KHON(TV) Honolulu; KSNT(TV) Topeka and KSNW(TV) Wichita, Kan.; KOIN(TV) Portland, Ore.
PRICE: $259 million
BUYER: SJL Acquisition LLC (David Tolley, president)
SELLER: Emmis Communications (Jeff Smulyan, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: KHON(TV): Ch. 2, 50 kW, ant. 59 ft.; KSNT(TV): Ch. 27, 1,100 kW, ant. 1,050 ft.; KSNW(TV): Ch. 3, 100 kW, ant. 996 ft.; KOIN(TV): Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,749 ft.
AFFILIATION: KHON(TV): Fox; KSNT(TV): NBC; KSNW(TV): NBC; KOIN(TV): CBS
KWBT(TV) Muskogee, Okla.
PRICE: $14.5 million
BUYER: Griffin Communications (David Griffin, president)
SELLER: Cascade Broadcasting Group LLC (Gregory W. Kunz, president/chairman)
FACILITIES: Ch. 19, 5,000 kW, ant. 827 ft.
AFFILIATION: The WB
BROKER: CobbCorp. LLC
KMBU(LP) Enterprise, KVBT(LP) Santa Clara, KDLQ(LP) and KDLU(LP) St. George, Utah
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Cherry Creek Radio LLC (Joseph D. Schwartz, CEO/president)
SELLER: MB Media Group Inc. (Jerry Johnson, president)
FACILITIES: KMBU(LP): Ch. 32, 0.079 kW; KVBT(LP): Ch. 41, 3.73 kW; KDLQ(LP): Ch. 55, 1.19 kW; KDLU(LP): Ch. 26, 0.986 kW
AFFILIATION: KMBU(LP): Fox; KVBT(LP): NBC; KDLQ(LP): FOX; KDLU(LP): Ind.
BROKER: Greg Merrill of Media Services Group
COMMENT: Cherry Creek entered an LMA on the stations 10/1/05.
KMXM(FM) Colorado City, Ariz.; KNNZ(AM), KSUB(AM) KXBN(FM) and KXFF(FM) Cedar City, Utah
PRICE: $5.8 million
BUYER: Cherry Creek Radio LLC (Joseph D. Schwartz, CEO/president); owns 37 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: MB Media Group Inc. (Jerry Johnson, president)
Facilities: KMXM(FM): 107.3 MHz, 35 kW, ant. 1,139 ft.; KNNZ(AM): 940 kHz, 10 kW day/39 W night; KSUB(AM): 590 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KXBN(FM): 94.9 MHz, 55 kW, ant.121 ft.; KXFF(FM): 92.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,690 ft.
Format: KMXM(FM): Bright AC; KNNZ(AM): News; KSUB(AM): News/Talk; KXBN(FM): Top 40; KXFF(FM): Oldies
Leadin DLBROKER: Greg Merrill of Media Services Group
COMMENT: Cherry Creek entered an LMA on the stations 10/1/05.
KLVQ(AM) Athens and KCKL(FM) Malakoff, Texas
PRICE: $550,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Lake Country Radio LP (James Stansell, CEO); owns no other stations
SELLER: Routt Radio Companies (Adabeth Routt, president)
FACILITIES: KLVQ(AM): 1410 kHz, 1 kW day/139 W night; KCKL(FM): 95.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 295 ft.
FORMAT: KLVQ(AM): Gospel; KCKL(FM): Country
BROKER: Media Services Group
KLKC(AM) and KLKC(FM) Parsons (Pittsburg), Kan.
PRICE: $334,932
BUYER: SE Kansas Independent Living Resource Center Inc. (Shari Coatney, president/CEO); owns two other stations, including KSEK(AM)/(FM) Pittsburg
SELLER: Acme Broadcasting LLC (Lee A. Salyers, managing member)
FACILITIES: KLKC(AM): 1540 kHz, 250 W; KLKC(FM): 93.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 266 ft.
FORMAT: KLKC(AM): AC/Oldies; KLKC(FM): AC/Oldies
KDAC(AM) Fort Bragg, KUKI(AM) and KUKI(FM)Ukiah, and KLLK(AM)Willits, Calif.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Bicoastal Media LLC (Kenneth R Dennis, president); owns 23 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Moon Broadcasting Corp. (Abel A. De Luna, president)
FACILITIES: KDAC(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; KUKI(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW; KUKI(FM): 103.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,791 ft.; KLLK(AM):
1250 kHz, 5 kW day/3 kW night
FORMAT: KDAC(AM): Mexican; KUKI(AM): Mexican; KUKI(FM): Country; KLLK(AM): Mexican
COMMENT: Starting immediately, Bicoastal Media will program the stations via an LMA.
KDLS(AM) and KDLS(FM) Perry (Des Moines), Iowa
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Latin Broadcasting Corp. (Pedro Zamora, president/treasurer); owns no other stations
SELLER: American Radio Brokers Inc./SFO (Chester Coleman, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: KDLS(AM): 1310 kHz, 500 W day/300 W night; KDLS(FM): 105.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 305 ft.
