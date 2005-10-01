TVs



WDWB(TV) Detroit

PRICE: $97.5 million

BUYER: AM Media Holdings LLC (Kenneth Brotman, managing member)

SELLER: Granite Broadcasting Corp. (Stuart J. Beck, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 20, 1,500 kW, ant. 1,063 ft.

AFFILIATION: The WB

COMMENT: Purchase price includes includes non- compete payment as well as $1.25 million equity in AM Media Holdings, which is an affiliate of ACON Investments.

KBWB(TV) San Francisco

PRICE: $82.5 million

BUYER: AM Media Holdings LLC (Kenneth Brotman, managing member)

SELLER: Granite Broadcasting Corp. (Stuart J. Beck, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 20, 3,470 kW, ant. 1,549 ft.

AFFILIATION: The WB

COMMENT: Purchase price includes includes non-compete payment and $1.25 million equity in AM Media Holdings, an affiliate of ACON Investments.

KAUT(TV) Oklahoma City

PRICE: $22 million

BUYER: New York Times Co. (Janet Robinson, president/CEO)

SELLER: CBS/Viacom (Fred Reynolds, president, TV division)

FACILITIES: Ch. 43, 1,950 kW, ant. 1,558 ft.

AFFILIATION: UPN

WMEI(TV) Arecibo(TV), WOST Mayaguez, WQQZ(CA) Ponce and WWKQ(LP) Quebradillas, Puerto Rico

PRICE: $4.25 million

BUYER: Corporate Media Consultants Group LLC (Charles Glover, president/CEO)

SELLER: WMEI(TV): Hector Cartagena; WOST(TV) and WWKQ(LP): Signal Television (Jose J. Arzuaga, general partner); WQQZ(C)A: Jose J. Arzuaga

FACILITIES: WMEI(TV): Ch. 60, 1,000 kW, ant. 2,323 ft.; WOST(TV): Ch. 16, 9.55 kW; ant. 1,108 ft.; WQQZ(CA): Ch. 33, 3 kW, ant. 802 ft.; WWKQ(LP): Ch. 26, 17.82 kW

AFFILIATION: WQQZ(CA): INS



Combos



WBOB(AM) Florence (Cincinnati), Ky.; WTSJ(AM) Cincinnati

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: Christian Broadcasting System Ltd (Jonathon R. Yinger, president/director); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WBOB(AM): 1160 kHz, 5 kW day/990 W night; WTSJ(AM): 1050 kHz, 1 kW day/279 W night

FORMAT: WBOB(AM): News/Talk; WTSJ(AM): Christian/Talk

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC

COMMENT: Salem is exchanging WBOB(AM) and WTSJ(AM) plus $6.75 million cash for Christian Broadcasting System's WLQV(AM) Detroit. Total value exceeds $14 million.

WDOS(AM) and WSRK(FM) Oneonta, N.Y.

PRICE: $3.8 million

BUYER: Double O Radio LLC (Terry Bond, CEO/president); owns 14 other stations, including WZOZ(FM) Oneonta

SELLER: Ultimate Broadcasting Network Inc. (Janet Laytham, president)

FACILITIES: WDOS(AM): 730 kHz, 1 kW; WSRK(FM): 103.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 518 ft.

FORMAT: WDOS(AM): Country; WSRK(FM): AC

BROKER: Bob Maccini of Media Services Group

WPRS(AM) and WACF(FM) Paris (Terre Haute), Ill.

PRICE: $2.55 million

BUYER: Midwest Communications Inc. (Duey E. Wright, president); owns 39 other stations, including WMGI(FM) and WWSY(FM) Terre Haute

SELLER: Key Broadcasting Inc. (Terry Forcht, owner)

FACILITIES: WPRS(AM): 1440 kHz, 1 kW day/250 W night; WACF(FM): 98.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 499 feet

FORMAT: WPRS(AM): Oldies; WACF(FM): Country

BROKER: Ed Henson of Henson Media



FMs



WXER(FM) Plymouth (Sheboygan), Wis.

PRICE: $2.3 million

BUYER: Midwest Communications Inc. (Duey E. Wright, president); owns 40 other stations, including WHBL(AM), WBFM(FM) and WHBZ(FM) Sheboygan

SELLER: RBH Enterprises Inc. (Randall Hopper, president)

FACILITIES: 104.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: AC

BROKER: Dick Blackburn of Blackburn and Co. Inc.

WRDA(FM) Jerseyville (St. Louis), Ill.

PRICE: $20 million

BUYER: Radio One Inc. (Alfred Liggins, CEO/president); owns 68 other stations, including WFUN(FM) St. Louis

SELLER: Emmis Communications (Jeffrey H. Smulyan, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: 104.1 MHz, 39 kW, ant. 551 ft.

FORMAT: Adult Standards

COMMENT: Radio One will program the station under an LMA starting Oct. 1.

WMRZ(FM)(CP) Dawson, Ga.

PRICE: $875,000

BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio); owns 1,189 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Staton Broadcasting (Cecil P. Staton Jr., president)

FACILITIES: 98.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Adult Hits

BROKER: Eddie Esserman of Media Services Group

WDDM(FM) Hazlet (Monmouth-Ocean), N.J.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Domestic Church Media Foundation Inc. (James Manfredonia, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: WVRM Inc. (Jaspal Singh Suri, president)

FACILITIES: 89.3 MHz, 9 W, ant. 312 ft.

FORMAT: Ethnic

BROKER: Touchdown Ventures Inc.

