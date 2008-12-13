Deals
TV
WASA-LP/Port Jervis, N.Y.
PRICE: $6 million
BUYER: Liberman Broadcasting (Lenard Liberman, exec VP)
SELLER: Venture Technologies Group (Lawrence Rogow, chairman)
FACILITIES: Ch. 64, 110 kW
AFFILIATION: Ind.
BROKER: Media Venture Partners
COMMENT: $600K escrow.
WFND-LP/Findlay; WLMO-LP, WLQP-LP & WOHL-CA/Lima, Ohio
PRICE: $2.4 million
BUYER: Block Communications (Allan Block, chairman)
SELLER: Metro Video Productions (Gregory Phipps, president)
FACILITIES: WFND-LP: Ch. 22, 55 kW, ant. 296 ft.; WLMO-LP: Ch. 38, 15 kW, ant. 613 ft.; WLQP-LP: Ch. 18, 7.7 kW, ant. 612 ft.; WOHL-CA: Ch. 25, 16.5 kW, ant. 281 ft.
AFFILIATION: WFND-LP: Ind.; WLMO-LP: CBS; WLQP-LP: ABC; WOHL-CA: Fox/My
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $100K non-compete.
WCWF (TV)/Saranac Lake, N.Y.
PRICE: $1 million
BUYER: Twin Valleys Television (Jeff Loper, manager)
SELLER: Channel 61 Associates (Floyd Cox, member)
FACILITIES: Ch. 40, 155 kW, ant. 1,444 ft.
COMMENT: $400,001 cash at closing plus $600K promissory note.
WJRB-LP/Charleston, S.C.
PRICE: $450,000
BUYER: Raul Infante Jr.
SELLER: Faith Assembly of God of Summerville (Larry Burgbacher, chairman)
FACILITIES: Ch. 18, 37.8 kW, ant. 145 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
COMMENT: $5K earnest money; balance in cash at closing.
WMMF-LP/Vero Beach, Fla.
PRICE: $420,000
BUYER: Budd Broadcasting Co. (Harvey Budd, president)
SELLER: Pappas Telecasting Cos. (Harry Pappas, member)
FACILITIES: Ch. 19, 14.8 kW
AFFILIATION: Ind.
BROKER: Burt Sherwood of The LPTVStore.com LLC
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $25K deposit.
RADIO
WALC-FM/Charleston, S.C.
PRICE: $2.3 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Radio Training Network (James Campbell, president/CEO); owns 14 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Aloha Station Trust (Jeanette Tully, sole member)
FACILITIES: 100.5 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 448 ft.
FORMAT: Alternative
BROKER: RadioMetrix
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; 20% escrow deposit.
WBON-FM/Westhampton (Hamptons-Riverhead), N.Y.
PRICE: $1.75 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: JVC Broadcasting Corp. (John Caracciolo, president/CEO); owns no other stations
SELLER: Jarad Broadcasting (Ronald Morey, CEO)
FACILITIES: 98.5 MHz, 950 W, ant. 525 ft.
FORMAT: Latino
COMMENT: $125K escrow deposit plus $1.625 million cash at closing.
WLVA-AM/Lynchburg(Roanoke-Lynchburg), Va.
PRICE: $560,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Chesapeake-Portsmouth Broadcasting Corp. (Nancy Epperson, president); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Truth Broadcasting (Stuart Epperson Jr., president)
FACILITIES: 580 kHz, 250 W day/15 W night
FORMAT: Dark
COMMENT: $160K deposit plus $400K at closing.
WMSX-AM/Brockton(Boston), Mass.
PRICE: $540,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Kingdom Church (Alexander Hurt, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Hispanic Broadcasting Asset Trust (Susan Schlesinger, trustee)
FACILITIES: 1410 kHz, 1 kW day/156 W night
FORMAT: Spanish/Variety/Ethnic
COMMENT: $20K deposit plus $520K cash at closing.
KRBL-FM/Idalou (Lubbock), Texas
PRICE: $450,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note
BUYER: Gerald G. Benavides; owns five other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Kenneth Ramsey
FACILITIES: 105.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: Bill Whitley of Media Services Group
COMMENT: $30K escrow deposit plus $70K cash at closing plus $350K promissory note.
KRGQ-FM(CP)/Merino, Colo.
PRICE: $175,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note
BUYER: Northeast Colorado Broadcasting (Alexander Creighton, managing member); owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Mountain States Radio (Victor Michael, president)
FACILITIES: 94.5 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 226 ft.
FORMAT: Oldies
BROKER: Jody McCoy of Media Services Group
COMMENT: $25K escrow deposit plus $50K cash at closing plus $100K promissory note.
Information provided by:
BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
703-818-2425
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.