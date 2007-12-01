TV



WFLI-TV/Cleveland, Tenn.

PRICE: $6.8 million

BUYER: MPS Media (Eugene Brown, sole member)

SELLER: Meredith Corp. (Paul Karpowicz, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 53, 1,150 kW, ant. 1,102 ft.

AFFILIATION: CW

BROKER: Patrick Communications

KNXT-LP/Bakersfield, Calif.

PRICE: $1.4 million-plus

BUYER: Diocese of Fresno Educational Corporation (John Steinbock, president)

SELLER: Cocola Broadcasting Companies (Gary Cocola, CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 38, 65 kW

AFFILIATION: IND

COMMENT: The parties agree that the difference between the fair market value of the station and the cash consideration represents a charitable contribution to the buyer by the seller.

KCOY-TV/Santa Maria, Calif.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Aloha Station Trust LLC (Jeanette Tully, sole member)

SELLER: Clear Channel (Donald Perry, president, TV div.)

FACILITIES: Ch. 12, 115 kW, ant. 1,939 ft.

AFFILIATION: CBS

COMMENT: Transfer to comply with the FCC ownership limits.

KMEG (TV)/Sioux City, K55FL/Spencer, K40CO/Storm Lake, Iowa; K35FM/Norfolk, Neb.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Siouxland Television LLC (Alex Aretakis, president)

SELLER: Waitt Broadcasting (John Schuele, executive VP/COO)

FACILITIES: KMEG (TV) - Ch. 14, 4,656 kW, ant. 1,942 ft.; K55FL - Ch. 55, 8 kW, ant. 365 ft.; K40CO - Ch. 18, 15 kW, ant. 407 ft.; K35FM - Ch. 35, 10 kW, ant. 413 ft.

AFFILIATION: KMEG (TV): CBS; K55FL: CBS; K40CO: CBS

WCSN-LP/Columbus, Ohio

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Columbus Sports Network LLC (Rod Robinson, manager)

SELLER: United Media Acquisitions LLC (Cathleen Hancock, manager)

FACILITIES: Ch. 32, 25 kW

AFFILIATION: IND

RADIO



KDES-FM/Palm Springs, Calif.

PRICE: $17.5 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Liberman Broadcasting (Lenard Liberman, executive VP); owns 22 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: R & R Radio Corp. (Mike Keane, general manager/director)

FACILITIES: 104.7 MHz, 41 kW, ant. 538 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies

COMMENT: Conditional upon the FCC's approval of the station's relocation from Palm Springs, Calif., to Redlands, Calif. (Riverside-San Bernardino market), and the grant of a CP for modification of the facilities of the station to specify operation on Channel 284A with a transmitter site co-located with that of KRQB-FM/San Jacinto, Calif.

KXGZ-FM/Frenchtown, Mont.

PRICE: $500,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: GAP Broadcasting II LLC (Samuel Weller, president); owns 57 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Radioactive LLC (Benjamin Homel, president/member)

FACILITIES: 101.5 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 2,090 ft.

FORMAT: Variety

COMMENT: Radioactive's KXGZ-FM/Frenchtown, Mont., to GAP Broadcasting Missoula, Mont. License for $500,000 cash at closing, including $400,000 down payment paid upon execution of the asset purchase agreement.

KXMP-FM(CP)/Hanna and KYPT-FM/Wamsutter, Wyo.

PRICE: $250,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Wagonwheel Communications Corp (Alan Harris, president/treasurer); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Oregon Trail Broadcasting LLC (Steven Silberberg, president)

FACILITIES: KXMP-FM: 102.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 963 ft.; KYPT-FM: 104.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 606 ft.

FORMAT: KXMP-FM: CP - NOA; KYPT-FM: CP - NOA

COMMENT: Oregon Trail Broadcasting's White Park Broadcasting's CPs for KXMP-FM/Hanna and KYPT-FM/Wamsutter, Wyo., to Wagonwheel Communications Corp. for $250,000 consisting of a deposit in the amount of $100,000 and the balance in cash at closing.

KYPT-FM(CP)/Wamsutter, Wyo.

PRICE: $50,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Martin Dirst; owns no other stations

SELLER: Wagonwheel Communications Corp. (Alan Harris, president/treasurer)

FACILITIES: 104.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 606 ft.

FORMAT: CP - NOA

COMMENT: Following its purchase of two CPs from Oregon Trail Broadcasting's White Park Broadcasting, Wagonwheel Communications Corp. is immediately assigning one of the CPs, KYPT-FM/Wamsutter, Wyo., to Martin Dirst for $50,000.

