TV



KYNM-LP/Albuquerque, N.M.

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Estate of Belarmino Gonzalez (Annette Garcia, executor)

SELLER: Alpha& OmegaCommunications

FACILITIES: Ch. 30, 8.41 kW, ant.1,268 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: Transfer of 50% of Belmax Broadcasting LLC, licensee of KYNM-LP, from Seller to Buyer for $150K cash at closing, including $15K escrow deposit, making Buyer 100% owner of the company.

WHNE-LP/Flint, Mich.

PRICE: $25,000

BUYER: TAIT Broadcasting LLC (Jim Lebrato, member)

SELLER: Thomas T. Tait

FACILITIES: Ch. 32, 35.4 kW, ant. 285 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: $25K, plus forgiveness of remainder of debt owed Seller for equipment used to construct the station.

W08BJ/Marion, N.C.

PRICE: $7,500

BUYER: Bahakel Communications Ltd. (Beverly Bahakel-Poston, executive VP)

SELLER: Media General (James Zimmerman, president/broadcast division)

FACILITIES: Ch. 8, 0.157 kW, ant.499 ft.

AFFILIATION: CBS





RADIO



KMRK-FM/Odessa, KFZX-FM/Gardendale, KCRS-FM, KCRS-AM & KCHX-FM/Midland (Odessa-Midland), Texas

PRICE: $3 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: ICA Radio Ltd. (Barry Marks, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Gap Broadcasting LLC (George Laughlin, president)

FACILITIES: KMRK-FM: 96.1 MHz, 29 kW, ant. 948 ft.; KFZX-FM: 102.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 984 ft.; KCRS-FM: 103.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 919 ft.; KCRS-AM: 550 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KCHX-FM: 106.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 679 ft.

FORMAT: KMRK-FM: Country; KFZX-FM: Classic Hits; KCRS-FM: Adult Hits; KCRS-AM: News/Talk; KCHX-FM: Adult Contemporary

COMMENT: $300K escrow deposit.

KNOE-FM/Monroe, La.

PRICE: $1.78million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Holladay Broadcasting (Bob Holladay, president); owns six other stations, including KMLB-AM, KRJO-AM, KJLO-FM, KLIP-FM and KRVV-FM/Monroe

SELLER: Radio Monroe LLC (Clay Holladay, member)

FACILITIES: 101.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,516 ft.

FORMAT: Adult Christian

BROKER: EnVest Media LLC

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $172,500 escrow deposit.



KXPC-FM/Lebanon, Ore.

PRICE: $1.25million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president/CEO); owns 255 other stations, including KGRI-FM/Lebanon

SELLER: Portland Broadcasting LLC (Christopher Devine, manager)

FACILITIES: 103.7 MHz, 90 kW, ant. 2,047 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Jody McCoy

COMMENT: $500K cash at closing, including $62,500 escrow deposit, plus $750K promissory note.

KKJK-FM/Ravenna (Grand Island-Kearney), Neb.

PRICE: $1.15million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Legacy Communications LLC (Joseph Vavricek, managing member); owns 14 other stations, including KRGI-AM & FM/Grand Island-Kearney

SELLER: Community Radio Inc. (Donald Wilks, president)

FACILITIES: 103.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 640 ft.

FORMAT: Rock

COMMENT: $850K deposit plus $300K cash at closing.



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425