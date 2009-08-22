Deals
TV
KWWF (DT)/Waterloo, Iowa
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: Fusion Communications (David McAnally, president)
SELLER: Valley Bank (Larry Hensen, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 22, 500 kW, ant. 92 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
COMMENT: $2 million promissory note, plus debtor-in-possession financing in bankruptcy proceeding of EBC loaned by Seller to EBC, plus attorney's fees incurred by Seller in the EBC proceedings.
KDEV-LP/Cheyenne, K61DX/Laramie and K21CV/Rawlins,Wyo.
PRICE: $50,000
BUYER: Fusion Communications (David McAnally, president)
SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Jason Roberts, secretary)
FACILITIES: KDEV-LP: Ch. 40, 150 kW; K61DX: Ch. 61, 1.31 kW, ant. 936 ft.; K21CV: Ch. 21, 1.12 kW, ant. 161 ft.
AFFILIATION: KDEV-LP: ABC; K61DX: ABC; K21CV: ABC
COMMENT: Buyer is assuming Silver Point Capital's SP Cheyenne LLC rights.
W31CA/Charleston, W.Va.
PRICE: $35,000
BUYER: Four Winds Television (Erwin Conrad, president)
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 31, 11.2 kW, ant. 279 ft.
AFFILIATION: TBN
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $3,500 deposit.
RADIO
KUPL-FM, KUFO-FM, KINK-FM & KCMD-AM/Portland, Ore.
PRICE: $40 million
TERMS: Asset sale
BUYER: Alpha Broadcasting Corp. (Lawrence Wilson, president); owns two other stations in the market: KXL-AM & KXTG-FM/Portland
SELLER: CBS Radio (Dan Mason, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: KUPL-FM: 98.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 1,647 ft.; KUFO-FM: 101.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,647 ft.; KINK-FM: 101.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,646 ft.; KCMD-AM: 970 kHz, 5 kW day/night
FORMAT: KUPL-FM: Country; KUFO-FM: AOR; KINK-FM: Adult Album Alternative; KCMD-AM: Talk
BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.
KDES-FM/Redlands (Palm Springs), Calif.
PRICE: $7.1 million
TERMS: Asset sale
BUYER: LC Media LP (Roy Laughlin, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: R&R Radio Corp. (Mike Keane, general manager/director)
FACILITIES: 104.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 673 ft.
FORMAT: Oldies
COMMENT: Buyer is assuming Liberman Broadcasting's rights to acquire the station per the asset purchase agreement entered into between Seller and Liberman in November 2007.
WNRR-AM/Augusta, Ga.
PRICE: $650,000
TERMS: Release from note liability
BUYER: MJS LLC (Michael Sbuttoni, member/manager); owns no otherstations
SELLER: Will Nunley Broadcasting LLC (Will Nunley, member/manager)
FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day/night
FORMAT: News/Talk/Sport
COMMENT: Release of Seller's liability under the 2007 promissory note with Eastern Broadcasting Group (EBG).
NEW-FM(CP)/Bullard (Tyler-Longview), Texas
PRICE: $500,000
TERMS: Asset sale
BUYER: Waller Media LLC (Dudley Waller, president/CEO); owns four other stations in the market: KEBE-AM, KDVE-FM, KFRO-FM & KLJT-FM/Tyler-Longview
SELLER: JER Licenses LLC (Jon Robinson, member)
FACILITIES: 94.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 565 ft.
FORMAT: CP-NOA
BROKER: Bill Whitley of Media Services Group
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $40K deposit.
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
703-818-2425
