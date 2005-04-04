Deals
TVs
K24EP and K28FF Prescott, Ariz.; WXAX(LP) Clearwater, Fla.; WTNO(LP) New Orleans; K22HE and WIRP(LP) Abilene, KTXD(LP) Amarillo, K22GS and K39GJ Sweetwater, Texas
PRICE: $4.2 million
BUYER: Azteca Broadcasting Corp. (Rolando Collantes, president)
SELLER: Tiger Eye Broadcasting Corp. (John N. Kyle II, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: K24EP: Ch. 24, 1.5 kW; K28FF: Ch. 28, 56.9 kW; WXAX(LP): Ch. 26, 50 kW, ant. 1,107 ft.; WTNO(LP): Ch. 22, 50 kW; K22HE: Ch. 22, 10 kW, ant. 279 ft.; WIRP(LP): Ch. 48, 5 kW; KTXD(LP): Ch. 43, 150 kW; K22GS: Ch. 22, 10 kW; K39GJ: Ch. 39, 10 kW
AFFILIATION: WXAX(LP): Ind.; WTNO(LP): Ind.; KTXD(LP): Ind.
KSMQ(TV) Austin, Minn.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Southern Minnesota Quality Broadcasting Inc. (Dr. Candace Raskin, director)
SELLER: Independent School District 492 (Jude Andrews, interim GM)
FACILITIES: Ch. 15, 1,200 kW, ant. 381 ft.
AFFILIATION: PBS
W24CU Aquadilla, P.R.
PRICE: $30,000
BUYER: LKK Group Corp. (Keith Bass, managing member)
SELLER: Charles C. Townsend (Charles C. Townsend III, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 24, 5 kW
WAWW(LP) Rochester, N.Y.
PRICE: $10,000
BUYER: Squirrel Broadcasting LLC (James J. Smisloff, sole member)
SELLER: Venture Technologies Group LLC (Lawrence Rogow, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 38, 27.2 kW
K64GD Red Bluff, Calif.
PRICE: $5,100
BUYER: TR3O Corp. (Rubin Rodriguez, president)
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 64, 9 kW
W56EI Clarksburg, W.Va.
PRICE: $5,100
BUYER: Anthony F. Serreno (Anthony F. Serreno, owner)
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 56, 1 kW, ant. 502 ft.
W62DF Clarksburg, W.Va.
PRICE: $3,500
BUYER: Megan Denver (Megan Denver, owner)
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 62, 6 kW
AFFILIATION: TBN
Combos
WCZZ(AM) and WZSN(FM) Greenwood, S.C.
PRICE: $1.03 million
BUYER: Broomfield Broadcasting LLC (John Broomfield, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Keene of South Carolina Inc. (John E. Haas, Chapter 11 Trustee)
FACILITIES: WCZZ(AM): 1090 kHz, 5 kW; WZSN(FM): 103.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: WCZZ(AM): Oldies; WZSN(FM): Lite AC
KBNF(FM) Chester and KPCO(AM) Quincy, Calif.
PRICE: $900,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 122 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Carousel Broadcasting Inc. (Robert K. Fink, president)
FACILITIES: KBNF(FM): 98.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 2,464 ft.; KPCO(AM): 1370 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night
FORMAT: KBNF(FM): AC; KPCO(AM): Nostalgia
KRTN(AM) and KRTN(FM) Raton, N.M.
PRICE: $750,000
BUYER: Enchanted Air Inc. (William M. Donati, director); owns no other stations
SELLER: Raton Broadcasting Co. (Mark Roper, president)
FACILITIES: KRTN(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; KRTN(FM): 93.9 MHz, 26 kW, ant. 1,447 ft.
FORMAT: KRTN(AM): Adult Hits; KRTN(FM): Oldies
FMs
WTPT(FM) Forest City (Greenville-Spartanburg), N.C.; WROQ(FM) Anderson and WGVC(FM) Simpsonville (Greenville-Spartanburg), S.C.
PRICE: $45 million
BUYER: Entercom (David J. Field, president/CEO); owns 103 other stations, including WSPA(AM), WORD(AM), WYRD(AM)/(FM), WFBC(FM), WOLI(FM) and WOLT(FM) Greenville-Spartanburg
SELLER: Barnstable Broadcasting Inc. (Michael Kaneb, president/COO)
FACILITIES: WTPT(FM): 93.3 MHz, 93 kW, ant. 2,031 ft.; WROQ(FM): 101.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 988 ft.; WGVC(FM): 106.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: WTPT(FM): Rock; WROW(FM): Classic Rock; WGVC(FM): Rhythmic/Oldies
BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.
