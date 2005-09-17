Deals
TVs
KBWB San Francisco; WDWB Detroit
PRICE: $180 million
BUYER: AM Media Holdings
SELLER: Granite Broadcasting Corp. (Stuart J. Beck, president)
FACILITIES: KBWB: Ch. 20, 3,470 kW, ant. 1,549 ft.; WDWB: Ch. 20, 1,500 kW, ant. 1,063 ft.
AFFILIATION: KBWB: The WB; WDWB: The WB
COMMENT: Purchase price includes $2.5 million of equity in AM Media Holdings, an affiliate of ACON Investments, and a non-compete payment.
KQBN(LP) Phoenix
PRICE: $2.5 million
BUYER: Bela LLC (Robert Behar, chairman/president/CEO)
SELLER: Una Vez Mas (Terry Crosby, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 43, 9 kW
AFFILIATION: AZT
BROKER: Kalil & Co
K45IE Vail, Colo.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Vail Associates Inc. (William A. Jensen, senior VP/COO)
SELLER: Global Resorts Television LLC (Cathleen Hancock, manager)
FACILITIES: Ch. 45, 0.055 kW, ant. -1,685 ft.
W04DB Atlanta
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Scott Saldana (Scott Saldana, owner)
SELLER: ValueVision Media (William Lansing, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 4, 2.5 kW
K56AV and K58AM Rawlins, K07NT and K09OC Saratoga, Wyo.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Central Wyoming College (Joanne McFarlen, president/CEO)
SELLER: Riverton Fremont TV Club Inc. (Darwin Hillberry, president)
FACILITIES: K56AV: Ch. 56, 1.39 kW; K58AM: Ch. 58, 1.39 kW; K07NT: Ch. 7, 0.061 kW; K09OC: Ch. 9, 0.061 kW
WGCE(CA) Greece, N.Y.
PRICE: Donation
BUYER: Educable Corp. (Brian J. Caterino, president)
SELLER: Estate of Salvatore Caterino (Angelina L. Caterino, administrator)
FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 0.029 kW
AFFILIATION: Ind.
K13YU Tonopah, K05LR and K07XT Winnemucca, Nev.; K41IM, K43IV and K45IH Afton, K48IV and K51IF Cokeville, Wyo.
PRICE: No consideration
BUYER: Pre-Pay 'N' Go Inc. (Gerald R. Proctor, president)
SELLER: Sunbelt Communications Co. (James E. Rogers, president)
FACILITIES: K13YU: Ch. 13, 3 kW; K05LR: Ch. 5, 3 kW; K07XT: Ch. 7, 3 kW; K41IM: Ch. 41, 150 kW; K43IV: Ch. 43, 150 kW; K45IH: Ch. 45, 150 kW; K48IV: Ch. 48, 49 kW; K51IF: Ch. 51, 49 kW
K03HR Elko, Nev.
PRICE: No consideration
BUYER: Pre-Pay 'N' Go Inc. (Gerald R. Proctor, president)
SELLER: Sunbelt Communications Co. (James E. Rogers, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 3, 0.5 kW
KOTT(LP) Ottumwa, Iowa
PRICE: No consideration
BUYER: Peter Jackson
SELLER: Richard P. Jackson
FACILITIES: Ch. 62, 0.996 kW
AFFILIATION: Ind.
K11VL Havre, Mont.
PRICE: No consideration
BUYER: Pre-Pay 'N' Go Inc. (Gerald R. Proctor, president)
SELLER: Sunbelt Communications Co. (James E. Rogers, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 11, 3 kW
KBTR(CA) Baton Rouge, La.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Veritas Broadcasting Group LLC (J.D. Perry, managing member)
SELLER: Great Oaks TV LLC (D.R. Jenkins, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 41, 18.9 kW
AFFILIATION: Ind.
FMs
KMQS(FM) and KKTN(FM)(CP) Victor, Idaho
PRICE: $900,000
BUYER: Northeast Broadcasting Co. (Steven A. Silberberg, president/clerk/director); owns 25 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Michael Radio Group (Victor A. Michael Jr., president)
FACILITIES: KMQS(FM): 92.3 MHz, 26 kW, ant. -509 ft.; KKTN(FM): 103.7 MHz, 800 W, ant. 1,086 ft.
FORMAT: KMQS(FM): CP–NOA; KKTN(FM): CP–NOA
WSRV(FM) Deltaville, Va.
PRICE: $850,000
BUYER: Davis Media LLC (Thomas G. Davis, president); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: Bullseye Broadcasting Inc. (Sherry L. Campana, executor)
FACILITIES: 92.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 525 ft.
FORMAT: Oldies
BROKER: Mitt Younts of EnVest Media LLC
WNSX(FM) Winter Harbor (Bangor), Maine
PRICE: $800,000
BUYER: Stony Creek Broadcasting LLC (Mark L. Osborne, managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio)
FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 489 ft.
