KBNS-CA/Branson, Mo.
PRICE: $900,000
BUYER: Charles C. Earls & Associates (Charles Earls, chairman)
SELLER: Vacation Channel (Scott Earls, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 38, 49.1 kW, ant. -167 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
COMMENT: $900K negotiable promissory note.
WAAU-LP/Augusta, Ga.
PRICE: $10,000
BUYER: Robert L. Hunnicutt III
SELLER: Thomas J. Piper
FACILITIES: Ch. 18, 50 kW, ant. 456 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
K50JN/Midland, Texas
PRICE: $5,000
BUYER: Camino Real Communications LLC (James Primm, managing member)
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 50, 50 kW
COMMENT: $500 deposit.
RADIO
KCNL-FM/Sunnyvale (San Jose), Calif.
PRICE: $5 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Principle Broadcasting Network LLC (Sandra Miller, secretary/treasurer); owns five other stations, including KLOK-AM/San Jose
SELLER: Aloha Station Trust (Jeanette Tully, manager)
FACILITIES: 104.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. -154 ft.
FORMAT: Modern Rock
BROKER: Media Venture Partners
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $750K escrow deposit.
KRKX-FM, KRZN-FM & KBLG-AM/Billings, Mont.
PRICE: $1.1 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note
BUYER: Connoisseur Media LLC (Jeff Warshaw, CEO); owns 20 other stations, including KPBR-FM & KPLN-FM/Billings
SELLER: Cherry Creek Radio LLC (Joseph Schwartz, CEO/president)
FACILITIES: KRKX-FM: 94.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 591 ft.; KRZN-FM: 96.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 696 ft.; KBLG-AM: 910 kHz, 1 kW day/64 W night
FORMAT: KRKX-FM: Classic Rock; KRZN-FM: Rock; KBLG-AM: News/Talk/Sports
BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.
COMMENT: $300K cash at closing, including $50K escrow deposit, plus $800K promissory note.
WDYT-AM/Kings Mountain (Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill), N.C.
PRICE: $425,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note
BUYER: Iglesia Nueva Vida of High Point (Javier Fernandez, president/treasurer); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: CRN Communications LLC (Daniel Fontana, president)
FACILITIES: 1220 kHz, 25 kW day/106 W night
FORMAT: Dark
COMMENT: $265K cash at closing plus $160K promissory note.
KQAM-AM/Wichita, Kan.
PRICE: $350,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Steckline Communications (Gregory Steckline, president); owns four other stations, including KGSO-AM/Wichita
SELLER: ABC/Disney (Michael Riley, senior VP/GM, Radio Disney)
FACILITIES: 1480 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Family Hits
BROKER: Bergner & Co.
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $10K escrow deposit.
KKLB-FM(CP)/Madisonville, Texas
PRICE: $125,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash andnote
BUYER: Robert Clint Crawford dba Southwest Radio Broadcasting; owns no other stations
SELLER: Katherine Pyeatt
FACILITIES: 101.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 463 ft.
FORMAT: CP-NOA
COMMENT: $5K deposit plus$120K promissory note.
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
703-818-2425
