TVs



KSBY San Luis Obispo, Calif.

PRICE: $67.750 million

BUYER: Cordillera Communications Inc. (Terrence F Hurley, director)

SELLER: New Vision Group Inc. (Jason Elkin, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1782 ft.

AFFILIATION: NBC

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.

WTCN(CA) Palm Beach and WWHB(CA) Stuart, Fla

PRICE: $7.7 million

BUYER: CBS/Viacom (Fred Reynolds, president, TV division)

SELLER: American Netcom Inc. (William H. Brothers, president)

FACILITIES: WTCN(CA): Ch. 43, 150 kW, ant. 917 ft.; WWHB(CA): Ch 48, 60 kW, ant. 898 ft.

AFFILIATION: WTCN(CA): The WB; WWHB(CA): Azteca América



FMs



KJAV(FM) Alamo (McAllen-Brownsville-Harlingen), Texas

PRICE: $7 million

BUYER: BMP Radio LP (Thomas H. Castro, president/CEO); owns 22 other stations, including KSOX(AM), KURV(AM), KESO(FM), KILM(FM), KZSP(FM), XAVO(FM) and XCAO(FM) McAllen-Brownsville-Harlingen

SELLER: La Radio Cristiana Network Inc. (Paulino Bernal Jr., president)

FACILITIES: 104.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Christian

KBIL(FM)(CP) Billings, Mont.; KCPP(FM)(CP) Casper, Wyo.

PRICE: $100,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president) owns 113 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Broadcasting For The Challenged Inc. (George S. Flinn Jr., president)

FACILITIES: KBIL(FM): 90.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. -95 ft.; KCPP(FM): 89.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 105 ft.

FORMAT: KBIL(FM): CP–NOA; KCPP(FM): CP–NOA



AMs



WESL(AM) East St. Louis (St. Louis) Ill.

PRICE: $1.15 million

BUYER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (Craig Hanson, president); owns 18 other stations, including KSLG(AM) St. Louis

SELLER: M&R Enterprises Inc. (Robert Riggins, president/GM)

FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Rhythm & Blues/Gospel

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.

KGVL(AM) Greenville, Texas

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Dynamic Broadcasting LLC (Frank Janda, general partner); owns no other stations

SELLER: Susquehanna Radio Corp. (David E. Kennedy, president/COO)

FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Country

WBKC(AM) Painesville (Cleveland), Ohio

PRICE: $450,000

BUYER: D&E Communications Inc. (Dale Edwards, president); owns two other stations, including WABQ(AM) Cleveland

SELLER: Water’s Edge Communications Corp. (Clarence Bucaro, president)

FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: Classical/News/Sports

BROKER: John Pierce and Co. (Jamie Rasnick)

KIQS(AM) Willows, Calif.

PRICE: $400,000

BUYER: Martin Alberto Godinez (Martin Alberto Godinez, sole proprietor); owns no other stations

SELLER: Tom Huth (Tom F. Huth, president)

FACILITIES: 1560 kHz, 250 W

FORMAT: Soft AC

WZNN(AM) Black Mountain (Asheville), N.C.

PRICE: $375,000

BUYER: Zybek Media LLC (Beth Howerton, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Black Mountain Broadcasters (Truett Yarbrough, president)

FACILITIES: 1350 kHz, 10 kW day/ 56 W night

FORMAT: Talk

WGAB(AM) Newburgh (Evansville), Ind.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Faith Broadcasting Co. (Gayle E. Russ, owner); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Newburgh Broadcasting Corp. (Don Davis, president)

FACILITIES: 1180 kHz, 670 W day/ 1 W night

FORMAT: Talk

WALH(AM) Mountain City, Ga.

PRICE: $275,000

BUYER: Wolf Creek Broadcasting Inc. (Clair W. Frazier, CEO/COO/president); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Valley Communications Co. (Apple Savage, managing partner)

FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Country/Gospel

WCYN(AM) Cynthiana, Ky.

PRICE: $122,000

BUYER: WCYN Broadcasting Inc. (Christopher A. Winkle, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: WCYN Radio Inc. (Anna Ruth Anderson, president)

FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 500 W day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Oldies

KOZA(AM) Odessa (Odessa-Midland), Texas

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Stellar Media Inc. (Benjamin Velasquez, president); owns one other station, KQLM(FM) Odessa-Midland

SELLER: Mesa Entertainment (Deeanna Velasquez, president)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Mexican

COMMENT: An intra-family transaction

