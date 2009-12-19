TV



KCEB (DT)/Longview, Texas

PRICE: $948,000

BUYER: London Broadcasting (Terry London, president/CEO)

SELLER: CharlesChatelain

FACILITIES: Ch. 38, 5,000 kW, ant. 878 ft.

AFFILIATION: CW

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $853.2K for Class A assets plus $94.8Kfor Class B assets. $100K of Class A assets will be paid directly to SilverPoint Finance.

KPDR-LP/Park City, Utah

PRICE: $70,000

BUYER: MCUSALLC (Don Winters, director)

SELLER: Craig & Marilyn Caples and William Mitchell (Craig Caples, partner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 56, 0.71 kW

AFFILIATION: Dark

KRRI-LP/Reno, Nev.

PRICE: $9,000

BUYER: Equity Media Holdings Corp.(Jason Roberts,secretary)

SELLER: NGEN Solutions LLC (Tariq Ahmad, manager)

FACILITIES: Ch. 25, 13.4 kW, ant. 505 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $1K escrow deposit.

K40DV/Yerington, Nev.

PRICE: $4,000

BUYER: Cox Broadcasting (Bruce Baker, VP)

SELLER: Lyon County Nevada (Jack Mosby, facilities manager)

FACILITIES: Ch. 40, 0.137 kW

AFFILIATION: Fox

COMMENT: $4K auction payment.





RADIO



KAKS-FM/Huntsville (Fayetteville), Ark.

PRICE: $1.11 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Jay Bunyard; owns 11 other stations, including KUOA-AM/Fayetteville

SELLER: DavidsonMedia Group LLC (Felix Perez,president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 99.5 MHz,14 kW, ant. 443 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish

BROKER: Bill Whitleyof Media Services Group

COMMENT: $111K escrow deposit. Deal includes K244DS.

WTKB-FM/Atwood, Tenn.

PRICE: $550,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Solid Rock Broadcasting LLC (Bradley Owens, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Grace Broadcasting Services (Charles Ennis, president/director)

FACILITIES: 93.7 MHz,15 kW, ant. 325 ft.

FORMAT: ChristianContemporary

COMMENT: Pursuant to a Time Brokerage Agreement (TBA), Buyer is paying Seller $6K each month. Buyer and Seller agree that $2K of each monthly payment, if submitted in a timely manner, shall be applied toward the purchase price at closing.

KSYY-FM/Ingram, Texas

PRICE: $475,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Radio Ranch Management (Lyndell Grubbs, president); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Radioactive LLC (Benjamin Homel, president/member)

FACILITIES: 96.5 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 430 ft.

FORMAT: AdultContemporary

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing.

KCWH-FM/Weed, Calif.

PRICE: $455,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: TRC Enterprises LLC (Martin Howell, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Jamison-Wolf Enterprises (Lee Jamison, president)

FACILITIES: 102.3MHz, 16 kW, ant.1,942 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Hits

COMMENT: $25K earnest money, $75K deposit and $355K promissory note.



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425