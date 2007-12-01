Deals
TV
WFLI-TV/Cleveland, Tenn.
PRICE: $6.8 million
BUYER: MPS Media (Eugene Brown, sole member)
SELLER: Meredith Corp. (Paul Karpowicz, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 53, 1,150 kW, ant. 1,102 ft.
AFFILIATION: CW
BROKER: Patrick Communications
KNXT-LP/Bakersfield, Calif.
PRICE: $1.4 million-plus
BUYER: Diocese of Fresno Educational Corporation (John Steinbock, president)
SELLER: Cocola Broadcasting Companies (Gary Cocola, CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 38, 65 kW
AFFILIATION: IND
COMMENT: The parties agree that the difference between the fair market value of the station and the cash consideration represents a charitable contribution to the buyer by the seller.
KCOY-TV/Santa Maria, Calif.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Aloha Station Trust LLC (Jeanette Tully, sole member)
SELLER: Clear Channel (Donald Perry, president, TV div.)
FACILITIES: Ch. 12, 115 kW, ant. 1,939 ft.
AFFILIATION: CBS
COMMENT: Transfer to comply with the FCC ownership limits.
KMEG (TV)/Sioux City, K55FL/Spencer, K40CO/Storm Lake, Iowa; K35FM/Norfolk, Neb.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Siouxland Television LLC (Alex Aretakis, president)
SELLER: Waitt Broadcasting (John Schuele, executive VP/COO)
FACILITIES: KMEG (TV) - Ch. 14, 4,656 kW, ant. 1,942 ft.; K55FL - Ch. 55, 8 kW, ant. 365 ft.; K40CO - Ch. 18, 15 kW, ant. 407 ft.; K35FM - Ch. 35, 10 kW, ant. 413 ft.
AFFILIATION: KMEG (TV): CBS; K55FL: CBS; K40CO: CBS
WCSN-LP/Columbus, Ohio
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Columbus Sports Network LLC (Rod Robinson, manager)
SELLER: United Media Acquisitions LLC (Cathleen Hancock, manager)
FACILITIES: Ch. 32, 25 kW
AFFILIATION: IND
RADIO
KDES-FM/Palm Springs, Calif.
PRICE: $17.5 million
TERMS: Asset sale
BUYER: Liberman Broadcasting (Lenard Liberman, executive VP); owns 22 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: R & R Radio Corp. (Mike Keane, general manager/director)
FACILITIES: 104.7 MHz, 41 kW, ant. 538 ft.
FORMAT: Oldies
COMMENT: Conditional upon the FCC's approval of the station's relocation from Palm Springs, Calif., to Redlands, Calif. (Riverside-San Bernardino market), and the grant of a CP for modification of the facilities of the station to specify operation on Channel 284A with a transmitter site co-located with that of KRQB-FM/San Jacinto, Calif.
KXGZ-FM/Frenchtown, Mont.
PRICE: $500,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: GAP Broadcasting II LLC (Samuel Weller, president); owns 57 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Radioactive LLC (Benjamin Homel, president/member)
FACILITIES: 101.5 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 2,090 ft.
FORMAT: Variety
COMMENT: Radioactive's KXGZ-FM/Frenchtown, Mont., to GAP Broadcasting Missoula, Mont. License for $500,000 cash at closing, including $400,000 down payment paid upon execution of the asset purchase agreement.
KXMP-FM(CP)/Hanna and KYPT-FM/Wamsutter, Wyo.
PRICE: $250,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Wagonwheel Communications Corp (Alan Harris, president/treasurer); owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Oregon Trail Broadcasting LLC (Steven Silberberg, president)
FACILITIES: KXMP-FM: 102.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 963 ft.; KYPT-FM: 104.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 606 ft.
FORMAT: KXMP-FM: CP - NOA; KYPT-FM: CP - NOA
COMMENT: Oregon Trail Broadcasting's White Park Broadcasting's CPs for KXMP-FM/Hanna and KYPT-FM/Wamsutter, Wyo., to Wagonwheel Communications Corp. for $250,000 consisting of a deposit in the amount of $100,000 and the balance in cash at closing.
KYPT-FM(CP)/Wamsutter, Wyo.
PRICE: $50,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Martin Dirst; owns no other stations
SELLER: Wagonwheel Communications Corp. (Alan Harris, president/treasurer)
FACILITIES: 104.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 606 ft.
FORMAT: CP - NOA
COMMENT: Following its purchase of two CPs from Oregon Trail Broadcasting's White Park Broadcasting, Wagonwheel Communications Corp. is immediately assigning one of the CPs, KYPT-FM/Wamsutter, Wyo., to Martin Dirst for $50,000.
