TVs



K14LJ Laughlin, Nev.

PRICE: $10,000

BUYER: NBC/GE (Jay Ireland, president, TV stations)

SELLER: Summit Media LP (Scott Gentry, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 14, 10 kW, ant. 2,316 ft.

COMMENT: Purchase price is portion of purchase price payable under KBLR(TV)/K14MA asset-purchase agreement.

K04HG, K10EA and K12KV Lake City, Colo.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Town of Lake City (Michelle L. Pierce, town manager)

SELLER: Hinsdale County Chamber of Commerce (Alena Haskell, executive director)

FACILITIES: K04HG: Ch. 4, 0.012 kW; K10EA: Ch. 10, 0.005 kW; K12KV: Ch. 12, 0.008 kW



Combos



WELY(AM) and WELY(FM) Ely, Minn.

PRICE: $445,000

BUYER: Bois Forte Tribal Council (Kevin W. Leecy, chairman); owns no other stations

SELLER: Boundary Waters Broadcasters (Janice Erickson, CEO)

FACILITIES: WELY(AM): 1450 kHz, 770 W; WELY(FM): 94.5 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 338 ft.

FORMAT: WELY(AM): Variety; WELY(FM): Variety

KRQX(AM) and KYCX(FM) Mexia, Texas

PRICE: $390,000

BUYER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (G. Craig Hanson, president); owns 20 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: MJ Communications Inc. (Susan M. Cholopisa, president/director)

FACILITIES: KRQX(AM): 1590 kHz, 500 W day/128 W night; KYCX(FM): 104.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 351 ft.

FORMAT: KRQX(AM): Country; KYCX(FM): Country

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.

WSWV(AM) and WSWV(FM) Pennington Gap, Va.

PRICE: $105,000

BUYER: B C Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Billy Louis Carter, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: IBS Communications LLC (David S. Hartley, GM)

FACILITIES: WSWV(AM): 1570 kHz, 2 kW day/191 W night; WSWV(FM): 105.5 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 276 ft.

FORMAT: WSWV(AM): Gospel; WSWV(FM): Adult Hits



FMs



KTEE(FM) Felton and KOTR(FM) Hollister (Monterey-Salinas- Santa Cruz), Calif.

PRICE: $2.88 million

BUYER: Lazer Broadcasting Corp. (Alfredo Plascencia, president); owns 16 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Adam Nathanson, president)

FACILITIES: KTEE(FM): 93.7 MHz, 28 W, ant. 1,260 ft.; KOTR(FM): 93.5 MHz, 110 W, ant. 2,297 ft.

FORMAT: KTEE(FM): Oldies; KOTR(FM): Oldies

COMMENT: Additional contingent consideration (positive difference between upgrade population count and base population count multiplied by $5) is payable within 90 days after commencement of regular programming from any new, relocated or upgraded facilities.

NEW (FM)(CP) Rye (Pueblo), Colo.

PRICE: $200,000

BUYER: WAY FM Media Group Inc. (Robert D. Augsburg, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Harvest Radio Corp. (Larry Perry, president)

FACILITIES: 90.9 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 114 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

COMMENT: Purchase price includes $125,000 payable within 90 days of completion of construction of station as authorized by the CP. Buyer also agrees to air certain programming to promote Seller’s non-profit educational purposes.



AMs



KSUD(AM) West Memphis (Memphis, Tenn.) Ark.

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (G. Craig Hanson, president); owns 21 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president)

FACILITIES: 730 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Inspirational/Talk

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.

WLDX(AM) Fayette, Ala.

PRICE: $450,000

BUYER: Dean Broadcasting Inc. (J. Wiley Dean, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Thomley Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Eloise F. Thomley, president/director)

FACILITIES: 990 kHz, 1 kW day/42 W night

FORMAT: Country

WDLX(AM) Washington (Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville), N.C.

PRICE: $400,000

BUYER: Pirate Media Group LLC (Troy Dreyfus, manager/member); owns one other station, WGHB(AM) Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville

SELLER: NextMedia Group (Skip Weller, president)

FACILITIES: 930 kHz, 5 kW day/ 1 kW night

FORMAT: News/Talk

BROKER: Zoph Potts of Snowden Associates

WKMC(AM) Roaring Spring (Altoona), Pa.

PRICE: $80,000

BUYER: David Barger; owns three other stations: WRTA(AM), WBRX(FM) and WBXQ(FM) Altoona

SELLER: Allegheny Mountain Network (Cary H. Simpson, president)

FACILITIES: 1370 kHz, 5 kW day/38 W night

FORMAT: Country