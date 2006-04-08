TVs



KDOC(TV) Anaheim, Calif.

PRICE: $149.5 million

BUYER: Ellis Communications Group LLC (Bert Ellis, president)

SELLER: Golden Orange Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Charles Boone, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 56, 2,450 kW, ant. 3,041 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.

KLFT(LP) Lafayette, La.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Charles Chatelain

SELLER: Cathleen D. Hancock

FACILITIES: Ch. 21, 32.8 kW, ant. 383 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

BROKER: Holt Media Group

KZSW(LP) Hemet, Calif.

PRICE: $10

BUYER: KZSW Television Inc. (Kevin Page, CEO)

SELLER: La Verta W. and Victor W. Page (Victor Page, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 27, 9.99 kW

AFFILIATION: Ind.

K67BP Gallup, N.M.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Hearst-Argyle TV Inc. (David Barrett, president/CEO)

SELLER: City of Gallup, N.M. (Bob Rosebrough, mayor)

FACILITIES: Ch. 67, 7.45 kW

COMMENT: Hearst-Argyle will use UHF translator K67BP to broadcast KOAT Albuquerque, N.M., to citizens of Gallup, assuring them continued access to KOAT programming while relieving the city of maintenance, FCC compliance and other licensing issues. The buyer will assume costs associated with conversion of the translator to digital service.



Combos



KVSO(AM) and KKAJ(FM) Ardmore, KTRX(FM) Dickson, KYNZ(FM) Lone Grove, Okla.

PRICE: $6.5 million

BUYER: LKCM Radio Group LP (Kevin Prigel, VP/secretary); owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: NextMedia Group Inc. (Skip Weller, president)

FACILITIES: KVSO(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; KKAJ(FM): 95.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 449 ft.; KTRX(FM): 92.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 341 ft.; KYNZ(FM): 107.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 335 ft.

FORMAT: KVSO(AM): News/Talk; KKAJ(FM): Country; KTRX(FM): Classic Rock; KYNZ(FM): Hot AC

WNSI(FM) Atmore, WBCA(AM) Bay Minette, WNSI(AM) Robertsdale (Mobile), Ala.

PRICE: $550,001

BUYER: Gulf Coast Broadcasting Inc. (R. Lee Hagan, president); owns two other stations, including WABF(AM) and WCSN(FM) Mobile

SELLER: Great American Radio Network Inc. (Walter Bowen, president)

FACILITIES: WNSI(FM): 105.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 326 ft.; WBCA(AM): 1110 kHz, 10 kW; WNSI(AM): 1000 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: WNSI(FM): Sports/Talk; WBCA(AM): Gospel; WNSI(AM): Sports/Talk



FMs



WRYV(FM) Gallipolis (Huntington-Ashland), Ohio

PRICE: $3.1 million

BUYER: Connoisseur Media LLC (Jeff Warshaw, president); owns 11 other stations, including WMGA(FM) Huntington-Ashland, W.Va.

SELLER: Legend Communications LLC (W. Lawrence Patrick, president)

FACILITIES: 101.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Hits

BROKER: Susan K. Patrick of Patrick Communications

KFYE(FM) Kingsburg (Fresno), Calif.

PRICE: $2.75 million

BUYER: Proactive Communications Inc. (Gerald Clifton, CEO); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president)

FACILITIES: 106.3 MHz, 16 kW, ant. 420 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

BROKER: MCH Enterprises Inc. and Montcalm LLC

WRAR(FM) Tappahannock, Va.

PRICE: $1.9 million

BUYER: Real Media Inc. (Richard Morgan, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Rappahannock Communications (Danny Wads­worth, president)

FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: AC

KWSZ(FM) Lompoc (Santa Maria-Lompoc), Calif.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Emerald Wave Media (George Ruiz, president); owns two other stations: KTAP(AM) and KIDI(FM) Santa Maria-Lompoc

SELLER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Adam Nathanson, president)

FACILITIES: 105.1 MHz, 420 W, ant. 1,217 ft.

FORMAT: Rock/AC

WNNT(FM) Warsaw, Va.

PRICE: $1.4 million

BUYER: Real Media Inc. (Richard Morgan, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Northern Neck and Tidewater Communications (Linwood Wadsworth, president)

FACILITIES: 100.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 325 ft.

FORMAT: Country

KSML(FM) Huntington, Texas

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Yates Broadcasting (Stephen Yates, president); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Verna Phillips

FACILITIES: 101.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 666 ft.

