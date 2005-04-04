TVs



K24EP and K28FF Prescott, Ariz.; WXAX(LP) Clearwater, Fla.; WTNO(LP) New Orleans; K22HE and WIRP(LP) Abilene, KTXD(LP) Amarillo, K22GS and K39GJ Sweetwater, Texas

PRICE: $4.2 million

BUYER: Azteca Broadcasting Corp. (Rolando Collantes, president)

SELLER: Tiger Eye Broadcasting Corp. (John N. Kyle II, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: K24EP: Ch. 24, 1.5 kW; K28FF: Ch. 28, 56.9 kW; WXAX(LP): Ch. 26, 50 kW, ant. 1,107 ft.; WTNO(LP): Ch. 22, 50 kW; K22HE: Ch. 22, 10 kW, ant. 279 ft.; WIRP(LP): Ch. 48, 5 kW; KTXD(LP): Ch. 43, 150 kW; K22GS: Ch. 22, 10 kW; K39GJ: Ch. 39, 10 kW

AFFILIATION: WXAX(LP): Ind.; WTNO(LP): Ind.; KTXD(LP): Ind.

KSMQ(TV) Austin, Minn.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Southern Minnesota Quality Broadcasting Inc. (Dr. Candace Raskin, director)

SELLER: Independent School District 492 (Jude Andrews, interim GM)

FACILITIES: Ch. 15, 1,200 kW, ant. 381 ft.

AFFILIATION: PBS

W24CU Aquadilla, P.R.

PRICE: $30,000

BUYER: LKK Group Corp. (Keith Bass, managing member)

SELLER: Charles C. Townsend (Charles C. Townsend III, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 24, 5 kW

WAWW(LP) Rochester, N.Y.

PRICE: $10,000

BUYER: Squirrel Broadcasting LLC (James J. Smisloff, sole member)

SELLER: Venture Technologies Group LLC (Lawrence Rogow, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 38, 27.2 kW

K64GD Red Bluff, Calif.

PRICE: $5,100

BUYER: TR3O Corp. (Rubin Rodriguez, president)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 64, 9 kW

W56EI Clarksburg, W.Va.

PRICE: $5,100

BUYER: Anthony F. Serreno (Anthony F. Serreno, owner)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 56, 1 kW, ant. 502 ft.

W62DF Clarksburg, W.Va.

PRICE: $3,500

BUYER: Megan Denver (Megan Denver, owner)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 62, 6 kW

AFFILIATION: TBN



Combos



WCZZ(AM) and WZSN(FM) Greenwood, S.C.

PRICE: $1.03 million

BUYER: Broomfield Broadcasting LLC (John Broomfield, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Keene of South Carolina Inc. (John E. Haas, Chapter 11 Trustee)

FACILITIES: WCZZ(AM): 1090 kHz, 5 kW; WZSN(FM): 103.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WCZZ(AM): Oldies; WZSN(FM): Lite AC

KBNF(FM) Chester and KPCO(AM) Quincy, Calif.

PRICE: $900,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 122 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Carousel Broadcasting Inc. (Robert K. Fink, president)

FACILITIES: KBNF(FM): 98.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 2,464 ft.; KPCO(AM): 1370 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: KBNF(FM): AC; KPCO(AM): Nostalgia

KRTN(AM) and KRTN(FM) Raton, N.M.

PRICE: $750,000

BUYER: Enchanted Air Inc. (William M. Donati, director); owns no other stations

SELLER: Raton Broadcasting Co. (Mark Roper, president)

FACILITIES: KRTN(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; KRTN(FM): 93.9 MHz, 26 kW, ant. 1,447 ft.

FORMAT: KRTN(AM): Adult Hits; KRTN(FM): Oldies



FMs



WTPT(FM) Forest City (Greenville-Spartanburg), N.C.; WROQ(FM) Anderson and WGVC(FM) Simpsonville (Greenville-Spartanburg), S.C.