FORMAT: KDLS(AM): Variety; KDLS(FM): Country
COMMENT: Latin Broadcasting (LBC) is exercising its option to acquire the stock of Perry Broadcasting, licensee of KDLS(AM) and KDLS(FM) in exchange for cancellation of Chester Coleman’s loans to LBC.
KVBE(FM) Hanford (Fresno), Calif.
PRICE: $10 million
BUYER: Univision Communications Inc. (A. Jerrold Perenchio, chairman/CEO); owns 72 other stations, including KLLE(FM) and KOND(FM) Fresno
SELLER: Pappas Telecasting Companies (Dennis Davis, president/COO)
FACILITIES: 107.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 705 ft.
FORMAT: Spanish/Oldies
BROKER: Kalil & Co. Inc.
COMMENT: Starting immediately, Univision will program the station under a TBA until closing of the sale.
KLRM(FM) San Luis Obispo, Calif.
PRICE: $2.05 million
BUYER: American General Media (L. Rogers Brandon, VP); owns 23 other stations, including KIQO(FM), KKAL(FM), KKJG(FM) and KZOZ(FM) San Luis Obispo
SELLER: Hutton Media LLC (Edward Hutton Jr., member/president)
FACILITIES: 97.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 1,457 ft.
FORMAT: Spanish AC
KKHI(FM)(CP) Wahiawa (Honolulu), Hawaii
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 143 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Michael Radio Group (Victor A. Michael Jr., president)
FACILITIES: 103.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 2,103 ft.
FORMAT: CP–NOA
BROKER: Chuck Lontine of Marconi Media Ventures
KWEY(FM) Blanchard (Oklahoma City), Okla.
PRICE: $1 million
BUYER: Tyler Media Corp. (Ty Tyler, president); owns four other stations: KOCY(AM), KTLR(AM), KKNG(FM) and KTUZ(FM) Oklahoma City
SELLER: Wright Broadcasting Systems (G. Harold Wright, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 97.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 801 ft.
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: Gordon Rice Associates
COMMENT: Tyler Media’s Nick Radio LLC is exercising its option to purchase KWEY(FM).
KRMQ(FM) Clovis, N.M.
PRICE: $595,000
BUYER: Rooney Moon Broadcasting (Stephen Rooney, president/secretary/treasurer); owns three other stations, including KSMX(FM) Clovis
SELLER: Mt Rushmore Broadcasting Inc. (Jan Charles Gray, president)
FACILITIES: 101.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 453 ft.
FORMAT: Oldies
COMMENT: Rooney Moon Broadcasting has been providing programming to KRMQ(FM) via an LMA since July 2003.
KPZE(FM) Carlsbad, N.M.
PRICE: $475,000
BUYER: Pecos Valley Broadcasting (Sam Beard, president/treasurer); owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Runnels Broadcasting System LLC (Linda S. Bloom, trustee)
FACILITIES: 106.1 MHz, 39 kW, ant. 558 ft.
FORMAT: Spanish AC
WSNA(FM) South Webster, Ohio
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Legend Communications LLC (W. Lawrence Patrick, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Denise Scharfetter
FACILITIES: 94.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Rock
BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications
COMMENT: Legend Communications is immediately assigning the station to Educational Media Foundation.
WKMM(FM) Kingwood (Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont), W,Va.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: MarPat Corp. (Neil P. Waldeck, owner); owns no other stations
SELLER: MarPat Corp. (Patrick J. Crogan, president)
FACILITIES: 96.7 MHz, 300 W, ant. 797 ft.
FORMAT: Country
COMMENT: Patrick and Jane Crogan are selling all of the stock in MarPat Corp. to Waldeck.
KTFX(AM) Sand Springs (Tulsa), Okla.
PRICE: $1.03 million
BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 32 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: William H. Payne
FACILITIES : 1340 kHz, 450 W day/900 W night
FORMAT: Black Gospel
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce & Co. LLC
KAHS(AM) El Dorado (Wichita), Kan.
PRICE: $525,000
BUYER: Kansas City Catholic (James E. O’Laughlin, president/director); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Reunion Broadcasting LLC (D. Stanley Tacker, owner/manager)
FACILITIES: 1360 kHz, 1 kW day/240 W night
FORMAT: Adult Standard
BROKER: John Pierce & Co. LLC
WNDA(AM) DeLand (Daytona Beach), Fla.
PRICE: $370,000
BUYER: J&V Communications Inc. (Jesus Torrado, president/owner); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Black Crow Media Group (Michael Linn, president)
FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: News/Talk/Sports
BROKER: Doyle Hadden of Hadden and Associates Media Brokers
WLOA(AM) Farrell, Pa.
PRICE: $295,000
BUYER: Beacon Broadcasting Inc. (Harold F. Glunt, president); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Holy Family Communications (James N. Wright, president)
FACILITIES: 1470 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night
FORMAT: Christian
BROKER: Jamie Rasnick of John Pierce & Co. LLC
WLVA(AM) Lynchburg (Roanoke-Lynchburg), Va.
PRICE: $275,000
BUYER: Truth Broadcasting Corp. (Stuart W. Epperson Jr., president); owns five other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Kovas Communications (Joseph Walburn, VP/personal rep, estate)
FACILITIES: 590 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Dark
BROKER: Victor C. Bosiger
