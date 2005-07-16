Deals
By Staff
TVs
WUPL Slidell, La.
PRICE: $14.5 million
BUYER: Belo Corp. (Jack Sander, president, media operations)
SELLER: CBS/Viacom (Fred Reynolds, president, TV division)
FACILITIES: Ch. 54, 4,370 kW, ant. 699 ft.
AFFILIATION: UPN
KEAP(LP) Eagle Pass, KJST(LP) McAllen, K06MY Rio Grande City and KNHB(LP) Uvalde, Texas
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: CTV Broadcasting LLC (John A. Orfanos, president)
SELLER: Faith Pleases God Church Corp. (Clark Ortiz, VP)
FACILITIES: KEAP(LP): Ch. 3, 0.034 kW; KJST(LP): Ch. 28, 0.125 kW, ant. 264 ft.; K06MY: Ch. 6, 0.04 kW; KNHB(LP): Ch. 7, 0.108 kW
AFFILIATION: KEAP(LP): HTV; KJST(LP): HTV; KNHB(LP): HTV
Combos
WBVQ(FM) Barrackville (Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont) and WBUC(AM) and WBRB(FM) Buckhannon (Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont), W.Va.
PRICE: $4.27 million
BUYER: Cat Radio Inc. (David A. Raese, owner); owns no other stations
SELLER: Cat Radio Inc. (Richard H. McGraw, president)
FACILITIES: WBVQ(FM): 93.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 495 ft.; WBUC(AM): 1460 kHz, 5 kW day/25 W night; WBRB(FM): 101.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.
FORMAT: WBVQ(FM): Hot AC; WBUC(AM): Classic Hits; WBRB(FM): Country
COMMENT: Richard and Karen McGraw are selling all the stock in Cat Radio Inc. to John and David Raese. To comply with FCC ownership rules, the Raeses will immediately divest WBVQ(FM) to Descendants Trust.
KSNO(FM) Snowmass Village, KBCR(AM) and KBCR(FM) Steamboat Springs, Colo.
PRICE: $2.4 million
BUYER: Radio America Ltd. (William D. Merriam, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Cool Radio LLC (Thomas P. Dobrez, member)
FACILITIES: KSNO(FM): 103.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 325 ft.; KBCR(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; KBCR(FM): 96.9 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 666 ft.
FORMAT: KSNO(FM): AAA; KBCR(AM): Oldies/Sports; KBCR(FM): Country
BROKER: Clifton Gardiner & Co.
WYCK(AM) Plains, WICK(AM) and WWDL(FM) Scranton (Wilkes-Barre–Scranton), Pa.
PRICE: $1.93 million
BUYER: Bold Gold Media Group Inc. (Vince Benedetto, president/secretary/treasurer); owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Douglas Lane
FACILITIES: WYCK(AM): 1340 kHz, 810 W; WICK(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW; WWDL(FM): 104.9 MHz, 270 W, ant. 1,093 ft.
FORMAT: WYCK(AM): Oldies; WICK(AM): Oldies; WWDL(FM): AC
COMMENT: Purchase price is payable at closing less total of pre-closing loans by buyer to seller for working capital or pre-TBA debts related to station operation or preservation.
WVOS(AM) and WVOS(FM) Liberty, N.Y.
PRICE: $1.7 million
BUYER: Watermark Communications LLC (Scott Kaniewski, manager); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Mountain Broadcasting Corp. (N.Y.) (Shirley R. Blabey, president)
FACILITIES: WVOS(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; WVOS(FM): 95.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: WVOS(AM): Country; WVOS(FM): AC
KNET(AM) and KYYK(FM) Palestine (Tyler-Longview), Texas
PRICE: $1.2 million
BUYER: Tomlinson-Leis Communications LP (Edward B. Tomlinson II, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Hightower Radio Inc. (Jason Hightower, president/treasurer)
FACILITIES: KNET(AM): 1450 kHz, 630 W; KYYK(FM): 98.3 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 728 ft.
FORMAT: KNET(AM): Spanish AC; KYYK(FM): Country
BROKER: Bill Whitley of Media Services Group
FMs
KADD(FM) Logandale (Las Vegas), Nev.
PRICE: $8 million
BUYER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (G. Craig Hanson, president); owns 22 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: M&M Broadcasting LLC (William E. Fitts, managing member)
FACILITIES: 93.5 MHz, 82 kW, ant. 2,149 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
WJYA(FM) Emporia, WJYJ(FM) Fredericksburg, WJCN(FM)(CP) Nassawadox and WPVA(FM) Waynesboro, Va.
PRICE: $8 million
BUYER: Baker Family Stations (Edward A. Baker, president); owns 33 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: CSN International (Charles Smith, president)
FACILITIES: WJYA(FM): 89.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 443 ft.; WJYJ(FM): 90.5 MHz, 38 kW, ant. 538 ft.; WJCN(FM): 90.1 MHz, 450 W, ant. 199 ft.; WPVA(FM): 90.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 961 ft.
FORMAT: WJYA(FM): Christian Contemporary; WJYJ(FM): Christian Contemporary; WJCN(FM): CP–NOA; WPVA(FM): News
KLRZ(FM) Larose, La.
PRICE: $6.5 million
BUYER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO); owns 225 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Coastal Broadcasting of Larose Inc. (Jerry Gisclair, owner)
FACILITIES: 100.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 553 ft.
FORMAT: Folk
BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner and Co.
