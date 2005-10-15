TVs



KHON(TV) Honolulu; KSNT(TV) Topeka and KSNW(TV) Wichita, Kan.; KOIN(TV) Portland, Ore.

PRICE: $259 million

BUYER: SJL Acquisition LLC (David Tolley, president)

SELLER: Emmis Communications (Jeff Smulyan, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KHON(TV): Ch. 2, 50 kW, ant. 59 ft.; KSNT(TV): Ch. 27, 1,100 kW, ant. 1,050 ft.; KSNW(TV): Ch. 3, 100 kW, ant. 996 ft.; KOIN(TV): Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,749 ft.

AFFILIATION: KHON(TV): Fox; KSNT(TV): NBC; KSNW(TV): NBC; KOIN(TV): CBS

KWBT(TV) Muskogee, Okla.

PRICE: $14.5 million

BUYER: Griffin Communications (David Griffin, president)

SELLER: Cascade Broadcasting Group LLC (Gregory W. Kunz, president/chairman)

FACILITIES: Ch. 19, 5,000 kW, ant. 827 ft.

AFFILIATION: The WB

BROKER: CobbCorp. LLC

KMBU(LP) Enterprise, KVBT(LP) Santa Clara, KDLQ(LP) and KDLU(LP) St. George, Utah

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Cherry Creek Radio LLC (Joseph D. Schwartz, CEO/president)

SELLER: MB Media Group Inc. (Jerry Johnson, president)

FACILITIES: KMBU(LP): Ch. 32, 0.079 kW; KVBT(LP): Ch. 41, 3.73 kW; KDLQ(LP): Ch. 55, 1.19 kW; KDLU(LP): Ch. 26, 0.986 kW

AFFILIATION: KMBU(LP): Fox; KVBT(LP): NBC; KDLQ(LP): FOX; KDLU(LP): Ind.

BROKER: Greg Merrill of Media Services Group

COMMENT: Cherry Creek entered an LMA on the stations 10/1/05.



Combos



KMXM(FM) Colorado City, Ariz.; KNNZ(AM), KSUB(AM) KXBN(FM) and KXFF(FM) Cedar City, Utah

PRICE: $5.8 million

BUYER: Cherry Creek Radio LLC (Joseph D. Schwartz, CEO/president); owns 37 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: MB Media Group Inc. (Jerry Johnson, president)

Facilities: KMXM(FM): 107.3 MHz, 35 kW, ant. 1,139 ft.; KNNZ(AM): 940 kHz, 10 kW day/39 W night; KSUB(AM): 590 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KXBN(FM): 94.9 MHz, 55 kW, ant.121 ft.; KXFF(FM): 92.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,690 ft.

Format: KMXM(FM): Bright AC; KNNZ(AM): News; KSUB(AM): News/Talk; KXBN(FM): Top 40; KXFF(FM): Oldies

Leadin DLBROKER: Greg Merrill of Media Services Group

COMMENT: Cherry Creek entered an LMA on the stations 10/1/05.

KLVQ(AM) Athens and KCKL(FM) Malakoff, Texas

PRICE: $550,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Lake Country Radio LP (James Stansell, CEO); owns no other stations

SELLER: Routt Radio Companies (Adabeth Routt, president)

FACILITIES: KLVQ(AM): 1410 kHz, 1 kW day/139 W night; KCKL(FM): 95.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 295 ft.

FORMAT: KLVQ(AM): Gospel; KCKL(FM): Country

BROKER: Media Services Group

KLKC(AM) and KLKC(FM) Parsons (Pittsburg), Kan.

PRICE: $334,932

BUYER: SE Kansas Independent Living Resource Center Inc. (Shari Coatney, president/CEO); owns two other stations, including KSEK(AM)/(FM) Pittsburg

SELLER: Acme Broadcasting LLC (Lee A. Salyers, managing member)

FACILITIES: KLKC(AM): 1540 kHz, 250 W; KLKC(FM): 93.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 266 ft.

FORMAT: KLKC(AM): AC/Oldies; KLKC(FM): AC/Oldies

KDAC(AM) Fort Bragg, KUKI(AM) and KUKI(FM)Ukiah, and KLLK(AM)Willits, Calif.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Bicoastal Media LLC (Kenneth R Dennis, president); owns 23 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Moon Broadcasting Corp. (Abel A. De Luna, president)

FACILITIES: KDAC(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; KUKI(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW; KUKI(FM): 103.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,791 ft.; KLLK(AM):

1250 kHz, 5 kW day/3 kW night

FORMAT: KDAC(AM): Mexican; KUKI(AM): Mexican; KUKI(FM): Country; KLLK(AM): Mexican

COMMENT: Starting immediately, Bicoastal Media will program the stations via an LMA.

KDLS(AM) and KDLS(FM) Perry (Des Moines), Iowa

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Latin Broadcasting Corp. (Pedro Zamora, president/treasurer); owns no other stations

SELLER: American Radio Brokers Inc./SFO (Chester Coleman, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KDLS(AM): 1310 kHz, 500 W day/300 W night; KDLS(FM): 105.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 305 ft.

