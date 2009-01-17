TV



KPXJ (TV)/Minden, La.

PRICE: $10.3 million

BUYER: KTBS Inc. (Edwin Wray, president)

SELLER: Minden Television Co. LLC (Lauren Wray-Ostendorff, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 21, 3,020 kW, ant. 469 ft.

AFFILIATION: CW

COMMENT: Payable by the assumption and/or the cancellation by Buyer of all debts and obligations incurred by Seller; also includes a $70K cash payment from Buyer to Seller.

KFTY (TV)/Santa Rosa, Calif.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: High Plains Broadcasting (James Martin, president)

SELLER: Newport Television LLC (Sandy DiPasquale, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 50, 302 kW, ant. 3,081 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

W47AL/Orlando, Fla.

PRICE: $375,000

BUYER: Del Caribe Orlando LLC (Mark Jorgenson, managing member)

SELLER: Concilio Mision Cristiana Fuente de Agua Viva (Otoniel Font, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 47, 10.9 kW

AFFILIATION: Ind.-Spanish

COMMENT: $375K promissory note.

K31HT/Casper and K34HZ/Cody, Wyo.

PRICE: $40,000

BUYER: Randall and Adrienne Weiss

SELLER: James R. McDonald Jr.

FACILITIES: K31HT: Ch. 31, 0.015 kW; K34HZ: Ch. 34, 0.050 kW, ant. 1,795 ft.

COMMENT: Related LPTV CPs for digital operation included in deal; $10K deposit plus $10K at closing, plus $20K payable over a six-month period from closing.

K14AJ/Incline Village, Nev.

PRICE: $16,500

BUYER: North Lake Tahoe Community Foundation (Jeff Dahle, board member)

SELLER: Planetary Voices Institute (James Noel, CFO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 14, 0.76 kW, ant. 630 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

BROKER: MCH Enterprises

COMMENT: $5K escrow deposit plus $11,500 cash at closing.

RADIO



KWLI-FM/Broomfield, KIMN-FM & KXKL-FM/Denver (Denver-Boulder), Colo.

PRICE: $19.5 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Wilks Broadcast Group LLC (Jeffrey Wilks, CEO); owns 18 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: CBS Radio (Dan Mason, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KWLI-FM: 92.5 MHz, 57 kW, ant. 1,237 ft.; KIMN-FM: 100.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,132 ft.; KXKL-FM: 105.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,168 ft.

FORMAT: KWLI-FM: Christmas; KIMN-FM: Hot AC; KXKL-FM: Oldies

WINX-FM/Cambridge (Salisbury-Ocean City), Md.

PRICE: $2.6 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: First Media (Alex Kolobielski, president); owns 25 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: CWA Broadcasting (Charles Adams III, president)

FACILITIES: 94.3 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 361 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Bill Schutz of Schutz & Co. LLC

COMMENT: Buyer begins an LMA from Jan. 6.

KIDR-AM/Phoenix, Ariz.

PRICE: $1.5 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Gore-Overgaard Broadcasting (Harold Gore, CEO/treasurer); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: MultiCultural Radio Broadcasting (Arthur Liu, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 740 kHz, 1 kW day/292 W night

FORMAT: Spanish/News/Talk

BROKER: John Pierce & Co., and William B. Schutz Jr.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $100K escrow deposit.

KLFH-FM/Ojai (Oxnard-Ventura), Calif.

PRICE: $1.35 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Logos Broadcasting Corp. (Daniel Lemburg, president); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Shepherd Communications (Tim Bronleewe, president)

FACILITIES: 89.5 MHz, 97 W, ant. 1,322 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

COMMENT: Purchase price balance as of Dec. 31 was $308,932.

KVSS-FM/Omaha (Omaha-Council Bluffs), Neb.

PRICE: $825,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Bible Broadcasting Network (Lowell Davey, president); owns 31 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: VSS Catholic Communications (James Carroll, executive director)

FACILITIES: 88.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 482 ft.

FORMAT: Christian

BROKER: Griffin MediaBrokers

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $25K escrow deposit. Sale includes FM translator K276FB/Schuyler, Neb.

Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com703-818-2425