TVs



WNDU(TV) South Bend, Ind.

PRICE: $85 million

BUYER: Gray Television Inc. (Robert S. Prather Jr., president/COO/director)

SELLER: Michiana Telecasting (James Behling, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 16, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,070 ft.

AFFILIATION: NBC

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.

COMMENT: Gray TV is acquiring all the capital stock of Michiana Telecasting, the University of Notre Dame-owned company that operates WNDU(TV).

KQDF(LP) Albuquerque, N.M.

PRICE: $816,000

BUYER: Una Vez Mas LLC (Terry Crosby, president/CEO)

SELLER: Shaffer Communications Group Inc. (Joseph W. Shaffer, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 25, 31.1K, ant. 530 ft.

AFFILIATION: Azteca America

WAEN(LP) Asheville, N.C.; WSQY(LP) Spartanburg, S.C.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Daystar Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)

SELLER: Asheville Media Group Inc. (Andrew Cambron, managing member)

FACILITIES: WAEN(LP): Ch. 64, 50 kW; WSQY(LP): Ch. 51, 10 kW, ant. 57 ft.

AFFILIATION: WAEN(LP): Ind.; WSQY(LP): TBN



Combos



WMLP(AM) and WVLY(FM) Milton (Sunbury- Selinsgrove-Lewisburg), Pa.

PRICE: $3 million

BUYER: Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. (Roger S. Haddon Jr., president/CEO); owns three other stations: WKOK(AM), WEGH(FM) and WQKX(FM) Sunbury-Selinsgrove-Lewisburg

SELLER: Milton Lewisburg Broadcasters (Donald Steese, VP)

FACILITIES: WMLP(AM): 1380 kHz, 1 kW day/18 W night; WVLY(FM): 100.9 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 715 ft.

FORMAT: WMLP(AM): Talk; WVLY(FM): Soft Rock

BROKER: Patrick Communications

COMMENT: Sunbury programs the stations under an LMA.

KRMX(AM) and KNKN(FM) Pueblo, Colo.

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: JaneGary Inc. (Lupe B. Brown, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Metropolitan Radio Group (Mark L. Acker, president)

FACILITIES: KRMX(AM): 690 kHz, 250 W day/24 W night; KNKN(FM): 106.9 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 666 ft.

FORMAT: KRMX(AM): Spanish/ Mexican/Variety; KNKN(FM): Spanish/Variety

WBLA(AM) and WGQR(FM) Elizabethtown, N.C.

PRICE: $875,000

BUYER: Christian Listening Network Inc. (George Wilson, president); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Sound Business of Elizabethtown (Lee Hauser, president)

FACILITIES: WBLA(AM): 1440 kHz, 5 kW day/197 W night; WGQR(FM): 105.7 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 381 ft.

FORMAT: WBLA(AM): Oldies/Beach/Gospel; WGQR(FM): Oldies/Beach/Gospel

KRKK(AM), KQSW(FM) and KSIT(FM) Rock Springs, Wyo.

PRICE: $800,000

BUYER: Communications Corp. of the Americas (John Shassetz, co-owner); owns no other stations

SELLER: Communications Corp. of the Americas (Bill Luzmoor, president)

FACILITIES: KRKK(AM): 1360 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KQSW(FM): 96.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,621 ft.; KSIT(FM): 99.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,619 ft.

FORMAT: KRKK(AM): Oldies; KQSW(FM): Country; KSIT(FM): Rock

COMMENT: Shassetz is selling his 50% interest in Communications Corp. to Luzmoor, who becomes 100% owner.



FMs



NEW (FM) Mesquite (Las Vegas), Nev.; NEW (FM)(CP) Hurricane, Utah

PRICE: $11.5 million

BUYER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (G. Craig Hanson, president); owns 24 other stations, including KADD(FM) Las Vegas

SELLER: College Creek Broadcasting Inc. (Neal J. Robinson, president)

FACILITIES: NEW (FM) Mesquite: 96.7 MHz, 61 kW, ant. 2,383 ft.; NEW (FM)(CP) Hurricane: 103.1 MHz, 92 kW, ant. 2,034 ft.

FORMAT: NEW (FM) Mesquite: CP–NOA; NEW (FM)(CP) Hurricane: CP–NOA

WNUY(FM) Bluffton (Ft. Wayne), Ind.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Independence Media Holdings LLC (David F. Jacobs, president/CEO); owns no other stations

SELLER: Wells County Radio (Joe Shanley, president/GM)

FACILITIES: 100.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: AC

BROKER: Roehling Broadcast Services Ltd



AMs



WEFL(AM) Tequesta (West Palm Beach-Boca Raton), Fla.

PRICE: $2.8 million

BUYER: Good Karma Broadcasting (Craig Karmazin, president); owns seven other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Star Development Group Inc. (Carl Tutera, president)

FACILITIES: 760 kHz, 3 kW day/2 kW night

FORMAT: Sports

BROKER: Robert Mahlman of Mahlman Co.

COMMENT: Good Karma has been operating WEFL under an LMA.

WYSR(AM) High Point (Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point), N.C.

PRICE: $780,000

BUYER: Latino Communications LLC (Jose A. Isasi, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Eastern Broadcasting Group (Michael Sbuttoni, president)

FACILITIES: 1590 kHz, 1 kW day/14 W night

FORMAT: Sports

BROKER: Ted Gray

WHIM(AM) Apopka (Orlando), Fla.

PRICE: $600,000

BUYER: Salem Comm. Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO); owns 105 other stations, including WORL(AM) and WTLN(AM) Orlando

SELLER: Alton Rainbow Corp. (Thomas H. Moffit Sr., president)

FACILITIES: 1520 kHz, 5 kW day/350 W night

FORMAT: Christian

KPOW(AM) Powell, Wyo.

PRICE: $550,000

BUYER: MGR Media LLC (Russ Graham, president/manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Chaparral Comm. (Jerrold Lundquist, president)

FACILITIES: 1260 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Country/Talk



Information Provided By:

BIA Financial Networks'

Media Access Pro.

Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com