WTXY-AM/Whiteville, N.C.
PRICE: $230,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash or note
BUYER: Partners Media Group (Eric Braun, member/manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: Milliken Broadcasting (Jeffrey Milliken, member/manager)
FACILITIES: 1540 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Old/Nws/Tlk
BROKER: Graycasting Media
COMMENT: Milliken Broadcasting's WTXY-AM/Whiteville, N.C., to Partners Media Group for $11,500 escrow deposit plus $218,500 cash at closing. Buyer has the option to pay $30,000 via a promissory note.
WNTJ-AM/Johnstown, Pa.
PRICE: $230,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Birach Broadcasting Corp. (Sima Birach, president); owns 21 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Forever Broadcasting (Carol Logan, president)
FACILITIES: 850 kHz, 10 kW day/night
FORMAT: News/Talk
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce & Co.
KHYY-FM/Minatare and KETT-FM(CP)/Mitchell, Neb.
PRICE: $200,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Legacy Communications (Joseph Vavricek, managing member); owns eight other stations, none in this market
SELLER: College Creek Media (Bruce Buzil, manager)
FACILITIES: KHYY-FM: 106.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 474 ft.; KETT-FM: 99.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 474 ft.
FORMAT: KHYY-FM: CP - NOA; KETT-FM: CP - NOA
BROKER: Jody McCoy of Media Services Group
KLCH-FM/Lake City (Rochester), Minn.
PRICE: $150,000
TERMS: Asset sale for note
BUYER: Alan Quarnstrom; owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: NRG Media (Mary Quass, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 94.9 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: '70s Oldies
BROKER: Kalil & Co.
COMMENT: NRG Media's NRG License Sub's KLCH-FM/Lake City, Minn., to Alan Quarnstrom's Q Media Group for $150,000 promissory note.
WSQL-AM/Brevard, N.C.
PRICE: $125,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Go Nuts Media (Erik Hansen, manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: A&L Broadcasting (Allen Reese, president)
FACILITIES: 1240 kHz, 1 kW day/night
FORMAT: Variety
COMMENT: A&L Broadcasting's WSQL-AM/Brevard, N.C. to Go Nuts Media for $125,000. $5,000 escrow deposit.
KFIO-FM(CP)/East Wenatchee (Wenatchee), Wash.
PRICE: $100,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, CEO); owns 201 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Douglas County Educational Radio Association (Thomas Read, president)
FACILITIES: 88.1 MHz, 600 W, ant. -131 ft.
FORMAT: CP - NOA
BROKER: Andrew P. McClure of The Exline Co.
COMMENT: Douglas County Educational Radio Association's CP for KFIO-FM/East Wenatchee, Wash., to Educational Media Foundation for $100K, payable in cash at closing; $10,000 escrow deposit.
KBPO-AM/Port Neches (Beaumont-Port Arthur), Texas
PRICE: $50,000
TERMS: Cash plus assume liabilities
BUYER: Michael Augustus and Sylvester Anderson (Michael Augustus, managing partner); owns no other stations
SELLER: Vision Latina Broadcasting (Eloy Castro, president)
FACILITIES: 1150 kHz, 500 W day/63 W night
FORMAT: Span/Sprts
COMMENT: Vision Latina Broadcasting's KBPO-AM/Port Neches, Texas, to Michael Augustus and Sylvester Anderson for $50,000 plus the assumption of liabilities including the assumption of the balance of approximately $25,000 owing on a mortgage on a property; $25,000 of the $50,000 was payable on or before Nov. 1, 2007. The remaining balance of $25,000 shall be paid in monthly installments of $1,000 beginning on the first day of the month at least 30 days after the date of closing.
NEW-FM(CP)/Key West, Fla.
PRICE: $20,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Educational Public Radio (William Lacy, president); owns one other station, including WAZQ-FM/The Florida Keys
SELLER: Public Radio (Earlyne Lund, president)
FACILITIES: 89.1 MHz, 50 kW
FORMAT: CP - NOA
BROKER: Bob Austin of Satterfield & Perry
COMMENT: Public Radio's CP for NEW-FM/Key West, Fla., (BPED-19980909MA) to Educational Public Radio for $20,000, payable in cash at closing.
WABG-AM/Greenwood, Miss.
PRICE: $12,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: SPB LLC (William Luckett, Jr., member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Bahakel Communications Limited (Stephen Bahakel, VP)
FACILITIES: 960 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night
FORMAT: Cntry/Talk
COMMENT: Consists of $10,000 upon execution of the asset purchase agreement plus $2,000 cash at closing.
Information provided by:
BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro
Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425
