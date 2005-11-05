TVs



NEW (TV) Myrtle Beach, S.C.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Raycom Media Inc. (Paul McTear, president/CEO)

SELLER: Cosmos Broadcasting Corp. (James M. Keelor, president/COO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 32, 5,000 kW, ant. 981 ft.

COMMENT: Newly granted CP is being added to the Raycom Media-Liberty Corp. merger.

WNGT(LP) Toledo, Ohio

PRICE: $950,000

BUYER: Cornerstone Church Inc. (Michael Pitts, president)

SELLER: L&M Video Productions Inc. (Ralph DeNune III, receiver)

FACILITIES: Ch. 48, 11 kW, ant. 410 ft.

AFFILIATION: UPN

K38IH Winslow, Ariz.; K46IA Big Sky, Mont.; W51DP Gladstone, Mich.

PRICE: $35,000

BUYER: Longfoot Communications Corp. (Arthur M. Lyons, president)

SELLER: U S Interactive LLC (Dean M. Mosely, CEO)

FACILITIES: K38IH: Ch. 38, 1 kW, ant. 323 ft.; K46IA: Ch. 46, 50 kW, ant. -859 ft.; W51DP: Ch. 51, 1 kW, ant. 214 ft.

K66GG Odessa, Texas

PRICE: $11,128

BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network Inc. (Antonio Cesar Guel, president)

SELLER: Inspiration Television Inc. (George E. Sebastian, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 66, 20 kW, ant. 405 ft.

K62GD Odessa, Texas

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network Inc. (Antonio Cesar Guel, president)

SELLER: Inspiration Television Inc. (George E. Sebastian, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 62, 20 kW, ant. 405 ft.

K63GU Alamogordo, N.M.

PRICE: Donation

BUYER: Vision Broadcasting Network Inc. (William Oechsner, president)

SELLER: Keith J. Leitch (Keith J. Leitch, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 63, 4.1 kW



Combos



KFFG(FM) Los Altos (San Jose), KNBR(AM) and KFOG(FM) San Francisco, KTCT(AM) and KSAN(FM) San Mateo (San Francisco), Calif.; WNNX(FM) Atlanta And WWWQ(FM) College Park (Atlanta), Ga.; WISG(FM) Fishers, WFMS(FM) Indianapolis, WAVG(AM) Jeffersonville (Louisville), WJJK(FM) Noblesville (Indianapolis), WQKC(FM) Sellersburg (Louisville), WZZB(AM) Seymour, Ind.; KCJK(FM) Garden City, KCFX(FM) Harrisonville, KCMO(AM) and KCMO(FM) Kansas City, Mo.; WRRM(FM) Cincinnati, WMOJ(FM) Fairfield and WYGY(FM) Lebanon (Cincinnati), Ohio; WGLD(AM) and WSOX(FM) Red Lion, WSBA(AM) and WARM(FM) York, Pa.; KIKT(FM) Cooper, KLIF(AM) and KTCK(AM) Dallas (Dallas-Ft. Worth), KYNG(AM) Denison-Sherman, KPLX(FM) Fort Worth (Dallas-Ft. Worth), KGVL(AM) Greenville, KDBN(FM) Haltom City (Dallas-Ft. Worth), KRBE(FM) Houston (Houston-Galveston), KKLF(AM) Richardson and KTDK(FM) Sanger (Dallas-Ft. Worth), Texas

PRICE: $1.2 billion

BUYER: Cumulus Media Partners LLC (Lew Dickey, chairman/CEO CMLS Media); owns no other stations

SELLER: Susquehanna Radio Corp. (Nancy Vaeth-DuBroff, president/COO)

FACILITIES: KFFG(FM): 97.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 449 ft.; KNBR(AM): 680 kHz, 50 kW; KFOG(FM): 104.5 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 1,506 ft.; KTCT(AM): 1050 kHz, 50 kW day/10 kW night; KSAN(FM): 107.7 MHz, 9 kW, ant. 1,161 ft.; WNNX(FM): 99.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,116 ft.; WWWQ(FM): 100.5 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 978 ft.; WISG(FM): 93.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 476 ft.; WFMS(FM): 95.5 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 991 ft.; WAVG(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW; WJJK(FM): 104.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; WQKC(FM): 93.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 499 ft.; WZZB(AM): 1390 kHz, 1 kW day/74 W night; KCJK(FM): 105.1 MHz, 69 kW, ant. 1,145 ft.; KCFX(FM): 101.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,099 ft.; KCMO(AM): 710 kHz, 10 kW day/5 kW night; KCMO(FM): 94.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,120 ft.; WRRM(FM): 98.5 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 807 ft.; WMOJ(FM): 94.9 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 1,056 ft.; WYGY(FM): 96.5 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 810 ft.; WGLD(AM): 1440 kHz, 1 kW day/56 W night; WSOX(FM): 96.1 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 951 ft.; WSBA(AM): 910 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; WARM(FM): 103.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 1,306 ft.; KIKT(FM): 93.5 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 407 ft.; KLIF(AM): 570 kHz, 5 kW; KTCK(AM): 1310 kHz, 9 kW day/5 kW night; KYNG(AM): 950 kHz, 500 W; KPLX(FM): 99.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,677 ft.; KGVL(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW; KDBN(FM): 93.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 394 ft.; KRBE(FM): 104.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,919 ft.; KKLF(AM): 1700 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night; KTDK(FM): 104.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 630 ft.

