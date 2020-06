TV



WBKI-TV/Campbellsville and WBKI-CA/Louisville, Ky.

PRICE: $1.6 million

BUYER: Fusion Communications (Jeff Lyle, president/owner)

SELLER: Cascade Broadcasting Group LLC (Carol LaFever, CEO)

FACILITIES: WBKI-TV: Ch. 34, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,270 ft.; WBKI-CA: Ch. 28, 21.1 kW, ant. 419 ft.

AFFILIATION: WBKI-TV: CW; WBKI-CA: CW

BROKER: CobbCorp LLC

COMMENT: $320K escrow deposit.

KAMK-LP/Eugene and KTVC (TV)/Roseburg, Ore.

PRICE: $1.18 million

BUYER: Better Life Television (Robert Heisler, president)

SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Jason Roberts, secretary)

BROKER: Patrick Communications

FACILITIES: KAMK-LP: Ch. 49, 10 kW, ant. 978 ft.; KTVC (TV): Ch. 36, 42.7 kW, ant. 692 ft.

W56EB/Tampa, Fla.; K41IO/Las Vegas, Nev.; K34FM/Austin and K44HH/Lubbock, Texas

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Enlace Christian Television (Jonas Gonzalez, president)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: W56EB: Ch. 56, 65 kW; K41IO: Ch. 41, 150 kW; K34FM: Ch. 34, 8 kW; K44HH: Ch. 44, 5 kW

AFFILIATION: W56EB: TBN; K41IO: TBN; K34FM: TBN; K44HH: TBN

COMMENT: Payable $10,417 monthly for 24 months.



RADIO



KXTG-FM &KXL-AM/Portland, Ore.

PRICE: $11 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Alpha Broadcasting Corp. (Larry Wilson, chairman/CEO); owns no other stations

SELLER: Rose City Radio Corp. (Troy Scheer, VP)

FACILITIES: KXTG-FM: 95.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,266 ft.; KXL-AM: 750 kHz, 50 kW day/20 kW night

FORMAT: KXTG-FM: Sports; KXL-AM: News/Talk/Sports

BROKER: Doug Ferber of DEFcom LLC

KLOK-AM/San Jose, Calif.

PRICE: $7.7 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Principle BroadcastingNetwork LLC (Sandra Miller, secretary/treasurer); owns four other stations, none in thismarket

SELLER: Univision (Gary Stone, president/COO, radio)

FACILITIES: 1170 kHz, 50 kW day/5 kW night

FORMAT: Spanish/Talk/Sports

BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.

WQFL-FM/Rockford and WGSL-FM/Loves Park (Rockford), Ill.

PRICE: $2 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president/CEO); owns 246 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: First Assembly of God Church (Mark Brynteson,station general manager)

FACILITIES: WQFL-FM: 100.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 489 ft.; WGSL-FM: 91.1 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 528 ft.

FORMAT: WQFL-FM: Christian Contemporary; WGSL-FM:Inspiration

BROKER: Media Venture Partners

COMMENT: $1 million cash at closing plus $1 million promissory note.

WLAB-FM/Fort Wayne, Ind.

PRICE: $1 million

TERMS: Assetsale

BUYER: StarEducationalMedia Network (Melissa Montana, president);owns no otherstations

SELLER: Indiana District-Lutheran Church (Daniel May, president)

FACILITIES: 88.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 607 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

BROKER: Mark W. Jorgensonof Jorgenson Broadcast Brokerage and Greg Guy of Patrick Communications

WCAR-AM/Livonia (Detroit) and WOAP-AM/Waverly (Traverse City-Petoskey), Mich.

PRICE: $1.03million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Birach Broadcasting Corp. (Sima Birach, president); owns 23 other stations, including WNZK-AMand WPON-AM/Detroit

SELLER: 1090 InvestmentsLLC (George Schwartz,manager)

FACILITIES: WCAR-AM: 1090 kHz, 1 kW day/800 W night; WOAP-AM: 1080 kHz, 50 kW day/5 kW night

FORMAT: WCAR-AM: Religion; WOAP-AM:Dark

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $25K deposit.



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com703-818-2425