WTXY-AM/Whiteville, N.C.

PRICE: $230,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash or note

BUYER: Partners Media Group (Eric Braun, member/manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Milliken Broadcasting (Jeffrey Milliken, member/manager)

FACILITIES: 1540 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Old/Nws/Tlk

BROKER: Graycasting Media

COMMENT: Milliken Broadcasting's WTXY-AM/Whiteville, N.C., to Partners Media Group for $11,500 escrow deposit plus $218,500 cash at closing. Buyer has the option to pay $30,000 via a promissory note.

WNTJ-AM/Johnstown, Pa.

PRICE: $230,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Birach Broadcasting Corp. (Sima Birach, president); owns 21 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Forever Broadcasting (Carol Logan, president)

FACILITIES: 850 kHz, 10 kW day/night

FORMAT: News/Talk

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce & Co.

KHYY-FM/Minatare and KETT-FM(CP)/Mitchell, Neb.

PRICE: $200,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Legacy Communications (Joseph Vavricek, managing member); owns eight other stations, none in this market

SELLER: College Creek Media (Bruce Buzil, manager)

FACILITIES: KHYY-FM: 106.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 474 ft.; KETT-FM: 99.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 474 ft.

FORMAT: KHYY-FM: CP - NOA; KETT-FM: CP - NOA

BROKER: Jody McCoy of Media Services Group

KLCH-FM/Lake City (Rochester), Minn.

PRICE: $150,000

TERMS: Asset sale for note

BUYER: Alan Quarnstrom; owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: NRG Media (Mary Quass, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 94.9 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: '70s Oldies

BROKER: Kalil & Co.

COMMENT: NRG Media's NRG License Sub's KLCH-FM/Lake City, Minn., to Alan Quarnstrom's Q Media Group for $150,000 promissory note.

WSQL-AM/Brevard, N.C.

PRICE: $125,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Go Nuts Media (Erik Hansen, manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: A&L Broadcasting (Allen Reese, president)

FACILITIES: 1240 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: Variety

COMMENT: A&L Broadcasting's WSQL-AM/Brevard, N.C. to Go Nuts Media for $125,000. $5,000 escrow deposit.

KFIO-FM(CP)/East Wenatchee (Wenatchee), Wash.

PRICE: $100,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, CEO); owns 201 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Douglas County Educational Radio Association (Thomas Read, president)

FACILITIES: 88.1 MHz, 600 W, ant. -131 ft.

FORMAT: CP - NOA

BROKER: Andrew P. McClure of The Exline Co.

COMMENT: Douglas County Educational Radio Association's CP for KFIO-FM/East Wenatchee, Wash., to Educational Media Foundation for $100K, payable in cash at closing; $10,000 escrow deposit.

KBPO-AM/Port Neches (Beaumont-Port Arthur), Texas

PRICE: $50,000

TERMS: Cash plus assume liabilities

BUYER: Michael Augustus and Sylvester Anderson (Michael Augustus, managing partner); owns no other stations

SELLER: Vision Latina Broadcasting (Eloy Castro, president)

FACILITIES: 1150 kHz, 500 W day/63 W night

FORMAT: Span/Sprts

COMMENT: Vision Latina Broadcasting's KBPO-AM/Port Neches, Texas, to Michael Augustus and Sylvester Anderson for $50,000 plus the assumption of liabilities including the assumption of the balance of approximately $25,000 owing on a mortgage on a property; $25,000 of the $50,000 was payable on or before Nov. 1, 2007. The remaining balance of $25,000 shall be paid in monthly installments of $1,000 beginning on the first day of the month at least 30 days after the date of closing.

NEW-FM(CP)/Key West, Fla.

PRICE: $20,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Educational Public Radio (William Lacy, president); owns one other station, including WAZQ-FM/The Florida Keys

SELLER: Public Radio (Earlyne Lund, president)

FACILITIES: 89.1 MHz, 50 kW

FORMAT: CP - NOA

BROKER: Bob Austin of Satterfield & Perry

COMMENT: Public Radio's CP for NEW-FM/Key West, Fla., (BPED-19980909MA) to Educational Public Radio for $20,000, payable in cash at closing.

WABG-AM/Greenwood, Miss.

PRICE: $12,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: SPB LLC (William Luckett, Jr., member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Bahakel Communications Limited (Stephen Bahakel, VP)

FACILITIES: 960 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: Cntry/Talk

COMMENT: Consists of $10,000 upon execution of the asset purchase agreement plus $2,000 cash at closing.

