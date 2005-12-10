TVs



WCGT(LP) Columbus, Ga.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Christian Television Network Inc. (Robert D’Andrea, president)

SELLER: Columbus Television Inc. (Virgil Thompson, president/secretary)

FACILITIES: Ch. 16, 8.2 kW, ant. 599 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

K28HS, K30HB, K32GB and K36GJ Agana, Guam

PRICE: $15,000

BUYER: E.C. Development Ventures (Jay L. Lather, CEO)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network Inc. (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: K28HS: Ch. 28, 0.15 kW; K30HB: Ch. 30, 0.15 kW; K32GB: Ch. 32, 0.15 kW; K36GJ: Ch. 36, 0.15 kW

AFFILIATION: K28HS: TBN; K30HB: TBN; K32GB: TBN; K36GJ: TBN

BROKER: Hadden and Associates

W40BU Panama City, Fla.

PRICE: $7,000

BUYER: Ralph Fytton (Ralph Fytton, owner)

SELLER: Michael Mintz (Michael Mintz, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 40, 20.51 kW

K53IX Big Spring, Texas

PRICE: $6,100

BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network Inc. (Antonio Cesar Guel, president)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network Inc. (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 53, 7.9 kW, ant. 587 ft.



COMBOS



WKEY(AM) and WIQO(FM) Covington, Va.; WKCJ(FM) Lewisburg and WSLW(AM) White Sulphur Spring, W.Va.

PRICE: $1.3 million

BUYER: Todd Robinson; owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Quorum Radio Partners (Todd Fowler, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: WKEY(AM): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; WIQO(FM): 100.9 MHz, 560 W, ant. 1,060 ft.; WKCJ(FM): 103.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 896 ft.; WSLW(AM): 1310 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: WKEY(AM): Oldies; WIQO(FM): Country; WKCJ(FM): Country; WSLW(AM): Oldies

COMMENT: Stations’ assets are being sold per an order by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Virginia.

WBIL(AM) Tuskegee and WQSI(FM) Union Springs, Ala.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Tiger Communications Inc. (Thomas Hayley, president); owns four other stations, including WTGZ(FM) Tuskegee

SELLER: H&H Communications LLC (Fred R. Hughey, member)

FACILITIES: WBIL(AM): 580 kHz, 500 W day/139 W night; WQSI(FM): 93.9 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 469 ft.

FORMAT: WBIL(AM): Gospel; WQSI(FM): Country

COMMENT: Hughey is selling his 50% membership interest in H&H to Tiger Communications Inc., making Tiger 100% owner. Hayley is 96.5% shareholder of Tiger.



FMs



KCOO(FM) Coolidge, Ariz.

PRICE: $2.5 million

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 157 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Living Proof Inc. (Daniel McClenaghan, president)

FACILITIES: 89.9 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 3,026 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

KAZZ(FM) Deer Park (Spokane), Wash,

PRICE: $1.75 million

BUYER: Proactive Communications Inc. (Gerald D. Clifton, CEO); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: First Broadcasting Investment Partners LLC (Gary M. Lawrence, president/vice chairman)

FACILITIES: 107.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Smooth Jazz

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.

NEW (FM)(CP) Aurora (Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville), N.C.

PRICE: $757,000

BUYER: Pathway Christian Academy Inc. (T.D. Worthington, president); owns one other station, WAGO(FM) Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville

SELLER: Eastern Carolina Public Radio (Barry Keith Eckhardt, president)

FACILITIES: 91.1 MHz, 40 kW, ant. 351 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

BROKER: Media East LLC



AMs



KFUN(AM) Las Vegas, N.M.

PRICE: $400,000

BUYER: Baca Broadcasting LLC (Joseph P. Baca, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Meadows Media LLC (William R. Sims, managing member)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Country/Spanish

KVSF(AM) Santa Fe, N.M.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Hutton Media LLC (Edward Hutton Jr., member/president); owns one other station, KQBA(FM) Santa Fe

SELLER: American General Media (L. Rogers Brandon, VP)

FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Sports

COMMENT: Hutton has been operating the station under an LMA since Sept. 1.

KTOZ(AM) Springfield, Mo.

PRICE: $275,000

BUYER: Meyer Communications Inc. (Kenneth E. Meyer, president); owns four other stations, including KWTO(AM)/(FM) and KTXR(FM) Springfield

SELLER: T.E.N. USA Inc. (Matthew B. Johnson, personal rep, R.R. Johnson Estate)

FACILITIES: 1060 kHz, 500 W

FORMAT: MOR



Information Provided By: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com