TVs



WPDE(TV) Florence, Fla.

PRICE: $24.1 million

BUYER: Pilot Group LP (Paul M. McNicol, senior VP)

SELLER: Diversified Communications (David H. Lowell, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 15, 1,290 kW, ant. 1,949 ft.

AFFILIATION: ABC

WVAG(TV) Valdosta, Ga.

PRICE: $3.75 million

BUYER: Gray Television Inc. (Robert S. Prather Jr., president/COO/director)

SELLER: P.D. Communications LLC (Dr. Paul E. Shok, managing member)

FACILITIES: Ch. 44, 1,700 kW, ant. 909 ft.

AFFILIATION: UPN

WNAB(TV) Nashville, Tenn.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Sinclair Broadcast Group (David D. Smith, president/CEO)

SELLER: Lambert Broadcasting (Michael Jones, EVP/CFO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 58, 3,250 kW, ant. 1,393 ft.

AFFILIATION: The WB

COMMENT: Sinclair is exercising its option to purchase WNAB(TV). A $750,000 option grant payment plus a $5.62 million license assets option exercise price is payable in either cash or a combination of cash and stock. An $18 million non-refundable deposit was paid Jan. 2, 2003, against either the non-license assets option exercise price or non-license assets put exercise price.

KPCE(LP) Tucson, Ariz.

PRICE: $50,000

BUYER: Daystar Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)

SELLER: Good News Broadcasting (Douglas Martin, owner/president/GM)

FACILITIES: Ch. 29, 15 kW

AFFILIATION: Religion



Combos



KLOK(AM) and KBRG(FM) San Jose (San Francisco), Calif.

PRICE: $90 million

BUYER: Univision Communications Inc. (A. Jerrold Perenchio, chairman/CEO); owns 70 other stations, including KVVF(FM) San Jose and KSOL(FM) and KVVZ(FM) San Francisco

SELLER: Entravision Holdings (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: KLOK(AM): 1170 kHz, 50 kW day/5 kW night; KBRG(FM): 100.3 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 2,579 ft.

FORMAT: KLOK(AM): Spanish/Tropical; KBRG(FM): Spanish/ Adult Hits

WDVT(FM) Harwich Port, WPXC(FM) Hyannis and WTWV(FM) Mashpee (Cape Cod), Mass.

PRICE: $10 million

BUYER: Nassau Broadcasting Partners LP (Louis Mercatanti Jr., president/chairman); owns 49 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Cape Cod Trust (Mark O. Hubbard, trustee)

FACILITIES: WDVT(FM): 93.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WPXC(FM): 102.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 463 ft.; WTWV(FM): 101.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 272 ft.

FORMAT: WDVT(FM): Oldies; WPXC(FM): Rock; WTWV(FM): Oldies

BROKER: Glenn Serafin of Serafin Brothers Inc. and Doug Ferber of Star Media Group Inc.

WMVO(AM) and WQIO(FM) Mount Vernon (Columbus), Ohio

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: BAS Broadcasting (James A. Lorenzen, president); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio)

FACILITIES: WMVO(AM): 1300 kHz, 410 W day/51 W night; WQIO(FM): 93.7 MHz, 37 kW, ant. 564 ft.

FORMAT: WMVO(AM): Variety; WQIO(FM): Soft AC

BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications and Mark W. Jorgenson of Jorgenson Broadcast Brokerage



FMs



WTTX(FM) Appomattox (Roanoke-Lynchburg), Va.

PRICE: $1.8 million

BUYER: Baker Family Stations (Edward A. Baker, president); owns 37 other stations, including WPAR(FM) and WRXT(FM) Roanoke-Lynchburg

SELLER: CLL Inc. (Terry Cook, president)

FACILITIES: 107.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 427 ft.

FORMAT: Southern Gospel

WWKG(FM) Clermont, Fla.

PRICE: $1.77 million

BUYER: Central Florida Educational Foundation (Jim Hoge, general manager); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Hispanic Broadcast System Inc. (Donald Kaplan, president, receiver)

FACILITIES: 88.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 354 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Tropical

COMMENT: Buyer will operate WWKG under an LMA until FCC approval of sale.

KBHT(FM) Crockett, Texas

PRICE: $1.43 million

BUYER: Gregg Weston; owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Nicol Broadcasting Ltd (Ansel Bradshaw, chairman)

FACILITIES: 93.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 479 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Bill Whitley of Media Services Group



AMs



WAGE(AM) Leesburg (Washington, D.C.), Va.

PRICE: $2.25 million

BUYER: Potomac Radio LLC (James M. Weitzman, manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Radio WAGE Inc. (Grenville Emmet, president)

FACILITIES: 1200 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Talk/News/Sports

BROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications



Information Provided By: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro., Chantilly, Va.,www.bia.com.