FORMAT: Classic Rock
BROKER: Argo Ventures
KRKI(FM) Newcastle, Wyo.
PRICE: $800,000
BUYER: Northeast Broadcasting Co. (Steven A. Silberberg, president/clerk/director); owns 26 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Michael Radio Group (Victor A. Michael Jr., president)
FACILITIES: 99.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 991 ft.
FORMAT: Oldies
WRZZ(FM) Elizabeth (Parkersburg- Marietta), W.Va.
PRICE: $750,000
BUYER: Burbach Broadcasting (Nicholas Galli, managing member); owns 10 other stations, including WADC(AM), WVNT(AM), WGGE(FM), WHBR(FM) and WXIL(FM) Parkersburg-Marietta
SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO/radio)
FACILITIES: 106.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 469 ft.
FORMAT: Classic Rock
KYSC(FM) Fairbanks, Alaska
PRICE: $700,000
BUYER: Tanana Valley TV Co. (William St. Pierre, manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: Northern Radio Inc. (Don Cary, general manager)
FACILITIES: 96.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 1,608 ft.
FORMAT: AC
COMMENT: Price includes one-third interest in seller to William Holzheimer.
WVHR(FM) Huntingdon, Tenn.
PRICE: $650,000
BUYER: Jim W Freeland; owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Milan Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Jerry Vandiver, VP)
FACILITIES: 100.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 299 ft.
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: Ed Henson of Henson Media
WCVJ(FM) Jefferson, Ohio
PRICE: $650,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 140 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Agape School Inc. (Myron Hubler, chairman/treasurer)
FACILITIES: 90.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 643 ft.
FORMAT: Christian/Educational
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC
KQYK(FM)(CP) Lake Crystal (Mankato-New Ulm- St. Peter), Minn.
PRICE: $620,000
BUYER: Three Eagles Communications Inc. (Gary Buchanan, president/COO); owns 45 other stations, including KRBI(AM) (FM) and KEEZ(FM) Mankato-New Ulm-St Peter
SELLER: William C. Doleman
FACILITIES: 95.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: CP–NOA
COMMENT: Estimated purchase price is amount of obligations under loan agreement for costs associated with FM broadcast auction and the CP.
KTEO(FM) Wichita Falls, Texas
PRICE: $600,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 141 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Cornerstone University (Lee A. Geysbeek, VP, broadcasting)
FACILITIES: 90.5 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 430 ft.
FORMAT: Children
BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications
KCEE(FM) Grass Valley (Sacramento), Calif.
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC (Amador S. Bustos, owner/president); owns 25 other stations, including KSFS(FM) and KTTA(FM) Sacramento
SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 103.3 MHz, 530 W, ant. 1,102 ft.
FORMAT: Christian/Talk
KQUJ(FM) Ada and KSSO(FM)(CP) Norman (Oklahoma City), Okla.
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, president/director); owns 21 other stations, including KMFS(AM) Oklahoma City
SELLER: Sister Sherry Lynn Foundation Inc. (Sherry Lynn Austin, president/treasurer)
FACILITIES: KQUJ(FM): 88.7 MHz, 31 kW, ant. 240 ft.; KSSO(FM): 89.3 MHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: KQUJ(FM): CP–NOA; KSSO(FM): CP–NOA
BROKER: David F. Reeder of American Media Services LLC
AMs
WORL(AM) Altamonte Springs (Orlando), Fla.
PRICE: Swap
BUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO); owns 104 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: James Crystal Enterprises (James C. Hilliard, president)
FACILITIES: 660 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: News/Talk/Information
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce & Co. LLC
COMMENT: Salem is exchanging KNIT(AM) for James Crystal Enterprises' WORL(AM) Altamonte Springs, Fla. Value is set at more than $6 million.
KNIT(AM) Dallas (Dallas-Ft. Worth)
PRICE: Swap
BUYER: James Crystal Enterprises (James C. Hilliard, president); owns nine other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 1480 kHz, 5 kW day/2 kW night
FORMAT: Spanish/Tejano/Sports
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce & Co. LLC
COMMENT: See item above
WZUM(AM) Carnegie (Pittsburgh), Pa.
PRICE: $435,000
BUYER: Starboard Media Foundation Inc. (Mark Follett, chairman/CEO); owns 16 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Horvath Broadcasting LLC (Michael L. Horvath, managing member)
FACILITIES: 1590 kHz, 1 kW day/24 W night
FORMAT: Religion/Talk
KXLQ(AM) Indianola (Des Moines), Iowa
PRICE: $425,000
BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 30 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Warren Broadcasting Inc. (Dwaine F. Meyer, president)
FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 500 W day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Sports
BROKER: Jamie Rasnick of John Pierce and Co. LLC
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