PRICE: $45 million

BUYER: Entercom (David J. Field, president/CEO); owns 103 other stations, including WSPA(AM), WORD(AM), WYRD(AM)/(FM), WFBC(FM), WOLI(FM) and WOLT(FM) Greenville-Spartanburg

SELLER: Barnstable Broadcasting Inc. (Michael Kaneb, president/COO)

FACILITIES: WTPT(FM): 93.3 MHz, 93 kW, ant. 2,031 ft.; WROQ(FM): 101.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 988 ft.; WGVC(FM): 106.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WTPT(FM): Rock; WROW(FM): Classic Rock; WGVC(FM): Rhythmic/Oldies

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.

KBOQ(FM) Carmel (Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz), Calif.

PRICE: $3.75 million

BUYER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Adam Nathanson, president); owns 27 other stations, including KCDU(FM), KHIP(FM), KMBY(FM), KOTR(FM), KPIG(FM) and KTEE(FM) Monterey- Salinas-Santa Cruz

SELLER: J & M Broadcasting Inc. (Sherrie McCullough, owner/president)

FACILITIES: 95.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 630 ft.

FORMAT: Classical

WJZE(FM) Oak Harbor (Toledo), Ohio

PRICE: $2.6 million

BUYER: URBan Radio Broadcasting LLC (Kevin Wagner, president); owns 10 other stations, including WIMX(FM) Toledo

SELLER: Rasp Broadcast Enterprises Inc. (Daniel Haslinger, president)

FACILITIES: 97.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 407 ft.

FORMAT: Urban

WEYE(FM) Surgoinsville (Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol), Tenn.

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: ASRadio LLC (Alan D. Sneed, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Seeger, Guest and Fort (Edward F. Seeger, president)

FACILITIES: 104.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 397 ft.

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: Todd Fowler of American Media Services LLC

KICM(FM) Healdton, Okla.

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: Keystone Broadcasting Corp. (Robert Sullins, president); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: On the Air Inc. (Patrick Ownbey, president)

FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 512 ft.

FORMAT: Country

WJSZ(FM) Ashley, Mich.

PRICE: $650,000

BUYER: Krol Communications Inc. (Rodney A. Krol, president/director); owns no other stations

SELLER: Curwood Broadcasting (Michael Gaylord, president)

FACILITIES: 92.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 400 ft.

FORMAT: Rock & Roll

KBGR(FM) Beebe, Ark.

PRICE: $525,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 125 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Searcy Broadcasting Inc. (Ken Madden, president)

FACILITIES: 101.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Country

KCGR(FM) Cottage Grove (Eugene-Springfield), Ore.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Diamond Peak Investments LLC (Steve Master, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Thornton Pfleger Inc. (Robert O'Renick, secretary)

FACILITIES: 100.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 115 ft.

FORMAT: AC/Spanish

WURB(FM) Windsor, N.C.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Lifeline Ministries Inc. (Johnny Bryant, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Willis Broadcasting Corp. (Levi E. Willis, president)

FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: Gospel

WIZB(FM) Abbeville (Dothan), Ala.

PRICE: $288,416

BUYER: Radio Training Network Inc. (James L. Campbell, president/CEO); owns 11 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Celebration Communications Co. Inc. (Art Morris, acting chairman)

FACILITIES: 94.3 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 371 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary



AMs



KMYL(AM) Tolleson (Phoenix), Ariz.

PRICE: $3.75 million

BUYER: New Radio Venture LLC (Maria Elena Llansa, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Interstate Broadcasting (Paul Toberty, president)

FACILITIES: 1190 kHz, 5 kW day/250 W night

FORMAT: News/Talk

BROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications and Tony Rizzo of Blackburn and Co. Inc.

WCNZ(AM) and WVOI(AM) Marco Island (Ft. Myers-Naples-Marco Island), Fla.

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: Starboard Media Foundation Inc. (Mark Follett, chairman/CEO); owns 14 other stations, including WMYR(AM) Ft. Myers-Naples-Marco Island

SELLER: All Financial Network Inc. (David M. Fleisher, president)

FACILITIES: WCNZ(AM): 1660 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night; WVOI(AM): 1480 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: WCNZ(AM): News/Business News/Talk; WVOI(AM): Oldies

WFTK(AM) Wake Forest (Raleigh-Durham), N.C.

