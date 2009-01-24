TV



WBRC (TV)/Birmingham and W29AO/Anniston, Ala.; WTVR-TV/Richmond, Va.

PRICE: Swap plus $83 million

BUYER: Raycom Media (Paul McTear, president/CEO)

SELLER: FoxCo Acquisition (Bobby Lawrence, CEO)

FACILITIES: WBRC (TV): Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,378 ft.; W29AO: Ch. 29, 8.5 kW, ant. 1,617 ft.; WTVR-TV: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 840 ft.

AFFILIATION: WBRC (TV): Fox; W29AO: Fox; WTVR-TV: CBS

COMMENT: Seller is swapping WBRC (TV) and W29AO with Buyer's WTVR-TV. Additionally, Buyer will pay Seller $83 million cash at closing.

KCEN-TV/Temple and KMAY-LP/Bryan, Texas

PRICE: $26 million

BUYER: London Broadcasting (Terry London, president/CEO)

SELLER: Frank Mayborn Enterprises (Anyce Sue Mayborn, president)

FACILITIES: KCEN-TV: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,880 ft.; KMAY-LP: Ch. 23, 5 kW, ant. 653 ft.

AFFILIATION: KCEN-TV: NBC; KMAY-LP: NBC

BROKER: CobbCorp LLC

COMMENT: $1.3 million escrow deposit plus $21.7 million cash at closing, plus $3 million promissory note.

W24AJ/Aurora, Ill.

PRICE: $1.6 million

BUYER: Polnet Communications (Walter Kotaba, president/treasurer)

SELLER: Nelson Multimedia (Larry Nelson, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 24, 7 kW, ant. 550 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

BROKER: Media Services Group

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $100K escrow deposit.

WWPS-LP/Hawley, Pa.

PRICE: $42,000

BUYER: Charles A. Cooper

SELLER: Ocean 60 Broadcasting Association (John Franklin, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 8, 1.25 kW

BROKER: Kirk Sherwood

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $2K escrow deposit.

W57DU-D/Matecumbe and W40AA/Rock Harbor, Fla.

PRICE: $20,000

BUYER: Luna Digital Television (William Vanderpoel, manager)

SELLER: WEYS Television Corp. (David Drucker,manager)

FACILITIES: W57DU-D: DTV Ch. 57, 15 kW, ant. 910 ft.; W40AA: Ch. 16, 47.7 kW

AFFILIATION: W40AA: Ind.-Spanish

COMMENT: Assumption of $20K debt.

W06AI/Marion, N.C.

PRICE: $18,500

BUYER: Cox Broadcasting (Bruce Baker, president)

SELLER: Hearst-Argyle TV (David Barrett, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 0.003 kW, ant. 417 ft.

AFFILIATION: NBC

K32IJ/Cortez, Colo.

PRICE: $5,000

BUYER: SW Colorado TV Translator Association (Don Tullis, chairman)

SELLER: Christian Broadcasting Communications (John Holland, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 32, 1.5 kW

RADIO



WZNA-AM/Moca, Puerto Rico

PRICE: $1 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Aureo Matos Barreto; owns one other station, WPLI-FM/Puerto Rico

SELLER: Olga J. Rosario Irizarry

FACILITIES: 1040 kHz, 9 kW day/245 W night

FORMAT: Spanish/Christian

COMMENT: $50K deposit plus $950K cash at closing.

WCOJ-AM/Coatesville (Philadelphia), Pa.

PRICE: $800,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Holy Spirit Radio Foundation (Dale Meier, president/director); owns one other station, WISP-AM/Philadelphia

SELLER: WS Media (Ira Rosenblatt, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1420 kHz, 5 kW day/night

FORMAT: News/Talk

BROKER: Frank Boyle

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $80K escrow deposit.

WNBP-AM/Newburyport (Boston), Mass.

PRICE: $425,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Port Broadcasting (Carl Strube, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Westport Communications (Todd Tanger, managing member)

FACILITIES: 1450 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: Adult Standard

BROKER: W.B. Grimes & Co.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $21,250 escrow deposit.

KXDJ-FM/Spearman, Texas

PRICE: $360,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Chris Samples Broadcasting (Chris Samples, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: George Chambers

FACILITIES: 98.3 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 837 ft.

FORMAT: Country

Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com703-818-2425