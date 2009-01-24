Deals
TV
WBRC (TV)/Birmingham and W29AO/Anniston, Ala.; WTVR-TV/Richmond, Va.
PRICE: Swap plus $83 million
BUYER: Raycom Media (Paul McTear, president/CEO)
SELLER: FoxCo Acquisition (Bobby Lawrence, CEO)
FACILITIES: WBRC (TV): Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,378 ft.; W29AO: Ch. 29, 8.5 kW, ant. 1,617 ft.; WTVR-TV: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 840 ft.
AFFILIATION: WBRC (TV): Fox; W29AO: Fox; WTVR-TV: CBS
COMMENT: Seller is swapping WBRC (TV) and W29AO with Buyer's WTVR-TV. Additionally, Buyer will pay Seller $83 million cash at closing.
KCEN-TV/Temple and KMAY-LP/Bryan, Texas
PRICE: $26 million
BUYER: London Broadcasting (Terry London, president/CEO)
SELLER: Frank Mayborn Enterprises (Anyce Sue Mayborn, president)
FACILITIES: KCEN-TV: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,880 ft.; KMAY-LP: Ch. 23, 5 kW, ant. 653 ft.
AFFILIATION: KCEN-TV: NBC; KMAY-LP: NBC
BROKER: CobbCorp LLC
COMMENT: $1.3 million escrow deposit plus $21.7 million cash at closing, plus $3 million promissory note.
W24AJ/Aurora, Ill.
PRICE: $1.6 million
BUYER: Polnet Communications (Walter Kotaba, president/treasurer)
SELLER: Nelson Multimedia (Larry Nelson, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 24, 7 kW, ant. 550 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
BROKER: Media Services Group
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $100K escrow deposit.
WWPS-LP/Hawley, Pa.
PRICE: $42,000
BUYER: Charles A. Cooper
SELLER: Ocean 60 Broadcasting Association (John Franklin, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 8, 1.25 kW
BROKER: Kirk Sherwood
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $2K escrow deposit.
W57DU-D/Matecumbe and W40AA/Rock Harbor, Fla.
PRICE: $20,000
BUYER: Luna Digital Television (William Vanderpoel, manager)
SELLER: WEYS Television Corp. (David Drucker,manager)
FACILITIES: W57DU-D: DTV Ch. 57, 15 kW, ant. 910 ft.; W40AA: Ch. 16, 47.7 kW
AFFILIATION: W40AA: Ind.-Spanish
COMMENT: Assumption of $20K debt.
W06AI/Marion, N.C.
PRICE: $18,500
BUYER: Cox Broadcasting (Bruce Baker, president)
SELLER: Hearst-Argyle TV (David Barrett, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 0.003 kW, ant. 417 ft.
AFFILIATION: NBC
K32IJ/Cortez, Colo.
PRICE: $5,000
BUYER: SW Colorado TV Translator Association (Don Tullis, chairman)
SELLER: Christian Broadcasting Communications (John Holland, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 32, 1.5 kW
RADIO
WZNA-AM/Moca, Puerto Rico
PRICE: $1 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Aureo Matos Barreto; owns one other station, WPLI-FM/Puerto Rico
SELLER: Olga J. Rosario Irizarry
FACILITIES: 1040 kHz, 9 kW day/245 W night
FORMAT: Spanish/Christian
COMMENT: $50K deposit plus $950K cash at closing.
WCOJ-AM/Coatesville (Philadelphia), Pa.
PRICE: $800,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Holy Spirit Radio Foundation (Dale Meier, president/director); owns one other station, WISP-AM/Philadelphia
SELLER: WS Media (Ira Rosenblatt, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 1420 kHz, 5 kW day/night
FORMAT: News/Talk
BROKER: Frank Boyle
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $80K escrow deposit.
WNBP-AM/Newburyport (Boston), Mass.
PRICE: $425,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Port Broadcasting (Carl Strube, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Westport Communications (Todd Tanger, managing member)
FACILITIES: 1450 kHz, 1 kW day/night
FORMAT: Adult Standard
BROKER: W.B. Grimes & Co.
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $21,250 escrow deposit.
KXDJ-FM/Spearman, Texas
PRICE: $360,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Chris Samples Broadcasting (Chris Samples, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: George Chambers
FACILITIES: 98.3 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 837 ft.
FORMAT: Country
