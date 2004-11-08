Deals
By Staff
TVs
KSBY San Luis Obispo, Calif.
PRICE: $67.750 million
BUYER: Cordillera Communications Inc. (Terrence F Hurley, director)
SELLER: New Vision Group Inc. (Jason Elkin, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1782 ft.
AFFILIATION: NBC
BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.
WTCN(CA) Palm Beach and WWHB(CA) Stuart, Fla
PRICE: $7.7 million
BUYER: CBS/Viacom (Fred Reynolds, president, TV division)
SELLER: American Netcom Inc. (William H. Brothers, president)
FACILITIES: WTCN(CA): Ch. 43, 150 kW, ant. 917 ft.; WWHB(CA): Ch 48, 60 kW, ant. 898 ft.
AFFILIATION: WTCN(CA): The WB; WWHB(CA): Azteca América
FMs
KJAV(FM) Alamo (McAllen-Brownsville-Harlingen), Texas
PRICE: $7 million
BUYER: BMP Radio LP (Thomas H. Castro, president/CEO); owns 22 other stations, including KSOX(AM), KURV(AM), KESO(FM), KILM(FM), KZSP(FM), XAVO(FM) and XCAO(FM) McAllen-Brownsville-Harlingen
SELLER: La Radio Cristiana Network Inc. (Paulino Bernal Jr., president)
FACILITIES: 104.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Spanish/Christian
KBIL(FM)(CP) Billings, Mont.; KCPP(FM)(CP) Casper, Wyo.
PRICE: $100,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president) owns 113 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Broadcasting For The Challenged Inc. (George S. Flinn Jr., president)
FACILITIES: KBIL(FM): 90.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. -95 ft.; KCPP(FM): 89.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 105 ft.
FORMAT: KBIL(FM): CP–NOA; KCPP(FM): CP–NOA
AMs
WESL(AM) East St. Louis (St. Louis) Ill.
PRICE: $1.15 million
BUYER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (Craig Hanson, president); owns 18 other stations, including KSLG(AM) St. Louis
SELLER: M&R Enterprises Inc. (Robert Riggins, president/GM)
FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Rhythm & Blues/Gospel
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.
KGVL(AM) Greenville, Texas
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: Dynamic Broadcasting LLC (Frank Janda, general partner); owns no other stations
SELLER: Susquehanna Radio Corp. (David E. Kennedy, president/COO)
FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Country
WBKC(AM) Painesville (Cleveland), Ohio
PRICE: $450,000
BUYER: D&E Communications Inc. (Dale Edwards, president); owns two other stations, including WABQ(AM) Cleveland
SELLER: Water’s Edge Communications Corp. (Clarence Bucaro, president)
FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night
FORMAT: Classical/News/Sports
BROKER: John Pierce and Co. (Jamie Rasnick)
KIQS(AM) Willows, Calif.
PRICE: $400,000
BUYER: Martin Alberto Godinez (Martin Alberto Godinez, sole proprietor); owns no other stations
SELLER: Tom Huth (Tom F. Huth, president)
FACILITIES: 1560 kHz, 250 W
FORMAT: Soft AC
WZNN(AM) Black Mountain (Asheville), N.C.
PRICE: $375,000
BUYER: Zybek Media LLC (Beth Howerton, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Black Mountain Broadcasters (Truett Yarbrough, president)
FACILITIES: 1350 kHz, 10 kW day/ 56 W night
FORMAT: Talk
WGAB(AM) Newburgh (Evansville), Ind.
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: Faith Broadcasting Co. (Gayle E. Russ, owner); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: Newburgh Broadcasting Corp. (Don Davis, president)
FACILITIES: 1180 kHz, 670 W day/ 1 W night
FORMAT: Talk
WALH(AM) Mountain City, Ga.
PRICE: $275,000
BUYER: Wolf Creek Broadcasting Inc. (Clair W. Frazier, CEO/COO/president); owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Valley Communications Co. (Apple Savage, managing partner)
FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Country/Gospel
WCYN(AM) Cynthiana, Ky.
PRICE: $122,000
BUYER: WCYN Broadcasting Inc. (Christopher A. Winkle, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: WCYN Radio Inc. (Anna Ruth Anderson, president)
FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 500 W day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Oldies
KOZA(AM) Odessa (Odessa-Midland), Texas
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Stellar Media Inc. (Benjamin Velasquez, president); owns one other station, KQLM(FM) Odessa-Midland
SELLER: Mesa Entertainment (Deeanna Velasquez, president)
FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Mexican
COMMENT: An intra-family transaction
