TV



KBNS-CA/Branson, Mo.

PRICE: $900,000

BUYER: Charles C. Earls & Associates (Charles Earls, chairman)

SELLER: Vacation Channel (Scott Earls, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 38, 49.1 kW, ant. -167 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: $900K negotiable promissory note.

WAAU-LP/Augusta, Ga.

PRICE: $10,000

BUYER: Robert L. Hunnicutt III

SELLER: Thomas J. Piper

FACILITIES: Ch. 18, 50 kW, ant. 456 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

K50JN/Midland, Texas

PRICE: $5,000

BUYER: Camino Real Communications LLC (James Primm, managing member)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 50, 50 kW

COMMENT: $500 deposit.





RADIO



KCNL-FM/Sunnyvale (San Jose), Calif.

PRICE: $5 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Principle Broadcasting Network LLC (Sandra Miller, secretary/treasurer); owns five other stations, including KLOK-AM/San Jose

SELLER: Aloha Station Trust (Jeanette Tully, manager)

FACILITIES: 104.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. -154 ft.

FORMAT: Modern Rock

BROKER: Media Venture Partners

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $750K escrow deposit.

KRKX-FM, KRZN-FM & KBLG-AM/Billings, Mont.

PRICE: $1.1 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Connoisseur Media LLC (Jeff Warshaw, CEO); owns 20 other stations, including KPBR-FM & KPLN-FM/Billings

SELLER: Cherry Creek Radio LLC (Joseph Schwartz, CEO/president)

FACILITIES: KRKX-FM: 94.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 591 ft.; KRZN-FM: 96.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 696 ft.; KBLG-AM: 910 kHz, 1 kW day/64 W night

FORMAT: KRKX-FM: Classic Rock; KRZN-FM: Rock; KBLG-AM: News/Talk/Sports

BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.

COMMENT: $300K cash at closing, including $50K escrow deposit, plus $800K promissory note.

WDYT-AM/Kings Mountain (Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill), N.C.

PRICE: $425,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Iglesia Nueva Vida of High Point (Javier Fernandez, president/treasurer); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: CRN Communications LLC (Daniel Fontana, president)

FACILITIES: 1220 kHz, 25 kW day/106 W night

FORMAT: Dark

COMMENT: $265K cash at closing plus $160K promissory note.

KQAM-AM/Wichita, Kan.

PRICE: $350,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Steckline Communications (Gregory Steckline, president); owns four other stations, including KGSO-AM/Wichita

SELLER: ABC/Disney (Michael Riley, senior VP/GM, Radio Disney)

FACILITIES: 1480 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Family Hits

BROKER: Bergner & Co.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $10K escrow deposit.

KKLB-FM(CP)/Madisonville, Texas

PRICE: $125,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash andnote

BUYER: Robert Clint Crawford dba Southwest Radio Broadcasting; owns no other stations

SELLER: Katherine Pyeatt

FACILITIES: 101.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 463 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

COMMENT: $5K deposit plus$120K promissory note.



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425