104.9 MHz, 270 W, ant. 1,093 ft.

FORMAT: WYCK(AM): Oldies; WICK(AM): Oldies; WWDL(FM): AC

COMMENT: Purchase price is payable at closing less total of pre-closing loans by buyer to seller for working capital or pre-TBA debts related to station operation or preservation.

WVOS(AM) and WVOS(FM) Liberty, N.Y.

PRICE: $1.7 million

BUYER: Watermark Communications LLC (Scott Kaniewski, manager); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Mountain Broadcasting Corp. (N.Y.) (Shirley R. Blabey, president)

FACILITIES: WVOS(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; WVOS(FM): 95.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WVOS(AM): Country; WVOS(FM): AC

KNET(AM) and KYYK(FM) Palestine (Tyler-Longview), Texas

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: Tomlinson-Leis Communications LP (Edward B. Tomlinson II, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Hightower Radio Inc. (Jason Hightower, president/treasurer)

FACILITIES: KNET(AM): 1450 kHz, 630 W; KYYK(FM): 98.3 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 728 ft.

FORMAT: KNET(AM): Spanish AC; KYYK(FM): Country

BROKER: Bill Whitley of Media Services Group



FMs



KADD(FM) Logandale (Las Vegas), Nev.

PRICE: $8 million

BUYER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (G. Craig Hanson, president); owns 22 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: M&M Broadcasting LLC (William E. Fitts, managing member)

FACILITIES: 93.5 MHz, 82 kW, ant. 2,149 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC

WJYA(FM) Emporia, WJYJ(FM) Fredericksburg, WJCN(FM)(CP) Nassawadox and WPVA(FM) Waynesboro, Va.

PRICE: $8 million

BUYER: Baker Family Stations (Edward A. Baker, president); owns 33 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: CSN International (Charles Smith, president)

FACILITIES: WJYA(FM): 89.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 443 ft.; WJYJ(FM): 90.5 MHz, 38 kW, ant. 538 ft.; WJCN(FM): 90.1 MHz, 450 W, ant. 199 ft.; WPVA(FM): 90.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 961 ft.

FORMAT: WJYA(FM): Christian Contemporary; WJYJ(FM): Christian Contemporary; WJCN(FM): CP–NOA; WPVA(FM): News

KLRZ(FM) Larose, La.

PRICE: $6.5 million

BUYER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO); owns 225 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Coastal Broadcasting of Larose Inc. (Jerry Gisclair, owner)

FACILITIES: 100.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 553 ft.

FORMAT: Folk

BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner and Co.