FORMAT: KDLS(AM): Variety; KDLS(FM): Country

COMMENT: Latin Broadcasting (LBC) is exercising its option to acquire the stock of Perry Broadcasting, licensee of KDLS(AM) and KDLS(FM) in exchange for cancellation of Chester Coleman’s loans to LBC.



FMs



KVBE(FM) Hanford (Fresno), Calif.

PRICE: $10 million

BUYER: Univision Communications Inc. (A. Jerrold Perenchio, chairman/CEO); owns 72 other stations, including KLLE(FM) and KOND(FM) Fresno

SELLER: Pappas Telecasting Companies (Dennis Davis, president/COO)

FACILITIES: 107.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 705 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Oldies

BROKER: Kalil & Co. Inc.

COMMENT: Starting immediately, Univision will program the station under a TBA until closing of the sale.

KLRM(FM) San Luis Obispo, Calif.

PRICE: $2.05 million

BUYER: American General Media (L. Rogers Brandon, VP); owns 23 other stations, including KIQO(FM), KKAL(FM), KKJG(FM) and KZOZ(FM) San Luis Obispo

SELLER: Hutton Media LLC (Edward Hutton Jr., member/president)

FACILITIES: 97.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 1,457 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish AC

KKHI(FM)(CP) Wahiawa (Honolulu), Hawaii

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 143 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Michael Radio Group (Victor A. Michael Jr., president)

FACILITIES: 103.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 2,103 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

BROKER: Chuck Lontine of Marconi Media Ventures

KWEY(FM) Blanchard (Oklahoma City), Okla.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Tyler Media Corp. (Ty Tyler, president); owns four other stations: KOCY(AM), KTLR(AM), KKNG(FM) and KTUZ(FM) Oklahoma City

SELLER: Wright Broadcasting Systems (G. Harold Wright, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 97.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 801 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Gordon Rice Associates

COMMENT: Tyler Media’s Nick Radio LLC is exercising its option to purchase KWEY(FM).

KRMQ(FM) Clovis, N.M.

PRICE: $595,000

BUYER: Rooney Moon Broadcasting (Stephen Rooney, president/secretary/treasurer); owns three other stations, including KSMX(FM) Clovis

SELLER: Mt Rushmore Broadcasting Inc. (Jan Charles Gray, president)

FACILITIES: 101.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 453 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies

COMMENT: Rooney Moon Broadcasting has been providing programming to KRMQ(FM) via an LMA since July 2003.

KPZE(FM) Carlsbad, N.M.

PRICE: $475,000

BUYER: Pecos Valley Broadcasting (Sam Beard, president/treasurer); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Runnels Broadcasting System LLC (Linda S. Bloom, trustee)

FACILITIES: 106.1 MHz, 39 kW, ant. 558 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish AC

WSNA(FM) South Webster, Ohio

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Legend Communications LLC (W. Lawrence Patrick, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Denise Scharfetter

FACILITIES: 94.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Rock

BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications

COMMENT: Legend Communications is immediately assigning the station to Educational Media Foundation.

WKMM(FM) Kingwood (Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont), W,Va.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: MarPat Corp. (Neil P. Waldeck, owner); owns no other stations

SELLER: MarPat Corp. (Patrick J. Crogan, president)

FACILITIES: 96.7 MHz, 300 W, ant. 797 ft.

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: Patrick and Jane Crogan are selling all of the stock in MarPat Corp. to Waldeck.



AMs



KTFX(AM) Sand Springs (Tulsa), Okla.

PRICE: $1.03 million

BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 32 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: William H. Payne

FACILITIES : 1340 kHz, 450 W day/900 W night

FORMAT: Black Gospel

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce & Co. LLC

KAHS(AM) El Dorado (Wichita), Kan.

PRICE: $525,000

BUYER: Kansas City Catholic (James E. O’Laughlin, president/director); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Reunion Broadcasting LLC (D. Stanley Tacker, owner/manager)

FACILITIES: 1360 kHz, 1 kW day/240 W night

FORMAT: Adult Standard

BROKER: John Pierce & Co. LLC

WNDA(AM) DeLand (Daytona Beach), Fla.

PRICE: $370,000

BUYER: J&V Communications Inc. (Jesus Torrado, president/owner); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Black Crow Media Group (Michael Linn, president)

FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: News/Talk/Sports

BROKER: Doyle Hadden of Hadden and Associates Media Brokers

WLOA(AM) Farrell, Pa.

PRICE: $295,000

BUYER: Beacon Broadcasting Inc. (Harold F. Glunt, president); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Holy Family Communications (James N. Wright, president)

FACILITIES: 1470 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: Christian

BROKER: Jamie Rasnick of John Pierce & Co. LLC

WLVA(AM) Lynchburg (Roanoke-Lynchburg), Va.

PRICE: $275,000

BUYER: Truth Broadcasting Corp. (Stuart W. Epperson Jr., president); owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Kovas Communications (Joseph Walburn, VP/personal rep, estate)

FACILITIES: 590 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Dark

BROKER: Victor C. Bosiger

