Deals
TVs
KDOC(TV) Anaheim, Calif.
PRICE: $149.5 million
BUYER: Ellis Communications Group LLC (Bert Ellis, president)
SELLER: Golden Orange Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Charles Boone, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 56, 2,450 kW, ant. 3,041 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.
KLFT(LP) Lafayette, La.
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: Charles Chatelain
SELLER: Cathleen D. Hancock
FACILITIES: Ch. 21, 32.8 kW, ant. 383 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
BROKER: Holt Media Group
KZSW(LP) Hemet, Calif.
PRICE: $10
BUYER: KZSW Television Inc. (Kevin Page, CEO)
SELLER: La Verta W. and Victor W. Page (Victor Page, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 27, 9.99 kW
AFFILIATION: Ind.
K67BP Gallup, N.M.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Hearst-Argyle TV Inc. (David Barrett, president/CEO)
SELLER: City of Gallup, N.M. (Bob Rosebrough, mayor)
FACILITIES: Ch. 67, 7.45 kW
COMMENT: Hearst-Argyle will use UHF translator K67BP to broadcast KOAT Albuquerque, N.M., to citizens of Gallup, assuring them continued access to KOAT programming while relieving the city of maintenance, FCC compliance and other licensing issues. The buyer will assume costs associated with conversion of the translator to digital service.
Combos
KVSO(AM) and KKAJ(FM) Ardmore, KTRX(FM) Dickson, KYNZ(FM) Lone Grove, Okla.
PRICE: $6.5 million
BUYER: LKCM Radio Group LP (Kevin Prigel, VP/secretary); owns five other stations, none in this market
SELLER: NextMedia Group Inc. (Skip Weller, president)
FACILITIES: KVSO(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; KKAJ(FM): 95.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 449 ft.; KTRX(FM): 92.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 341 ft.; KYNZ(FM): 107.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 335 ft.
FORMAT: KVSO(AM): News/Talk; KKAJ(FM): Country; KTRX(FM): Classic Rock; KYNZ(FM): Hot AC
WNSI(FM) Atmore, WBCA(AM) Bay Minette, WNSI(AM) Robertsdale (Mobile), Ala.
PRICE: $550,001
BUYER: Gulf Coast Broadcasting Inc. (R. Lee Hagan, president); owns two other stations, including WABF(AM) and WCSN(FM) Mobile
SELLER: Great American Radio Network Inc. (Walter Bowen, president)
FACILITIES: WNSI(FM): 105.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 326 ft.; WBCA(AM): 1110 kHz, 10 kW; WNSI(AM): 1000 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: WNSI(FM): Sports/Talk; WBCA(AM): Gospel; WNSI(AM): Sports/Talk
FMs
WRYV(FM) Gallipolis (Huntington-Ashland), Ohio
PRICE: $3.1 million
BUYER: Connoisseur Media LLC (Jeff Warshaw, president); owns 11 other stations, including WMGA(FM) Huntington-Ashland, W.Va.
SELLER: Legend Communications LLC (W. Lawrence Patrick, president)
FACILITIES: 101.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.
FORMAT: Classic Hits
BROKER: Susan K. Patrick of Patrick Communications
KFYE(FM) Kingsburg (Fresno), Calif.
PRICE: $2.75 million
BUYER: Proactive Communications Inc. (Gerald Clifton, CEO); owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president)
FACILITIES: 106.3 MHz, 16 kW, ant. 420 ft.
FORMAT: Christian Contemporary
BROKER: MCH Enterprises Inc. and Montcalm LLC
WRAR(FM) Tappahannock, Va.
PRICE: $1.9 million
BUYER: Real Media Inc. (Richard Morgan, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Rappahannock Communications (Danny Wads­worth, president)
FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: AC
KWSZ(FM) Lompoc (Santa Maria-Lompoc), Calif.
PRICE: $1.5 million
BUYER: Emerald Wave Media (George Ruiz, president); owns two other stations: KTAP(AM) and KIDI(FM) Santa Maria-Lompoc
SELLER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Adam Nathanson, president)
FACILITIES: 105.1 MHz, 420 W, ant. 1,217 ft.
FORMAT: Rock/AC
WNNT(FM) Warsaw, Va.
PRICE: $1.4 million
BUYER: Real Media Inc. (Richard Morgan, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Northern Neck and Tidewater Communications (Linwood Wadsworth, president)
FACILITIES: 100.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 325 ft.
FORMAT: Country
KSML(FM) Huntington, Texas
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Yates Broadcasting (Stephen Yates, president); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Verna Phillips
FACILITIES: 101.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 666 ft.
