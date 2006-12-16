TVs



K57JO, K63HJ Laughlin, Nev.

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Kansas 9th Island Broadcasting Inc. (Rubin Rodriguez, president)

SELLER: Mojave Broadcasting Co. (Suzanne Rogers, president)

FACILITIES: K57JO: Ch. 57, 10 kW, ant. -288 ft.; K63HJ: Ch. 63, 150 kW, ant. -288 ft.

BROKER: Rubin Rodriguez

COMMENT: Purchase price includes $95,000 for station licenses payable as follows: $75,000 (including $3,750 escrow deposit) cash at closing to seller plus $20,000 to Rodriguez as broker; plus $55,000 to Gerald Proctor for LPTV station equipment suitable for use in construction and operation of the stations.

K40HR Chanute, Kan.

PRICE: $10

BUYER: Western Family Television (Roger Lonnquist, chairman)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network Inc. (Paul Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 40, 8 kW

K07OJ Snowflake, Ariz.

PRICE: $1

BUYER: Fox Television Broadcasting Inc. (Roger Ailes, chairman)

SELLER: Porter Mountain Antenna TV Assn (Jock Phillips, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 7, 0.033 kW

AFFILIATION: CBS

KSVX(LP) Hailey, KSVT(LP) Ketchum and K20HW McCall, Idaho

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Plum TV Inc. (Chris Glowacki, president)

SELLER: E-DA-HOE Inc. (Clint Stennett, president)

FACILITIES: KSVX(LP): Ch. 18, 1.5 kW, ant. 1,881 ft.; KSVT(LP): Ch. 20, 0.143 kW, ant. 1,867 ft.; K20HW: Ch. 20, 0.19 kW

AFFILIATION: KSVX(LP): i; KSVT(LP): Ind.

COMMENT: Purchase price is $250,000 escrow deposit plus $1.45 million cash at closing for a total of $1.7 million, plus a deferred payment payable after 1/1/08 but no later than 3/1/08, an amount equal to 81% of the gross revenue received by the buyer from operation of the business during 2007 without regard for when closing occurs; plus an additional $2.05 million in escrow as security. If deferred payment equals an amount less than the difference between the $2.3 million in escrow minus the fixed purchase price, all remaining funds in escrow shall be returned to buyer. If deferred payment is greater than the remaining escrow amount, buyer will pay seller the difference between the deferred payment and the remaining escrow amount, no later than the deferred payment date.

K36DB Avon, K26GY and K28HI Breckenridge, and K16FX Steamboat Springs, Colo.; K38FW and K59GM Stateline, Nev.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Resort Sports Network Inc. (Mark Burchill, shareholder/director)

SELLER: Resort Sports Network Inc. (Jeff Dumais, president)

FACILITIES: K36DB: Ch. 36, 0.001 kW, ant. -1,685 ft.; K26GY: Ch. 26, 0.10 kW; K28HI: Ch. 28, 0.016 kW; K16FX: Ch. 16, 150 kW; K38FW: Ch. 38, 12 kW; K59GM: Ch. 59, 8 kW, ant. -661 ft.

AFFILIATION: K36DB: CBS; K26GY: PBS; K28HI: Ind.; K38FW: PBS; K59GM: Ind.

COMMENT: Transfer of control through a merger between Resort Sports Network Inc. (RSN) and newly formed RSN MergerSub Inc., which is wholly owned by the proposed transferees through holding company RSN Acquisition Inc. RSN will be the surviving entity.

K35HY Chico, Calif.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Sainte Partners II LP (Chester Smith, president/general partner)

SELLER: David Primm

FACILITIES: Ch. 57, 95 kW

Combos



KOBE(AM) Las Cruces and KMVR(FM) Mesilla Park (Las Cruces), N.M.

PRICE: $1.9 million

BUYER: Bravo Mic Communications LLC (Ned Bennett, member/manager); owns two other stations, including KVLC(FM) and KXPZ(FM) Las Cruces

SELLER: Edwards Media Ltd Co. (Larry Edwards, manager/member/CEO)

FACILITIES: KOBE(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW; KMVR(FM): 104.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. -33 ft.

FORMAT: KOBE(AM): News/Talk; KMVR(FM): AC

COMMENT: At closing, Bravo Mic will enter into a consulting agreement with Edwards under which Edwards Media will receive 100% of the stations’ annual net profits each year for five years after the closing unless and until total of such payments exceeds $700,000 in the aggregate.

WCRI(FM) Block Island and WCNX(AM) Hope Valley (Providence-Warwick-Pawtucket), R.I.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Christopher Jones; owns no other stations

SELLER: Charles River Broadcasting (Christopher Jones, president)

FACILITIES: WCRI(FM): 95.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 249 ft.; WCNX(AM): 1180 kHz, 2 kW

FORMAT: WCRI(FM): Classical; WCNX(AM): News

BROKER: Tom McKinley of Media Services Group

FMs



KMCQ(FM) Covington (Seattle-Tacoma), Wash.

