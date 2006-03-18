Deals
TVs
KADF(LP) Austin, Texas
PRICE: $1.5 million
BUYER: Una Vez Mas LLC (Randy Nonberg, president)
SELLER: Shaffer Communications Group Inc. (Joseph Shaffer, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 20, 33.3 kW, ant. 620 ft.
AFFILIATION: AZT
COMMENT: Una Vez Mas is exercising its option to acquire KADF(LP) at the expiration of the LMA. Purchase price is reduced by $4,000 times the number of calendar months since the LMA commenced.
WGBC(TV) Meridian, Miss.
PRICE: $750,000
BUYER: Robert M. Ledbetter Jr.
SELLER: Global Communications Inc. (Phyllis Shields Nuckolls, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 30, 1,580 kW, ant. 614 ft.
AFFILIATION: NBC
KIDQ(LP) Lewiston, Idaho
PRICE: $42,500
BUYER: John and Dana Summers (John Summers, partner)
SELLER: Brady Broadcasting (William Brady, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 61, 2.8 kW
K26GS Mountain Home, Ark.
PRICE: $60,000
BUYER: Reynolds Media Inc. (Dan Reynolds, president)
SELLER: Mountain Communications Inc. (Jack Baker, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 26, 18.1 kW
K52HZ Manhattan, Kan.
PRICE: $4,000
BUYER: Lamar Veasey
SELLER: Vernon G. Snyder III
FACILITIES: Ch. 52, 0.005 kW
W21BI Farmington, Maine
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Mark C. Nolte
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network Inc. (Paul Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 21, 15 kW
AFFILIATION: TBN
K09VO Beaumont, Texas
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Minority Broadcasting Co. (Gershon Haston, VP/business manager)
SELLER: Fountain Television Corp. (Jerry Powell, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 9, 0.059 kW, ant. 424 ft.
Combos
WOEG(AM) and WDXO(FM) Hazlehurst, WRQO(FM) Monticello, Miss.
PRICE: $1.1 million
BUYER: TeleSouth Communications Inc. (Stephen Davenport, president); owns 11 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: O'Neal Broadcasting Corp. (Rusty O'Neal, owner/president)
FACILITIES: WOEG(AM): 1220 kHz, 250 W day/46 W night; WDXO(FM): 92.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 285 ft.; WRQO(FM): 102.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 433 ft.
FORMAT: WOEG(AM): Urban/Gospel; WDXO(FM): AC; WRQO(FM): Country
WNPC(AM) and WNPC(FM) Newport, Tenn.
PRICE: $800,000
BUYER: Nininger Stations (W.L. Nininger, president); owns 19 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Harris Broadcasting Inc. (Dorothy Ann Harris, president)
FACILITIES: WNPC(AM): 1060 kHz, 1 kW; WNPC(FM): 92.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 459 ft.
FORMAT: WNPC(AM): Country; WNPC(FM): Country
WSTX(AM) and WSTX(FM) Christiansted, V.I.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Caledonia Communication Corp. (Kevin Rames, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Family Broadcasting Inc. (Barbara James-Petersen, president)
FACILITIES: WSTX(AM): 970 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; WSTX(FM): 100.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 1,030 ft.
FORMAT: WSTX(AM): Variety; WSTX(FM): Variety
COMMENT: Purchase price is equal to amount seller owes creditors as determined in approved Chapter 11 plan.
WXAB(FM) McLain, WIGG(AM) Wiggins, Miss.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Community Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Gayon Byrd, secretary/treasurer); owns no other stations
SELLER: D. Mitchell Self Broadcasting Inc. (James Michael Self, director)
FACILITIES: WXAB(FM): 96.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 400 ft.; WIGG(AM): 1420 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: WXAB(FM): Oldies; WIGG(AM): Country
COMMENT: In accordance with a settlement agreement, Community Broadcasting will receive $245,000 cash and WXAB(FM) and WIGG(AM) from Tralyn Broadcasting.
WGFT(AM) Campbell (Youngstown-Warren), WVKO(AM) Columbus, WRBP(FM) Hubbard (Youngstown-Warren), WVKO(FM) Johnstown (Columbus), WASN(AM) Youngstown (Youngstown-Warren), Ohio
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: D.B. Zwirn and Co. LP (Daniel Zwirn, managing partner); owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Stop 26-Riverbend Inc. (Bradley Scher, chief restructuring officer)
FACILITIES: WGFT(AM): 1330 kHz, 500 W day/215 W night; WVKO(AM): 1580 kHz, 3 kW day/290 W night; WRBP(FM): 101.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WVKO(FM): 103.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 443 ft.; WASN(AM): 1500 kHz, 500 W
FORMAT: WGFT(AM): Gospel/Talk; WVKO(AM): Gospel/Inspirational; WRBP(FM): Urban AC; WVKO(FM): Urban; WASN(AM): Spanish/Tropical
COMMENT: Bankruptcy Court-ordered sale
FMs
WIFE(FM) Norwood (Cincinnati), Ohio
PRICE: $18 million
BUYER: Radio One Inc. (Alfred Liggins, president/CEO); owns 69 other stations, including WIZF(FM) Cincinnati
SELLER: Rodgers Broadcasting Corp. (David Rodgers, president)
FACILITIES: 100.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 427 ft.
