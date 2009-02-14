Deals
TV
WCWJ (TV)/Jacksonville, Fla.
PRICE: $18 million
BUYER: Nexstar Broadcasting Group (Perry Sook, president/CEO)
SELLER: Media General (James Zimmerman, president/broadcast division)
FACILITIES: Ch. 17, 4,680 kW, ant. 997 ft.
AFFILIATION: CW
BROKER: Banc of America Securities
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $1 million escrow deposit.
W46CF/Moulton & W45CW/Russellville, Ala.
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: WMTY Inc. (William Nichols, president)
SELLER: Unity Broadcasting (William Lambert, CEO)
FACILITIES: W46CF: Ch. 46, 150 kW, ant. 421 ft.; W45CW: Ch. 45, 45 kW, ant. 332 ft.
AFFILIATION: W46CF: Ind.
COMMENT: $100K cash at closing plus $400K promissory note.
RADIO
KEOR-AM/Catoosa (Tulsa), Okla.
PRICE: $532,500
TERMS: Asset sale, cash
BUYER: Catholic Diocese of Tulsa (John Johnson, chancellor); owns no other stations
SELLER: The RAFTT Corp. (Jerome Friemel, president)
FACILITIES: 1120 kHz, 2 kW
FORMAT: Dark
BROKER: John W. Saunders
COMMENT: $30K escrow.
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.