KBOQ(FM) Carmel (Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz), Calif.
PRICE: $3.75 million
BUYER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Adam Nathanson, president); owns 27 other stations, including KCDU(FM), KHIP(FM), KMBY(FM), KOTR(FM), KPIG(FM) and KTEE(FM) Monterey- Salinas-Santa Cruz
SELLER: J & M Broadcasting Inc. (Sherrie McCullough, owner/president)
FACILITIES: 95.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 630 ft.
FORMAT: Classical
WJZE(FM) Oak Harbor (Toledo), Ohio
PRICE: $2.6 million
BUYER: URBan Radio Broadcasting LLC (Kevin Wagner, president); owns 10 other stations, including WIMX(FM) Toledo
SELLER: Rasp Broadcast Enterprises Inc. (Daniel Haslinger, president)
FACILITIES: 97.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 407 ft.
FORMAT: Urban
WEYE(FM) Surgoinsville (Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol), Tenn.
PRICE: $1.2 million
BUYER: ASRadio LLC (Alan D. Sneed, managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Seeger, Guest and Fort (Edward F. Seeger, president)
FACILITIES: 104.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 397 ft.
FORMAT: Gospel
BROKER: Todd Fowler of American Media Services LLC
KICM(FM) Healdton, Okla.
PRICE: $1.2 million
BUYER: Keystone Broadcasting Corp. (Robert Sullins, president); owns two other stations, neither in this market
SELLER: On the Air Inc. (Patrick Ownbey, president)
FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 512 ft.
FORMAT: Country
WJSZ(FM) Ashley, Mich.
PRICE: $650,000
BUYER: Krol Communications Inc. (Rodney A. Krol, president/director); owns no other stations
SELLER: Curwood Broadcasting (Michael Gaylord, president)
FACILITIES: 92.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 400 ft.
FORMAT: Rock & Roll
KBGR(FM) Beebe, Ark.
PRICE: $525,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 125 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Searcy Broadcasting Inc. (Ken Madden, president)
FACILITIES: 101.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Country
KCGR(FM) Cottage Grove (Eugene-Springfield), Ore.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Diamond Peak Investments LLC (Steve Master, managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Thornton Pfleger Inc. (Robert O'Renick, secretary)
FACILITIES: 100.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 115 ft.
FORMAT: AC/Spanish
WURB(FM) Windsor, N.C.
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: Lifeline Ministries Inc. (Johnny Bryant, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Willis Broadcasting Corp. (Levi E. Willis, president)
FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.
FORMAT: Gospel
WIZB(FM) Abbeville (Dothan), Ala.
PRICE: $288,416
BUYER: Radio Training Network Inc. (James L. Campbell, president/CEO); owns 11 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Celebration Communications Co. Inc. (Art Morris, acting chairman)
FACILITIES: 94.3 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 371 ft.
FORMAT: Christian Contemporary
AMs
KMYL(AM) Tolleson (Phoenix), Ariz.
PRICE: $3.75 million
BUYER: New Radio Venture LLC (Maria Elena Llansa, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Interstate Broadcasting (Paul Toberty, president)
FACILITIES: 1190 kHz, 5 kW day/250 W night
FORMAT: News/Talk
BROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications and Tony Rizzo of Blackburn and Co. Inc.
WCNZ(AM) and WVOI(AM) Marco Island (Ft. Myers-Naples-Marco Island), Fla.
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: Starboard Media Foundation Inc. (Mark Follett, chairman/CEO); owns 14 other stations, including WMYR(AM) Ft. Myers-Naples-Marco Island
SELLER: All Financial Network Inc. (David M. Fleisher, president)
FACILITIES: WCNZ(AM): 1660 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night; WVOI(AM): 1480 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: WCNZ(AM): News/Business News/Talk; WVOI(AM): Oldies
WFTK(AM) Wake Forest (Raleigh-Durham), N.C.
