WDWB(TV) Detroit
PRICE: $97.5 million
BUYER: AM Media Holdings LLC (Kenneth Brotman, managing member)
SELLER: Granite Broadcasting Corp. (Stuart J. Beck, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 20, 1,500 kW, ant. 1,063 ft.
AFFILIATION: The WB
COMMENT: Purchase price includes includes non- compete payment as well as $1.25 million equity in AM Media Holdings, which is an affiliate of ACON Investments.
KBWB(TV) San Francisco
PRICE: $82.5 million
BUYER: AM Media Holdings LLC (Kenneth Brotman, managing member)
SELLER: Granite Broadcasting Corp. (Stuart J. Beck, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 20, 3,470 kW, ant. 1,549 ft.
AFFILIATION: The WB
COMMENT: Purchase price includes includes non-compete payment and $1.25 million equity in AM Media Holdings, an affiliate of ACON Investments.
KAUT(TV) Oklahoma City
PRICE: $22 million
BUYER: New York Times Co. (Janet Robinson, president/CEO)
SELLER: CBS/Viacom (Fred Reynolds, president, TV division)
FACILITIES: Ch. 43, 1,950 kW, ant. 1,558 ft.
AFFILIATION: UPN
WMEI(TV) Arecibo(TV), WOST Mayaguez, WQQZ(CA) Ponce and WWKQ(LP) Quebradillas, Puerto Rico
PRICE: $4.25 million
BUYER: Corporate Media Consultants Group LLC (Charles Glover, president/CEO)
SELLER: WMEI(TV): Hector Cartagena; WOST(TV) and WWKQ(LP): Signal Television (Jose J. Arzuaga, general partner); WQQZ(C)A: Jose J. Arzuaga
FACILITIES: WMEI(TV): Ch. 60, 1,000 kW, ant. 2,323 ft.; WOST(TV): Ch. 16, 9.55 kW; ant. 1,108 ft.; WQQZ(CA): Ch. 33, 3 kW, ant. 802 ft.; WWKQ(LP): Ch. 26, 17.82 kW
AFFILIATION: WQQZ(CA): INS

Combos


WBOB(AM) Florence (Cincinnati), Ky.; WTSJ(AM) Cincinnati
PRICE: Swap
BUYER: Christian Broadcasting System Ltd (Jonathon R. Yinger, president/director); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: WBOB(AM): 1160 kHz, 5 kW day/990 W night; WTSJ(AM): 1050 kHz, 1 kW day/279 W night
FORMAT: WBOB(AM): News/Talk; WTSJ(AM): Christian/Talk
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC
COMMENT: Salem is exchanging WBOB(AM) and WTSJ(AM) plus $6.75 million cash for Christian Broadcasting System's WLQV(AM) Detroit. Total value exceeds $14 million.
WDOS(AM) and WSRK(FM) Oneonta, N.Y.
PRICE: $3.8 million
BUYER: Double O Radio LLC (Terry Bond, CEO/president); owns 14 other stations, including WZOZ(FM) Oneonta
SELLER: Ultimate Broadcasting Network Inc. (Janet Laytham, president)
FACILITIES: WDOS(AM): 730 kHz, 1 kW; WSRK(FM): 103.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 518 ft.
FORMAT: WDOS(AM): Country; WSRK(FM): AC
BROKER: Bob Maccini of Media Services Group
WPRS(AM) and WACF(FM) Paris (Terre Haute), Ill.
PRICE: $2.55 million
BUYER: Midwest Communications Inc. (Duey E. Wright, president); owns 39 other stations, including WMGI(FM) and WWSY(FM) Terre Haute
SELLER: Key Broadcasting Inc. (Terry Forcht, owner)
FACILITIES: WPRS(AM): 1440 kHz, 1 kW day/250 W night; WACF(FM): 98.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 499 feet
FORMAT: WPRS(AM): Oldies; WACF(FM): Country
BROKER: Ed Henson of Henson Media

FMs


WXER(FM) Plymouth (Sheboygan), Wis.
PRICE: $2.3 million
BUYER: Midwest Communications Inc. (Duey E. Wright, president); owns 40 other stations, including WHBL(AM), WBFM(FM) and WHBZ(FM) Sheboygan
SELLER: RBH Enterprises Inc. (Randall Hopper, president)
FACILITIES: 104.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: AC
BROKER: Dick Blackburn of Blackburn and Co. Inc.
WRDA(FM) Jerseyville (St. Louis), Ill.
PRICE: $20 million
BUYER: Radio One Inc. (Alfred Liggins, CEO/president); owns 68 other stations, including WFUN(FM) St. Louis
SELLER: Emmis Communications (Jeffrey H. Smulyan, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: 104.1 MHz, 39 kW, ant. 551 ft.
FORMAT: Adult Standards
COMMENT: Radio One will program the station under an LMA starting Oct. 1.
WMRZ(FM)(CP) Dawson, Ga.
PRICE: $875,000
BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio); owns 1,189 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Staton Broadcasting (Cecil P. Staton Jr., president)
FACILITIES: 98.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Adult Hits
BROKER: Eddie Esserman of Media Services Group
WDDM(FM) Hazlet (Monmouth-Ocean), N.J.
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: Domestic Church Media Foundation Inc. (James Manfredonia, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: WVRM Inc. (Jaspal Singh Suri, president)
FACILITIES: 89.3 MHz, 9 W, ant. 312 ft.
FORMAT: Ethnic
BROKER: Touchdown Ventures Inc.
KOJY(FM) Bloomfield, Iowa
PRICE: $460,000
BUYER: Mark and Karen McVey, (Mark McVey, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Horizon Broadcasting Inc. (Doug Smiley, president)
FACILITIES: 106.9 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 367 ft.
FORMAT: Gospel
KMCR(FM) Montgomery City, Mo.
PRICE: $450,000
BUYER: Twenty-One Sound Communications (Randy Wachter, president); owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Best Broadcast Group (Phillip A. Chirillo, president)
FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
BROKER: Cox and Cox LLC
WSNA(FM) South Webster, Ohio
PRICE: $450,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 131 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Legend Communications LLC (W. Lawrence Patrick, president)
FACILITIES: 94.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Rock
BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications
COMMENT: Affiliation agreement effective immediately
WKTJ(FM) Farmington, Maine
PRICE: $450,000
BUYER: Clearwater Communications Inc. (Steve White, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Fisher & Doak (Marc Fisher, owner/CEO)
FACILITIES: 99.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 400 ft.
FORMAT: AC
COMMENT: Fisher & Doak is selling its 50% interest in Franklin Broadcasting Corp. to Clearwater.
KLBT(FM)(CP) Beaumont (Beaumont-Port Arthur), Texas
PRICE: $450,000
BUYER: King's Musician Educational Foundation Inc. (Leslie E. Jones, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Las Vegas Broadcasters (Carl Auel, president)
FACILITIES: 88.1 MHz, 40 kW
FORMAT: CP–NOA

