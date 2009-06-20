TV



KSQA/Topeka, Kan.

PRICE: $12,000

BUYER: KSQA LLC (Barbara Wade,member)

SELLER: Cooper Fowler Media (Sheila Talley Robertson, general partner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 22, 5,000 kW, ant. 738 ft.

COMMENT: In additionto purchase price, Buyer shall provide the general partners of Seller with a 49% ownership interest in Buyer.

KZOD/Odessa, Texas

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network (Antonio Cesar Guel, president)

SELLER: Italcast Corp. (Giovanni Merizalde, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 62, 0.3 kW

K10PF/Beaumont, Texas

PRICE: Donation

BUYER: United With Christ Ministries (Daniel Ponce, president/CEO)

SELLER: Marshall Martin

FACILITIES: Ch. 10, 0.4 kW

COMMENT: Construction permit donated as gift.



RADIO



KVTT-FM/Dallas (Dallas-Fort Worth), Texas

PRICE: $18 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: North Texas Public Broadcasting (Mary Anne Alhadeff, president/CEO); owns one other station, KERA-FM/Dallas-Fort Worth

SELLER: Covenant Educational Media (Fletcher Anderson, president)

FACILITIES: 91.7 MHz, 75 kW, ant. 1,211 ft.

FORMAT: Christian/Talk

BROKER: Public Radio Capital and Kalil & Co., Inc.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $1 million escrow deposit.

KMRJ-FM/Rancho Mirage (Palm Springs), Calif.

PRICE: $3 million

TERMS: Cash and note

BUYER: RM Broadcasting LLC (Todd Marker, VP); owns two other stations, including KJJZ-FM and KPLM-FM/Palm Springs

SELLER: Daniel P. Mitchell

FACILITIES: 99.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Rock

COMMENT: $200K escrow deposit, $2.5M cash at closing, $300K promissory note.

KYEN-FM/Severance (Fort Collins-Greeley) and KPAU-FM/Center, Colo.

PRICE: $805,000

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Cochise Broadcasting LLC (Ted Tucker Sr., managing member); owns 13 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: College Creek Media LLC (Neal Robinson, president)

FACILITIES: KYEN-FM: 103.9 MHz, 17 kW, ant. 1,221 ft.; KPAU-FM: 103.5 MHz, 460 W, ant. 26 ft.

FORMAT: Dark

COMMENT: $780K for KYEN-FM, $25K for KPAU-FM; $100K buyer's deposit plus $150K escrow deposit plus $555K cash at closing.

WLTQ-AM/Charleston, S.C.

PRICE: $650,000

TERMS: Cash and note

BUYER: Katrina Chase; owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Indigo Radio LLC (Mark Jorgenson, managing member)

FACILITIES: 730 kHz, 1 kW day/83 W night

FORMAT: Dark

COMMENT: $50K escrow deposit; balance as promissory note.

KGSG-FM/Pasco (Richland-Kennewick-Pasco), Wash.

PRICE: $650,000

TERMS: Cash and note

BUYER: Alexandra Communications (Tom Hodgins, president); owns four other stations, including KUJ-AM and KUJJ-FM/Richland-Kennewick-Pasco

SELLER: Gospel Music Broadcasting Corp. (Martin Gibbs, president)

FACILITIES: 93.7 MHz, 600 W, ant. 958 ft.

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: MCH Enterprises

NEW-FM(CP)/Cuba, NEW-FM(CP)/Wheatland and KLPW-FM/Elsberry (St. Louis), Mo.

PRICE: $344,000

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Randy Wachter; owns one other station in the market, KQQX-FM/St. Louis

SELLER: Marathon Media Group LLC (Chris Devine, president)

FACILITIES: NEW-FM/Cuba: 101.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 171 ft.; NEW-FM/Wheatland: 102.3 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 361 ft.; KLPW-FM: 101.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 466 ft.

FORMAT: NEW-FM/Cuba: CP-NOA; NEW-FM/Wheatland: CP-NOA; KLPW-FM: Country

COMMENT: $100K escrow deposit plus $35K at the Cuba CP closing plus $209K at the KLPW-FM closing.



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425