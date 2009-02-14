TV



WCWJ (TV)/Jacksonville, Fla.

PRICE: $18 million

BUYER: Nexstar Broadcasting Group (Perry Sook, president/CEO)

SELLER: Media General (James Zimmerman, president/broadcast division)

FACILITIES: Ch. 17, 4,680 kW, ant. 997 ft.

AFFILIATION: CW

BROKER: Banc of America Securities

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $1 million escrow deposit.

W46CF/Moulton & W45CW/Russellville, Ala.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: WMTY Inc. (William Nichols, president)

SELLER: Unity Broadcasting (William Lambert, CEO)

FACILITIES: W46CF: Ch. 46, 150 kW, ant. 421 ft.; W45CW: Ch. 45, 45 kW, ant. 332 ft.

AFFILIATION: W46CF: Ind.

COMMENT: $100K cash at closing plus $400K promissory note.

RADIO



KEOR-AM/Catoosa (Tulsa), Okla.

PRICE: $532,500

TERMS: Asset sale, cash

BUYER: Catholic Diocese of Tulsa (John Johnson, chancellor); owns no other stations

SELLER: The RAFTT Corp. (Jerome Friemel, president)

FACILITIES: 1120 kHz, 2 kW

FORMAT: Dark

BROKER: John W. Saunders

COMMENT: $30K escrow.

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425