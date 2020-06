TV



K52IS & KUIL-LP/Beaumont, KVHP-LP/Jasper, Texas

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Blue Bonnet Communications (Syd Dyer Jr., president)

SELLER: Blue Bonnet Communications (Syd Dyer Jr., president)

FACILITIES: K52IS: Ch. 52, 50 kW, ant. 527 ft.; KUIL-LP: Ch. 64, 150 kW, ant. 361 ft.; KVHP-LP: Ch. 66, 20 kW, ant. 476 ft.

AFFILIATION: KUIL-LP: Ind.; KVHP-LP: Fox

COMMENT: Syd Dyer Jr. and Lester Langley Jr. are selling 50% of the stock in Blue Bonnet Communications to Thomas Henning for $1 million.

W18BG/Danville, Va.

PRICE: $20,000

BUYER: Star News Corp. (Azile Roark, president)

SELLER: Tri-State Christian TV (Garth Coonce, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 18, 7.5 kW, ant. 569 ft.

AFFILIATION: TBN

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $4K escrow deposit.

WPHJ-CA/Vidalia, Ga.

PRICE: $10,500

BUYER: Southern Media Associates (Bill Garlen, president)

SELLER: Pebble Road Investments LLC (Christi Warren-Deal, manager)

FACILITIES: Ch. 46, 45.7 kW, ant 136 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: $1K plus LMA fee of $9.5K.

RADIO



KBNP-AM/Portland, Ore.

PRICE: $1.09 million

TERMS: Stock sale

BUYER: KBNP Radio; owns no other stations

SELLER: Alan M. Gottlieb

FACILITIES: 1410 kHz, 5 kW day/9 W night

FORMAT: Business News

COMMENT: Seller is selling his 34% interest to the other two shareholders, increasing their stakes from 33% to 50%.

WWHK-FM/Concord, N.H.

PRICE: $950,000

TERMS: Stock sale

BUYER: Birch Broadcasting (Andrew Sumereau, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Vox Media Corp. (Bruce Danziger, CEO)

FACILITIES: 102.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 285 ft.

FORMAT: Dark

BROKER: Richard A. Foreman Associates

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $100K deposit. Buyer is assuming Nassau Broadcasting's rights to purchase the company's stock.

WTHG-FM/Hinesville (Savannah), Ga.

PRICE: $700,000

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: WRGO Radio LLC (Richard Pope, member/manager); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Tama Broadcasting (Scott Savage, receiver)

FACILITIES: 104.7 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 469 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Rock

BROKER: Hadden & Assoc. Media Brokers

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $35K escrow deposit.

KNKN-FM & KRMX-AM/Pueblo, Colo.

PRICE: $500,000

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Exodus Broadcasting (Dave Moore); owns no other stations

SELLER: Metropolitan Radio Group (Mark Acker, president)

FACILITIES: KNKN-FM: 106.9 MHz, 51 kW, ant. 110 ft.; KRMX-AM: 690 kHz, 250 W day/24 W night

FORMAT: KNKN-FM: Spanish/Variety; KRMX-AM:Mexican

BROKER: Jody McCoy of Media Services Group and John Pierce of John Pierce & Co. LLC

KREF-AM/Norman (Oklahoma City), Okla.

PRICE: $350,000

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Metro Radio Group LLC (Randal Laffoon, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Fox Broadcasting Co. (John Fox, president)

FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: Sports

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $10K escrow deposit.

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com703-818-2425