PRICE: $5.1 million

BUYER: First Broadcasting Investment Partners LLC (Gary Lawrence, president/vice chairman); owns eight other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Mid Columbia Broadcasting (John Huffman, VP)

FACILITIES: 104.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 318 ft.

FORMAT: AC

COMMENT: Purchase price is $5.1 million cash if closing occurs by 3/31/07, $5.3 million cash after that date, plus an additional upside participation payment. This payment will be calculated after closing: 20% of the sales proceeds from an unaffiliated third party that exceed $15 million if buyer has listed the station for sale within 90 days after beginning operation from any transmission location on or within 2 miles of Cougar Mountain; or 20% of fair-market value that exceeds $15 million if, after beginning operations, buyer has not listed the station. Upside participation shall not exceed $3.1 million. If the station is not sold or appraised for more than $15 million, there will be no upside participation payment.

KANY(FM)(CP) Ocean Shores, Wash.

PRICE: $600,000

BUYER: Jodesha Broadcasting Inc. (William Wolfenbarger, president/director); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: College Creek Media LLC (Bruce Buzil, manager)

FACILITIES: 93.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 69 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

WXET(FM) Arcola, Ill.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Champaign Partners LLC (John Maguire, manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Premier Broadcasting Inc. (Gayla Jo Ring, president)

FACILITIES: 107.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: AC

BROKER: Scott Krusinski

AMs



WKNR(AM) Cleveland

PRICE: $7 million

BUYER: Good Karma Broadcasting (Craig Karmazin, president); owns nine other stations, including WWGK(AM) Cleveland

SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward Atsinger III, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 850 kHz, 50 kW day/5 kW night

FORMAT: Sports

BROKER: Gary Stevens of Gary Stevens and Co

WNVY(AM) Cantonment (Pensacola), Fla.

PRICE: $430,000

BUYER: Wilkins Communications Network Inc. (Robert Wilkins, president); owns 12 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Satellite Radio Network (Michael Glinter, president)

FACILITIES: 1090 kHz, 10 kW

FORMAT: Black Gospel

WJIT(AM) Sabana, P.R.

PRICE: $400,000

BUYER: WJIT Broadcasting Corp. (Jaime Rivera Acevedo, owner); owns no other stations

SELLER: WJIT Broadcasting Corp. (Olga Fernandez, president)

FACILITIES: 1250 kHz, 250 W day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Spanish/Variety Hits

COMMENT: Acevedo is purchasing all of the stock in WJIT Broadcasting Corp.

WZNO(AM) Pensacola, Fla.

PRICE: $375,000

BUYER: Divine Word Communications (Gene Church, president/secretary); owns no other stations

SELLER: Satellite Radio Network (Michael Glinter, president)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Gospel

WWGC(AM) Albertville, Ala.

PRICE: $355,000

BUYER: Quality Properties LLC (Jeffery Allen Beck, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: MVB Inc. (Shannon King, president)

FACILITIES: 1090 kHz, 500 W

FORMAT: Mexican

WXCE(AM) Amery, Wis.

PRICE: $325,000

BUYER: Red Rock Radio Corp. (Ro Grignon, president); owns 16 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Johnson Broadcasting Corp. (Robert Johnson, president)

FACILITIES: 1260 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: News/Talk

BROKER: James Wychor

WTOF(AM) Bay Minette (Mobile), Ala.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Buddy Tucker Association Inc. (Buddy Tucker, president); owns two other stations, including WMOB(AM) Mobile

SELLER: Great American Radio Network Inc. (Walter Bowen, president)

FACILITIES: 1110 kHz, 10 kW

FORMAT: Christmas

WTRP(AM) La Grange and WRLA(AM) West Point, Ga.

PRICE: $279,000

BUYER: Tiger Communications Inc. (Thomas Hayley, president); owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Casey Network LLC (Jimmy Jarrell, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WTRP(AM): 620 kHz, 3 kW day/127 W night; WRLA(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: WTRP(AM): Oldies; WRLA(AM): Talk

COMMENT: Deal includes assignment of Tiger Communications Educational Foundation’s non-commercial WELL(FM) Dadeville, Ala., to James Jarrell Communications and Foundation.

WOAY(AM) Oak Hill (Beckley), W.Va.

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Thomas H. Moffit Jr. (Thomas Moffit Jr., president); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Commissioned Communications Inc. (Eugene Ellison, president)

FACILITIES: 860 kHz, 10 kW day/11 W night

FORMAT: Religion

COMMENT: Buyer is paying an additional $50,000 for the studio.

