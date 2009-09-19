TV



KQDK-CA/Denver, Colo.; KQCK (DT)/Cheyenne, Wyo.

PRICE: $6.1 million

BUYER: Fusion Communications (David McAnally, president)

SELLER: Valley Bank (Larry Henson, president)

FACILITIES: KQDK-CA: Ch. 39, 35 kW, ant. -1,592 ft.; KQCK (DT): Ch. 33, 2,950 kW, ant. 440 ft.

AFFILIATION: KQDK-CA: Ind.; KQCK (DT): ABC/Retro TV

COMMENT: $6.1 million promissory note. Additionally, Buyer shall pay to Seller debtor-in-possession financing in the bankruptcy proceeding of the stations' licensee, Denver Broadcasting.

KMCT-TV/WestMonroe, La.

PRICE: $780,000

BUYER: First Assembly of God of West Monroe (Shane Warren, president)

SELLER: Life Place Ministries (Mike Reed, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 39, 562 kW, ant. 499 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

WMKG-CA/Muskegon, Mich.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: BAG LLC

SELLER: Kelley Enterprises (Fenton Kelley, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 38, 33.8 kW, ant. 200 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

WEZK-LP/Knoxville and WJZC-LP/Sevierville, Tenn.

PRICE: $40,000

BUYER: Living Faith Ministries (Michael Smith, president)

SELLER: South Central Communications Corp. (John Engelbrecht, chairman/president)

FACILITIES: WEZK-LP: Ch. 28, 5.9 kW, ant. 1,135 ft.; WJZC-LP: Ch. 22, 6.3 kW, ant. 434 ft.

AFFILIATION: WEZK-LP: Ind.; WJZC-LP: Ind.

W41DD/Bangor, Maine

PRICE: $35,000

BUYER: Confesora Peralta

SELLER: US Interactive LLC (Dean Mosely, CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 41, 4 kW, ant. 345 ft.

COMMENT: $5K deposit plus $30K promissory note.

WCBZ-LP/Baton Rouge, La.

PRICE: $9,000

BUYER: Community Press LLC (Louis Jenkins, manager)

SELLER: Life Place Ministries (Mike Reed, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 7,3 kW



RADIO



WBON-FM/Westhampton (Hamptons-Riverhead), N.Y.

PRICE: $1.7 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: JVC Media LLC (Peter Schiff, chairman); owns one other station in the market, WDRE-FM

SELLER: Jarad Broadcasting (Ronald Morey, CEO)

FACILITIES: 98.5 MHz, 950 W, ant. 525 ft.

FORMAT: Latino

COMMENT: $1.6 million cash plus $100K promissory note.

WDRE-FM/Calverton-Roanoke (Hamptons-Riverhead), N.Y.

PRICE: $1 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: JVC Media LLC (Peter Schiff, chairman); owns one other station in the market, WBON-FM

SELLER: Jarad Broadcasting (Ronald Morey, CEO)

FACILITIES: 105.3 MHz, 660 W, ant. 607 ft.

FORMAT: Christian/Rhythmic

COMMENT: $650K cash; $350K promissory note.

WJSS-AM/Havre de Grace (Baltimore), Md.

PRICE: $750,000

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: CRS Radio Holdings (Gardner Altman Jr., president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Benjamin-Dane LLC (Ronald Reeves, president)

FACILITIES: 1330 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: News/Talk



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425