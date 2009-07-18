TV



KALO (DT)/Honolulu, Hawaii

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: One Love Outreach (David Tipton, president)

SELLER: Pacifica Broadcasting (Christopher Racine, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 38, 206 kW, ant. 1,900 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

KUKC-LP/Kansas City, Mo.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Silver Point Capital LP (Edward Mule, director)

SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Jason Roberts, secretary)

FACILITIES: Ch. 48, 12.7 kW, ant. 986 ft.

AFFILIATION: Univision

BROKER: PatrickCommunications

KLAO-LP/Corpus Christi, Texas

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Hosanna Apostolic Ministries Broadcasting Corp. (Gaspar Cota, president)

SELLER: Daniel Gomez

FACILITIES: Ch. 51, 10 kW, ant. 397 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: $150K paid in full.

KLRA-LP/Little Rock and KEJC-LP/Sheridan, Ark.

PRICE: $100,000

BUYER: Silver Point Capital LP (Edward Mule, director)

SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Jason Roberts, secretary)

FACILITIES: KLRA-LP: Ch. 58, 50 kW, ant. 486 ft.; KEJC-LP: Ch. 47, 104.6 kW

AFFILIATION: KLRA-LP: Univision; KEJC-LP: MyNetwork TV

BROKER: PatrickCommunications



RADIO



WFNO-AM/Norco (New Orleans), La.

PRICE: $1.4 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Sunburst Media (John Borders, president/director); owns four other stations, including KCIL-FM/New Orleans

SELLER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Felix Perez, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 830 kHz, 5 kW day/750 W night

FORMAT: Spanish/Christian

COMMENT: $1.35 million cash at closing, including $100K escrow deposit, plus $50K holdback in escrow. Purchase price includes consideration fornon-compete.

WGMF-FM/Tunkhannock (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton), Pa.

PRICE: $1 million

TERMS: Cash plus additional considerations

BUYER: Family Life Ministries (Rick Snavely, president); owns 14 other stations, including WCIG-FM/Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

SELLER: GEOS Communications (Benjamin Smith, general partner)

FACILITIES: 107.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 725 ft.

FORMAT: 1970sOldies

COMMENT: $50K escrow deposit, plus $500K cash at closing, plus $450K balance payable as follows: all at closing; or $150K on Dec, 31, 2009, June 30, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2010; or $12.5K monthly for 36 months starting one month following closing. Additional considerations: Buyer to assign to Seller its license for FM translators W236BB and W290BS; Buyer to donate FCC license to WCIG to Telikoja Education Broadcasting; Buyer and Seller to share costs of any transfer fees; Buyer to be responsible for dismantling antennas purchased from Seller.

KQLX-FM & KQLX-AM/Lisbon (Fargo-Moorhead), N.D.

PRICE: $750,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Great Plains Integrated Marketing (Scott Hennen, president/CEO); owns two other stations, including WZFG-AM & KEGK-FM/Fargo-Moorhead

SELLER: Sheyenne Valley Broadcasting (Terry Loomis, president)

FACILITIES: KQLX-FM: 106.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 715 ft.; KQLX-AM: 890 kHz, 2 kW

FORMAT: KQLX-FM: Talk; KQLX-AM: Information

COMMENT: $250K cash at closing, including $20K escrow deposit, plus $500K promissory note.

WLKN-FM/Cleveland (Sheboygan), Wis.

PRICE: $600,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Seehafer Broadcasting Corp. (Don Seehafer, president/GM); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Radio K-T (Jack Taddeo, president)

FACILITIES: 98.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 292 ft.

FORMAT: AdultContemporary

BROKER: Kozacko Media Services

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $35K escrow deposit.



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com703-818-2425