FORMAT: Mexican
WWJS(FM) Watertown, N.Y.
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 149 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Liberty Communications Family Broadcasting Network (Sam Caswell, chief operator)
FACILITIES: 90.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 499 ft.
FORMAT: Religious Music
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC
KDEP(FM) Garibaldi, Ore.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Tom Hodgins; owns five other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Royal Communications Co. (Christopher Gilbreth, partner)
FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 320 W, ant. 1,181 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
WWKO(FM) Belleview (Gainesville-Ocala), Fla.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Bible Broadcasting Network (Lowell Davey, president); owns 27 other stations, including WYFB(FM) Gainesville-Ocala
SELLER: Walker Info and Ed Institute Inc. (Scott Walker, VP)
FACILITIES: 91.3 MHz, 900 W, ant. 318 ft.
FORMAT: Gospel
BROKER: The Exline Co.
WVSG(FM) Coeburn, Va.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Letcher County Broadcasting Inc. (Ernestine Kincer, president/treasurer); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Earl Barnette
FACILITIES: 99.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,168 ft.
FORMAT: Gospel
TNP(FM)(CP) Richland (Kalamazoo), Mich.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (Michael MacIntosh, president); owns 16 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Living Proof Inc. (Daniel McClenaghan, president)
FACILITIES: 91.9 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: CP–NOA
KHIM(FM) Mangum and KJCM(FM) Snyder, Okla.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Fuchs Radio LLC (Chad Fox, president); owns two other stations, neither in this market
SELLER: Ray Broadcasting Inc. (Forrest Ray, president)
FACILITIES: KHIM(FM): 97.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 196 ft.; KJCM(FM): 100.3 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 384 ft.
FORMAT: KHIM(FM): Classic Rock; KJCM(FM): Lite Rock
WBVQ(FM) Barrackville (Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont), W.Va.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Descendants Trust (Lauren Kelley, trustee); owns one other station, WKKW(FM) Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont
SELLER: Cat Radio Inc. (David A. Raese, owner)
FACILITIES: 93.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 495 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
COMMENT: To comply with FCC ownership rules, the new owner of Cat Radio Inc. will immediately divest its interest in WBVQ(FM) to Descendants Trust.
NEW (FM)(CP) Cherry Valley, Ark.
PRICE: $200,000
BUYER: Priority Radio Inc. (Steve Hare, president); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Impact Ministries International Inc. (John M. Evans, director of finance)
FACILITIES: 90.1 MHz, 9 kW, ant. 377 ft.
FORMAT: CP–NOA
WVXH(FM) Harrison, Mich.
PRICE: $200,000
BUYER: Coltrace Communications Inc. (John M. Salov, president/director); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Cincinnati Public Radio Inc. (Richard Eiswerth, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 92.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.
FORMAT: News/Info
BROKER: Public Radio Capital
KCUB(FM) Ranger, Texas
PRICE: $125,000
BUYER: Back to Roots Inc. (Harry Bradberry, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Reese Broadcasting LLC (Marilyn Reese, manager)
FACILITIES: 98.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 335 ft.
FORMAT: Country
WWTE(FM)(CP) Wellfleet (Cape Cod), Mass.
PRICE: $150,000
BUYER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (Fitchburg) (George Small, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Living Proof Inc. (Daniel McClenaghan, president)
FACILITIES: 90.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 80 ft.
FORMAT: CP–NOA
KHFD(FM)(CP) Hereford, Texas
PRICE: $150,000
BUYER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (San Diego) (Michael MacIntosh, president); owns 17 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Radio Assist Ministry Inc. (Clark Parrish, president)
FACILITIES: 88.7 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 230 ft.
FORMAT: CP–NOA
KHMB(FM) Hamburg, Ark.
PRICE: $131,553
BUYER: R&M Broadcasting (Jack Reynolds, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Kenneth Wayne Diebel
FACILITIES: 99.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 312 ft.
FORMAT: AC
KSCM(LP) Bryan, Texas
PRICE: $125,000
BUYER: Drewry Communications Group (Robert Drewry, president)
SELLER: R.D. Harris
FACILITIES: Ch. 12, 0.093 kW
AMs
KDWN(AM) Las Vegas
PRICE: $17 million
BUYER: Beasley Broadcast Group (George G. Beasley, chairman/CEO); owns 42 other stations, including KCYE(FM), KKLZ(FM) and KSTJ(FM) Las Vegas
SELLER: Radio Nevada (Claire Reis-Benezra, GM/secretary)
FACILITIES: 720 kHz, 50 kW
FORMAT: News/Talk/Sports
BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.
