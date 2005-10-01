Deals
TVs
WDWB(TV) Detroit
PRICE: $97.5 million
BUYER: AM Media Holdings LLC (Kenneth Brotman, managing member)
SELLER: Granite Broadcasting Corp. (Stuart J. Beck, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 20, 1,500 kW, ant. 1,063 ft.
AFFILIATION: The WB
COMMENT: Purchase price includes includes non- compete payment as well as $1.25 million equity in AM Media Holdings, which is an affiliate of ACON Investments.
KBWB(TV) San Francisco
PRICE: $82.5 million
BUYER: AM Media Holdings LLC (Kenneth Brotman, managing member)
SELLER: Granite Broadcasting Corp. (Stuart J. Beck, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 20, 3,470 kW, ant. 1,549 ft.
AFFILIATION: The WB
COMMENT: Purchase price includes includes non-compete payment and $1.25 million equity in AM Media Holdings, an affiliate of ACON Investments.
KAUT(TV) Oklahoma City
PRICE: $22 million
BUYER: New York Times Co. (Janet Robinson, president/CEO)
SELLER: CBS/Viacom (Fred Reynolds, president, TV division)
FACILITIES: Ch. 43, 1,950 kW, ant. 1,558 ft.
AFFILIATION: UPN
WMEI(TV) Arecibo(TV), WOST Mayaguez, WQQZ(CA) Ponce and WWKQ(LP) Quebradillas, Puerto Rico
PRICE: $4.25 million
BUYER: Corporate Media Consultants Group LLC (Charles Glover, president/CEO)
SELLER: WMEI(TV): Hector Cartagena; WOST(TV) and WWKQ(LP): Signal Television (Jose J. Arzuaga, general partner); WQQZ(C)A: Jose J. Arzuaga
FACILITIES: WMEI(TV): Ch. 60, 1,000 kW, ant. 2,323 ft.; WOST(TV): Ch. 16, 9.55 kW; ant. 1,108 ft.; WQQZ(CA): Ch. 33, 3 kW, ant. 802 ft.; WWKQ(LP): Ch. 26, 17.82 kW
AFFILIATION: WQQZ(CA): INS
Combos
WBOB(AM) Florence (Cincinnati), Ky.; WTSJ(AM) Cincinnati
PRICE: Swap
BUYER: Christian Broadcasting System Ltd (Jonathon R. Yinger, president/director); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: WBOB(AM): 1160 kHz, 5 kW day/990 W night; WTSJ(AM): 1050 kHz, 1 kW day/279 W night
FORMAT: WBOB(AM): News/Talk; WTSJ(AM): Christian/Talk
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC
COMMENT: Salem is exchanging WBOB(AM) and WTSJ(AM) plus $6.75 million cash for Christian Broadcasting System's WLQV(AM) Detroit. Total value exceeds $14 million.
WDOS(AM) and WSRK(FM) Oneonta, N.Y.
PRICE: $3.8 million
BUYER: Double O Radio LLC (Terry Bond, CEO/president); owns 14 other stations, including WZOZ(FM) Oneonta
SELLER: Ultimate Broadcasting Network Inc. (Janet Laytham, president)
FACILITIES: WDOS(AM): 730 kHz, 1 kW; WSRK(FM): 103.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 518 ft.
FORMAT: WDOS(AM): Country; WSRK(FM): AC
BROKER: Bob Maccini of Media Services Group
WPRS(AM) and WACF(FM) Paris (Terre Haute), Ill.
PRICE: $2.55 million
BUYER: Midwest Communications Inc. (Duey E. Wright, president); owns 39 other stations, including WMGI(FM) and WWSY(FM) Terre Haute
SELLER: Key Broadcasting Inc. (Terry Forcht, owner)
FACILITIES: WPRS(AM): 1440 kHz, 1 kW day/250 W night; WACF(FM): 98.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 499 feet
FORMAT: WPRS(AM): Oldies; WACF(FM): Country
BROKER: Ed Henson of Henson Media
FMs
WXER(FM) Plymouth (Sheboygan), Wis.
PRICE: $2.3 million
BUYER: Midwest Communications Inc. (Duey E. Wright, president); owns 40 other stations, including WHBL(AM), WBFM(FM) and WHBZ(FM) Sheboygan
SELLER: RBH Enterprises Inc. (Randall Hopper, president)
FACILITIES: 104.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: AC
BROKER: Dick Blackburn of Blackburn and Co. Inc.
WRDA(FM) Jerseyville (St. Louis), Ill.
PRICE: $20 million
BUYER: Radio One Inc. (Alfred Liggins, CEO/president); owns 68 other stations, including WFUN(FM) St. Louis
SELLER: Emmis Communications (Jeffrey H. Smulyan, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: 104.1 MHz, 39 kW, ant. 551 ft.
FORMAT: Adult Standards
COMMENT: Radio One will program the station under an LMA starting Oct. 1.
WMRZ(FM)(CP) Dawson, Ga.
PRICE: $875,000
BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio); owns 1,189 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Staton Broadcasting (Cecil P. Staton Jr., president)
FACILITIES: 98.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Adult Hits
BROKER: Eddie Esserman of Media Services Group
WDDM(FM) Hazlet (Monmouth-Ocean), N.J.
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: Domestic Church Media Foundation Inc. (James Manfredonia, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: WVRM Inc. (Jaspal Singh Suri, president)
FACILITIES: 89.3 MHz, 9 W, ant. 312 ft.
FORMAT: Ethnic
BROKER: Touchdown Ventures Inc.