KOJY(FM) Bloomfield, Iowa

PRICE: $460,000

BUYER: Mark and Karen McVey, (Mark McVey, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Horizon Broadcasting Inc. (Doug Smiley, president)

FACILITIES: 106.9 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 367 ft.

FORMAT: Gospel

KMCR(FM) Montgomery City, Mo.

PRICE: $450,000

BUYER: Twenty-One Sound Communications (Randy Wachter, president); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Best Broadcast Group (Phillip A. Chirillo, president)

FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC

BROKER: Cox and Cox LLC

WSNA(FM) South Webster, Ohio

PRICE: $450,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 131 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Legend Communications LLC (W. Lawrence Patrick, president)

FACILITIES: 94.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Rock

BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications

COMMENT: Affiliation agreement effective immediately

WKTJ(FM) Farmington, Maine

PRICE: $450,000

BUYER: Clearwater Communications Inc. (Steve White, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Fisher & Doak (Marc Fisher, owner/CEO)

FACILITIES: 99.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 400 ft.

FORMAT: AC

COMMENT: Fisher & Doak is selling its 50% interest in Franklin Broadcasting Corp. to Clearwater.

KLBT(FM)(CP) Beaumont (Beaumont-Port Arthur), Texas

PRICE: $450,000

BUYER: King's Musician Educational Foundation Inc. (Leslie E. Jones, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Las Vegas Broadcasters (Carl Auel, president)

FACILITIES: 88.1 MHz, 40 kW

FORMAT: CP–NOA



AMs



WLQV(AM) Detroit

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO); owns 103 other stations, including WDTK(AM) Detroit

SELLER: Christian Broadcasting System Ltd (Jonathon R. Yinger, president/director)

FACILITIES: 1500 kHz, 50 kW day/10 kW night

FORMAT: Christian/Talk

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC

COMMENT: Salem is exchanging WBOB(AM) and WTSJ(AM) plus $6.75 million cash for Christian Broadcasting's WLQV(AM) Detroit. Total value of the transaction exceeds $14 million.

KFOX(AM) Torrance (Los Angeles), Calif.

PRICE: $22.58 million

BUYER: Chagal Communications Inc. (Jae Min Chang, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Chagal Communications Inc. (Warren Chang, president)

FACILITIES: 1650 kHz, 10 kW day/490 W night

FORMAT: Korean

COMMENT: Jae Min Chang, Nicholas Chang and Grant Chang (collectively holding 30% interest in Chagal Communications Inc.) are buying out the 70% interest of Warren Chang, Siegal Family Trust and Thomas Chung. Upon acquisition, the company will transfer the 70% interest to Hyun Joo Chang.

KSWM(AM) Aurora, Mo.

PRICE: $417,500

BUYER: Falcon Broadcasting Inc. (Dewayne Gandy, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Galen Gilbert, et al (Galen Gilbert, president)

FACILITIES: 940 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Talk

WRTK(AM) Niles (Youngstown-Warren), Ohio

PRICE: $400,000

BUYER: Beacon Broadcasting Inc. (Harold F. Glunt, resident); owns four other stations, including WANR(AM) Youngstown-Warren

SELLER: D & E Communications Inc. (Dale Edwards, president)

FACILITIES: 1540 kHz, 500 W

FORMAT: Urban

WMVA(AM) Martinsville, Va.

PRICE: $400,000

BUYER: Martinsville Broadcasting Inc. (William D. Wyatt Jr., owner); owns no other stations

SELLER: Martinsville Broadcasting Inc. (Billy D. Wilson, president)

FACILITIES: 1450 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: AC/Sports

COMMENT: Billy D. Wilson and Linda R. Wilson are selling all of the stock in Martinsville Broadcasting to Wyatt.

KXLI(AM) Opportunity (Spokane), Wash.

PRICE: $375,000

BUYER: Read Broadcasting Network (Thomas W. Read, CEO); owns six other stations, including KTRW(AM) and KSPO(FM) Spokane

SELLER: Spokane Television Inc. (Elizabeth Murphy Burns, president/director)

FACILITIES: 630 kHz, 530 W day/53 W night

FORMAT: Sports

KOCR(AM) Joplin, Mo.

PRICE: $350,100

BUYER: Zimmer Radio Group (James L. Zimmer, owner); owns 16 other stations, including KWAS(AM), KIXQ(FM), KJMK(FM), KSYN(FM) and KXDG(FM) Joplin

SELLER: Ozark Christian College (Rob Kime, general manager)

FACILITIES: 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Inspiration

COMMENT: Buyer and seller have agreed to a lease for the space in the station's studio building for up to 24 months from closing date at no charge to seller.

KDXE(AM) North Little Rock (Little Rock), Ark.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (G. Craig Hanson, president); owns 23 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: AM1380 LLC (Arlen Horn, VP)

FACILITIES: 1380 kHz, 5 kW day/3 kW night

FORMAT: Sports

BROKER: BuySellRadio Online Inc.

KJMP(AM) Pierce (Ft. Collins-Greeley), Colo.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Northeast Broadcasting Co. (Steven A. Silberberg, president/clerk/director); owns 26 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Mountain States Radio Inc. (Victor A. Michael, president)

FACILITIES: 870 kHz, 1 kW day/ 320 W night

FORMAT: Hot AC/Top 40

KLFB(AM) Lubbock, Texas

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Walker Broadcasting and Communications Ltd (David Walker, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Ballard Broadcasting (Drew Ballard, owner)

FACILITIES: 1420 kHz, 500 W

FORMAT: Spanish/Christian

BROKER: Sandi Bergman



INFORMATION PROVIDED BY: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro., Chantilly, Va.,www.bia.com.