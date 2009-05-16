TV



KQDK-CA/Aurora, Colo.; KWWF (TV)/Waterloo, Iowa; KQCK (DT)/Cheyenne, Wyo.

PRICE: $7.05 million

BUYER: Valley Bank

SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Jason Roberts, secretary)

FACILITIES: KQDK-CA: Ch. 39, 35 kW, ant.-1,592 ft.; KWWF (TV): Ch. 22, 500 kW, ant. 92 ft.; KQCK (TV): DTV Ch. 11, 18 kW, ant. 1,308 ft.

AFFILIATION: KQDK-CA: Ind.; KWWF (TV): Ind.; KQCK (TV): ABC/RTN

BROKER: PatrickCommunications

KBTZ-LP/Bozeman, KBTZ (TV)/Butte, KLMN (TV)/Great Falls, KEXI-LP & KMMF-LP/Kalispell and KMMF (TV)/Missoula, Mont.

PRICE: $1.3 million

BUYER: Max MediaLLC (John Trinder, president)

SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Jason Roberts, secretary)

FACILITIES: KBTZ-LP: Ch. 32, 53 kW; KBTZ (TV): Ch. 24, 330 kW, ant. 1,870 ft.; KLMN (TV): Ch. 26, 355 kW, ant. 214 ft.; KEXI-LP: Ch. 35, 10 kW, ant. 2,566 ft.; KMMF-LP: Ch. 34, 9.8 kW, ant. 420 ft.; KMMF (TV): Ch. 17, 589 kW, ant. 2,060 ft.

AFFILIATION: KBTZ-LP: Fox/My; KBTZ (TV): Fox/My; KLMN (TV): Fox/My; KEXI-LP: Fox/My; KMMF-LP: Fox/My; KMMF (TV): Fox/My

BROKER: PatrickCommunications

KCHM-LP & KWDW-LP/Oklahoma City, KOKT-LP/Sulphur, KUTU-CA/Tulsa and KUOK (TV)/Woodward, Okla.

PRICE: $1.3 million

BUYER: Tyler Media Corp. (Skip Stow, president/CEO)

SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Jason Roberts, secretary)

FACILITIES: KCHM-LP: Ch. 36, 30 kW, ant. 121 ft.; KWDW-LP: Ch. 48, 18.1 kW, ant. 669 ft.; KOKT-LP:Ch. 20, 52.4 kW, ant. 589 ft.; KUTU-CA: Ch. 25, 5.06 kW, ant. 489 ft.; KUOK (TV): Ch. 35, 320 kW, ant. 1,111 ft.

AFFILIATION: KCHM-LP: Univision; KWDW-LP: Univision; KOKT-LP: Univision; KUTU-CA: Univision; KUOK (TV): Univision

BROKER: PatrickCommunications

K53IX/Big Spring and K66GG/Odessa, Texas

PRICE: $70,000

BUYER: Issac Ruiz Mora

SELLER: Hispanic Christian Community Network (Antonio Cesar Guel, president)

FACILITIES: K53IX: Ch. 53, 7.9 kW, ant. 587 ft.; K66GG: Ch. 66,0.3 kW

AFFILIATION: K53IX: Independent/Spanish



RADIO



WSJF-FM/St. Augustine Beach and WHJX-FM/Baldwin (Jacksonville), Fla.; WFJO-FM/Folkston, Ga.

PRICE: $3.6 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Family Broadcasting LLC (Jose Pomales, president/managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Tama Broadcasting (Scott Savage, receiver)

FACILITIES: WSJF-FM: 105.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 131 ft.; WHJX-FM: 105.7 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 492 ft.; WFJO-FM: 92.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 459 ft.

FORMAT: WSJF-FM: Oldies; WHJX-FM: Tropical; WFJO-FM: Mexican

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $180K escrow deposit.



WILW-FM/Avalon (Atlantic City-Cape May), N.J.

PRICE: $1.48 million

TERMS: Cash plus release from note

BUYER: Enrico Brancadora; owns one other station, WIBG-AM/Atlantic City-Cape May

SELLER: Coastal Broadcasting Systems (Robert Maschio, president)

FACILITIES: 94.3 MHz,3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies

COMMENT: $1.375 million cash at closing; Buyer shall release Seller from $100K promissory note at closing.



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425