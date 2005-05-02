Deals
TVs
K14LJ Laughlin, Nev.
PRICE: $10,000
BUYER: NBC/GE (Jay Ireland, president, TV stations)
SELLER: Summit Media LP (Scott Gentry, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 14, 10 kW, ant. 2,316 ft.
COMMENT: Purchase price is portion of purchase price payable under KBLR(TV)/K14MA asset-purchase agreement.
K04HG, K10EA and K12KV Lake City, Colo.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Town of Lake City (Michelle L. Pierce, town manager)
SELLER: Hinsdale County Chamber of Commerce (Alena Haskell, executive director)
FACILITIES: K04HG: Ch. 4, 0.012 kW; K10EA: Ch. 10, 0.005 kW; K12KV: Ch. 12, 0.008 kW
Combos
WELY(AM) and WELY(FM) Ely, Minn.
PRICE: $445,000
BUYER: Bois Forte Tribal Council (Kevin W. Leecy, chairman); owns no other stations
SELLER: Boundary Waters Broadcasters (Janice Erickson, CEO)
FACILITIES: WELY(AM): 1450 kHz, 770 W; WELY(FM): 94.5 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 338 ft.
FORMAT: WELY(AM): Variety; WELY(FM): Variety
KRQX(AM) and KYCX(FM) Mexia, Texas
PRICE: $390,000
BUYER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (G. Craig Hanson, president); owns 20 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: MJ Communications Inc. (Susan M. Cholopisa, president/director)
FACILITIES: KRQX(AM): 1590 kHz, 500 W day/128 W night; KYCX(FM): 104.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 351 ft.
FORMAT: KRQX(AM): Country; KYCX(FM): Country
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.
WSWV(AM) and WSWV(FM) Pennington Gap, Va.
PRICE: $105,000
BUYER: B C Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Billy Louis Carter, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: IBS Communications LLC (David S. Hartley, GM)
FACILITIES: WSWV(AM): 1570 kHz, 2 kW day/191 W night; WSWV(FM): 105.5 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 276 ft.
FORMAT: WSWV(AM): Gospel; WSWV(FM): Adult Hits
FMs
KTEE(FM) Felton and KOTR(FM) Hollister (Monterey-Salinas- Santa Cruz), Calif.
PRICE: $2.88 million
BUYER: Lazer Broadcasting Corp. (Alfredo Plascencia, president); owns 16 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Adam Nathanson, president)
FACILITIES: KTEE(FM): 93.7 MHz, 28 W, ant. 1,260 ft.; KOTR(FM): 93.5 MHz, 110 W, ant. 2,297 ft.
FORMAT: KTEE(FM): Oldies; KOTR(FM): Oldies
COMMENT: Additional contingent consideration (positive difference between upgrade population count and base population count multiplied by $5) is payable within 90 days after commencement of regular programming from any new, relocated or upgraded facilities.
NEW (FM)(CP) Rye (Pueblo), Colo.
PRICE: $200,000
BUYER: WAY FM Media Group Inc. (Robert D. Augsburg, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Harvest Radio Corp. (Larry Perry, president)
FACILITIES: 90.9 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 114 ft.
FORMAT: CP–NOA
COMMENT: Purchase price includes $125,000 payable within 90 days of completion of construction of station as authorized by the CP. Buyer also agrees to air certain programming to promote Seller’s non-profit educational purposes.
AMs
KSUD(AM) West Memphis (Memphis, Tenn.) Ark.
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (G. Craig Hanson, president); owns 21 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president)
FACILITIES: 730 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Inspirational/Talk
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.
WLDX(AM) Fayette, Ala.
PRICE: $450,000
BUYER: Dean Broadcasting Inc. (J. Wiley Dean, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Thomley Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Eloise F. Thomley, president/director)
FACILITIES: 990 kHz, 1 kW day/42 W night
FORMAT: Country
WDLX(AM) Washington (Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville), N.C.
PRICE: $400,000
BUYER: Pirate Media Group LLC (Troy Dreyfus, manager/member); owns one other station, WGHB(AM) Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville
SELLER: NextMedia Group (Skip Weller, president)
FACILITIES: 930 kHz, 5 kW day/ 1 kW night
FORMAT: News/Talk
BROKER: Zoph Potts of Snowden Associates
WKMC(AM) Roaring Spring (Altoona), Pa.
PRICE: $80,000
BUYER: David Barger; owns three other stations: WRTA(AM), WBRX(FM) and WBXQ(FM) Altoona
SELLER: Allegheny Mountain Network (Cary H. Simpson, president)
FACILITIES: 1370 kHz, 5 kW day/38 W night
FORMAT: Country
