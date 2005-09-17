TVs



KBWB San Francisco; WDWB Detroit

PRICE: $180 million

BUYER: AM Media Holdings

SELLER: Granite Broadcasting Corp. (Stuart J. Beck, president)

FACILITIES: KBWB: Ch. 20, 3,470 kW, ant. 1,549 ft.; WDWB: Ch. 20, 1,500 kW, ant. 1,063 ft.

AFFILIATION: KBWB: The WB; WDWB: The WB

COMMENT: Purchase price includes $2.5 million of equity in AM Media Holdings, an affiliate of ACON Investments, and a non-compete payment.

KQBN(LP) Phoenix

PRICE: $2.5 million

BUYER: Bela LLC (Robert Behar, chairman/president/CEO)

SELLER: Una Vez Mas (Terry Crosby, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 43, 9 kW

AFFILIATION: AZT

BROKER: Kalil & Co

K45IE Vail, Colo.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Vail Associates Inc. (William A. Jensen, senior VP/COO)

SELLER: Global Resorts Television LLC (Cathleen Hancock, manager)

FACILITIES: Ch. 45, 0.055 kW, ant. -1,685 ft.

W04DB Atlanta

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Scott Saldana (Scott Saldana, owner)

SELLER: ValueVision Media (William Lansing, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 4, 2.5 kW

K56AV and K58AM Rawlins, K07NT and K09OC Saratoga, Wyo.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Central Wyoming College (Joanne McFarlen, president/CEO)

SELLER: Riverton Fremont TV Club Inc. (Darwin Hillberry, president)

FACILITIES: K56AV: Ch. 56, 1.39 kW; K58AM: Ch. 58, 1.39 kW; K07NT: Ch. 7, 0.061 kW; K09OC: Ch. 9, 0.061 kW

WGCE(CA) Greece, N.Y.

PRICE: Donation

BUYER: Educable Corp. (Brian J. Caterino, president)

SELLER: Estate of Salvatore Caterino (Angelina L. Caterino, administrator)

FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 0.029 kW

AFFILIATION: Ind.

K13YU Tonopah, K05LR and K07XT Winnemucca, Nev.; K41IM, K43IV and K45IH Afton, K48IV and K51IF Cokeville, Wyo.

PRICE: No consideration

BUYER: Pre-Pay 'N' Go Inc. (Gerald R. Proctor, president)

SELLER: Sunbelt Communications Co. (James E. Rogers, president)

FACILITIES: K13YU: Ch. 13, 3 kW; K05LR: Ch. 5, 3 kW; K07XT: Ch. 7, 3 kW; K41IM: Ch. 41, 150 kW; K43IV: Ch. 43, 150 kW; K45IH: Ch. 45, 150 kW; K48IV: Ch. 48, 49 kW; K51IF: Ch. 51, 49 kW

K03HR Elko, Nev.

PRICE: No consideration

BUYER: Pre-Pay 'N' Go Inc. (Gerald R. Proctor, president)

SELLER: Sunbelt Communications Co. (James E. Rogers, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 3, 0.5 kW

KOTT(LP) Ottumwa, Iowa

PRICE: No consideration

BUYER: Peter Jackson

SELLER: Richard P. Jackson

FACILITIES: Ch. 62, 0.996 kW

AFFILIATION: Ind.

K11VL Havre, Mont.

PRICE: No consideration

BUYER: Pre-Pay 'N' Go Inc. (Gerald R. Proctor, president)

SELLER: Sunbelt Communications Co. (James E. Rogers, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 11, 3 kW

KBTR(CA) Baton Rouge, La.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Veritas Broadcasting Group LLC (J.D. Perry, managing member)

SELLER: Great Oaks TV LLC (D.R. Jenkins, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 41, 18.9 kW

AFFILIATION: Ind.



FMs



KMQS(FM) and KKTN(FM)(CP) Victor, Idaho

PRICE: $900,000

BUYER: Northeast Broadcasting Co. (Steven A. Silberberg, president/clerk/director); owns 25 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Michael Radio Group (Victor A. Michael Jr., president)

FACILITIES: KMQS(FM): 92.3 MHz, 26 kW, ant. -509 ft.; KKTN(FM): 103.7 MHz, 800 W, ant. 1,086 ft.

FORMAT: KMQS(FM): CP–NOA; KKTN(FM): CP–NOA

WSRV(FM) Deltaville, Va.

PRICE: $850,000

BUYER: Davis Media LLC (Thomas G. Davis, president); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Bullseye Broadcasting Inc. (Sherry L. Campana, executor)

FACILITIES: 92.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 525 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies

BROKER: Mitt Younts of EnVest Media LLC

WNSX(FM) Winter Harbor (Bangor), Maine

PRICE: $800,000

BUYER: Stony Creek Broadcasting LLC (Mark L. Osborne, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio)

FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 489 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Rock

BROKER: Argo Ventures

KRKI(FM) Newcastle, Wyo.

