TV

W65EF/OCEAN CITY, MD.

PRICE: $10,000

BUYER: Airport Investors

LP (Marion Snyder,

general partner)

SELLER: Chris McHale

FACILITIES: Ch. 65, 0.2

kW, ant. 247 ft.

AFFILIATION: TBN

COMMENT: $2K deposit.



WMNT-CA/TOLEDO, OHIO

PRICE: $1

BUYER: Community Broadcast Group ( Jesse Weatherby, president)

SELLER: Cornerstone Church Inc. (Michael Pitts, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 48,

11 kW, ant. 410 ft.

AFFILIATION: MyNetworkTV

RADIO



WWCD-FM/GROVE CITY (COLUMBUS), OHIO

PRICE: $5.7 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Ohio State University (Thomas Rieland, general manager); owns six other stations, including WOSU-AM & FM/Columbus

SELLER: Ingleside Radio (Roger Vaughan, president)

FACILITIES: 101.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Alternative

COMMENT: $2.25 million cash at closing, including $285K escrow deposit, plus $3.45 million promissory note.

KFNS-AM/WOOD RIVER (ST. LOUIS), ILL.

PRICE: $1.4 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Grand Slam Sports LLC (Dave Greene, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Big League Broadcasting (Andrew Saltzman, co-president)

FACILITIES: 590 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: Sports/Talk

COMMENT: 12.5% escrow deposit.



WEGP-AM/PRESQUE ISLE, MAINE

PRICE: $220,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Northern Maine Broadcasting (Gregory McNeil, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Decelles Smith Media (Paul Decelles, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1,390 kHz, 25 kW day/10 kW night

FORMAT: Talk/News

COMMENT: $11K escrow deposit plus $59K cash at closing plus $150K note.



KALQ-FM & KGIW-AM/ ALAMOSA, COLO.

PRICE: $150,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: William and

Kristen Spears (William Spears, managing member/ GM); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Community Broadcasting Corp./ Colo. (Dale Burns, president)

FACILITIES: KALQFM: 93.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 131 ft.; KGIW-AM: 1,450 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: KALQ-FM: Country; KGIW-AM: News/Oldies

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $7.5K escrow deposit.



KAJC-FM/MILLERSBURG, ORE.

PRICE: $100,000

TERMS: Asset sale for note

BUYER: Calvary Chapel Monmouth-Independence (Richard Hopkins, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Calvary Chapel of Costa Mesa (Charles Smith, president/director)

FACILITIES: 90.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 566 ft.

FORMAT: Religious Music KADQ-FM/EVANSTON, WYO.

PRICE: $100,000

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Kent Frandsen; owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: College Creek Media LLC (Neal Robinson, president)

FACILITIES: 98.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant 1,490 ft.

FORMAT: Dark

COMMENT: $100K earnest money deposit.

KGXX-FM(CP)/SUSANVILLE, CALIF.

PRICE: $39,000

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Sierra Radio (Gary Katz, president/treassurer); owns two other stations, including KLZN-AM & KAJK-FM/ Susanville

SELLER: Richard Comras

FACILITIES: 100.7 MHz, 6kW, ant. -528 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA W291-FX/TROY (ALBANYSCHENECTADY), N.Y.

PRICE: $30,000

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Anastos Media Group (Scott Collins, president); owns four other stations in the market: WABY-AM, WUAM-AM, WVKZ-AM & WQAR-FM/Albany- Schenectady-Troy

SELLER: Northeast Gospel Broadcasting (Brian Larson, president)

FACILITIES: 106.1 MHz, 10 W