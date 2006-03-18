TVs



KADF(LP) Austin, Texas

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Una Vez Mas LLC (Randy Nonberg, president)

SELLER: Shaffer Communications Group Inc. (Joseph Shaffer, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 20, 33.3 kW, ant. 620 ft.

AFFILIATION: AZT

COMMENT: Una Vez Mas is exercising its option to acquire KADF(LP) at the expiration of the LMA. Purchase price is reduced by $4,000 times the number of calendar months since the LMA commenced.

WGBC(TV) Meridian, Miss.

PRICE: $750,000

BUYER: Robert M. Ledbetter Jr.

SELLER: Global Communications Inc. (Phyllis Shields Nuckolls, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 30, 1,580 kW, ant. 614 ft.

AFFILIATION: NBC

KIDQ(LP) Lewiston, Idaho

PRICE: $42,500

BUYER: John and Dana Summers (John Summers, partner)

SELLER: Brady Broadcasting (William Brady, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 61, 2.8 kW

K26GS Mountain Home, Ark.

PRICE: $60,000

BUYER: Reynolds Media Inc. (Dan Reynolds, president)

SELLER: Mountain Communications Inc. (Jack Baker, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 26, 18.1 kW

K52HZ Manhattan, Kan.

PRICE: $4,000

BUYER: Lamar Veasey

SELLER: Vernon G. Snyder III

FACILITIES: Ch. 52, 0.005 kW

W21BI Farmington, Maine

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Mark C. Nolte

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network Inc. (Paul Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 21, 15 kW

AFFILIATION: TBN

K09VO Beaumont, Texas

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Minority Broadcasting Co. (Gershon Haston, VP/business manager)

SELLER: Fountain Television Corp. (Jerry Powell, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 9, 0.059 kW, ant. 424 ft.



Combos



WOEG(AM) and WDXO(FM) Hazlehurst, WRQO(FM) Monticello, Miss.

PRICE: $1.1 million

BUYER: TeleSouth Communications Inc. (Stephen Davenport, president); owns 11 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: O'Neal Broadcasting Corp. (Rusty O'Neal, owner/president)

FACILITIES: WOEG(AM): 1220 kHz, 250 W day/46 W night; WDXO(FM): 92.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 285 ft.; WRQO(FM): 102.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 433 ft.

FORMAT: WOEG(AM): Urban/Gospel; WDXO(FM): AC; WRQO(FM): Country

WNPC(AM) and WNPC(FM) Newport, Tenn.

PRICE: $800,000

BUYER: Nininger Stations (W.L. Nininger, president); owns 19 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Harris Broadcasting Inc. (Dorothy Ann Harris, president)

FACILITIES: WNPC(AM): 1060 kHz, 1 kW; WNPC(FM): 92.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 459 ft.

FORMAT: WNPC(AM): Country; WNPC(FM): Country

WSTX(AM) and WSTX(FM) Christiansted, V.I.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Caledonia Communication Corp. (Kevin Rames, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Family Broadcasting Inc. (Barbara James-Petersen, president)

FACILITIES: WSTX(AM): 970 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; WSTX(FM): 100.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 1,030 ft.

FORMAT: WSTX(AM): Variety; WSTX(FM): Variety

COMMENT: Purchase price is equal to amount seller owes creditors as determined in approved Chapter 11 plan.

WXAB(FM) McLain, WIGG(AM) Wiggins, Miss.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Community Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Gayon Byrd, secretary/treasurer); owns no other stations

SELLER: D. Mitchell Self Broadcasting Inc. (James Michael Self, director)

FACILITIES: WXAB(FM): 96.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 400 ft.; WIGG(AM): 1420 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: WXAB(FM): Oldies; WIGG(AM): Country

COMMENT: In accordance with a settlement agreement, Community Broadcasting will receive $245,000 cash and WXAB(FM) and WIGG(AM) from Tralyn Broadcasting.

WGFT(AM) Campbell (Youngstown-Warren), WVKO(AM) Columbus, WRBP(FM) Hubbard (Youngstown-Warren), WVKO(FM) Johnstown (Columbus), WASN(AM) Youngstown (Youngstown-Warren), Ohio

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: D.B. Zwirn and Co. LP (Daniel Zwirn, managing partner); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Stop 26-Riverbend Inc. (Bradley Scher, chief restructuring officer)

FACILITIES: WGFT(AM): 1330 kHz, 500 W day/215 W night; WVKO(AM): 1580 kHz, 3 kW day/290 W night; WRBP(FM): 101.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WVKO(FM): 103.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 443 ft.; WASN(AM): 1500 kHz, 500 W

FORMAT: WGFT(AM): Gospel/Talk; WVKO(AM): Gospel/Inspirational; WRBP(FM): Urban AC; WVKO(FM): Urban; WASN(AM): Spanish/Tropical

COMMENT: Bankruptcy Court-ordered sale



FMs



WIFE(FM) Norwood (Cincinnati), Ohio

PRICE: $18 million

BUYER: Radio One Inc. (Alfred Liggins, president/CEO); owns 69 other stations, including WIZF(FM) Cincinnati

SELLER: Rodgers Broadcasting Corp. (David Rodgers, president)

FACILITIES: 100.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 427 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Dick Blackburn of Blackburn and Co. Inc.

