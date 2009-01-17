Deals
TV
KPXJ (TV)/Minden, La.
PRICE: $10.3 million
BUYER: KTBS Inc. (Edwin Wray, president)
SELLER: Minden Television Co. LLC (Lauren Wray-Ostendorff, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 21, 3,020 kW, ant. 469 ft.
AFFILIATION: CW
COMMENT: Payable by the assumption and/or the cancellation by Buyer of all debts and obligations incurred by Seller; also includes a $70K cash payment from Buyer to Seller.
KFTY (TV)/Santa Rosa, Calif.
PRICE: $1 million
BUYER: High Plains Broadcasting (James Martin, president)
SELLER: Newport Television LLC (Sandy DiPasquale, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 50, 302 kW, ant. 3,081 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
W47AL/Orlando, Fla.
PRICE: $375,000
BUYER: Del Caribe Orlando LLC (Mark Jorgenson, managing member)
SELLER: Concilio Mision Cristiana Fuente de Agua Viva (Otoniel Font, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 47, 10.9 kW
AFFILIATION: Ind.-Spanish
COMMENT: $375K promissory note.
K31HT/Casper and K34HZ/Cody, Wyo.
PRICE: $40,000
BUYER: Randall and Adrienne Weiss
SELLER: James R. McDonald Jr.
FACILITIES: K31HT: Ch. 31, 0.015 kW; K34HZ: Ch. 34, 0.050 kW, ant. 1,795 ft.
COMMENT: Related LPTV CPs for digital operation included in deal; $10K deposit plus $10K at closing, plus $20K payable over a six-month period from closing.
K14AJ/Incline Village, Nev.
PRICE: $16,500
BUYER: North Lake Tahoe Community Foundation (Jeff Dahle, board member)
SELLER: Planetary Voices Institute (James Noel, CFO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 14, 0.76 kW, ant. 630 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
BROKER: MCH Enterprises
COMMENT: $5K escrow deposit plus $11,500 cash at closing.
RADIO
KWLI-FM/Broomfield, KIMN-FM & KXKL-FM/Denver (Denver-Boulder), Colo.
PRICE: $19.5 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Wilks Broadcast Group LLC (Jeffrey Wilks, CEO); owns 18 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: CBS Radio (Dan Mason, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: KWLI-FM: 92.5 MHz, 57 kW, ant. 1,237 ft.; KIMN-FM: 100.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,132 ft.; KXKL-FM: 105.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,168 ft.
FORMAT: KWLI-FM: Christmas; KIMN-FM: Hot AC; KXKL-FM: Oldies
WINX-FM/Cambridge (Salisbury-Ocean City), Md.
PRICE: $2.6 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: First Media (Alex Kolobielski, president); owns 25 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: CWA Broadcasting (Charles Adams III, president)
FACILITIES: 94.3 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 361 ft.
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: Bill Schutz of Schutz & Co. LLC
COMMENT: Buyer begins an LMA from Jan. 6.
KIDR-AM/Phoenix, Ariz.
PRICE: $1.5 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Gore-Overgaard Broadcasting (Harold Gore, CEO/treasurer); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: MultiCultural Radio Broadcasting (Arthur Liu, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 740 kHz, 1 kW day/292 W night
FORMAT: Spanish/News/Talk
BROKER: John Pierce & Co., and William B. Schutz Jr.
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $100K escrow deposit.
KLFH-FM/Ojai (Oxnard-Ventura), Calif.
PRICE: $1.35 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Logos Broadcasting Corp. (Daniel Lemburg, president); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: Shepherd Communications (Tim Bronleewe, president)
FACILITIES: 89.5 MHz, 97 W, ant. 1,322 ft.
FORMAT: Christian Contemporary
COMMENT: Purchase price balance as of Dec. 31 was $308,932.
KVSS-FM/Omaha (Omaha-Council Bluffs), Neb.
PRICE: $825,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Bible Broadcasting Network (Lowell Davey, president); owns 31 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: VSS Catholic Communications (James Carroll, executive director)
FACILITIES: 88.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 482 ft.
FORMAT: Christian
BROKER: Griffin MediaBrokers
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $25K escrow deposit. Sale includes FM translator K276FB/Schuyler, Neb.