FORMAT: KFFG(FM): AOR; KNBR(AM): Sports; KFOG(FM): AAA; KTCT(AM): Sports; KSAN(FM): Classic Rock; WNNX(FM): Alternative/New Rock; WWWQ(FM): CHR; WISG(FM): Christian Contemporary; WFMS(FM): Country; WAVG(AM): Country; WJJK(FM): Adult Hits; WQKC(FM): Country; WZZB(AM): Soft Hits; KCJK(FM): Jack; KCFX(FM): Classic Rock; KCMO(AM): Talk; KCMO(FM): Oldies; WRRM(FM): AC/Soft Rock; WMOJ(FM): R&B Oldies; WYGY(FM): Country; WGLD(AM): Dark; WSOX(FM): Oldies; WSBA(AM): News/Talk; WARM(FM): AC; KIKT(FM): Country; KLIF(AM): Talk; KTCK(AM): Sports/Talk; KYNG(AM): Ethnic; KPLX(FM): Country; KGVL(AM): Country; KDBN(FM): Classic Rock; KRBE(FM): CHR; KKLF(AM): Talk; KTDK(FM): Sports/Talk



FMs



WMJQ(FM) Brockport (Rochester), N.Y.

PRICE: $4 million

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 152 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Finger Lakes Radio Group (George Kimble, president)

FACILITIES: 104.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Christian

BROKER: Tim Disa of AirTime Media

NEW (FM)(CP) Kotzebue, NEW (FM) Fagaitua, Alaska; NEW (FM) Idalia, Colo.; NEW (FM) Newell, Iowa; NEW (FM) Bunker, Mo.; NEW (FM) Eureka, NEW (FM) St. Regis, NEW (FM) Valier (Great Falls), Mont.; NEW (FM) New England and NEW (FM) Sarles, N.D.; NEW (FM) Overton and NEW (FM) Sargent, Neb.; NEW (FM) Prineville (Bend), Ore.; NEW (FM) Coahoma, Texas

PRICE: $1.3 million

BUYER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (Michael MacIntosh, president/director); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: World Radio Link Inc. (Clark Parrish, secretary)

FACILITIES: NEW (FM)(CP) Kotzebue: 103.9 MHz, 120 W, ant. 26 ft.; NEW (FM) Fagaitua: 103.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 1,463 ft.; NEW (FM) Idalia: 94.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 299 ft.; NEW (FM) Newell: 100.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 292 ft.; NEW (FM) Bunker: 106.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; NEW (FM) Eureka: 93.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,818 ft.; NEW (FM) St. Regis: 99.1 MHz, 850 W, ant. 2,759 ft.; NEW (FM) Valier: 105.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 640 ft.; NEW (FM) New England: 95.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 637 ft.; NEW (FM) Sarles: 105.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 459 ft.; NEW (FM) Overton: 99.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 751 ft.; NEW (FM) Sargent: 92.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 341 ft.; NEW (FM) Prineville: 98.9 MHz, 390 W, ant. 2,251 ft.; NEW (FM) Coahoma: 105.5 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 387 ft.

FORMAT: All: CP–NOA

WJCA(FM) Albion, N.Y.

PRICE: $950,000

BUYER: Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, president/director); owns 23 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: CSN International (Charles Smith, president)

FACILITIES: 102.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 423 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

BROKER: MBT Enterprises Inc.

WQAK(FM) and WYVY(FM) Union City, Tenn.

PRICE: $900,000

BUYER: Thunderbolt Broadcasting Co. (Paul F. Tinkle, president); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Twin States Broadcasting (Rodney Taylor, president)

FACILITIES: WQAK(FM): 105.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WYVY(FM): 104.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 305 ft.

FORMAT: WQAK(FM): Rock; WYVY(FM): Country

KLIQ(FM) Hastings, Neb.

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: Eternal Broadcasting LLC (R.W. Chapin, VP); owns no other stations

SELLER: NRG Media LLC (Norman W. Waitt Jr., chairman)

FACILITIES: 94.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 948 ft.

FORMAT: Soft Rock

COMMENT: Eternal Broadcasting is exchanging KROR(FM) for NRG Media’s KLIQ(FM) Hastings. Additionally, NRG Media will pay Eternal Broadcasting $270,000 cash at closing. For purposes of this exchange, KROR(FM) is valued at $800,000, and KLIQ(FM) is valued at $530,000. Eternal Broadcasting is also immediately assigning KLIQ(FM) to Platte River Radio for $700,000.

KLIQ(FM) Hastings, Neb.

PRICE: $700,000

BUYER: Platte River Radio Inc. (Craig Eckert, executive VP); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Eternal Broadcasting LLC (R.W. Chapin, VP)

FACILITIES: 94.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 948 ft.

FORMAT: Soft Rock

COMMENT: See item above.

KROR(FM) Hastings, Neb.

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: NRG Media LLC (Norman W. Waitt Jr., chairman); owns 58 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Eternal Broadcasting LLC (R.W. Chapin, VP)

FACILITIES: 101.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,004 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Rock

COMMENT: See items above.



AMs



WEMG(AM) Camden (Philadelphia), N.J.

PRICE: $8.75 million

BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 33 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Mega Communications Holdings LLC (Adam Lindemann, member)

FACILITIES: 1310 kHz, 1 kW day/250 W night

FORMAT: Spanish/Tropical

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.

WRIB(AM) Providence (Providence-Warwick- Pawtucket), R.I.

PRICE: $1.9 million

BUYER: Faith Christian Center Inc. (David Marquard, president/chairman); owns no other stations

SELLER: Carter Broadcasting Corp. (Ken Carberry, president)

FACILITIES: 1220 kHz, 1 kW day/166 W night

FORMAT: Religion/Ethnic

BROKER: Harold Bausemer of The Sales Group of Boston

WSRC(AM) Durham (Raleigh-Durham), N.C.

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 34 other stations, including WTIK(AM) Raleigh-Durham

SELLER: Willis Broadcasting Corp. (Levi E. Willis, president)

FACILITIES: 1410 kHz, 5 kW day/290 W night

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC



Information Provided By: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro., Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com