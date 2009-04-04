TV



KTNC-TV/Concord, KUNO-TV/Fort Bragg, KMPH-CA/Merced, KFRE-TV/Sanger, KDSL-CA/Ukiah and KMPH-TV/Visalia, Calif.; KPTH/Sioux City, Iowa; KPTP-LP/Norfolk, KPTM (TV) & KKAZ-CA/Omaha, Neb.; KKNJ-LP/Alamogordo, KCWF-CA/Las Cruces and KCWO-CA/Silver City, N.M.; WCWG (TV)/Lexington, N.C.; KAZH (TV)/Baytown and KDBC-TV/El Paso, Texas; KCWK (TV)/Walla Walla and KCWK-LP/Yakima, Wash.

PRICE: $260 million

BUYER: TTBG LLC(David Roberts, VP)

SELLER: New World TV Group (Bert Ellis, member)

FACILITIES: KTNC-TV: Ch. 42, 1290 kW, ant. 2,809 ft.; KUNO-TV: DTV Ch. 8, 26 kW, ant. 2,441ft.; KMPH-CA: Ch. 17, 0.5 kW, ant. 2,191 ft.; KFRE-TV: Ch. 59, 4287 kW, ant. 2,103 ft.; KDSL-CA: Ch. 19, 12.7 kW, ant. 576 ft.; KMPH-TV: Ch. 26, 3240 kW, ant. 2,599 ft.; KPTH: DTV Ch. 49, 1000 kW, ant. 1,926 ft.; KPTP-LP: Ch. 57, 6.6 kW, ant. 505 ft.; KPTM (TV): Ch. 42, 4800 kW, ant. 1,558 ft.; KKAZ-CA: Ch. 24, 12.30 kW, ant. 115 ft.; KKNJ-LP: Ch. 36, 1.6 kW; KCWF-CA: Ch. 20, 0.99 kW; KCWO-CA: Ch. 2, 0.104 kW, ant. 991 ft.; WCWG (TV): Ch. 20, 5000 kW, ant. 1,814 ft.; KAZH (TV): Ch. 57, 5000 kW, ant. 1,959 ft.; KDBC-TV: Ch. 4, 100 kW, ant. 1,558 ft.; KCWK (TV): DTV Ch. 9, 45 kW, ant. 1,335 ft.; KCWK-LP: Ch. 27, 44 kW, ant. 797 ft.

AFFILIATION: KTNC-TV: TuV; KUNO-TV: TuV; KMPH-CA: Dark; KFRE-TV: CW; KDSL-CA: Dark; KMPH-TV: Fox; KPTH: Fox; KPTP-LP: Fox; KPTM (TV): Fox; KKAZ-CA: My; KKNJ-LP: CBS; KCWF-CA: CBS; KCWO-CA: CBS; WCWG (TV): CW; KAZH (TV): TuV; KDBC-TV: CBS; KCWK (TV): Dark; KCWK-LP: CW

COMMENT: New World TV Group is assigning to TTBG LLC its rights to acquire the licenses of Pappas Telecasting's stations per a bankruptcy court order sale.

KNVA (TV)/Austin, Texas

PRICE: $6 million

BUYER: Vaughan Media (Thomas Vaughan, sole officer/director)

SELLER: 54 Broadcasting (Mark Goldberg, secretary)

FACILITIES: Ch. 54, 5000 kW, ant 1,227 ft.

AFFILIATION: CW/My

COMMENT: LIN Television acquired, then assigned to Vaughan Media an option to purchase 95.51% of the common stock of 54 Broadcasting held by LS Communications Ltd. (67.42%), Goldberg-Hirsch Ventures LP (16.85%) and Ronnel Oliviera (11.24%). LIN will continue to provide services to the station via an LMA following the closing of the sale.

K22IT/Provo, K59GS/Salt Lake City and K49GD/Spanish Fork, Utah

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Exitos Hispanic Broadcasting (Victor Galindo, president)

SELLER: Alpha & Omega Communications LLC (Pat Openshaw, manager/member)

FACILITIES: K22IT: Ch. 22, 11.350 kW, ant. 9,456 ft.; K59GS: Ch. 59, 5.3 kW; K49GD: Ch. 49, 7 kW, ant. 9,456 ft.

AFFILIATION: K49GD: TBN

COMMENT: $70K down payment, plus $30K cash at closing plus $200K promissory note.

W36CO/St. Petersburg, Fla.

PRICE: $225,000

BUYER: Local HDTV (John Salov, president)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 36,3.8 kW

AFFILIATION: TBN

BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.

COMMENT: $22.5Kescrow deposit.

KTXX-FM/Karnes City, Texas

PRICE: $1.58 million

TERMS: Forgiveness of loan

BUYER: Border Media Partners LLC (Jeffrey Hinson, president/CEO); owns 27 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Palm Broadcasting (Robert Walker, president)

FACILITIES: 103.1 MHz, 49 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Oldies

WAZX-AM/Smyrna(Atlanta), Ga.

PRICE: $1.5 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: DTS Broadcasting LLC (Tok Cha Stewart, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Javier Macias

FACILITIES: 1550 kHz, 50 kW day/16 W night

FORMAT: Dark

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $45K escrow deposit.