KPZK(FM) Cabot, KVLO(FM) Humnoke and KARN(FM) Sheridan (Little Rock), Ark.; KNEK(FM) Washington (Lafayette), La.; WCLZ(FM) Brunswick and WCYI(FM) Lewiston (Portland), Maine; WYLZ(FM) Pinconning (Saginaw-Bay City-Midland), Mich.; KBZU(FM) Albuquerque, N.M.; WWLS(FM) Bethany and KINB(FM) Kingfisher (Oklahoma City), Okla.; WMGL(FM) Ravenel (Charleston), S.C.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: The Last Bastion Station Trust LLC (Elliot Evers, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Citadel Communications (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: KPZK(FM): 102.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KVLO(FM): 101.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KARN(FM): 102.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; KNEK(FM): 104.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WCLZ(FM): 98.9 MHz, 48 kW, ant. 400 ft.; WCYI(FM): 93.9 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 633 ft.; WYLZ(FM):100.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 495 ft.; KBZU(FM): 96.3 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 4,134 ft.; WWLS(FM): 104.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KINB(FM): 105.3 MHz, 930 W, ant. 833 ft.; WMGL(FM): 101.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 430 ft.

FORMAT: KPZK(FM): Gospel; KVLO(FM): Gospel; KARN(FM): News/Talk/Sports; KNEK(FM): Urban AC; WCLZ(FM): AAA; WCYI(FM): Modern Rock; WYLZ(FM): Classic Rock; KBZU(FM): Classic Rock; WWLS(FM): Sports/Talk; KINB(FM): Mexican; WMGL(FM): Urban

COMMENT: The Last Bastion Station Trust is directed to sell the stations to third parties and, pending such sales, to operate the stations as independent voices and competitors. Citadel Broadcasting Co. will contribute the stations to the trust and will receive no consideration.

WGKC(FM) Mahomet, WEVX(FM) and WQQB(FM) Rantoul, WEBX(FM) Tuscola (Champaign), Ill.

PRICE: $3.5 million

BUYER: RadioStar Inc. (Jim Glassman, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: AAA Entertainment (John Maguire, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WGKC(FM): 105.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 512 ft.; WEVX(FM): 95.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 413 ft.; WQQB(FM): 96.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 404 ft.; WEBX(FM): 93.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 308 ft.

FORMAT: WGKC(FM): Classic Rock; WEVX(FM): Rock; WQQB(FM): Top 40; WEBX(FM): AOR

WRML(FM) Pageland, S.C.

PRICE: $975,000

BUYER: Norsan Consulting and Management Inc. (Norberto Sanchez, president/CEO); owns nine other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Robert Broadcasting Inc. (Wayne Haas, president)

FACILITIES: 102.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 213 ft.

FORMAT: Gospel



AMs



WAOC(AM) and WFOY(AM) St. Augustine (Jacksonville), Fla.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Phillips Broadcasting LLC (Kristine Phillips, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Shull Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Douglas Shull, president)

FACILITIES: WAOC(AM): 1420 kHz, 2 kW day/250 W night; WFOY(AM): 1240 kHz, 580 W

FORMAT: WAOC(AM): Country; WFOY(AM): News/Talk/Sports

BROKER: Gordon Rice of Gordon Rice Associates

COMMENT: Buyer will also pay an amount equal to 50% of the seller's accounts receivable and a $5,000 monthly consulting payment to Doug Shull for at least six months.

KMMJ(AM) Grand Island, Neb.

PRICE: $825,000

BUYER: Mission Nebraska Inc. (Stanley Parker, chairman); owns one other station, including KROA(FM) Grand Island

SELLER: Legacy Communications LLC (Joseph Vavricek, managing member)

FACILITIES: 750 kHz, 11 kW

FORMAT: News/Talk/Sports

COMMENT: In addition to purchase price, buyer will credit a $25,000 donation from seller.

KHAS(AM) and WSPG(AM) Spartanburg (Greenville-Spartanburg), S.C.

PRICE: $600,000

BUYER: Jose Roberto Ekonomo and Aida Esperanza; own no other stations

SELLER: Fulmer Broadcasting Inc. (Matt Fulmer, president)

FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Christian/Gospel

BROKER: Graycasting Media

KICS(AM) Hastings, Neb.

PRICE: $560,000

BUYER: Platte River Radio Inc. (Craig Eckert, executive VP); owns three other stations, including KLIQ(FM) Hastings

SELLER: KHAS Broadcasting Inc. (Wayne A. Specht, president)

FACILITIES: KHAS(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; KICS(AM): 1550 kHz, 500 W day/27 W night

FORMAT: KHAS(AM): AC; KICS(AM): Sports/Talk

WSBB(AM) New Smyrna Beach (Daytona Beach), Fla.

PRICE: $450,000

BUYER: Gore-Overgaard Broadcasting Inc. (Harold W. Gore, CEO/treasurer); owns four other stations, including WROD(AM) Daytona Beach

SELLER: TK Radio Inc. (Brian Tolby, president)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Adult Standard

BROKER: Kempff Communications



Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro., www.bia.com 718-818-4245