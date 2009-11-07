TV



WRAY-TV/Wilson, N.C.

PRICE: $4.5 million

BUYER: TCT Ministries (Garth Coonce, president/director)

SELLER: Multicultural Capital Trust (Lee Shubert, trustee)

FACILITIES: Ch. 30, 1,800 kW, ant. 1,768 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.

COMMENT: $225K escrow deposit; balance in cash at closing.

WQPT-TV/Moline and W48CK/Sterling, Ill.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Western Illinois University (Alvin Goldfarb, president)

SELLER: Black Hawk College(R. Gene Gardner, president)

FACILITIES: WQPT-TV: Ch. 24, 1,070 kW, ant. 856 ft.; W48CK: Ch. 48, 15.8 kW

AFFILIATION: WQPT-TV: PBS; W48CK: PBS





RADIO



KFUO-FM/Clayton (St. Louis), Mo.

PRICE: $18 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Gateway Creative Broadcasting (Sandra Brown, president); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod (Raymond Hartwig, secretary)

FACILITIES: 99.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,027 ft.

FORMAT: Classical

COMMENT: $1.5 million cash at closing, including $150K escrow deposit, plus $16.5 million promissory note.

KSEV-AM/Tomball (Houston-Galveston), Texas

PRICE: $6.5 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Patrick Broadcasting LP (Dan Patrick, manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Liberman Broadcasting (Winter Horton, COO)

FACILITIES: 700 kHz, 15 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Talk

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $125K deposit.

WAJC-FM/Zebulon (Raleigh-Durham), WGPS-FM/Elizabeth City, WPGT-FM/Roanoke Rapids and WJIJ-FM/Norlina, N.C.

PRICE: $1.25 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Liberty University Inc. (Jerry Falwell Jr., chancellor); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Calvary Chapel of Costa Mesa (Charles Smith, president/director)

FACILITIES: WAJC-FM: 90.5 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 210 ft.; WGPS-FM: 88.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 446 ft.; WPGT-FM: 91.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 69 ft.; WJIJ-FM: 94.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WAJC-FM: Christian Contemporary; WGPS-FM: Christian; WPGT-FM: Christian; WJIJ-FM: Religion

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $62.5K escrow deposit. FM translator W214BJ also part of deal.

KRCQ-FM/Detroit Lakes, Minn.

PRICE: $850,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Lake Lida Broadcasting LLC (Christopher Bernier, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Detroit Lakes Broadcasting (Kenn Buehler, president)

FACILITIES: 102.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $45K escrow deposit.



WKFC-FM/North Corbin and WPBK-FM/Crab Orchard, Ky.

PRICE: $760,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Jonathan Smith; owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Radioactive LLC (Benjamin Homel, president/member)

FACILITIES: WKFC-FM: 101.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WPBK-FM: 102.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 361 ft.

FORMAT: WKFC-FM: Country; WPBK-FM: Variety

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $100K option payment to be credited against purchase price.



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425