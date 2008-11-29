TV



KLMH-LP/Abilene, KEAM-LP/Amarillo, KQHO-LP/Beaumont, K49KP/Lubbock, K42IP/Refugio, KSAD-LP/San Angelo and K52JO/Wichita Falls, Texas

PRICE: $2.7 million

BUYER: Christian Vision Church (Othmar Castillo, president)

SELLER: Hispanic Christian Community Network (Antonio Cesar Guel, president)

FACILITIES: KLMH-LP: Ch. 31, 2 kW, ant. 236 ft.; KEAM-LP: Ch. 61, 20 kW, ant. 371 ft.; KQHO-LP: Ch. 60, 10 kW, ant. 164 ft.; K49KP: Ch. 49, 20 kW; K42IP: Ch. 42, 5 kW; KSAD-LP: Ch. 13, 3 kW, ant. 220 ft.; K52JO: Ch. 52, 10 kW, ant. 330 ft.

AFFILIATION: K52JO: Ind./Spanish

COMMENT: $80K initial payment plus $2.62 million promissory note.

WJXS-CA/Jacksonville, Ala.

PRICE: $484,000

BUYER: Alabama Heritage Communications LLC (Forney McMichael, shareholder)

SELLER: Alabama Heritage Communications LLC (Thomas Williams, CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 24, 11.50 kW, ant. 1,039 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: Williams and other shareholders are selling their combined 66.8% ownership to McMichael for $7,250 per share, or approximately $484K. $50K escrow deposit; balance payable in cash at closing.

K67IA/Gainesville, Texas; K67HZ/Logan, Utah

PRICE: $10,000

BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network (Antonio Cesar Guel, president)

SELLER: Estate of John R. Powley (Caroline Smith, executrix)

FACILITIES: K67IA: Ch. 67, 25 kW; K67HZ: Ch. 67, 25 kW

COMMENT: $10K promissory note.

W04CW/Tigerton, Wis.

PRICE: $1

BUYER: VCY America (Vic Eliason, VP)

SELLER: Theodore Bannister

FACILITIES: Ch. 4, 0.251 kW, ant. 38 ft.



RADIO



WZKB-FM/Wallace, N.C.

PRICE: $500,000

TERMS: Asset sale for note

BUYER: Carolina's Christian Broadcasting (Jose Coello, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Christian Listening Network (George Wilson, president)

FACILITIES: 94.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Christian

COMMENT: $500K promissory note.

KRFD-FM/Thayne, Wyo.

PRICE: $470,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Cochise Broadcasting LLC (Ted Tucker Sr., managing member); owns seven other stations, none in this market

SELLER: College Creek Media LLC (Neal Robinson, president)

FACILITIES: 105.9 MHz, 380 W, ant. 2,333 ft.

FORMAT: AC

COMMENT: $50K escrow deposit; balance in cash at closing.

WFRM-FM/Portville(Olean), N.Y.

PRICE: $325,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Backyard Broadcasting (Barry Drake, president/CEO); owns 28 other stations, including WHDL-AM & WPIG-FM/Olean

SELLER: Allegheny Mountain Network (Cary Simpson, president)

FACILITIES: 96.7 MHz, 460 W, ant. 509 ft.

FORMAT: SAM

BROKER: Ray Rosenblum

COMMENT: $10K escrow deposit plus $90K cash at closing plus $225K promissory note.

KPIR-AM/Granbury (Dallas-Fort Worth), Texas

PRICE: $100,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: The L.R. Radio Group (Lee Riza, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Pirate Broadcasters (Robert Elliott, president)

FACILITIES: 1420 kHz, 500 W day/night

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: $5K escrow deposit.

KIJN-AM/Farwell (Clovis), Texas

PRICE: $75,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Unidos Para Cristo (Mike Rodriguez, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Metropolitan Radio Group (Mark Acker, president)

FACILITIES: 1060 kHz, 10 kW

FORMAT: Religion

BROKER: John Pierce & Co.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $7.5K escrow deposit.

KACE-AM(CP)/Bishop, Calif.

PRICE: $20,000

TERMS: Sale for cash

BUYER: Intermountain Media LLC (Jeffrey Bate, trustee); owns no other stations

SELLER: Legacy Media Corp. (Morgan Skinner Jr., president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: CP-NOA

KDAN-AM(CP)/Beatty, Nev.

PRICE: $20,000

TERMS: Sale for cash

BUYER: Intermountain Media LLC (Jeffrey Bate, trustee); owns no other stations

SELLER: Legacy Media Corp. (Morgan Skinner Jr., president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1240 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: CP-NOA



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425