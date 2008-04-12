Deals
TV
NEW-DT/Mobile, Ala.
PRICE: $1.425 million
BUYER: Daystar Television (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)
SELLER: Television Capital Corp. (C.E. Feltner, board chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: DTV Ch. 18, 300 kW, ant. 1,883 ft.
BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications
COMMENT: $100,000 escrow.
WRDE-LP/Rehoboth Beach, Del.
PRICE: $192,500
BUYER: Price Hill Television (Robert Backman, member)
SELLER: Rehoboth Beach Communications (Meyer Gottesman, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 59, 20.5 kW
COMMENT: With a $27,000 down payment plus $165,500 cash at closing.
RADIO
WHUB-AM, WPTN-AM, WGIC-FM & WGSQ-FM/Cookeville, Tenn.
PRICE: $7.5 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Great Plains Media Inc. (Jerome Zimmer, president); owns six other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Clear Channel (John Hogan, CEO/radio)
FACILITIES: WHUB-AM: 1400 kHz, 1 kW day/night; WPTN-AM: 780 kHz, 1 kW; WGIC-FM: 98.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; WGSQ-FM: 94.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,319 ft.
FORMAT: WHUB-AM: Country; WPTN-AM: Talk/Sports; WGIC-FM: CHR; WGSQ-FM: Country
BROKER: Kalil & Co.
COMMENT: 10% escrowdeposit.
KDKD-AM & KDKD-FM/Clinton, Mo.
PRICE: $2.2 million
TERMS: Asset sale for note
BUYER: GoodRadio.TV (Dean Goodman, president/CEO); owns 22 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Legend Communications (Lawrence Patrick, president)
FACILITIES: KDKD-AM: 1280 kHz, 1 kW day/58 W night; KDKD-FM: 95.3 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 433 ft.
FORMAT: KDKD-AM: 70s Hits; KDKD-FM: Country
BROKER: Susan K. Patrick of Patrick Communications
COMMENT: Buyer has been operating the stations under a Time Brokerage Agreement since Nov. 1, 2007.
KETX-AM & KETX-FM/Livingston (Houston-Galveston), Texas
PRICE: $1.4 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Telcom Supply (Curtis Walzel, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Estate of Haley, Peggy, N.C.M. (Peggy Sue Marsh, legal guardian)
FACILITIES: KETX-AM: 1440 kHz, 5 kW day/91 W night; KETX-FM: 92.3 MHz, 32 kW, ant. 607 ft.
FORMAT: KETX-AM: DARK; KETX-FM: Country
BROKER: Sandi Bergman of MyMediaBroker.com
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing with a $70,000 escrow deposit. Sale also includes Low Power TV station KETX-LP.
KQPI-FM/Aberdeen, Id.
PRICE: $1.1 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Sand Hill Media Corp. (Ryan Frandsen, president); owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: College Creek Media (Neal Robinson, president)
FACILITIES: 99.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,959 ft.
FORMAT: Top 40
WJDZ-FM/Pastillo and WNNV-FM/San German, Puerto Rico
PRICE: $800,000
TERMS: Stock sale
BUYER: Siembra Fertil PR Inc. (Juan Estaban Diaz, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Matos Barreto, Aureo (Aureo Matos, owner)
FACILITIES: WJDZ-FM: 90.1 MHz, 900 W, ant. -181 ft.; WNNV-FM: 91.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 364 ft.
FORMAT: WJDZ-FM: Span/CCtmp; WNNV-FM: Span/CCtmp
COMMENT: Aureo Matos Barreto is selling 51% of his stock in Siembra Fertil PR to Juan Estaban Diaz and 49% of his stock to Jose Omas Perez for $800,000. Siembra Fertil PR holds the licenses of WJDZ-FM, WNNC-FM and WPLI-FM, but only WJDZ and WNNV's FCC licenses shall be held at the time of closing. Prior to the closing, seller shall transfer or assign to another entity the license and all assets owned by Siembra Fertil used in the operation of WPLI.
KJKB-FM/Jacksboro, Texas
PRICE: $700,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: LKCM Radio Group LP (Kevin Prigel, VP/secretary); owns nine other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Hunt Broadcasting (Janice Hunt, president)
FACILITIES: 95.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Classic Rock
COMMENT: $35,000 escrow.
WOIR-AM/Homestead (Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood), Fla.
PRICE: $660,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash & note
BUYER: Garcia Communications Inc (Mario Garcia, principal/stockholder); owns no other stations
SELLER: Amanecer Christian Network Inc (Frank Lopez, president)
FACILITIES: 1430 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night
FORMAT: Span./Christ. Contemp.
COMMENT: $35,000 escrow deposit, plus $65,000 cash at closing plus $84,000 cash nine months from closing, plus $476,000 promissory note.
WRLM-AM/Irondale (Birmingham), Ala.
PRICE: $575,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Queen of Heaven Catholic Radio Inc. (Marc Corsini, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president)
FACILITIES: 1480 kHz, 5 kW day/28 W night
FORMAT: Spanish/Variety
BROKER: Todd Fowler of American Media Services
COMMENT: With a $100,000 escrow deposit.
Information provided by:
BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
703-818-2425
