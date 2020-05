TV

WHRE (DT)/VIRGINIA BEACH, VA.

PRICE: $7.5 million

BUYER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president)

SELLER: Copeland Channel 21 LLC (Robert Copeland, managing member)

FACILITIES: DTV Ch. 7, 85 kW, ant. 1,017 ft.

AFFILIATION: TBN

COMMENT: $5 million to BB&T to satisfy and release Seller's promissory note and loan agreement, plus $2.5 million cash at closing to Seller.

WNGS (DT)/SPRINGVILLE, N.Y.

PRICE: $2.75 million

BUYER: ITV of Buffalo LLC (Philip Arno, member)

SELLER: Daystar Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: DTV Ch. 7, 26.9 kW, ant. 577 ft.

AFFILIATION: Dark

COMMENT: $50K escrow deposit plus $450K cash at closing plus $2.25 million promissory note.

KUVM-CA/MISSOURI CITY AND KCPV-LP/VICTORIA, TEXAS

PRICE: $75,000

BUYER: Mako Communications LLC (Amanda Mintz, member)

SELLER: Club Communications (Gerald Benavides, member)

FACILITIES: KUVM-CA: Ch. 34, 115 kW, ant. 1,093 ft.; KCPV-LP: Ch. 30, 2 kW, ant. 466 ft.

AFFILIATION: KUVM-CA: Dark; KCPV-LP: Ind.

COMMENT: Benavides is selling his 25% interest in Club Communications to Buyer, making Buyer sole owner of the stations.

WHDS-LP/SAVANNAH, GA.

PRICE: $30,000

BUYER: Community Television Inc. (Greg West, director)

SELLER: Carolina Christian Broadcasting (Dante Thompson, managing member)

FACILITIES: Ch. 32, 4.46 kW, ant. 315 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: $30K deposit.

RADIO

KRTM-FM/TEMECULA, CALIF.

PRICE: $3 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Calvary Chapel of Costa Mesa (Charles Smith, president/director); owns seven other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Penfold Communications (Jeffrey Smith, president)

FACILITIES: 88.9 MHz, 270 W, ant. 3,058 ft.

FORMAT: Christian

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $150K escrow deposit.

KKHI-FM/CENTENNIAL (DENVER- BOULDER), COLO.

PRICE: $2.33 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: WAY-FM Media Group (Robert Augsburg, pres.); owns 17 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC (Amador Bustos, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 101.9 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 535 ft.

FORMAT: Christ. Contemp.