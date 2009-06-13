TV



KKYK (DT)/Camden, KTVV-LP/Hot Springs, KHTE-LP, KHUG-LP & KKYK-CA/Little Rock and KWBK-LP/Pine Bluff, Ark.

PRICE: $1.150 million

BUYER: Bank of Little Rock

SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Jason Roberts, secretary)

FACILITIES: KKYK (DT): DTV Ch. 49, 1,000 kW, ant. 600 ft.; KTVV-LP: Ch. 18, 150 kW, ant. 801 ft.; KHTE-LP: Ch. 50, 150 kW, ant. 463 ft.; KHUG-LP: Ch. 14, 15.5 kW, ant. 358 ft.; KKYK-CA: Ch. 20, 150 kW; KWBK-LP: Ch. 45, 150 kW, ant. 502 ft.

BROKER: PatrickCommunications

WTNB-CA/Cleveland, Tenn.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: PTP Holdings LLC (Joe Palo, manager/member)

SELLER: North Georgia Television (Doug Jensen, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 27, 5.88 kW, ant. 381 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: $10K deposit plus $90K cash at closing plus $250K promissory note.

W63CK & WOIL-LP/Talladega, Ala.

PRICE: $200,000

BUYER: Joseph V. Early

SELLER: Sanctuary Broadcasting (Freddie Edwards, president)

FACILITIES: W63CK: Ch. 63, 5.5 kW, ant. 59 ft.; WOIL-LP: Ch. 47, 22.5 kW, ant. 1,118 ft.

AFFILIATION: W63CK: Ind.; WOIL-LP: Ind.

COMMENT: $2K pre-paid plus $198K at closing.

KOHA-LP/Omaha, Neb.

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Daystar Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)

SELLER: Cathleen D. Hancock

FACILITIES: Ch. 48, 150 kW, ant. 1,833 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications

COMMENT: $7,500 escrow deposit; balance in cash at closing.



RADIO



KCYE-FM/North Las Vegas and KBET-AM/Winchester (LasVegas), Nev.

PRICE: $15.25 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Royce International Broadcasting Co. (Edward Stolz II, president/CEO); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Beasley Broadcast Group (George Beasley, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: KCYE-FM: 104.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 3,701 ft.; KBET-AM: 790 kHz, 1 kW day/300 W night

FORMAT: KCYE-FM: Country; KBET-AM: Country/Sports

BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner & Co.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $1 million escrow deposit. Deal also includes intellectual property of KFRH-FM/Boulder City, Nev.

WAMO-FM/Beaver Falls, WAMO-AM/Millvale and WPGR-AM/Monroeville (Pittsburgh), Pa.

PRICE: $8.9 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Saint Joseph Missions (Matthew Gorsich, president/treasurer); owns no other stations

SELLER: SheridanBroadcasting Corp. (Ronald DavenportJr., president)

FACILITIES: WAMO-FM: 106.7 MHz, 37 kW, ant. 554 ft.; WAMO-AM: 860 kHz, 1 kW day/830 W night; WPGR-AM: 1510 kHz, 5 kW day/1 W night

FORMAT: WAMO-FM: Urban; WAMO-AM: Urban/Oldies; WPGR-AM: Gospel

BROKER: Bill Schutz of Schutz & Co. LLC

KXAM-AM/Mesa(Phoenix), Ariz.

PRICE: $1 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: IHR Educational Broadcasting (Douglas Sherman, president/treasurer); owns 12 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Embee Broadcasting (Byron Gerson, president)

FACILITIES: 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: Dark