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: Truth Broadcasting (Stuart W. Epperson Jr., president); owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president)

FACILITIES: 1030 kHz, 50 kW

FORMAT: Spanish/Mexican

COMMENT: Truth Broadcasting's WTOB(AM) and WWBG(AM) are being swapped for Davidson's WFTK(AM) plus a $1.25 million payment, less $15,000 for replacement of the WTOB transmitter.

WWBG(AM) Greensboro and WTOB(AM) Winston Salem (Greensboro- Winston Salem-High Point), N.C.

PRICE: $1.25 million

BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 17 other stations, including WSGH(AM) Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point

SELLER: Truth Broadcasting (Stuart W. Epperson Jr., president)

FACILITIES: WWBG(AM): 1470 kHz, 10 kW day/5 kW night; WTOB(AM): 1380 kHz, 5 kW day/3 kW night

FORMAT: WWBG(AM): Spanish/Variety; WTOB(AM): Spanish/Variety

COMMENT: See item above

KBYR(AM) Anchorage, Alaska

PRICE: $700,000

BUYER: KMBQ Corp. (John N. Klapperich, president/owner); owns one other station, KMBQ(FM) Anchorage

SELLER: Cobb Communications Inc. (Thomas C. Tierney, president)

FACILITIES: 700 kHz, 10 kW

FORMAT: Talk/News

WAAA(AM) Winston-Salem (Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point), N.C.

PRICE: $235,000

BUYER: GHB Broadcasting (George H. Buck Jr., president); owns 15 other stations, including WBLO(AM) and WIST(FM) Greensboro- Winston Salem-High Point

SELLER: Media Broadcasting (Mutter Evans, president)

FACILITIES: 980 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Gospel/R&B/Information

WGZS(AM) Dothan, Ala.

PRICE: $135,000

BUYER: Tropicana Media LLC (Carlos Pizano, member/manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Good Samaritan Communications Inc. (Michael Augustus, president)

FACILITIES: 700 kHz, 2 kW

FORMAT: Soft Rock

KBRO(AM) Bremerton and KNTB(AM) Lakewood (Seattle-Tacoma), Wash.

PRICE: $900,000

BUYER: Seattle Streaming Radio LLC (David Drucker, manager/member); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: FTP Corp. (Bart Seidler, president)

FACILITIES: KBRO(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; KNTB(AM): 1480 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: KBRO(AM): Talk; KNTB(AM): Variety

BROKER: Jerry Dennon of Montcalm LLC

KJJL(AM) Cheyenne and KKWY(AM) Fox Farm (Cheyenne), Wyo.

PRICE: $650,000

BUYER: La Familia Broadcasting LLC (Andres O. Neidig, member/manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Christus Broadcasting Inc. (Paul Montoya, president)

FACILITIES: KJJL(AM): 1380 kHz, 1 kW day/8 W night; KKWY(AM): 1630 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: KJJL(AM): Soft AC; KKWY(AM): Country

WACK(AM) Newark (Rochester), N.Y.

PRICE: $600,000

BUYER: Waynco Radio Inc. (John Tickner, president/GM); owns one other station, WUUF(FM) Rochester

SELLER: Pembrook Pines Inc. (Robert J. Pfuntner, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1420 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night

WLGO(AM) Lexington (Columbia), S.C.

PRICE: $575,000

BUYER: Peregon Communications Inc. (Jonathan Perez, president/CEO); owns no other stations

SELLER: Levas Communications LLC (Art Camiolo, president/broadcast)

FACILITIES: 1170 kHz, 10 kW

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: Todd Fowler of American Media Services LLC; Dick Sharpe of R.L. Sharpe Ltd.

KAHS(AM) El Dorado (Wichita), Kan.

PRICE: $400,000

BUYER: SMP Communications Inc. (Ambrosio Medrano, co-manager/member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Reunion Broadcasting LLC (D. Stanley Tacker, owner)

FACILITIES: 1360 kHz, 1 kW day/240 W night

FORMAT: Adult Standards

BROKER: Hispanic Cultural Media and Satterfield & Perry

KIDS(AM) Springfield, Mo.

PRICE: $375,000

BUYER: Vision Communications Inc. (R.C. Amer, president); owns one other station, KADI(FM) Springfield

SELLER: Thirteen Forty Productions Inc. (Gary Snadon, president)

FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Talk



Information Provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va.,

www.bia.com