WKBR(AM) Manchester, N.H.
PRICE: $1.6 million
BUYER: Absolute Broadcasting LLC (Thomas Monahan, manager); owns two other stations, including WGAM(AM) Manchester
SELLER: Northeast Broadcasting Co. (Steven Silberberg, president)
FACILITIES: 1250 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Oldies
WBET(AM) Brockton (Boston), Mass.
PRICE: $1 million
BUYER: BusinessTalkRadio.net Inc. (Michael Metter, president/CEO); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Aritaur Communications Inc. (Joseph Gallagher, president)
FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: News/Talk
BROKER: Bob Maccini of Media Services Group
KITA(AM) Little Rock, Ark.
PRICE: $600,000
BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 39 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: KITA Inc. (Thomas Rusk, president)
FACILITIES: 1440 kHz, 5 kW day/240 W night
FORMAT: Inspiration
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC
COMMENT: Davidson Media will enter into an agreement retaining Kaysie and Tom Rusk, dba T&M Enterprises, to provide compliance-consulting and contract-engineering services to the station.
WSMN(AM) Nashua (Boston), N.H.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Absolute Broadcasting LLC (Thomas F. Monahan, manager); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: WSMN Broadcasting LLC (Roland Lesieur, managing member)
FACILITIES: 1590 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Sports
BROKER: Harold Bausemer of The Sales Group of Boston
WQXA(AM) York, Pa.
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Wilkins Communications Network Inc. (Robert Wilkins, president); owns 10 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: 1250 kHz, 1 kW day/33 W night
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.
WUCO(AM) Marysville (Columbus), Ohio
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: St. Gabriel Radio Inc. (Chris Gabrelcik, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Frontier Broadcasting LLC (Bart E. Johnson, managing member)
FACILITIES: 1270 kHz, 500 W
FORMAT: Country
WBCV(AM) Bristol (Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol), Tenn.
PRICE: $245,000
BUYER: Sunshine Broadcasters Inc. (Rick Mitchell, principal officer); owns no other stations
SELLER: Sunshine Broadcasters Inc. (Jennings Dotson, president)
FACILITIES: 1550 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Religion
COMMENT: Jennings Dotson (49% interest), Christopher Dotson (15.5%), Newl Dotson (15.5%), Gene Baird (15%) and Austin Cook (5%) are selling their interests in Sunshine Broadcasters Inc. to Rick Mitchell, Jonas Mitchell, Robert Bennett and Lisa Bennett, who will each hold a 25% stake in the company.
KUDO(AM) Anchorage, Alaska
PRICE: $244,000
BUYER: IBEW Local 1547 Investments LLC (Gary Brooks, manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: Chinook Concert Broadcasters (Rick Goodfellow, president)
FACILITIES: 1080 kHz, 10 kW
FORMAT: Business News/Talk
WBLT(AM) Bedford (Roanoke-Lynchburg), Va.
PRICE: $240,000
BUYER: Gary E. Burns; owns no other stations
SELLER: WBLT Inc. (Keith Campbell, president)
FACILITIES: 1350 kHz, 5 kW day/47 W night
FORMAT: Adult Standard
WBCU(AM) Union, S.C.
PRICE: $240,000
BUYER: Union-Carolina Broadcasting Co. Inc. (James C. Woodson, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Sutton Radiocasting Corp. (Douglas M. Sutton Jr., chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Country/News
COMMENT: Douglas Sutton is selling all the stock in Union-Carolina Broadcasting Co. Inc. to Woodson.
KUOA(AM) Siloam Springs (Fayetteville), Ark.
PRICE: $236,700
BUYER: Galen Gilbert, et al (Galen Gilbert, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Johnson Communications Inc. (Mitchell Johnson, president/treasurer)
FACILITIES: 1290 kHz, 5 kW day/31 W night
FORMAT: Country
KXLX(AM) Airway Heights, Wash.
PRICE: $236,000
BUYER: Spokane Television Inc. (Elizabeth Murphy Burns, president/director); owns six other stations, none in this market
SELLER: James and Helen Stargel (James Stargel, owner)
FACILITIES: 700 kHz, 10 kW day/600 W night
FORMAT: Dark
WAVP(AM) Avon Park (Sebring), Fla.
PRICE: $225,000
BUYER: Odyssey Broadcasting (Michael Cardillo, president/director); owns no other stations
SELLER: Anscombe Broadcasting Group Ltd (Steven G. Reszka, president)
FACILITIES: 1390 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Gospel