PRICE: $800,000

BUYER: Northeast Broadcasting Co. (Steven A. Silberberg, president/clerk/director); owns 26 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Michael Radio Group (Victor A. Michael Jr., president)

FACILITIES: 99.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 991 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies

WRZZ(FM) Elizabeth (Parkersburg- Marietta), W.Va.

PRICE: $750,000

BUYER: Burbach Broadcasting (Nicholas Galli, managing member); owns 10 other stations, including WADC(AM), WVNT(AM), WGGE(FM), WHBR(FM) and WXIL(FM) Parkersburg-Marietta

SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO/radio)

FACILITIES: 106.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 469 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Rock

KYSC(FM) Fairbanks, Alaska

PRICE: $700,000

BUYER: Tanana Valley TV Co. (William St. Pierre, manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Northern Radio Inc. (Don Cary, general manager)

FACILITIES: 96.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 1,608 ft.

FORMAT: AC

COMMENT: Price includes one-third interest in seller to William Holzheimer.

WVHR(FM) Huntingdon, Tenn.

PRICE: $650,000

BUYER: Jim W Freeland; owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Milan Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Jerry Vandiver, VP)

FACILITIES: 100.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Ed Henson of Henson Media

WCVJ(FM) Jefferson, Ohio

PRICE: $650,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 140 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Agape School Inc. (Myron Hubler, chairman/treasurer)

FACILITIES: 90.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 643 ft.

FORMAT: Christian/Educational

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC

KQYK(FM)(CP) Lake Crystal (Mankato-New Ulm- St. Peter), Minn.

PRICE: $620,000

BUYER: Three Eagles Communications Inc. (Gary Buchanan, president/COO); owns 45 other stations, including KRBI(AM) (FM) and KEEZ(FM) Mankato-New Ulm-St Peter

SELLER: William C. Doleman

FACILITIES: 95.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

COMMENT: Estimated purchase price is amount of obligations under loan agreement for costs associated with FM broadcast auction and the CP.

KTEO(FM) Wichita Falls, Texas

PRICE: $600,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 141 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Cornerstone University (Lee A. Geysbeek, VP, broadcasting)

FACILITIES: 90.5 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 430 ft.

FORMAT: Children

BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications

KCEE(FM) Grass Valley (Sacramento), Calif.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC (Amador S. Bustos, owner/president); owns 25 other stations, including KSFS(FM) and KTTA(FM) Sacramento

SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 103.3 MHz, 530 W, ant. 1,102 ft.

FORMAT: Christian/Talk

KQUJ(FM) Ada and KSSO(FM)(CP) Norman (Oklahoma City), Okla.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, president/director); owns 21 other stations, including KMFS(AM) Oklahoma City

SELLER: Sister Sherry Lynn Foundation Inc. (Sherry Lynn Austin, president/treasurer)

FACILITIES: KQUJ(FM): 88.7 MHz, 31 kW, ant. 240 ft.; KSSO(FM): 89.3 MHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: KQUJ(FM): CP–NOA; KSSO(FM): CP–NOA

BROKER: David F. Reeder of American Media Services LLC



AMs



WORL(AM) Altamonte Springs (Orlando), Fla.

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO); owns 104 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: James Crystal Enterprises (James C. Hilliard, president)

FACILITIES: 660 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: News/Talk/Information

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce & Co. LLC

COMMENT: Salem is exchanging KNIT(AM) for James Crystal Enterprises' WORL(AM) Altamonte Springs, Fla. Value is set at more than $6 million.

KNIT(AM) Dallas (Dallas-Ft. Worth)

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: James Crystal Enterprises (James C. Hilliard, president); owns nine other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1480 kHz, 5 kW day/2 kW night

FORMAT: Spanish/Tejano/Sports

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce & Co. LLC

COMMENT: See item above

WZUM(AM) Carnegie (Pittsburgh), Pa.

PRICE: $435,000

BUYER: Starboard Media Foundation Inc. (Mark Follett, chairman/CEO); owns 16 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Horvath Broadcasting LLC (Michael L. Horvath, managing member)

FACILITIES: 1590 kHz, 1 kW day/24 W night

FORMAT: Religion/Talk

KXLQ(AM) Indianola (Des Moines), Iowa

PRICE: $425,000

BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 30 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Warren Broadcasting Inc. (Dwaine F. Meyer, president)

FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 500 W day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Sports

BROKER: Jamie Rasnick of John Pierce and Co. LLC



