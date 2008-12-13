TV



WASA-LP/Port Jervis, N.Y.

PRICE: $6 million

BUYER: Liberman Broadcasting (Lenard Liberman, exec VP)

SELLER: Venture Technologies Group (Lawrence Rogow, chairman)

FACILITIES: Ch. 64, 110 kW

AFFILIATION: Ind.

BROKER: Media Venture Partners

COMMENT: $600K escrow.

WFND-LP/Findlay; WLMO-LP, WLQP-LP & WOHL-CA/Lima, Ohio

PRICE: $2.4 million

BUYER: Block Communications (Allan Block, chairman)

SELLER: Metro Video Productions (Gregory Phipps, president)

FACILITIES: WFND-LP: Ch. 22, 55 kW, ant. 296 ft.; WLMO-LP: Ch. 38, 15 kW, ant. 613 ft.; WLQP-LP: Ch. 18, 7.7 kW, ant. 612 ft.; WOHL-CA: Ch. 25, 16.5 kW, ant. 281 ft.

AFFILIATION: WFND-LP: Ind.; WLMO-LP: CBS; WLQP-LP: ABC; WOHL-CA: Fox/My

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $100K non-compete.

WCWF (TV)/Saranac Lake, N.Y.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Twin Valleys Television (Jeff Loper, manager)

SELLER: Channel 61 Associates (Floyd Cox, member)

FACILITIES: Ch. 40, 155 kW, ant. 1,444 ft.

COMMENT: $400,001 cash at closing plus $600K promissory note.

WJRB-LP/Charleston, S.C.

PRICE: $450,000

BUYER: Raul Infante Jr.

SELLER: Faith Assembly of God of Summerville (Larry Burgbacher, chairman)

FACILITIES: Ch. 18, 37.8 kW, ant. 145 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: $5K earnest money; balance in cash at closing.

WMMF-LP/Vero Beach, Fla.

PRICE: $420,000

BUYER: Budd Broadcasting Co. (Harvey Budd, president)

SELLER: Pappas Telecasting Cos. (Harry Pappas, member)

FACILITIES: Ch. 19, 14.8 kW

AFFILIATION: Ind.

BROKER: Burt Sherwood of The LPTVStore.com LLC

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $25K deposit.



RADIO



WALC-FM/Charleston, S.C.

PRICE: $2.3 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Radio Training Network (James Campbell, president/CEO); owns 14 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Aloha Station Trust (Jeanette Tully, sole member)

FACILITIES: 100.5 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 448 ft.

FORMAT: Alternative

BROKER: RadioMetrix

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; 20% escrow deposit.

WBON-FM/Westhampton (Hamptons-Riverhead), N.Y.

PRICE: $1.75 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: JVC Broadcasting Corp. (John Caracciolo, president/CEO); owns no other stations

SELLER: Jarad Broadcasting (Ronald Morey, CEO)

FACILITIES: 98.5 MHz, 950 W, ant. 525 ft.

FORMAT: Latino

COMMENT: $125K escrow deposit plus $1.625 million cash at closing.

WLVA-AM/Lynchburg(Roanoke-Lynchburg), Va.

PRICE: $560,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Chesapeake-Portsmouth Broadcasting Corp. (Nancy Epperson, president); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Truth Broadcasting (Stuart Epperson Jr., president)

FACILITIES: 580 kHz, 250 W day/15 W night

FORMAT: Dark

COMMENT: $160K deposit plus $400K at closing.

WMSX-AM/Brockton(Boston), Mass.

PRICE: $540,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Kingdom Church (Alexander Hurt, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Hispanic Broadcasting Asset Trust (Susan Schlesinger, trustee)

FACILITIES: 1410 kHz, 1 kW day/156 W night

FORMAT: Spanish/Variety/Ethnic

COMMENT: $20K deposit plus $520K cash at closing.

KRBL-FM/Idalou (Lubbock), Texas

PRICE: $450,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Gerald G. Benavides; owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Kenneth Ramsey

FACILITIES: 105.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Bill Whitley of Media Services Group

COMMENT: $30K escrow deposit plus $70K cash at closing plus $350K promissory note.

KRGQ-FM(CP)/Merino, Colo.

PRICE: $175,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Northeast Colorado Broadcasting (Alexander Creighton, managing member); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Mountain States Radio (Victor Michael, president)

FACILITIES: 94.5 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 226 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies

BROKER: Jody McCoy of Media Services Group

COMMENT: $25K escrow deposit plus $50K cash at closing plus $100K promissory note.



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425