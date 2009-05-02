TV



WOAC (TV)/Troy, Ohio

PRICE: $7,000,000

BUYER: Tri-State Christian TV (Garth Coonce, president and founder)

SELLER: Multicultural Capital Trust (Lee Shubert, trustee)

FACILITIES: DTV Ch. 47, 1,000 kW, ant. 440 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $500K escrow deposit.

WMAK (DT)/Knoxville, Tenn.

PRICE: $2,000,000

BUYER: Daystar Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)

SELLER: Knoxville Channel 7 LLC (J.P. Engelbrecht, president)

FACILITIES: DTV Ch. 7, 95 kW, ant. 1,256 ft.

AFFILIATION: RTN

BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $100K escrow deposit.

K17HK/Beaumont, Texas

PRICE: $7,500

BUYER: Gerald R. Proctor

SELLER: Agape Broadcasters (Barry Thompson Sr., president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 17, 20 kW, ant. 315 ft.



RADIO



KCOH-AM/Houston (Houston-Galveston), Texas

PRICE: $8.75 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Paraclete Church Ministries (Jesse Dunn, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: KCOH Inc. (Mike Petrizzo, executive VP)

FACILITIES: 1430 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Urban

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $250K escrow deposit.

KBBN-FM & KCNI-AM/Broken Bow, Neb.

PRICE: $580,000

TERMS: Stock sale for cash and note

BUYER: Custer County Broadcasting (David Birnie, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Custer County Broadcasting (Liane Griffith, president)

FACILITIES: KBBN-FM: 95.3 MHz, 30 kW, ant. 574 ft.; KCNI-AM: 1280 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: KBBN-FM: Classic Rock; KCNI-AM: Country

COMMENT: Buyer is purchasing all of the shares of stock in Custer County Broadcasting, licensee of KBBN-FM and KCNI-AM, from Seller. $58K cash at closing plus $522K promissory note.

KRBL-FM/Idalou(Lubbock), Texas

PRICE: $450,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Albert and Ricky Benavides (Albert Benavides, co-owner); owns no other stations

SELLER: Kenneth Ramsey

FACILITIES: 105.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Media Services Group

COMMENT: $80K escrow deposit plus $20K cash at closing plus $350K promissory note.

KPLD-FM/Kanab, Utah

PRICE: $400,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Canyon Media (Kent Frandsen, president); owns two other stations, KZNU-AM and KONY-FM

SELLER: Marathon Media Group LLC (Chris Devine, president)

FACILITIES: 101.1 MHz, 79 kW, ant. 1,969 ft.

FORMAT: Alternative/Rock

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $20K escrow deposit.

WFRM-FM/Portville (Olean), N.Y.

PRICE: $275,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: ColonialRadio Group (Jeffrey Andrulonis, president); owns two otherstations, WLMI-FM and WXMT-FM/Olean

SELLER: Allegheny Mountain Network (Cary Simpson,president)

FACILITIES: 96.7MHz, 460 W, ant.509 ft.

FORMAT: Simply About Music

BROKER: Ray Rosenblum

COMMENT: $5K escrow deposit, $25K cashat closing and apromissory notefor $245K.

WINI-AM/Murphysboro (Marion-Carbondale), Ill.

PRICE: $250,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: WINI Group LLC (John Scheper, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: RadioStation WINIPartnership (DaleAdkins, generalpartner)

FACILITIES: 1420 kHz, 420 W day/500 W night

FORMAT: News/Talk/Sports

COMMENT: Payablein cash at closing;$5K escrow deposit.



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425