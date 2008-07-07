Deals
TV
KAQY (TV)/Columbia, La.
PRICE: $10 million
BUYER: Parker Broadcasting (Barry Parker, president)
SELLER: Monroe Broadcasting (Joe Currie, GM)
FACILITIES: Ch. 11, 316 kW, ant. 1,785 ft.
AFFILIATION: ABC
BROKER: CobbCorp LLC
COMMENT: $500K escrow deposit.
RADIO
WMGM-FM/Atlantic City, WTKU-FM/Ocean City, WJSE-FM/Petersburg, WOND-AM & WTAA-AM/Pleasantville (Atlantic City-Cape May), N.J.
PRICE: $9.5 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Atlantic Broadcasting of Linwood N.J. (Brett DeNafo, CEO); owns no other stations
SELLER: Access.1 Communications (Chesley Maddox-Dorsey, president/COO)
FACILITIES: WMGM-FM: 103.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 348 ft.; WTKU-FM: 98.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WJSE-FM: 102.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 295 ft.; WOND-AM: 1400 kHz, 1 kW day/night; WTAA-AM: 1490 kHz, 400 W day/night
FORMAT: WMGM-FM: Classic Rock; WTKU-FM: Oldies; WJSE-FM: Alternative; WOND-AM: News/Talk; WTAA-AM: Talk
BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $475K escrow deposit.
KBZR-FM/Papillion (Lincoln), Neb.
PRICE: $4.5 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: VSS Catholic Communications (James Carroll, executive director); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: Chapin Enterprises (Richard Chapin, president)
FACILITIES: 102.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.
FORMAT: AC/Jazz
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $225K escrow deposit.
KCPW-FM/Salt Lake City (Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo), Utah
PRICE: $2.4 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Wasatch Public Media (Ed Sweeney, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Community Wireless of Park City (Blair Feulner, president)
FACILITIES: 88.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. -535 ft.
FORMAT: News/Talk/Info
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $175K escrow deposit.
KIST-AM/Santa Barbara, Calif.
PRICE: $1.44 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: California Lutheran University (Robert Allison, VP, administration and finance/treasurer); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: R&R Radio (Saul Rosenzweig, member)
FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 650 W day/night
FORMAT: Talk
BROKER: Public RadioCapital
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $300K escrow deposit.
KCPW-AM/Tooele (Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo), Utah
PRICE: $1.3 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: IHR Educational Broadcasting (Douglas Sherman, president/treasurer); owns 10 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Community Wireless of Park City (Blair Feulner, president)
FACILITIES: 1010 kHz, 50 kW day/194 W night
FORMAT: News/Talk/Info
KOBC-FM/Joplin, Mo.
PRICE: $1 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president); owns 213 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Ozark Christian College (Rob Kime, general manager)
FACILITIES: 90.7 MHz, 60 kW, ant. 495 ft.
FORMAT: Christian Contemp
BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications
COMMENT: $350K cash at closing plus $650K promissory note.
WKBF-AM/Rock Island (Quad Cities), Ill.
PRICE: $680,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note
BUYER: La Jefa Latino Broadcasting (Victoria Duran, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Quad Cities Media (Randall Melchert, president)
FACILITIES: 1270 kHz, 5 kW day/night
FORMAT: Spanish/Religion
COMMENT: $50K LMA security deposit plus $630K promissory note.
KMAV-AM & KMAV-FM/Mayville, N.D.
PRICE: $480,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note
BUYER: KMSR Inc. (MaryLou Keating, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: R&J Broadcasting (Jim Birkemeyer, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: KMAV-AM: 1520 kHz, 1 kW; KMAV-FM: 105.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: KMAV-AM: Sports; KMAV-FM: Country
COMMENT: $340K cash at closing plus $140K promissory note.
Information provided by:
BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com703-818-2425