AMs


WLQV(AM) Detroit
PRICE: Swap
BUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO); owns 103 other stations, including WDTK(AM) Detroit
SELLER: Christian Broadcasting System Ltd (Jonathon R. Yinger, president/director)
FACILITIES: 1500 kHz, 50 kW day/10 kW night
FORMAT: Christian/Talk
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC
COMMENT: Salem is exchanging WBOB(AM) and WTSJ(AM) plus $6.75 million cash for Christian Broadcasting's WLQV(AM) Detroit. Total value of the transaction exceeds $14 million.
KFOX(AM) Torrance (Los Angeles), Calif.
PRICE: $22.58 million
BUYER: Chagal Communications Inc. (Jae Min Chang, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Chagal Communications Inc. (Warren Chang, president)
FACILITIES: 1650 kHz, 10 kW day/490 W night
FORMAT: Korean
COMMENT: Jae Min Chang, Nicholas Chang and Grant Chang (collectively holding 30% interest in Chagal Communications Inc.) are buying out the 70% interest of Warren Chang, Siegal Family Trust and Thomas Chung. Upon acquisition, the company will transfer the 70% interest to Hyun Joo Chang.
KSWM(AM) Aurora, Mo.
PRICE: $417,500
BUYER: Falcon Broadcasting Inc. (Dewayne Gandy, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Galen Gilbert, et al (Galen Gilbert, president)
FACILITIES: 940 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Talk
WRTK(AM) Niles (Youngstown-Warren), Ohio
PRICE: $400,000
BUYER: Beacon Broadcasting Inc. (Harold F. Glunt, resident); owns four other stations, including WANR(AM) Youngstown-Warren
SELLER: D & E Communications Inc. (Dale Edwards, president)
FACILITIES: 1540 kHz, 500 W
FORMAT: Urban
WMVA(AM) Martinsville, Va.
PRICE: $400,000
BUYER: Martinsville Broadcasting Inc. (William D. Wyatt Jr., owner); owns no other stations
SELLER: Martinsville Broadcasting Inc. (Billy D. Wilson, president)
FACILITIES: 1450 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: AC/Sports
COMMENT: Billy D. Wilson and Linda R. Wilson are selling all of the stock in Martinsville Broadcasting to Wyatt.
KXLI(AM) Opportunity (Spokane), Wash.
PRICE: $375,000
BUYER: Read Broadcasting Network (Thomas W. Read, CEO); owns six other stations, including KTRW(AM) and KSPO(FM) Spokane
SELLER: Spokane Television Inc. (Elizabeth Murphy Burns, president/director)
FACILITIES: 630 kHz, 530 W day/53 W night
FORMAT: Sports
KOCR(AM) Joplin, Mo.
PRICE: $350,100
BUYER: Zimmer Radio Group (James L. Zimmer, owner); owns 16 other stations, including KWAS(AM), KIXQ(FM), KJMK(FM), KSYN(FM) and KXDG(FM) Joplin
SELLER: Ozark Christian College (Rob Kime, general manager)
FACILITIES: 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Inspiration
COMMENT: Buyer and seller have agreed to a lease for the space in the station's studio building for up to 24 months from closing date at no charge to seller.
KDXE(AM) North Little Rock (Little Rock), Ark.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (G. Craig Hanson, president); owns 23 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: AM1380 LLC (Arlen Horn, VP)
FACILITIES: 1380 kHz, 5 kW day/3 kW night
FORMAT: Sports
BROKER: BuySellRadio Online Inc.
KJMP(AM) Pierce (Ft. Collins-Greeley), Colo.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Northeast Broadcasting Co. (Steven A. Silberberg, president/clerk/director); owns 26 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Mountain States Radio Inc. (Victor A. Michael, president)
FACILITIES: 870 kHz, 1 kW day/ 320 W night
FORMAT: Hot AC/Top 40
KLFB(AM) Lubbock, Texas
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Walker Broadcasting and Communications Ltd (David Walker, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Ballard Broadcasting (Drew Ballard, owner)
FACILITIES: 1420 kHz, 500 W
FORMAT: Spanish/Christian
BROKER: Sandi Bergman

INFORMATION PROVIDED BY: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro., Chantilly, Va.,www.bia.com.