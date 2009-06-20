Deals
TV
KSQA/Topeka, Kan.
PRICE: $12,000
BUYER: KSQA LLC (Barbara Wade,member)
SELLER: Cooper Fowler Media (Sheila Talley Robertson, general partner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 22, 5,000 kW, ant. 738 ft.
COMMENT: In additionto purchase price, Buyer shall provide the general partners of Seller with a 49% ownership interest in Buyer.
KZOD/Odessa, Texas
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network (Antonio Cesar Guel, president)
SELLER: Italcast Corp. (Giovanni Merizalde, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 62, 0.3 kW
K10PF/Beaumont, Texas
PRICE: Donation
BUYER: United With Christ Ministries (Daniel Ponce, president/CEO)
SELLER: Marshall Martin
FACILITIES: Ch. 10, 0.4 kW
COMMENT: Construction permit donated as gift.
RADIO
KVTT-FM/Dallas (Dallas-Fort Worth), Texas
PRICE: $18 million
TERMS: Asset sale
BUYER: North Texas Public Broadcasting (Mary Anne Alhadeff, president/CEO); owns one other station, KERA-FM/Dallas-Fort Worth
SELLER: Covenant Educational Media (Fletcher Anderson, president)
FACILITIES: 91.7 MHz, 75 kW, ant. 1,211 ft.
FORMAT: Christian/Talk
BROKER: Public Radio Capital and Kalil & Co., Inc.
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $1 million escrow deposit.
KMRJ-FM/Rancho Mirage (Palm Springs), Calif.
PRICE: $3 million
TERMS: Cash and note
BUYER: RM Broadcasting LLC (Todd Marker, VP); owns two other stations, including KJJZ-FM and KPLM-FM/Palm Springs
SELLER: Daniel P. Mitchell
FACILITIES: 99.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Classic Rock
COMMENT: $200K escrow deposit, $2.5M cash at closing, $300K promissory note.
KYEN-FM/Severance (Fort Collins-Greeley) and KPAU-FM/Center, Colo.
PRICE: $805,000
TERMS: Asset sale
BUYER: Cochise Broadcasting LLC (Ted Tucker Sr., managing member); owns 13 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: College Creek Media LLC (Neal Robinson, president)
FACILITIES: KYEN-FM: 103.9 MHz, 17 kW, ant. 1,221 ft.; KPAU-FM: 103.5 MHz, 460 W, ant. 26 ft.
FORMAT: Dark
COMMENT: $780K for KYEN-FM, $25K for KPAU-FM; $100K buyer's deposit plus $150K escrow deposit plus $555K cash at closing.
WLTQ-AM/Charleston, S.C.
PRICE: $650,000
TERMS: Cash and note
BUYER: Katrina Chase; owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Indigo Radio LLC (Mark Jorgenson, managing member)
FACILITIES: 730 kHz, 1 kW day/83 W night
FORMAT: Dark
COMMENT: $50K escrow deposit; balance as promissory note.
KGSG-FM/Pasco (Richland-Kennewick-Pasco), Wash.
PRICE: $650,000
TERMS: Cash and note
BUYER: Alexandra Communications (Tom Hodgins, president); owns four other stations, including KUJ-AM and KUJJ-FM/Richland-Kennewick-Pasco
SELLER: Gospel Music Broadcasting Corp. (Martin Gibbs, president)
FACILITIES: 93.7 MHz, 600 W, ant. 958 ft.
FORMAT: Gospel
BROKER: MCH Enterprises
NEW-FM(CP)/Cuba, NEW-FM(CP)/Wheatland and KLPW-FM/Elsberry (St. Louis), Mo.
PRICE: $344,000
TERMS: Asset sale
BUYER: Randy Wachter; owns one other station in the market, KQQX-FM/St. Louis
SELLER: Marathon Media Group LLC (Chris Devine, president)
FACILITIES: NEW-FM/Cuba: 101.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 171 ft.; NEW-FM/Wheatland: 102.3 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 361 ft.; KLPW-FM: 101.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 466 ft.
FORMAT: NEW-FM/Cuba: CP-NOA; NEW-FM/Wheatland: CP-NOA; KLPW-FM: Country
COMMENT: $100K escrow deposit plus $35K at the Cuba CP closing plus $209K at the KLPW-FM closing.
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
703-818-2425
