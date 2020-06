TVs



KELF(LP) Grove, Okla.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Family Media Inc. (Jerry

Turner, president)

SELLER: Victory Communications (Bryan

Holland, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 48, 29.6 kW

AFFILIATION: Ind.

WINJ(LP) Columbus, Ohio

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Central Ohio Association of

Christian Broadcasters (Dave Aiken, president)

SELLER: New Life Fellowship Of

Churches (Rev. Ella Flowers, president/chief minister)

FACILITIES: Ch. 8, 0.083 kW

K53IL Twin Falls, Idaho

PRICE: $50,000

BUYER: Todd A. Lopes (Todd A. Lopes,

owner)

SELLER: Mark Silberman (Mark

Silberman, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 53, 0.5 kW, ant. 140

ft.

COMMENT: Gary M. Cocola Family Trust

is acquiring K53IL in cancellation of $50,000 note and immediately assigning

its rights to the station to Todd A. Lopes.

W48DA Marathon, Fla.

PRICE: $15,000

BUYER: Francois Leconte

SELLER: Howard Mintz

FACILITIES: Ch. 48, 9 kW



Combos



KJIN(AM) and KCIL(FM) Houma (New Orleans) and

KBZZ(FM) Morgan City and KXOR(FM) Thibodaux, La.

PRICE: $12.5 million

BUYER: Sunburst Media Inc. (John

Borders, president/director); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Guaranty Broadcasting Co. LLC

(George A. Foster Jr., chairman/president)

FACILITIES: KJIN(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW;

KCIL(FM): 107.5 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 650 ft.; KBZZ(FM): 96.7 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 476

ft.; KXOR(FM): 106.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: KJIN(AM): Sports; KCIL(FM):

Country; KBZZ(FM): Easy; KXOR(FM): Classic Rock

BROKER: Thomas Gammon of Americom

WCKC(FM) Cadillac, WCBY(AM) and WGFM(FM)

Cheboygan, WGFN(FM) and WJZJ(FM) Glen Arbor (Traverse City-Petoskey), WMIQ(AM)

and WIMK(FM) Iron Mountain, WIAN(AM) and WJPD(FM) Ishpeming, WLJZ(FM) Mackinaw

City (Traverse City-Petoskey), WDMJ(AM) and WUPK(FM) Marquette, WAVC(FM) Mio,

WNGE(FM) Negaunee, WIHC(FM) Newberry, WZNL(FM) Norway, WADW(FM) Pickford,

WKNW(AM) Sault Sainte Marie, WYSS(FM) Sault Ste. Marie, and WIDG(AM) and

WMKC(FM) St. Ignace (Traverse City-Petoskey), Mich.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Northern Star Broadcasting LLC

(Palmer Pyle, president/manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Northern Star Broadcasting

LLC (Charles Knight, shareholder)

FACILITIES: WCKC(FM): 107.1 MHz, 3

kW, ant. 482 ft.; WCBY(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; WGFM(FM): 105.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant.

610 ft.; WGFN(FM): 98.1 MHz, 21 kW, ant. 738 ft.; WJZJ(FM): 95.5 MHz, 21 kW,

ant. 738 feet; WMIQ(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW; WIMK(FM): 93.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 591

ft.; WIAN(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; WJPD(FM): 92.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 509 ft.;

WLJZ(FM): 94.5 MHz, 40 kW, ant. 381 ft.; WDMJ(AM): 1320 kHz, 5 kW day/135 W

night; WUPK(FM): 94.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 381 ft.; WAVC(FM): 93.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant.

433 ft.; WNGE(FM): 99.5 MHz, 4 kW, ant, 430 ft.; WIHC(FM): 97.9 MHz, 50 kW,

ant. 492 ft.; WZNL(FM): 94.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 650 ft.; WADW(FM): 105.5 MHz, 100

kW, ant. 253 ft.; WKNW(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW day/950 W night; WYSS(FM): 99.5 MHz,

100 kW, ant. 253 ft.; WIDG(AM): 940 kHz, 5 kW day/4 W night; WMKC(FM): 102.9

MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,102 ft.

FORMAT: WCKC(FM): Classic Rock;

WCBY(AM): Nostalgia; WGFM(FM): Classic Rock; WGFN(FM): Classic Rock; WZJZ(FM):

Modern Rock; WMIQ(AM): News/Sports/Talk; WIMK(FM): Classic Rock; WIAN(AM):

News/Talk/Sports; WJPD(FM): Country; WLJZ(FM): Modern Rock; WDMJ(AM):

News/Talk/Sports; WUPK(FM): Classic Rock; WAVC(FM): Country; WNGE(FM): Oldies;

WIHC(FM): Classic Rock; WZNL(FM): AC; WADW(FM): Religion; WKNW(AM): Talk;

WYSS(FM): Top 40; WIDG(AM): Sports; WKMC(FM): Country

COMMENT: Charles Knight, Louis Smith,

Lester Knight and Albert Suter are selling their 53.86% interest in Northern

Star Broadcasting to Wade Fetzer, giving him 91.7% equity and votes in the

company.



FMs



WDDW(FM) Sturtevant (Milwaukee-Racine),

Wis.

PRICE: $10.2 million

BUYER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC

(Amador S. Bustos, owner/president); owns 26 other stations, none in this

market

SELLER: NextMedia Group (Skip Weller,

president)

FACILITIES: 104.7 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 338

ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Mexican

COMMENT: Bustos Media will operate

the station under an LMA until closing.

KSLK(FM) Visalia (Visalia-Tulare-Hanford),

Calif.

PRICE: $2.2 million

BUYER: Moon Broadcasting Corp. (Abel

A. De Luna, president); owns 12 other stations, including KMQA(FM)

Visalia-Tulare-Hanford

SELLER: New Visalia Broadcasting Inc.

(Bob Eurich, president)

FACILITIES: 96.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 361

ft.

FORMAT: Spanish AC

BROKER: Media Services Group



INFORMATION PROVIDED BY: BIA Financial

Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com