PRICE: Swap
BUYER: Truth Broadcasting (Stuart W. Epperson Jr., president); owns five other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president)
FACILITIES: 1030 kHz, 50 kW
FORMAT: Spanish/Mexican
COMMENT: Truth Broadcasting's WTOB(AM) and WWBG(AM) are being swapped for Davidson's WFTK(AM) plus a $1.25 million payment, less $15,000 for replacement of the WTOB transmitter.
WWBG(AM) Greensboro and WTOB(AM) Winston Salem (Greensboro- Winston Salem-High Point), N.C.
PRICE: $1.25 million
BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 17 other stations, including WSGH(AM) Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point
SELLER: Truth Broadcasting (Stuart W. Epperson Jr., president)
FACILITIES: WWBG(AM): 1470 kHz, 10 kW day/5 kW night; WTOB(AM): 1380 kHz, 5 kW day/3 kW night
FORMAT: WWBG(AM): Spanish/Variety; WTOB(AM): Spanish/Variety
COMMENT: See item above
KBYR(AM) Anchorage, Alaska
PRICE: $700,000
BUYER: KMBQ Corp. (John N. Klapperich, president/owner); owns one other station, KMBQ(FM) Anchorage
SELLER: Cobb Communications Inc. (Thomas C. Tierney, president)
FACILITIES: 700 kHz, 10 kW
FORMAT: Talk/News
WAAA(AM) Winston-Salem (Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point), N.C.
PRICE: $235,000
BUYER: GHB Broadcasting (George H. Buck Jr., president); owns 15 other stations, including WBLO(AM) and WIST(FM) Greensboro- Winston Salem-High Point
SELLER: Media Broadcasting (Mutter Evans, president)
FACILITIES: 980 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Gospel/R&B/Information
WGZS(AM) Dothan, Ala.
PRICE: $135,000
BUYER: Tropicana Media LLC (Carlos Pizano, member/manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: Good Samaritan Communications Inc. (Michael Augustus, president)
FACILITIES: 700 kHz, 2 kW
FORMAT: Soft Rock
KBRO(AM) Bremerton and KNTB(AM) Lakewood (Seattle-Tacoma), Wash.
PRICE: $900,000
BUYER: Seattle Streaming Radio LLC (David Drucker, manager/member); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: FTP Corp. (Bart Seidler, president)
FACILITIES: KBRO(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; KNTB(AM): 1480 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: KBRO(AM): Talk; KNTB(AM): Variety
BROKER: Jerry Dennon of Montcalm LLC
KJJL(AM) Cheyenne and KKWY(AM) Fox Farm (Cheyenne), Wyo.
PRICE: $650,000
BUYER: La Familia Broadcasting LLC (Andres O. Neidig, member/manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: Christus Broadcasting Inc. (Paul Montoya, president)
FACILITIES: KJJL(AM): 1380 kHz, 1 kW day/8 W night; KKWY(AM): 1630 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: KJJL(AM): Soft AC; KKWY(AM): Country
WACK(AM) Newark (Rochester), N.Y.
PRICE: $600,000
BUYER: Waynco Radio Inc. (John Tickner, president/GM); owns one other station, WUUF(FM) Rochester
SELLER: Pembrook Pines Inc. (Robert J. Pfuntner, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 1420 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night
WLGO(AM) Lexington (Columbia), S.C.
PRICE: $575,000
BUYER: Peregon Communications Inc. (Jonathan Perez, president/CEO); owns no other stations
SELLER: Levas Communications LLC (Art Camiolo, president/broadcast)
FACILITIES: 1170 kHz, 10 kW
FORMAT: Gospel
BROKER: Todd Fowler of American Media Services LLC; Dick Sharpe of R.L. Sharpe Ltd.
KAHS(AM) El Dorado (Wichita), Kan.
PRICE: $400,000
BUYER: SMP Communications Inc. (Ambrosio Medrano, co-manager/member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Reunion Broadcasting LLC (D. Stanley Tacker, owner)
FACILITIES: 1360 kHz, 1 kW day/240 W night
FORMAT: Adult Standards
BROKER: Hispanic Cultural Media and Satterfield & Perry
KIDS(AM) Springfield, Mo.
PRICE: $375,000
BUYER: Vision Communications Inc. (R.C. Amer, president); owns one other station, KADI(FM) Springfield
SELLER: Thirteen Forty Productions Inc. (Gary Snadon, president)
FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Talk
Information Provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
