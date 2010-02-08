Deals
KWHD (DT)/Castle Rock, Colo.
PRICE: $6.5 million
BUYER: Liberman Broadcasting (Lenard Liberman, executive VP)
SELLER: LeSEA BroadcastingCorp. (Peter Sumrall, CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 53, 5,000 kW, ant. 633 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $325K escrow deposit.
KIMO (DT)/Anchorage, K13KU/Delta Junction, K13OC/Douglas, KATN (DT)/Fairbanks, KJUD (DT)/Juneau, K03FW/Kenai, K13MZ/Usibelli, Alaska
PRICE: $5.75 million
BUYER: Vision Alaska (Stephen Brissette, member)
SELLER: Smith Media LLC (Ian Guthrie, VP/CFO/treasurer)
FACILITIES: KIMO (DT): Ch. 13, 316 kW, ant. 781 ft.; K13KU: Ch. 13, 0.268 kW; K13OC: Ch. 13, 0.028 kW; KATN (DT): Ch. 2, 26.7 kW, ant. 715 ft.; KJUD (DT): Ch. 8, 0.204 kW, ant. -948 ft.; K03FW: Ch. 3, 0.15 kW; K13MZ: Ch. 13, 0.008kW
AFFILIATION: KIMO (DT): ABC; K13KU: ABC; K13OC: ABC; KATN (DT): ABC; KJUD (DT): ABC; K03FW: ABC; K13MZ: ABC
COMMENT: $50K deposit, plus $4.835 million cash at closing, plus $325K promissory note, plus $540K indemnity escrow.
WFUM (DT)/Flint, Mich.
PRICE: $1 million
BUYER: Central Michigan Univ. (Ed Grant, general manager)
SELLER: Univ. of Michigan (Stephen Scharm, general manager)
FACILITIES: Ch. 28, 2,160 kW, ant. 846 ft.
AFFILIATION: PBS
COMMENT: $100K earnest money deposit.
KHMV-CA/Houston, Texas
PRICE: $750,000
BUYER: Uniglobe Central America Network LLC (Jose Trinidad, managing member)
SELLER: Pappas Telecasting Cos. (Harry Pappas, chairman)
FACILITIES: Ch. 28, 26 kW, ant. 1,604 ft.
AFFILIATION: Dark
COMMENT: $200K escrow deposit to be disbursed at closing, plus $550K promissory note.
KEVE-LP/Vancouver, Wash.
PRICE: $600,000
BUYER: Southern Oregon Conference Assoc. of Seventh-day Adventists (Al Reimche, president)
SELLER: Fiori Media (John Fiori, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 36, 11.6 kW, ant. 807 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $35K escrow deposit.
W51CU/Pascagoula, Miss.
PRICE: $35,000
BUYER: Charles H. Cooper
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 51, 20.5 kW, ant. 269 ft.
AFFILIATION: TBN
RADIO
WNTD-AM/Chicago, Ill.
PRICE: $17.5 million
TERMS: Asset sale
BUYER: M&S WNTD LLC (Vernon Sumnicht, manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: Mark Follett
FACILITIES: 950 kHz, 1 kW day/5 kW night
FORMAT: Jazz
WJBC-FM/Fernandina Beach (Jacksonville), Fla.
PRICE: $2.23 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: The River Educational Media (Nancy Epperson, president); owns two other stations, including WAYL-FM & WCRJ-FM/Jacksonville
SELLER: West Jacksonville Baptist Church (Rodney Kelley, president)
FACILITIES: 91.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 429 ft.
FORMAT: Southern Gospel
BROKER: Patrick Communications