FORMAT: Mexican

WWJS(FM) Watertown, N.Y.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 149 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Liberty Communications Family Broadcasting Network (Sam Caswell, chief operator)

FACILITIES: 90.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 499 ft.

FORMAT: Religious Music

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC

KDEP(FM) Garibaldi, Ore.

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Tom Hodgins; owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Royal Communications Co. (Christopher Gilbreth, partner)

FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 320 W, ant. 1,181 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC

WWKO(FM) Belleview (Gainesville-Ocala), Fla.

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Bible Broadcasting Network (Lowell Davey, president); owns 27 other stations, including WYFB(FM) Gainesville-Ocala

SELLER: Walker Info and Ed Institute Inc. (Scott Walker, VP)

FACILITIES: 91.3 MHz, 900 W, ant. 318 ft.

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: The Exline Co.

WVSG(FM) Coeburn, Va.

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Letcher County Broadcasting Inc. (Ernestine Kincer, president/treasurer); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Earl Barnette

FACILITIES: 99.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,168 ft.

FORMAT: Gospel

TNP(FM)(CP) Richland (Kalamazoo), Mich.

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (Michael MacIntosh, president); owns 16 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Living Proof Inc. (Daniel McClenaghan, president)

FACILITIES: 91.9 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

KHIM(FM) Mangum and KJCM(FM) Snyder, Okla.

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Fuchs Radio LLC (Chad Fox, president); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Ray Broadcasting Inc. (Forrest Ray, president)

FACILITIES: KHIM(FM): 97.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 196 ft.; KJCM(FM): 100.3 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 384 ft.

FORMAT: KHIM(FM): Classic Rock; KJCM(FM): Lite Rock

WBVQ(FM) Barrackville (Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont), W.Va.

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Descendants Trust (Lauren Kelley, trustee); owns one other station, WKKW(FM) Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont

SELLER: Cat Radio Inc. (David A. Raese, owner)

FACILITIES: 93.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 495 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC

COMMENT: To comply with FCC ownership rules, the new owner of Cat Radio Inc. will immediately divest its interest in WBVQ(FM) to Descendants Trust.

NEW (FM)(CP) Cherry Valley, Ark.

PRICE: $200,000

BUYER: Priority Radio Inc. (Steve Hare, president); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Impact Ministries International Inc. (John M. Evans, director of finance)

FACILITIES: 90.1 MHz, 9 kW, ant. 377 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

WVXH(FM) Harrison, Mich.

PRICE: $200,000

BUYER: Coltrace Communications Inc. (John M. Salov, president/director); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Cincinnati Public Radio Inc. (Richard Eiswerth, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 92.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: News/Info

BROKER: Public Radio Capital

KCUB(FM) Ranger, Texas

PRICE: $125,000

BUYER: Back to Roots Inc. (Harry Bradberry, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Reese Broadcasting LLC (Marilyn Reese, manager)

FACILITIES: 98.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 335 ft.

FORMAT: Country

WWTE(FM)(CP) Wellfleet (Cape Cod), Mass.

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (Fitchburg) (George Small, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Living Proof Inc. (Daniel McClenaghan, president)

FACILITIES: 90.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 80 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

KHFD(FM)(CP) Hereford, Texas

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (San Diego) (Michael MacIntosh, president); owns 17 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Radio Assist Ministry Inc. (Clark Parrish, president)

FACILITIES: 88.7 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 230 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

KHMB(FM) Hamburg, Ark.

PRICE: $131,553

BUYER: R&M Broadcasting (Jack Reynolds, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Kenneth Wayne Diebel

FACILITIES: 99.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 312 ft.

FORMAT: AC

KSCM(LP) Bryan, Texas

PRICE: $125,000

BUYER: Drewry Communications Group (Robert Drewry, president)

SELLER: R.D. Harris

FACILITIES: Ch. 12, 0.093 kW



AMs



KDWN(AM) Las Vegas

PRICE: $17 million

BUYER: Beasley Broadcast Group (George G. Beasley, chairman/CEO); owns 42 other stations, including KCYE(FM), KKLZ(FM) and KSTJ(FM) Las Vegas

SELLER: Radio Nevada (Claire Reis-Benezra, GM/secretary)

FACILITIES: 720 kHz, 50 kW

FORMAT: News/Talk/Sports

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.