KOJY(FM) Bloomfield, Iowa
PRICE: $460,000
BUYER: Mark and Karen McVey, (Mark McVey, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Horizon Broadcasting Inc. (Doug Smiley, president)
FACILITIES: 106.9 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 367 ft.
FORMAT: Gospel
KMCR(FM) Montgomery City, Mo.
PRICE: $450,000
BUYER: Twenty-One Sound Communications (Randy Wachter, president); owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Best Broadcast Group (Phillip A. Chirillo, president)
FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
BROKER: Cox and Cox LLC
WSNA(FM) South Webster, Ohio
PRICE: $450,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 131 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Legend Communications LLC (W. Lawrence Patrick, president)
FACILITIES: 94.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Rock
BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications
COMMENT: Affiliation agreement effective immediately
WKTJ(FM) Farmington, Maine
PRICE: $450,000
BUYER: Clearwater Communications Inc. (Steve White, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Fisher & Doak (Marc Fisher, owner/CEO)
FACILITIES: 99.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 400 ft.
FORMAT: AC
COMMENT: Fisher & Doak is selling its 50% interest in Franklin Broadcasting Corp. to Clearwater.
KLBT(FM)(CP) Beaumont (Beaumont-Port Arthur), Texas
PRICE: $450,000
BUYER: King's Musician Educational Foundation Inc. (Leslie E. Jones, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Las Vegas Broadcasters (Carl Auel, president)
FACILITIES: 88.1 MHz, 40 kW
FORMAT: CP–NOA
AMs
WLQV(AM) Detroit
PRICE: Swap
BUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO); owns 103 other stations, including WDTK(AM) Detroit
SELLER: Christian Broadcasting System Ltd (Jonathon R. Yinger, president/director)
FACILITIES: 1500 kHz, 50 kW day/10 kW night
FORMAT: Christian/Talk
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC
COMMENT: Salem is exchanging WBOB(AM) and WTSJ(AM) plus $6.75 million cash for Christian Broadcasting's WLQV(AM) Detroit. Total value of the transaction exceeds $14 million.
KFOX(AM) Torrance (Los Angeles), Calif.
PRICE: $22.58 million
BUYER: Chagal Communications Inc. (Jae Min Chang, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Chagal Communications Inc. (Warren Chang, president)
FACILITIES: 1650 kHz, 10 kW day/490 W night
FORMAT: Korean
COMMENT: Jae Min Chang, Nicholas Chang and Grant Chang (collectively holding 30% interest in Chagal Communications Inc.) are buying out the 70% interest of Warren Chang, Siegal Family Trust and Thomas Chung. Upon acquisition, the company will transfer the 70% interest to Hyun Joo Chang.
KSWM(AM) Aurora, Mo.
PRICE: $417,500
BUYER: Falcon Broadcasting Inc. (Dewayne Gandy, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Galen Gilbert, et al (Galen Gilbert, president)
FACILITIES: 940 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Talk
WRTK(AM) Niles (Youngstown-Warren), Ohio
PRICE: $400,000
BUYER: Beacon Broadcasting Inc. (Harold F. Glunt, resident); owns four other stations, including WANR(AM) Youngstown-Warren
SELLER: D & E Communications Inc. (Dale Edwards, president)
FACILITIES: 1540 kHz, 500 W
FORMAT: Urban
WMVA(AM) Martinsville, Va.
PRICE: $400,000
BUYER: Martinsville Broadcasting Inc. (William D. Wyatt Jr., owner); owns no other stations
SELLER: Martinsville Broadcasting Inc. (Billy D. Wilson, president)
FACILITIES: 1450 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: AC/Sports
COMMENT: Billy D. Wilson and Linda R. Wilson are selling all of the stock in Martinsville Broadcasting to Wyatt.
KXLI(AM) Opportunity (Spokane), Wash.
PRICE: $375,000
BUYER: Read Broadcasting Network (Thomas W. Read, CEO); owns six other stations, including KTRW(AM) and KSPO(FM) Spokane
SELLER: Spokane Television Inc. (Elizabeth Murphy Burns, president/director)
FACILITIES: 630 kHz, 530 W day/53 W night
FORMAT: Sports
KOCR(AM) Joplin, Mo.
PRICE: $350,100
BUYER: Zimmer Radio Group (James L. Zimmer, owner); owns 16 other stations, including KWAS(AM), KIXQ(FM), KJMK(FM), KSYN(FM) and KXDG(FM) Joplin
SELLER: Ozark Christian College (Rob Kime, general manager)
FACILITIES: 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Inspiration
COMMENT: Buyer and seller have agreed to a lease for the space in the station's studio building for up to 24 months from closing date at no charge to seller.
KDXE(AM) North Little Rock (Little Rock), Ark.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (G. Craig Hanson, president); owns 23 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: AM1380 LLC (Arlen Horn, VP)
FACILITIES: 1380 kHz, 5 kW day/3 kW night
FORMAT: Sports
BROKER: BuySellRadio Online Inc.
KJMP(AM) Pierce (Ft. Collins-Greeley), Colo.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Northeast Broadcasting Co. (Steven A. Silberberg, president/clerk/director); owns 26 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Mountain States Radio Inc. (Victor A. Michael, president)
FACILITIES: 870 kHz, 1 kW day/ 320 W night
FORMAT: Hot AC/Top 40
KLFB(AM) Lubbock, Texas
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Walker Broadcasting and Communications Ltd (David Walker, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Ballard Broadcasting (Drew Ballard, owner)
FACILITIES: 1420 kHz, 500 W
FORMAT: Spanish/Christian
BROKER: Sandi Bergman
INFORMATION PROVIDED BY: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro., Chantilly, Va.,www.bia.com.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.