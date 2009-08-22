TV



KWWF (DT)/Waterloo, Iowa

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: Fusion Communications (David McAnally, president)

SELLER: Valley Bank (Larry Hensen, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 22, 500 kW, ant. 92 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: $2 million promissory note, plus debtor-in-possession financing in bankruptcy proceeding of EBC loaned by Seller to EBC, plus attorney's fees incurred by Seller in the EBC proceedings.

KDEV-LP/Cheyenne, K61DX/Laramie and K21CV/Rawlins,Wyo.

PRICE: $50,000

BUYER: Fusion Communications (David McAnally, president)

SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Jason Roberts, secretary)

FACILITIES: KDEV-LP: Ch. 40, 150 kW; K61DX: Ch. 61, 1.31 kW, ant. 936 ft.; K21CV: Ch. 21, 1.12 kW, ant. 161 ft.

AFFILIATION: KDEV-LP: ABC; K61DX: ABC; K21CV: ABC

COMMENT: Buyer is assuming Silver Point Capital's SP Cheyenne LLC rights.

W31CA/Charleston, W.Va.

PRICE: $35,000

BUYER: Four Winds Television (Erwin Conrad, president)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 31, 11.2 kW, ant. 279 ft.

AFFILIATION: TBN

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $3,500 deposit.



RADIO



KUPL-FM, KUFO-FM, KINK-FM & KCMD-AM/Portland, Ore.

PRICE: $40 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Alpha Broadcasting Corp. (Lawrence Wilson, president); owns two other stations in the market: KXL-AM & KXTG-FM/Portland

SELLER: CBS Radio (Dan Mason, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KUPL-FM: 98.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 1,647 ft.; KUFO-FM: 101.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,647 ft.; KINK-FM: 101.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,646 ft.; KCMD-AM: 970 kHz, 5 kW day/night

FORMAT: KUPL-FM: Country; KUFO-FM: AOR; KINK-FM: Adult Album Alternative; KCMD-AM: Talk

BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.

KDES-FM/Redlands (Palm Springs), Calif.

PRICE: $7.1 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: LC Media LP (Roy Laughlin, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: R&R Radio Corp. (Mike Keane, general manager/director)

FACILITIES: 104.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 673 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies

COMMENT: Buyer is assuming Liberman Broadcasting's rights to acquire the station per the asset purchase agreement entered into between Seller and Liberman in November 2007.

WNRR-AM/Augusta, Ga.

PRICE: $650,000

TERMS: Release from note liability

BUYER: MJS LLC (Michael Sbuttoni, member/manager); owns no otherstations

SELLER: Will Nunley Broadcasting LLC (Will Nunley, member/manager)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: News/Talk/Sport

COMMENT: Release of Seller's liability under the 2007 promissory note with Eastern Broadcasting Group (EBG).

NEW-FM(CP)/Bullard (Tyler-Longview), Texas

PRICE: $500,000

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Waller Media LLC (Dudley Waller, president/CEO); owns four other stations in the market: KEBE-AM, KDVE-FM, KFRO-FM & KLJT-FM/Tyler-Longview

SELLER: JER Licenses LLC (Jon Robinson, member)

FACILITIES: 94.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 565 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

BROKER: Bill Whitley of Media Services Group

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $40K deposit.



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425