WKBR(AM) Manchester, N.H.

PRICE: $1.6 million

BUYER: Absolute Broadcasting LLC (Thomas Monahan, manager); owns two other stations, including WGAM(AM) Manchester

SELLER: Northeast Broadcasting Co. (Steven Silberberg, president)

FACILITIES: 1250 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Oldies

WBET(AM) Brockton (Boston), Mass.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: BusinessTalkRadio.net Inc. (Michael Metter, president/CEO); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Aritaur Communications Inc. (Joseph Gallagher, president)

FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: News/Talk

BROKER: Bob Maccini of Media Services Group

KITA(AM) Little Rock, Ark.

PRICE: $600,000

BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 39 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: KITA Inc. (Thomas Rusk, president)

FACILITIES: 1440 kHz, 5 kW day/240 W night

FORMAT: Inspiration

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC

COMMENT: Davidson Media will enter into an agreement retaining Kaysie and Tom Rusk, dba T&M Enterprises, to provide compliance-consulting and contract-engineering services to the station.

WSMN(AM) Nashua (Boston), N.H.

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Absolute Broadcasting LLC (Thomas F. Monahan, manager); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: WSMN Broadcasting LLC (Roland Lesieur, managing member)

FACILITIES: 1590 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Sports

BROKER: Harold Bausemer of The Sales Group of Boston

WQXA(AM) York, Pa.

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Wilkins Communications Network Inc. (Robert Wilkins, president); owns 10 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1250 kHz, 1 kW day/33 W night

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.

WUCO(AM) Marysville (Columbus), Ohio

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: St. Gabriel Radio Inc. (Chris Gabrelcik, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Frontier Broadcasting LLC (Bart E. Johnson, managing member)

FACILITIES: 1270 kHz, 500 W

FORMAT: Country

WBCV(AM) Bristol (Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol), Tenn.

PRICE: $245,000

BUYER: Sunshine Broadcasters Inc. (Rick Mitchell, principal officer); owns no other stations

SELLER: Sunshine Broadcasters Inc. (Jennings Dotson, president)

FACILITIES: 1550 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Religion

COMMENT: Jennings Dotson (49% interest), Christopher Dotson (15.5%), Newl Dotson (15.5%), Gene Baird (15%) and Austin Cook (5%) are selling their interests in Sunshine Broadcasters Inc. to Rick Mitchell, Jonas Mitchell, Robert Bennett and Lisa Bennett, who will each hold a 25% stake in the company.

KUDO(AM) Anchorage, Alaska

PRICE: $244,000

BUYER: IBEW Local 1547 Investments LLC (Gary Brooks, manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Chinook Concert Broadcasters (Rick Goodfellow, president)

FACILITIES: 1080 kHz, 10 kW

FORMAT: Business News/Talk

WBLT(AM) Bedford (Roanoke-Lynchburg), Va.

PRICE: $240,000

BUYER: Gary E. Burns; owns no other stations

SELLER: WBLT Inc. (Keith Campbell, president)

FACILITIES: 1350 kHz, 5 kW day/47 W night

FORMAT: Adult Standard

WBCU(AM) Union, S.C.

PRICE: $240,000

BUYER: Union-Carolina Broadcasting Co. Inc. (James C. Woodson, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Sutton Radiocasting Corp. (Douglas M. Sutton Jr., chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Country/News

COMMENT: Douglas Sutton is selling all the stock in Union-Carolina Broadcasting Co. Inc. to Woodson.

KUOA(AM) Siloam Springs (Fayetteville), Ark.

PRICE: $236,700

BUYER: Galen Gilbert, et al (Galen Gilbert, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Johnson Communications Inc. (Mitchell Johnson, president/treasurer)

FACILITIES: 1290 kHz, 5 kW day/31 W night

FORMAT: Country

KXLX(AM) Airway Heights, Wash.

PRICE: $236,000

BUYER: Spokane Television Inc. (Elizabeth Murphy Burns, president/director); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: James and Helen Stargel (James Stargel, owner)

FACILITIES: 700 kHz, 10 kW day/600 W night

FORMAT: Dark

WAVP(AM) Avon Park (Sebring), Fla.

PRICE: $225,000

BUYER: Odyssey Broadcasting (Michael Cardillo, president/director); owns no other stations

SELLER: Anscombe Broadcasting Group Ltd (Steven G. Reszka, president)

FACILITIES: 1390 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Gospel