Deals
TVs
WPDE(TV) Florence, Fla.
PRICE: $24.1 million
BUYER: Pilot Group LP (Paul M. McNicol, senior VP)
SELLER: Diversified Communications (David H. Lowell, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 15, 1,290 kW, ant. 1,949 ft.
AFFILIATION: ABC
WVAG(TV) Valdosta, Ga.
PRICE: $3.75 million
BUYER: Gray Television Inc. (Robert S. Prather Jr., president/COO/director)
SELLER: P.D. Communications LLC (Dr. Paul E. Shok, managing member)
FACILITIES: Ch. 44, 1,700 kW, ant. 909 ft.
AFFILIATION: UPN
WNAB(TV) Nashville, Tenn.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Sinclair Broadcast Group (David D. Smith, president/CEO)
SELLER: Lambert Broadcasting (Michael Jones, EVP/CFO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 58, 3,250 kW, ant. 1,393 ft.
AFFILIATION: The WB
COMMENT: Sinclair is exercising its option to purchase WNAB(TV). A $750,000 option grant payment plus a $5.62 million license assets option exercise price is payable in either cash or a combination of cash and stock. An $18 million non-refundable deposit was paid Jan. 2, 2003, against either the non-license assets option exercise price or non-license assets put exercise price.
KPCE(LP) Tucson, Ariz.
PRICE: $50,000
BUYER: Daystar Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)
SELLER: Good News Broadcasting (Douglas Martin, owner/president/GM)
FACILITIES: Ch. 29, 15 kW
AFFILIATION: Religion
Combos
KLOK(AM) and KBRG(FM) San Jose (San Francisco), Calif.
PRICE: $90 million
BUYER: Univision Communications Inc. (A. Jerrold Perenchio, chairman/CEO); owns 70 other stations, including KVVF(FM) San Jose and KSOL(FM) and KVVZ(FM) San Francisco
SELLER: Entravision Holdings (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: KLOK(AM): 1170 kHz, 50 kW day/5 kW night; KBRG(FM): 100.3 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 2,579 ft.
FORMAT: KLOK(AM): Spanish/Tropical; KBRG(FM): Spanish/ Adult Hits
WDVT(FM) Harwich Port, WPXC(FM) Hyannis and WTWV(FM) Mashpee (Cape Cod), Mass.
PRICE: $10 million
BUYER: Nassau Broadcasting Partners LP (Louis Mercatanti Jr., president/chairman); owns 49 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Cape Cod Trust (Mark O. Hubbard, trustee)
FACILITIES: WDVT(FM): 93.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WPXC(FM): 102.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 463 ft.; WTWV(FM): 101.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 272 ft.
FORMAT: WDVT(FM): Oldies; WPXC(FM): Rock; WTWV(FM): Oldies
BROKER: Glenn Serafin of Serafin Brothers Inc. and Doug Ferber of Star Media Group Inc.
WMVO(AM) and WQIO(FM) Mount Vernon (Columbus), Ohio
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: BAS Broadcasting (James A. Lorenzen, president); owns two other stations, neither in this market
SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio)
FACILITIES: WMVO(AM): 1300 kHz, 410 W day/51 W night; WQIO(FM): 93.7 MHz, 37 kW, ant. 564 ft.
FORMAT: WMVO(AM): Variety; WQIO(FM): Soft AC
BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications and Mark W. Jorgenson of Jorgenson Broadcast Brokerage
FMs
WTTX(FM) Appomattox (Roanoke-Lynchburg), Va.
PRICE: $1.8 million
BUYER: Baker Family Stations (Edward A. Baker, president); owns 37 other stations, including WPAR(FM) and WRXT(FM) Roanoke-Lynchburg
SELLER: CLL Inc. (Terry Cook, president)
FACILITIES: 107.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 427 ft.
FORMAT: Southern Gospel
WWKG(FM) Clermont, Fla.
PRICE: $1.77 million
BUYER: Central Florida Educational Foundation (Jim Hoge, general manager); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Hispanic Broadcast System Inc. (Donald Kaplan, president, receiver)
FACILITIES: 88.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 354 ft.
FORMAT: Spanish/Tropical
COMMENT: Buyer will operate WWKG under an LMA until FCC approval of sale.
KBHT(FM) Crockett, Texas
PRICE: $1.43 million
BUYER: Gregg Weston; owns two other stations, neither in this market
SELLER: Nicol Broadcasting Ltd (Ansel Bradshaw, chairman)
FACILITIES: 93.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 479 ft.
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: Bill Whitley of Media Services Group
AMs
WAGE(AM) Leesburg (Washington, D.C.), Va.
PRICE: $2.25 million
BUYER: Potomac Radio LLC (James M. Weitzman, manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: Radio WAGE Inc. (Grenville Emmet, president)
FACILITIES: 1200 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Talk/News/Sports
BROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications
Information Provided By: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro., Chantilly, Va.,www.bia.com.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.