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: Dick Blackburn of Blackburn and Co. Inc.
KPZK(FM) Cabot, KVLO(FM) Humnoke and KARN(FM) Sheridan (Little Rock), Ark.; KNEK(FM) Washington (Lafayette), La.; WCLZ(FM) Brunswick and WCYI(FM) Lewiston (Portland), Maine; WYLZ(FM) Pinconning (Saginaw-Bay City-Midland), Mich.; KBZU(FM) Albuquerque, N.M.; WWLS(FM) Bethany and KINB(FM) Kingfisher (Oklahoma City), Okla.; WMGL(FM) Ravenel (Charleston), S.C.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: The Last Bastion Station Trust LLC (Elliot Evers, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Citadel Communications (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: KPZK(FM): 102.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KVLO(FM): 101.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KARN(FM): 102.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; KNEK(FM): 104.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WCLZ(FM): 98.9 MHz, 48 kW, ant. 400 ft.; WCYI(FM): 93.9 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 633 ft.; WYLZ(FM):100.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 495 ft.; KBZU(FM): 96.3 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 4,134 ft.; WWLS(FM): 104.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KINB(FM): 105.3 MHz, 930 W, ant. 833 ft.; WMGL(FM): 101.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 430 ft.
FORMAT: KPZK(FM): Gospel; KVLO(FM): Gospel; KARN(FM): News/Talk/Sports; KNEK(FM): Urban AC; WCLZ(FM): AAA; WCYI(FM): Modern Rock; WYLZ(FM): Classic Rock; KBZU(FM): Classic Rock; WWLS(FM): Sports/Talk; KINB(FM): Mexican; WMGL(FM): Urban
COMMENT: The Last Bastion Station Trust is directed to sell the stations to third parties and, pending such sales, to operate the stations as independent voices and competitors. Citadel Broadcasting Co. will contribute the stations to the trust and will receive no consideration.
WGKC(FM) Mahomet, WEVX(FM) and WQQB(FM) Rantoul, WEBX(FM) Tuscola (Champaign), Ill.
PRICE: $3.5 million
BUYER: RadioStar Inc. (Jim Glassman, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: AAA Entertainment (John Maguire, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: WGKC(FM): 105.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 512 ft.; WEVX(FM): 95.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 413 ft.; WQQB(FM): 96.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 404 ft.; WEBX(FM): 93.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 308 ft.
FORMAT: WGKC(FM): Classic Rock; WEVX(FM): Rock; WQQB(FM): Top 40; WEBX(FM): AOR
WRML(FM) Pageland, S.C.
PRICE: $975,000
BUYER: Norsan Consulting and Management Inc. (Norberto Sanchez, president/CEO); owns nine other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Robert Broadcasting Inc. (Wayne Haas, president)
FACILITIES: 102.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 213 ft.
FORMAT: Gospel
AMs
WAOC(AM) and WFOY(AM) St. Augustine (Jacksonville), Fla.
PRICE: $1 million
BUYER: Phillips Broadcasting LLC (Kristine Phillips, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Shull Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Douglas Shull, president)
FACILITIES: WAOC(AM): 1420 kHz, 2 kW day/250 W night; WFOY(AM): 1240 kHz, 580 W
FORMAT: WAOC(AM): Country; WFOY(AM): News/Talk/Sports
BROKER: Gordon Rice of Gordon Rice Associates
COMMENT: Buyer will also pay an amount equal to 50% of the seller's accounts receivable and a $5,000 monthly consulting payment to Doug Shull for at least six months.
KMMJ(AM) Grand Island, Neb.
PRICE: $825,000
BUYER: Mission Nebraska Inc. (Stanley Parker, chairman); owns one other station, including KROA(FM) Grand Island
SELLER: Legacy Communications LLC (Joseph Vavricek, managing member)
FACILITIES: 750 kHz, 11 kW
FORMAT: News/Talk/Sports
COMMENT: In addition to purchase price, buyer will credit a $25,000 donation from seller.
KHAS(AM) and WSPG(AM) Spartanburg (Greenville-Spartanburg), S.C.
PRICE: $600,000
BUYER: Jose Roberto Ekonomo and Aida Esperanza; own no other stations
SELLER: Fulmer Broadcasting Inc. (Matt Fulmer, president)
FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Christian/Gospel
BROKER: Graycasting Media
KICS(AM) Hastings, Neb.
PRICE: $560,000
BUYER: Platte River Radio Inc. (Craig Eckert, executive VP); owns three other stations, including KLIQ(FM) Hastings
SELLER: KHAS Broadcasting Inc. (Wayne A. Specht, president)
FACILITIES: KHAS(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; KICS(AM): 1550 kHz, 500 W day/27 W night
FORMAT: KHAS(AM): AC; KICS(AM): Sports/Talk
WSBB(AM) New Smyrna Beach (Daytona Beach), Fla.
PRICE: $450,000
BUYER: Gore-Overgaard Broadcasting Inc. (Harold W. Gore, CEO/treasurer); owns four other stations, including WROD(AM) Daytona Beach
SELLER: TK Radio Inc. (Brian Tolby, president)
FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Adult Standard
BROKER: Kempff Communications
